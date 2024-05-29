Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum to Host 24 Heures du Simeone: A Celebration of Le Mans History

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is thrilled to announce the 24 Heures du Simeone, a spectacular 24-hour event celebrating the storied legacy of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This immersive event will take place from 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2024, to 10:00 AM on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the museum's location at 6825 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA.

The Simeone Museum celebrates the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race with 24 hours of exciting programming, historic car demonstrations, and fun for the entire family. Two dozen historic cars that raced Le Mans will be demonstrated on Father's Day weekend.

An Unprecedented Tribute to Endurance Racing

Building on the enormous success of the Museum's first epic 24 Heures du Simeone celebration last year, expect an even bigger and more successful racing event for 2024! The 24 Heures du Simeone promises an extraordinary weekend filled with historic race car demonstrations, engaging presentations, and educational programming dedicated to the world's greatest endurance race. Visitors will witness legendary Le Mans vehicles such as the 1966 Ford GT40 MKII, the 1970 Porsche 917 LH, and the 1964 prototype Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe in action, providing a unique opportunity to see these iconic cars up close and in motion.

Non-Stop Action and Entertainment

In addition to the driving demonstrations, the event will feature live screenings of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race from France, classic race film showings, and special guest speakers from the motorsport world. Attendees can look forward to midnight cinema sessions, interactive presentations on Le Mans history, and the unveiling of "Draco," a mysterious new addition that will captivate all present.

Kevin Kelly, Executive Director of the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, eagerly anticipates the event, stating, "Last year we welcomed over 1500 people through our doors throughout the weekend to celebrate the greatest racing event in the world. This year, we are just as thrilled to invite motorsport fans and families to join us in celebrating the rich legacy and ongoing excitement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It's a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of racing history firsthand."

Family-Friendly Activities and Exclusive Access

Guests are encouraged to bring sleeping bags and tents to stay overnight, making it a true endurance event for all participants.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the 24 Heures du Simeone are priced at $24.00 for adults and children aged 12 and older, and free for children under 12. Tickets must be purchased electronically in advance and will not be available at the door. Simeone Museum members and volunteers are eligible for discounted pricing.

Join Us for a Historic Celebration

Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to dive into the thrilling world of Le Mans and celebrate the rich heritage of endurance racing. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Eventbrite page.

About Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is home to one of the world's greatest collections of racing sports cars. Located in Philadelphia, PA, the museum is dedicated to the preservation and education of automotive history and the spirit of competition.

