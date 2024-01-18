SimiTree Announces Strategic Leadership Promotion: Tiffany Fuller Appointed as Senior Vice President

News provided by

SimiTree

18 Jan, 2024, 15:00 ET

HAMDEN, Conn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimiTree, a leading provider of tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, proudly announces the promotion of Tiffany Fuller to the position of Senior Vice President. This promotion reflects Fuller's outstanding contributions to the company's success.

Tiffany Fuller's professional journey in the post-acute industry is characterized by unwavering dedication and expertise. She has significantly influenced the organization, from co-founding Home Health Solutions to her role as Chief Operating Officer and her leadership positions in SimiTree's coding division. Fuller's commitment to excellence, efficiency, and innovation, along with her academic achievements and certifications, positions her as an invaluable asset to SimiTree.

"With a proven track record of driving record growth and profitability, coupled with an unwavering commitment to our vibrant culture, exceptional work ethic, and fostering employee buy-in, Tiffany takes the helm of leadership," said Todd Montigney, SimiTree Executive Vice President – Coding and OASIS Division. "Her visionary approach and dedication are the catalysts for our continued success."

SimiTree's CEO, Bill Simione, acknowledged Fuller's exceptional leadership and stated, "Tiffany's outstanding contributions have propelled our coding department to new heights. As we continue to evolve and innovate, her dedication reflects the values that drive SimiTree forward."

About SimiTree 

SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in 2021. In 2022, SimiTree further expanded its RCM capabilities with its Imark Billing acquisition and its behavioral health footprint with the Infinity acquisition. In 2023, SimiTree acquired Afia to expand its data analytics capabilities and GreenpointMed to further its RCM abilities. 

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting, and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics. For more information, visit  www.SimiTreeHC.com

Media contact: Lynn Eastep, Vice President, Marketing, SimiTree, [email protected] 

SOURCE SimiTree

