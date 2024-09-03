Simco-Ion Introduces the Eltex TERRALIGHT Ground Monitoring System: Elevating Safety and Efficiency in Industrial Settings

HATFIELD, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simco-Ion, a leader in industrial static control solutions, is excited to announce the release of the Eltex TERRALIGHT Ground Monitoring System. This state-of-the-art grounding solution is designed to deliver exceptional safety and efficiency, setting a new standard for grounding and electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection in industrial environments.

Introducing the Eltex TERRALIGHT Ground Monitoring System

Eltex TERRALIGHT Ground Monitoring System Showcasing our Grounding Solution in Action

The Eltex TERRALIGHT Ground Monitoring System represents a significant leap forward in grounding technology, offering advanced features combined with ease of use. This innovative system ensures that industrial facilities can uphold the highest safety standards, preventing hazardous electrostatic build-up and discharges that can cause accidents, equipment damage, and production interruptions.

Key Features and Benefits

Battery-Powered Operation: Functions independently without the need for external power, allowing for flexible use in various settings.

Advanced LED Monitoring: LED ground confirmation light, removing the risk of any connection issues and giving you confidence that the system is properly grounded.

Customizable Light Signal: Offers options to adjust the visibility and signaling based on specific operational requirements.

Industrial Design: High power LED for wide visibility built to withstand harsh conditions, including exposure to dust and temporary water immersion.

"We are thrilled to bring the Eltex TERRALIGHT Grounding System to market," said Kevin Coldren, Global Product Manager at Simco-Ion. "This product exemplifies our commitment to innovation and safety, offering our customers a superior solution for managing electrostatic discharge risks."

About Simco-Ion

Simco-Ion is a leading provider of static control solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to improve safety, quality, and efficiency in various industries. With decades of experience and a strong commitment to innovation, Simco-Ion continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

For more information about the Eltex TERRALIGHT Ground Monitoring System or to request a demo, please visit www.simco-ion.com or contact Alicia DiDomenico

Media Contact:

Alicia DiDomenico

Digital Marketing Specialist

Simco-Ion

[email protected]

215.997.3449

SOURCE Simco-Ion