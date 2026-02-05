Simeone Museum Brings 12 Hours of Sebring to Philadelphia for America's 250th Anniversary

Full-Day Celebration of American Endurance Racing Features Live Demonstrations, Historic Race Cars, and Real-Time Coverage from Florida

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 21, 2026, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum will host "Once Around the Clock: The Simeone 12 Hours of Sebring," a 12-hour celebration of American endurance racing that runs simultaneously with the actual 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.

This marks the only Sebring celebration happening outside of Florida and arrives as the United States commemorates 250 years of independence in 2026.

The Cobra that beat the world runs March 21. Tickets available now.

"Since 1950, Sebring has been America's proving ground," said Kevin Kelly, Executive Director of the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. "It's where American builders, drivers, and engineers proved they could compete with the world's best. As we mark America's 250th anniversary, this event honors that spirit of competition and innovation."

SEVEN ERAS, TOLD THROUGH HISTORIC RACE CARS

From 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, the museum will present seven themed sessions spanning Sebring's greatest moments: the 1950 Crosley shock victory, the first true 12-hour format in 1952, America's breakthrough with Cunningham in 1953, Detroit power versus European precision, the Jaguar-Ferrari factory battles, Shelby's Cobra Daytona Coupe era and GT championship, and a closing champions parade.

Each session includes indoor presentations with rare archival footage, live demonstrations on the museum's 3.5-acre tarmac, audience Q&A, and close-up access for photography. More than 24 historic race cars will be demonstrated throughout the day, with some vehicles running multiple sessions.

IMMERSIVE ATMOSPHERE

The museum will recreate the Sebring infield atmosphere from the 1950s through 1970s with period-correct signage, vintage soundtrack, and staff in era-appropriate racing attire. Continuous race coverage from Florida will be shown on ten screens throughout the facility.

"This isn't a static display," said Kevin Kelly. "Guests who stay for multiple sessions will see the event evolve. The atmosphere intensifies as the race builds. We've built surprises into the program that reward those who commit to the full experience."

The format follows the success of the museum's "24 Heures du Simeone," its annual Le Mans celebration that drew more than 1,000 attendees in 2025.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Once Around the Clock: The Simeone 12 Hours of Sebring

When: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM (doors open at 9:00 AM)

Where: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153

Tickets: Adults $20, Youth (under 18) $10, Children 4 and under free, Museum members receive one free ticket

Information: simeonemuseum.org/sebring or 215-365-7233. Food vendors will be on-site from noon to 8:00 PM. The event is rain or shine. Photography encouraged. Free parking available.

ABOUT SIMEONE FOUNDATION AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia houses one of the world's greatest collections of racing sports cars, with more than 75 historically significant automobiles spanning racing history from 1909 to the 2000's. The museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit simeonemuseum.org/sebring

Contact: William Murphy, Director of Communications and Digital Operations

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum | 215-365-7233 | [email protected]

SOURCE Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum