Simethicone Market size is set to grow by USD 255.9 million from 2024-2028, Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global simethicone market size is estimated to grow by USD 255.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing focus on adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices. However, stringent regulatory requirements regarding manufacturing of chemical products poses a challenge. Key market players include Alfa Pharma GmbH, Associated British Foods Plc, Atom Pharma, Avantor Inc., Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd., D R P Silicone, Dasan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eigenmann and Veronelli SpA, Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kriti Lifesciences, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., RioCare India Pvt. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Shreeji Pharma International, Thurs Organics Pvt. Ltd., Trio Chemicals and Allied Products, Wacker Chemie AG, and Wellona Pharma.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global simethicone market 2024-2028

Simethicone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 255.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Key companies profiled Alfa Pharma GmbH, Associated British Foods Plc, Atom Pharma, Avantor Inc., Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd., D R P Silicone, Dasan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eigenmann and Veronelli SpA, Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kriti Lifesciences, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., RioCare India Pvt. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Shreeji Pharma International, Thurs Organics Pvt. Ltd., Trio Chemicals and Allied Products, Wacker Chemie AG, and Wellona Pharma

Market Driver

The simethicone market is witnessing a significant shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly business practices. Manufacturers are prioritizing environmental responsibility in response to increasing consumer demand. One key area of focus is sustainable packaging. Simethicone manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly solutions, such as recyclable or biodegradable materials, and optimizing designs to reduce waste. They are also investing in energy-efficient equipment and technologies to minimize energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Waste management is another priority, with manufacturers implementing recycling programs and reducing waste through process optimization. Life cycle assessments guide decision-making towards more sustainable practices, allowing manufacturers to identify opportunities for reducing environmental impact. By adhering to these practices, simethicone manufacturers contribute to environmental preservation, reduce waste, and promote a circular economy. These sustainable initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the global simethicone market.

The Simethicone market is on an upward trend due to the increasing demand for effective solutions to common digestive issues. As a pharmaceutical excipient and anti-foaming agent, Simethicone plays a crucial role in many over-the-counter products for conditions like heartburn, acid indigestion, bloating, and discomfort caused by swallowed air. These issues can result from high stomach acid, air swallowing, or stressful conditions, and can affect people of all ages, including infants who cry and show signs of distress due to colic. Pharmaceutically active ingredients like Polydimethylsiloxane and hydrated silica gel work together in Simethicone to reduce excessive gas, belching, and pain. Its use is not limited to home remedies; it's also employed in hospitals, special clinics, and recovery centers to aid in the digestive health of patients. A balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are essential, but when these aren't enough, Simethicone offers relief, allowing for better sleep and overall well-being.

Market Challenges

The global simethicone market faces significant challenges due to stringent regulatory requirements. These regulations are crucial for ensuring product safety, quality, and compliance with applicable standards and guidelines. However, they create hurdles and complexities for manufacturers. Regulatory frameworks vary across countries and regions, each with its unique set of regulations and standards. Compliance involves navigating Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), safety data requirements, labeling and packaging regulations, and environmental regulations. Regulations are constantly evolving, requiring manufacturers to stay informed and adapt. Failure to comply with updated regulations can lead to delays in product approval, additional testing requirements, or product recalls, impacting market entry and profitability. The high cost of compliance is another challenge, necessitating substantial investments in research, testing, quality control, and documentation. Smaller manufacturers, in particular, may struggle with limited resources and infrastructure. Regulations differ between pharmaceutical and personal care applications, adding complexity. Pharmaceutical applications require drug regulatory authority compliance, while personal care products need cosmetic regulations adherence. In summary, stringent regulatory requirements pose a significant challenge to the growth of the global simethicone market, necessitating a deep understanding of specific regulations and ongoing adaptation to regulatory changes.

