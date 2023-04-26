Simform, a digital product engineering company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved AWS DevOps Competency status. The status recognizes Simform for demonstrating deep technical expertise in delivering DevOps solutions on AWS with proven customer success.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform , a digital product engineering company headquartered in the USA, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status! The designation recognizes Simform for successfully undergoing AWS's rigorous technical validation to demonstrate deep specialization and expertise in delivering DevOps solutions on AWS, helping businesses enhance the experience of their end-customers with faster delivery of high-quality, secure products.

Simform Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

AWS has a set of flexible services designed to enable companies expedite and deliver products with greater speed and reliability, utilizing AWS and DevOps practices. As an AWS DevOps Competency partner, Simform offers a range of solutions employing AWS services and technologies to simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, monitoring application and infrastructure performance, and integrating security best practices, policies, and guardrails into CI/CD pipelines.

The AWS DevOps Competency acknowledges top AWS partners who can help businesses effectively implement DevOps practices on AWS, with the aim to accelerate time to market by automating and optimizing each stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

"Achieving AWS DevOps Competency is a significant milestone for our company. It demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with innovative ways to implement DevOps practices on AWS. We look forward to leveraging this expertise to accelerate our customers' digital transformation journey and deliver even greater value with DevOps", said Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform, on sharing the news.

Here's how Simform's AWS DevOps Competency will help businesses sharpen their competitive edge:

Trusted AWS Partner vetted against a high technical bar

Early access to new AWS services and features and AWS technical training and support

Enhanced software quality and accelerated release cycles

Improved code with continuous monitoring

Integrated security throughout the development process

Innovation with cost-effective, scalable, and reliable cloud services

Along with the AWS DevOps Competency, Simform is also an AWS Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency partner. Moreover, Simform has delivered exceptional cloud services with 50+ AWS-certified professionals and AWS Partner Programs such as AWS Lambda SDP (Service Delivery Program), Amazon RDS SDP, Amazon CloudFront SDP, Amazon EKS SDP, and AWS Well-Architected Partner program.

AWS is transforming the DevOps journey for startups and enterprises worldwide with cutting-edge technologies and tools. And achieving the AWS DevOps Competency further strengthens Simform's capabilities to help businesses streamline their SDLC with automation, continuous improvement, and other DevOps practices.

About Simform

Simform is a digital product engineering and IT talent solutions company with a mission to solve complex software engineering problems. With its top-tier and strategic technology partnerships, Simform maintains gold standards in developing digital solutions with operational excellence, high performance, and cost efficiency. And its thriving clientele includes leading startups, Fortune 500 companies, WHO-recognized NGOs, and other diverse businesses that leverage their services to meet tech goals.

