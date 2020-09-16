SimilarWeb adds Chief Marketing and Technology Officers to its executive leadership team, supporting rapid growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimilarWeb, the world's leading market intelligence company, today announced that Kevin Spurway and Ron Asher have joined the executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, and will report to CEO Or Offer.

Kevin will be responsible for global marketing efforts for SimilarWeb, and will be based in Washington, DC. Ron will lead the company's engineering organization, responsible for SimilarWeb's product and data development, and will be based at the company's headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"We're excited to welcome Ron and Kevin to the SimilarWeb team at one of the most exciting times in our company's history," said SimilarWeb founder and CEO, Or Offer. "Each one brings a unique perspective and wealth of knowledge at a time of tremendous growth, and I am confident in their ability to bring the company to the next level in their respective disciplines."

Kevin brings over 20 years of experience building and leading high-performance marketing teams. Most recently, he was CMO at Appian, where he helped drive strong growth through Appian's 2017 IPO and beyond. Prior to Appian, Kevin was SVP of Marketing at MicroStrategy, a public company with more than 2000 employees, where he was responsible for product marketing and product management of the company's analytics solutions. He held similar senior marketing positions at other software companies, ranging from early-stage startups to large public companies.

Ron has deep experience leading R&D organizations both in startups and large companies, and joins SimilarWeb from his most recent position as VP of Engineering at Bond, a startup that offers personal security services. Prior to Bond, Ron held R&D leadership roles for Startoscale, PrimaryData, and Diligent Technologies, which was acquired by IBM. After the acquisition by IBM, Ron acted as the head of the XIV division in IBM System and Technology Development department, scaling the group to 500 engineers and driving revenues of more than $500M per year.

The two leaders join SimilarWeb at a time of strong growth. The company expects to increase headcount by an additional 20% before the end of the year, and currently has nearly 100 open roles globally. SimilarWeb recently opened a new office in Sydney, Australia, and is expanding its other locations rapidly. For more information about SimilarWeb, visit www.similarweb.com.