The Simethicone market caters to various digestive health issues, particularly focusing on conditions like bloating, discomfort, pain, excessive gas, and swallowed air. These issues can be caused by several factors including high stomach acid, heartburn, acid indigestion, belching, colic, and even crying in infants. Pharmaceutically active ingredients play a crucial role in treating the root cause, while pharmaceutical excipients like Simethicone function as anti-foaming agents. Oral liquids containing Simethicone are effective in reducing symptoms in a stressful condition, ensuring better sleep for caregivers and patients. Over-the-counter products are the primary source for consumers, but hospital, special clinics, and recovery centers also utilize Simethicone for their patients. Polydimethylsiloxane and hydrated silica gel are common forms of Simethicone used to combat symptoms caused by hydrogen and methane in the stomach and intestines. Overall, Simethicone is an essential component in maintaining digestive health, addressing diet and lifestyle-related issues, and providing relief in various challenging conditions.

Segment Overview

This simethicone market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Pharmaceutically active ingredient

1.2 Pharmaceutical excipient

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Simethicone (100 percent)

2.2 Simethicone emulsion (30 percent) Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Pharmaceutically active ingredient- Simethicone is a crucial pharmaceutical ingredient, known for its effectiveness in addressing common gastrointestinal issues. These problems, including bloating, gas, and discomfort, affect many individuals. Simethicone works by decreasing gas bubble surface tension in the gastrointestinal tract, enabling easier expulsion of gas and alleviating associated symptoms. Primarily used in antacids and anti-gas medications, simethicone neutralizes stomach acid and relieves heartburn and acid indigestion. In anti-gas medications, it reduces excessive gas, offering comfort. Over-the-counter digestive health products incorporate simethicone, along with digestive enzymes or herbal extracts, for comprehensive gastrointestinal relief. Pediatric applications include simethicone-based formulations for infant colic, easing gas discomfort and promoting better digestion. The increasing demand for simethicone in pharmaceutical applications will fuel the growth of the simethicone market's pharmaceutical ingredient segment.

Research Analysis

Simethicone is a widely used anti-foaming agent commonly prescribed in hospitals and special clinics for various digestive issues. It is effective in managing conditions such as bloating, discomfort, pain, excessive gas, and swallowed air in the stomach and intestines. These issues can be caused by a range of factors including high stomach acid, stomach upset, heartburn, acid indigestion, belching, colic, and even stressful conditions. For infants, simethicone can help alleviate symptoms of crying, distress, and leg discomfort caused by excessive intake of air during feeding. The active ingredients in simethicone include Polydimethylsiloxane and hydrated silica gel, which work by reducing the size and frequency of gas bubbles in the digestive tract. This allows for easier passage of gas and relief from associated symptoms. Simethicone is available in oral liquid form and can be administered as needed, making it a convenient option for caregivers and those seeking relief from digestive discomfort.

Market Research Overview

Simethicone is a well-known pharmaceutical excipient widely used as an anti-foaming agent in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, special clinics, and recovery centers. It works by reducing the surface tension of gas bubbles in the stomach and intestines, allowing them to coalesce and be expelled more easily. This provides relief from bloating, discomfort, pain, excessive gas, and swallowed air, which are common symptoms of various digestive issues such as high stomach acid, stomach upset, heartburn, acid indigestion, belching, colic, and even in infants who cry and experience distress due to swallowing air or passing gas. Polydimethylsiloxane and hydrated silica gel are common forms of simethicone used in over-the-counter products. These agents help alleviate symptoms caused by hydrogen and methane gas production in the stomach and intestines, which can result from food intolerances, diet, lifestyle factors, or stressful conditions. Simethicone is often used in oral liquids to help manage symptoms of digestive health issues, making it an essential component of many pharmaceutical formulations. By reducing the discomfort and pain associated with bloating, belching, and excessive gas, simethicone contributes significantly to improving overall digestive health and well-being. Caregivers and individuals alike can benefit from the use of simethicone-containing products, as they help provide relief from symptoms that can disrupt sleep and daily activities. By addressing the root causes of digestive discomfort, simethicone plays a crucial role in promoting better digestive health and enhancing overall quality of life.

