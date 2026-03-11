The designation reflects Microsoft's recognition of partners that demonstrate practical implementation experience and measurable customer impact with Microsoft Fabric.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simform has been recognized as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, highlighting the company's work in helping enterprises unify their data estates and operationalize AI-ready analytics on Microsoft's end-to-end data platform.

Reflecting the shift toward unified data platforms

Simform Recognized as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, Reinforcing Azure Data & AI Leadership

As organizations accelerate AI initiatives, many are reassessing fragmented data and analytics environments built over multiple technology cycles. Microsoft Fabric has emerged as a unified SaaS platform designed to bring together data engineering, integration, analytics, and business intelligence into a single operating model.

Simform's recent engagements in this space have focused on helping enterprises rationalize legacy data architectures, establish governed data foundations, and reduce the operational overhead associated with managing multiple analytics tools.

"What we're seeing in the market is a clear push toward consolidation and coherence in the data layer," said Prayaag Kasundra, CEO at Simform. "With its unique capabilities and SaaS commercial model Fabric positions itself as one of the strongest data platform choices. Our focus has been on helping clients adopt Fabric holistically to support their journey towards becoming frontier firm by achieving data platform excellence, not just isolated analytics wins."

From pilots to production on Fabric

Simform has been investing in its data and AI engineering practice to support customers adopting Microsoft Fabric across both modernization and new-build scenarios.

Typical focus areas include:

Modernization of legacy data warehouse and reporting environments

Establishment of unified, governed data foundations

Enablement of business-ready self-service analytics

Preparation of data platforms for AI and Copilot-driven use cases

In a recent engagement with a North American logistics provider, Simform helped consolidate fragmented analytics stack and EDW onto Microsoft Fabric, standardize governance. This adoption enabled self-serve analytics for operations, finance, and customer service teams and AI-ready data lake that is now powering downstream agentic uses cases and Co-pilots adoption. To support repeatable adoption patterns, Simform has been expanding its Fabric-focused delivery assets, including reference architectures, migration playbooks, governance guardrails, and proprietary accelerators such as TrueMorph that help standardize data platform modernization. These investments are intended to help organizations move beyond isolated Fabric pilots toward production-grade, AI-ready data platforms.

"The next phase of AI in the enterprise will not be decided by who has the most agents," said Hiren Dhaduk, CTO at Simform. "It will be decided by who has data platforms that are trusted, adaptable, and AI-ready. Fabric gives our clients a practical path in that direction, and our role is to make the transition predictable and sustainable."

Built on a broader Microsoft ecosystem investment

The Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner recognition builds on Simform's broader presence across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. The company holds Microsoft Solutions Partner designations across Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Security, along with 9 Advanced specializations, reflecting validated capabilities across core Azure solution areas.

Simform has also been awarded the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) designation, placing it among the top 105 companies globally to meet Microsoft's highest standards for Azure managed services excellence.

Simform supports this partnership with a growing base of certified talent, including 340+ Azure-certified engineers, and experience drawn from 50+ Azure transformation engagements across industries.

The company continues to expand its Azure certifications and delivery rigor to align with evolving cloud and AI adoption patterns.

As part of its continued alignment with Microsoft's data and AI strategy, Simform will participate at FABCON 2026 as a Silver Sponsor, engaging with customers and Microsoft teams on unified analytics adoption patterns, AI-ready data foundations, and enterprise Fabric operating models.

The Featured Partner recognition strengthens Simform's collaboration with Microsoft across co-innovation initiatives, joint solution development, and ecosystem engagement focused on accelerating time-to-value for customers adopting Fabric.

About Simform

Simform is a digital engineering company specializing in Cloud, Data, AI, and Experience Engineering. With deep expertise across Microsoft Azure, Simform helps high-growth ISVs and tech-enabled enterprises build scalable, future-ready digital products and platforms through its co-engineering delivery model. With a rich heritage in Microsoft technologies, Simform is recognized as an Azure Expert MSP and Solution Partner in 4 areas – Digital and App Innovation, Data & AI, Infrastructure and Security. Our team boasts 340+ Azure-certified infrastructure, cloud-native applications, data, AI and security engineers. With more than 15 years of experience, Simform delivers solutions for high-tech, fintech, healthcare & life sciences, supply chain & logistics, retail & ecommerce, and professional services industries.

Rohit Akiwatkar (Director of Marketing),

+1-321-237-2727,

https://www.simform.com/contact

