SimiTree Announces Strategic Leadership Promotion: Brian Harris Appointed as Vice President

HAMDEN, Conn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimiTree, a leading provider of tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, proudly announces the promotion of Brian Harris to the position of Vice President. This promotion reflects Harris's exceptional contributions to the company's success.

With over twelve years of experience in home health and hospice consulting, Brian Harris brings expertise in revenue cycle management and operational improvement. His active involvement as a speaker in the industry and professional committee participation underscore his thought leadership and commitment to advancing the field. Harris has served as a CFO and Manager/Director in various departments within provider organizations, covering finance, billing, insurance verification, authorization, intake, and order tracking.

"Brian embodies many SimiTree fundamentals, including developing others, working and collaborating as a team, and being positive," said SimiTree Principal Rob Simione. "I am extremely proud of his accomplishments in 2023, which included leading the Interim Revenue Cycle Division to a record year while developing a team that continues to deliver the gold standard in quality of work to our clients. I am excited for Harris to step into this new role and continue to move SimiTree to the next level."

SimiTree's CEO, Bill Simione, recognized Harris's talent and dedication and stated, "Brian's extensive experience in home health and hospice consulting has been integral to our success. As we continue to evolve and innovate, his dedication reflects the values that drive SimiTree forward."

About SimiTree
SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in 2021. In 2022, SimiTree further expanded its RCM capabilities with its Imark Billing acquisition and its behavioral health footprint with the Infinity acquisition. In 2023, SimiTree acquired Afia to expand its data analytics capabilities and GreenpointMed to further its RCM abilities. 

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting, and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com

Media contact: Lynn Eastep, Vice President, Marketing, SimiTree, [email protected]

SOURCE SimiTree

