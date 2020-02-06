Simio Wins AVEVA Planning, Scheduling, and Optimization Technology Partner Award

SEWICKLEY, Pa., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simio, the simulation and production scheduling software leader, witnessed its software named the Planning, Scheduling and Optimization Technology Partner Product of the year (2019) at the AVEVA Partner Executive Forum, held at the end of January.

Simio's Renee Thiesing, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, received the award from Gary Tillery, AVEVA's Leader of Technology & Alliance Partners, in front of an audience of approximately 100 other AVEVA partners.

Renee Thiesing said of the win, "This is a fantastic achievement for a company dedicated to providing its partners with the best tool for planning, scheduling and simulation. Things are moving very fast in this space, and Simio understands the value of interoperability between systems and technologies, which is why it leverages technologies from the shop floor, on the edge and in the cloud."

"Consumers today demand increased product variety and configurability with smaller minimum order quantities, driving a shift to CTO/MTO/ETO and increasing the complexity of operations. This is driving manufacturers to look for a digital decision-maker that can be used to both design and operate their system so they can visualize and analyze the system while conducting what-if analyses. This same solution should also be able to be used operationally to produce a detailed production schedule and evaluates operational trade-offs. Simio's Digital Twin for detailed production scheduling solution, along with AVEVA's extensive product portfolio of industrial and engineering software, provides a complete solution for customers to get value from their IoT and production data in order to meet their customer deliverables with confidence."

The Planning, Scheduling and Optimization Technology Partner Product Award demonstrates Simio's success in tackling the issues organizations face with detailed production scheduling. Simio continues to help organizations design and operator their complex manufacturing operations with their forward-looking Process Digital Twin.

