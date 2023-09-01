Simethicone Market to grow by USD 267.22 million between 2022 and 2027 | Rising consumer awareness regarding the significance of digestive health drives market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Simethicone Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The simethicone market is estimated to grow by USD 267.22 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.42%. Simethicone market is driven by the rise of consumer awareness of the significance of digestive health and the influence of diet, lifestyle. The growing interest in digestive health has led to increased demand for related products and treatments. Recognizing the significance of a healthy digestive system, consumers seek relief from issues like bloating and indigestion with over-the-counter products. This is expected to drive the growth of the global simethicone market during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Simethicone Market 2023-2027

Simethicone Market Segmentation

The market report on simethicone predicts the expansion of the market in terms of revenue on a global, regional, and country-specific scale. It offers an examination of the most recent trends and possibilities for growth spanning the years 2017 to 2027.

Application Outlook

Pharmaceutically active ingredient

Pharmaceutical excipient

Others

Type Outlook

Simethicone (100 percent)

Simethicone emulsion (30 percent)

Region Outlook

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East & Africa

Simethicone Market Company Profiles

The simethicone market is fragmented. The major companies have well-established economies and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products.

Simethicone Market Companies with Key Offerings:

Alfa Pharma GmbH: The company provides simethicone solutions like Alfa iSmec and specializes in marketing and selling pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major companies, including:

Associated British Foods Plc

Atom Pharma

Avantor Inc.

Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd.

D R P Silicone

Dasan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Kriti Lifesciences

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

RioCare India Pvt. Ltd.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shreeji Pharma International

Thurs Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by application

7 Market Segmentation by type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

