SIMCom attended MWC19 in Los Angeles

Driven by the surging 5G technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) is advancing by leaps and bounds. Various applications are springing up accordingly. As the core communication layer of the IoT system, only with unceasing innovation can the communication module products serve to bridge the things and facilitate the robust development of the entire IoT industry. Regarding this, SIMCom has been expediting its innovation efforts in intelligence and exerting greater input on R&D. Moreover, a 5G R&D center was established in Chongqing, resulting in the release of such 5G modules as SIM8200EA-M2, SIM8200G and SIM8300G-M2 in early 2019. The 5G SIM8200EA-M2 exhibiting at this conference is equipped with the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G New Radio (NR) modem. Designed with M2 and LGA form factors, it provides multi-mode 3G/4G/5G capacity, and supports 5G NR sub-6GHz spectrum. In addition, it also supports VoLTE/GNSS-enabled devices for both SA and NSA modes. The peak download speed is up to 4Gbps in 5G environment.

The 5G service is mainly based on sub-6GHz and millimeter wave spectrums. The higher the frequency, the smaller the antenna should be, which will lead to lower transmission capacity. Therefore, in order to achieve the same gain at 5G millimeter wave spectrum, extra antennas are required. The SIMCom's 5G modules mainly adopt Qualcomm® QTM525-2 and QTM525-5 mmWave antenna ones, supporting band n257/n258 and n258/n260/n261 respectively. Therefore, a large-scaled arrangement for multiple input/output has been developed. Hence the receiving performance can be improved efficiently.

In addition to 5G modules, SIMCom took this opportunity to showcase relevant 5G solutions, e.g. 5G CPE, Dongle, 5G industrial routers, etc., which attracted a large number of audiences.

Apart from that, SIMCom has also exhibited another small-sized LPWA module -- SIM7090G, 14.8X12.8X2.0mm, suitable for wearable products which have strict requirements on size. Meanwhile, the SIM7090G is multi-band CAT-M and NB-IoT module solution with strong extension capability and rich interfaces, including UART, GPIO, PCM, SPI, I2C, etc. Given this highly flexible and agile module is easy to integrate, it is an ideal choice for a variety of IoT applications such as asset tracking, wearable products and smart meters.

The times are changing and the market is full of vagaries. The only chance to keep abreast of the times is to be innovating and progressing all the time. SIMCom will closely follow the development trends of telecommunication, step up efforts to explore the cutting-edge technology, and come up with appropriate product planning in advance or in time; meanwhile, we will actively conduct market research, identify the demand of market segments, plan out the niche products timely, and create a comprehensive series of products that are full-mode, backward compatible and multi-configurated, covering all segments of the Internet of things industry. The SIMCom module solutions are applicable for various scenario, from sharing applications, factory-installed products, wireless meter reading to smart home/city implementations.

