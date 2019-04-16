SimilarWeb Launches Tailored Solutions to Enable Marketing, Research, Sales and Investors to Make Smarter Decisions

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SimilarWeb , the world's leading market intelligence company, is announcing a new evolution of its offering. Business professionals and companies around the world call for actionable insights on the digital intent and behavior of their customers, partners, competitors and industries. SimilarWeb's dedicated solutions proactively deliver 360° visibility, integrated into its customers' workflows.

These four solutions maintain SimilarWeb's focus on revealing and analyzing any digital property strategy to optimize growth and maximize return:

Marketing : Delivering competitive intelligence to build and optimize customer acquisition strategies for companies like Walmart , adidas and Airbnb .

: Delivering competitive intelligence to build and optimize customer acquisition strategies for companies like , and . Research: Monitoring digital market share and trends, benchmarking against competitors' performance and providing holistic view of the customer journey for companies like Expedia , H&M and Johnson & Johnson .

Monitoring digital market share and trends, benchmarking against competitors' performance and providing holistic view of the customer journey for companies like , and . Sales : Equipping organizations with market insights through tailored consultative selling, finding and qualifying the leads that help sales teams close more business for companies like Google , Pinterest , and Paypal .

: Equipping organizations with market insights through tailored consultative selling, finding and qualifying the leads that help sales teams close more business for companies like , , and . Investors: Identifying market signals and performing due diligence to determine investability and digital-health of companies for leading investors like Naspers and Accel Partners.

SimilarWeb's solutions continue to leverage the most comprehensive and diverse data set, comprising anonymous consumer behavior across all industries, throughout the world. Each solution will now provide the tools and features to surface actionable insights that empower teams dedicated to Marketing, Research, Sales and Investors to make insight-driven decisions.

"This is the natural next step for SimilarWeb. We have been serving each of these groups long enough to learn from them exactly what they need from our platform. Each of our solutions directly addresses the demands of the people it serves, delivering more of the SimilarWeb insights our users value in the most accessible formats that they can use and reuse daily, weekly and monthly," said Or Offer, CEO and Founder of SimilarWeb. "We will continue to listen and to innovate across each of these four solutions for all our customers."

Testimonials from our Customers

Marketing: "Being able to optimize every traffic acquisition investment in a single click is beyond productive, it's magical." - John Scott, Head of Growth, Booking.com

Research: "By benchmarking our performance with competitive intelligence data, SimilarWeb has enabled our business to create a 'checks and balance' system and activate more externally focused, agile, and impact-driven strategies across our brand teams." - Cristina Marrinucci, eCommerce Insights & Analytics - NA Lead at Johnson & Johnson

Sales: "SimilarWeb helped transforming our sales pitch by showing our customers how we can help them grow their business, resulting in 506% return on our investment." - Leendert van Delft, VP Global Sales Programmes, DHL

Investors: "SimilarWeb is a key part of Naspers' dealmaking and a strong enabler for us to make strategic investment decisions, based on the companies' and industries' web and app performance." - Patrick Beatty, Senior Director, Naspers

SimilarWeb provides the measure of the digital world. With the largest international online panel consisting of hundreds of millions of devices, SimilarWeb provides granular insights about any website or app across a wide array of industries. Global brands such as Google, eBay and adidas rely on SimilarWeb to understand, track and grow their digital market share. The company has raised $112M to date, and has 450 employees and offices spanning eight continents. SimilarWeb has been named one of Wall Street's Secret Weapons and one of Calcalist's 2018 List of 50 Most Promising Israeli Startups .

Learn more about the solutions at www.similarweb.com .

