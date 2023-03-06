Simform, a digital product engineering company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved AWS Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency status. The status recognizes Simform's proven customer success and deep technical expertise needed to help businesses deliver meaningful digital experiences to their consumers.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform, a leading digital product engineering company based in the USA, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency status! The designation recognizes that Simform has successfully undergone AWS's rigorous technical validation to demonstrate customer success and deep specialization in helping businesses with the infrastructure, storage, availability, advanced analytics, and decision-making capabilities needed to deliver meaningful digital platform experiences to their end-consumers.

Simform Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency Status

AWS introduced the DCX Competency to highlight the top AWS Partners that can provide services and solutions to support all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention lifecycle. It includes content management and marketing automation to engage prospects and customers with the right experience, effective and secure digital commerce solutions to create seamless buying experiences, data analytics to support your decisions and retain customers, and mobile and web application development.

Achieving the AWS DCX Competency differentiates Simform as an AWS Partner with essential expertise, experience, and capabilities to accelerate a business's digital initiatives while delivering greater ROI and reducing the burden on IT resources.

"Having the accreditation of AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency gives our customers the confidence that they're teaming up with the right partner to start or accelerate their digital transformation journey – and we're delighted at the prospect of taking our AWS customers to the next level," said Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform, while sharing the news.

Here's how Simform's AWS DCX Competency will lead to bigger results and better business:

Trusted AWS Partner vetted against a high technical bar

Strategic expertise, deep specialization, and experience to address specific business needs

Innovation with cost-effective, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions

Continuous upskilling on AWS expertise with early access to new product roadmaps

Go-to-market faster and at scale, maximizing ROI on digital investments

Being an AWS DCX Competency Partner builds on top of the exceptional cloud services Simform has delivered with 50+ AWS-certified professionals and AWS Partner Programs such as AWS Lambda SDP (Service Delivery Program), Amazon RDS SDP, Amazon CloudFront SDP, and AWS Well-Architected Partner program.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for startups and global enterprises. And achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency further strengthens Simform's AWS forte, helping businesses deliver their best with the cloud.

About Simform

Simform is a digital product engineering and IT talent solutions company with a mission to solve complex software engineering problems. With its top-tier and strategic technology partnerships, Simform maintains gold standards in developing digital solutions with operational excellence, high performance, and cost efficiency. And its thriving clientele includes leading startups, Fortune 500 companies, WHO-recognized NGOs, and other diverse businesses that leverage their services to meet tech goals.

Press Contact:

Hiren Dhaduk

3212372727

https://www.simform.com/

SOURCE Simform