Simione Healthcare Consultants, LLC and Home Health Solutions, LLC Announce Merger to Advance Consulting, Coding Services for Home and Community-Based Care

HAMDEN, Conn., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As two leading organizations dedicated to quality and efficiency in healthcare delivery, Simione Healthcare Consultants, LLC, (Simone) and Home Health Solutions, LLC, (HHS) announced a new strategic partnership today that will combine their organizations. The agreement identifies Simione as the majority owner to guide and expand the services of both companies for business performance improvement, which include consulting, coding and OASIS review, data analytics, and talent management for home health, hospice and other areas of community-based care.

According to Managing Principal William J. Simione III, Simione and HHS both aspire to grow – with Simione eager to enter the coding and OASIS review business, and HHS seeking a partner to expand coding services and strengthen its advisory capacity across consulting disciplines. "We're excited about this formal partnership, which will help our exceptional teams provide a higher level of service. Our union calls for plans to offer a significantly more valuable experience for clients trying to solve multiple operational challenges," said Simione.

Citing a thoughtful process with Simione to ensure the "right fit", HHS Founder and President J'non Griffin, RN, MHA, said the incorporation of her coding and advisory firm at Simione provides her team with opportunities to continue the growth that has made Home Health Solutions an industry leader. "We share the same values and enthusiasm as Simione, as well as a strong commitment to work hand in hand with our clients to support, educate and develop long-term solutions. I am especially proud of our people, who are ready to help create a new chapter in the Simione and HHS stories that renews our confidence in the work we do. We have a quality partner, and we will grow together," Griffin said.

Among its many consulting disciplines, Simione provides clinical and financial expertise to assess and improve revenue cycle operations. The missing piece to this array of services is outsourced coding and OASIS review services, which are core capabilities at HHS, helping providers maximize reimbursement and meet clinical and financial regulatory standards. Both organizations deliver advisory services as related to the documentation process for compliance, quality, survey readiness and regulatory, presenting a great opportunity to collaborate in ways that benefit clients and build greater awareness of Simone and HHS offerings.

Both Simione and Griffin shared a vision for stronger operations that will require a more unified approach to meeting the needs of healthcare providers at a time when pandemic response, regulatory requirements, and industry integration are at play and increasing the complexity of home health and hospice business operations.

"We believe our respective teams need to evolve, focus, and move further ahead to guide an industry that is at a critical stage of development for our nation's health," Simione explained. "Together, we can achieve more, responding strategically to providers of every size and scope who face both common and unique market factors that challenge their viability."

Griffin agrees. "While both organizations have been highly successful in serving providers across the industry, we believe that working together will help Simione and HHS get to the next level of performance, expanding our knowledge and capabilities across teams. The focus and plan are right for both organizations, and will help Simione and HHS grow stronger together," she said.

About Simione Healthcare Consultants, LLC

Founded in 1966 in Hamden, Connecticut, Simione Healthcare Consultants is a leading US firm providing accessible, cost-effective business solutions for providers of home and community-based care. Consulting expertise includes the areas of finance, clinical operations, compliance, sales and marketing, data analytics, cost reporting, information technology, and mergers and acquisitions. Exact Recruiting, a Simione talent solution, provides industry leading executive search, interim management, non-executive search, and workforce advisory services. Simione supports performance improvement, engaging agencies, multi-provider organizations, hospitals and networks with experts and tools to improve quality, reduce cost, and minimize risk across the healthcare continuum. Visit Simione.com

About Home Health Solutions, LLC

Based in Carbon Hill, Alabama, Home Health Solutions, LLC, is a national leader in outsourced coding and OASIS review services, providing an all-certified staff of coding and OASIS specialists and largely comprised of RNs, as well as comprehensive consulting resources to support maximum reimbursement, quality and regulatory compliance. HHS emphasizes assessment and education to ensure that home health and hospice organizations can improve performance over time with a focus on growth. Visit homehealthsolutionsllc.com

Media Contact:

Linda Wiseman

203.516.8564

[email protected]

SOURCE Simione Healthcare Consultants

Related Links

http://www.simione.com

