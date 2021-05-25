SIMCO Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Calibration & Repair Leadership

"When assessing calibration and repair providers that demonstrate a best-in-class approach, SIMCO stands out for its emphasis on maximizing customer value," said Avinash Kumar, senior industry analyst. "SIMCO's calibration and repair services and software showcase expert understanding of customer requirements in highly-regulated end markets."

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award and grateful to our customers – the world's largest Life Science, Aerospace, Defense, and Electronics manufacturers," Said Brian Kenna, CEO of SIMCO. "We're continuing to raise the bar on our service quality and speed by digitally transforming every aspect of our operations."

SIMCO continually invests in best-in-class technologies that improve the customer experience, eliminate waste, and accelerate issue resolution. SIMCO boasts a long line of industry firsts, including first with 3D printing of obsolete parts, first with zero-downtime push programs, first with Z540.3 compliant calibrations, first to automate program health reviews, and first with pre-validated cloud-based calibration software.

"SIMCO has Lean-Six-Sigma–trained personnel throughout the company who drive continual improvement and assist customers in making their programs leaner," noted Kumar. "Its zero downtime push program helps field service engineers (FSEs) be more productive by ensuring their tools are up-to-date, accurate, and always available. Overall, the company's lean expertise, program health reviews, and comprehensive software underpin its achievement of the highest brand loyalty in the industry."

CERDAAC Cloud, the company's industry-leading software for managing calibration, maintenance, and other critical compliance tasks, is easily tailored to fit the customer's processes and workflows. It also integrates with the customer's other systems for seamless data sharing. CERDAAC Cloud allows customers to consolidate multiple point solutions into a single audit-ready compliance control system.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

