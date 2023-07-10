Simform Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

News provided by

Simform

10 Jul, 2023, 10:53 ET

Simform, a digital product engineering company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved AWS SaaS Competency status. The designation recognizes Simform for demonstrating deep specialization and expertise in designing and building Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions on AWS.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform, a digital product engineering company headquartered in the USA, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency status! This is Simform's third AWS competency that acknowledges Simform's expertise in delivering software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-native solutions on AWS. It comes after undergoing AWS's rigorous technical validation and evaluation process, including customer references.

AWS SaaS Competency Partners have expertise in designing, implementing, and integrating complex, end-to-end cloud-native SaaS architectures on AWS. These partners also help reduce friction when migrating off legacy applications and establish foundations required to build and optimize SaaS solutions on AWS. AWS introduced this competency to help its customers partner with qualified APN Consulting Partners who can accelerate their ability to design, build, and launch a SaaS solution on AWS.

The AWS SaaS Competency status makes Simform a qualified APN Consulting Partner who can accelerate customers' ability to design, build, and launch cutting-edge SaaS solutions on AWS.

"Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency is a testament to our unwavering dedication and expertise in delivering exceptional SaaS solutions on AWS. We look forward to maturing our SaaS practice with this competency and pushing the boundaries of innovation, to empower our clients with transformative solutions and accelerated digital transformations," said Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform, while sharing the news.

Here's how Simform's AWS SaaS Competency will help your business make the most out of your SaaS initiative:

  • Trusted expertise vetted against a high technical bar
  • Specialization areas across industries, use cases, and workloads
  • Early access to new product roadmaps and upskilling opportunities
  • Unique benefits of the AWS SaaS Factory
  • Accelerated time-to-market
  • Greater innovation, operational excellence, and business value

Simform has delivered exceptional cloud services with 100+ AWS-certified professionals and AWS Partner Programs such as AWS Lambda SDP (Service Delivery Program), Amazon RDS SDP,  Amazon CloudFront SDP, and AWS Well-Architected Partner Program. Being an AWS SaaS Competency Partner deepens Simform's relationship with AWS as it is also an AWS Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency and AWS DevOps Competency Partner.

About Simform

Simform is a digital product engineering and IT talent solutions company with a mission to solve complex software engineering problems. With its top-tier and strategic technology partnerships, Simform maintains gold standards in developing digital solutions with operational excellence, high performance, and cost efficiency. And its thriving clientele includes leading startups, Fortune 500 companies, WHO-recognized NGOs, and other diverse businesses that leverage their services to meet tech goals.

Press Contact

Hiren Dhaduk
3212372727
https://www.simform.com/

SOURCE Simform

