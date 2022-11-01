Simirity, a 'Private Media' App, Enriches Family Life Through the Power of Stories

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MODERN living can weaken family relationships, but stories have the power to overcome the challenges and help families connect.

A new app now makes it possible to lead busy lives, live away from loved ones and still build a happy and connected family.

Screenshot of Simirity App

It takes the best elements of social media posts and chat messages, and combines them into a platform where families can privately share stories about their lives, and those of parents and grandparents. The app is designed to engage families in interesting discussions, while creating a lasting legacy of easily retrievable family stories.

Andrew Ronald, founder of Simirity, was motivated by his family's own predicament.

He said: "After unexpected health issues affected our family, I knew we had to find a way to make the most of our time together. But it's hard as we live apart. Recording our family's stories would be a great way for us to connect digitally, relive the past and ensure our stories are passed on to future generations.

"We were already sharing social media posts and messaging, but we had privacy concerns, disliked adverts, and worried that our stories would get lost.

"So as a family, we built an app that can help all families like ours. It's the online home for families. Now even our busy lives, pandemics and long distances can't separate families."

COVID-19 reminded many families of the pain that comes from not being able to regularly visit their family. This is however an ongoing reality for many families, as different generations live in different cities and countries, due to work, economic issues and war.

Andrew explained that this is one of the greatest challenges faced by expats: "Having lived half my life outside my parent's home country, I've always tried to find digital ways to remain connected, but the usual solutions have never been enough. None of them focus on family needs, or encourage the type of family communication that leads to stronger relationships.

"It felt like weakening family relationships was the price we had to pay for living apart. Thankfully I was wrong. With Simirity our family's never been closer, and we've only just begun."

Simirity will be available to the public in December 2022 at www.simirity.com. Families can join for free and optionally upgrade to fully-featured family Subscriptions from $120 per year.

For big savings on subscriptions and the chance to gift subscriptions this Christmas, visit the newly launched Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/andrew-ronald/private-media-app-enriching-family-life-through-stories.

Simirity is a family-run, UK business.

Simirity will be available worldwide, in English language only upon launch.

Simirity is a Progressive Web App (PWA), which means users can access the app from within their web browser, on all devices. No app download required.

A key point of differentiation is the lack of adverts or monetization of client data. Preferring to offer a paid Subscription to cover costs.

