Simione Healthcare Consultants Promotes Robert V. Simione, CPA, as Principal

A Simione team member since 2009, the Katonah, New York, resident previously served as the firm's director of financial consulting, leading finance and operations teams and becoming a sought-after interim executive for provider organizations. He is an experienced leader in financial and operational performance improvement, specifically in the areas of organizational assessment, budget and financial management, and data analytics. While managing data resources to support client success at Simione, he previously led collaborative activities with a variety of information technology companies for industry benchmarking.

A Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York, Simione has worked closely with a wide variety of organizations to develop financial, operational, marketing and information technology benchmarks that are critical to daily business operations and long-term financial planning. Prior to his years with Simione, he worked at Price Waterhouse Coopers, where he received the Chairman's Award for excellence in teamwork. There, he served as a senior tax associate, gaining experience in financial accounting and reporting standards for corporate and partnership taxes, auditing, equity compensation, and tax attribute allowances.

He graduated from Villanova University with a B.S. in accounting.

About Simione Healthcare Consultants, LLC

Founded in 1966 in Hamden, Connecticut, Simione Healthcare Consultants is a leading firm providing business solutions for home and community-based care. Consulting expertise includes finance, clinical operations, compliance, sales and marketing, data analytics, cost reporting, information technology, and mergers and acquisitions. The firm provides outsourced billing, coding and OASIS services in conjunction with Home Health Solutions, LLC, a Simione coding company. Exact Recruiting, a Simione talent solution, provides industry leading executive search, interim management, and workforce advisory services. Visit Simione.com

