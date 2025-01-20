SIMLYTE Introduces the Most Scientifically Advanced Sim Racing Chassis

The SIMLYTE ProV1 debuted at CES 2025, unveiling a first-of-its-kind sim racing chassis made with a proprietary alloy that combines a lightweight feel with heavyweight performance.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultralyte, a company founded by experts in aerospace engineering and advanced materials science, has entered the sim racing simulator market with the launch of the SIMLYTE ProV1. This innovative chassis is constructed using a proprietary aerospace-grade alloy, making it the lightest and stiffest sim racing chassis on the market.

Designed for ultimate compatibility, the SIMLYTE ProV1 allows sim racing enthusiasts to configure their racing setup with virtually any wheels, pedals, shifters, seats, and electronics. Engineered to be 18 times stiffer than steel, the ProV1 minimizes unwanted vibrations and enhances force feedback, delivering a highly immersive and realistic driving experience.

"We are thrilled to bring our materials science expertise into the rapidly growing sim racing category," said Brian Doud, CEO of Ultralyte. "The SIMLYTE ProV1 stands apart from the steel and aluminum rigs on the market with its foldable design, ease of assembly, and the unmatched sturdiness of our proprietary lightweight alloy. The feedback we received at CES was incredible. People were amazed that something so light could handle 100 pounds of force on a load cell pedal and an 18Nm wheelbase with absolutely no flex in the frame."

At just under 75 pounds, the SIMLYTE ProV1 ships almost entirely pre-assembled. Users can simply unfold the chassis, lock components to the desired height and angle, add peripherals, and start racing. Its compact, foldable design also makes it ideal for racers with limited space, offering convenience without sacrificing performance. Additional features include integrated cable management channels, modular upgrade options, and compatibility with future accessories, ensuring the ProV1 can grow with the user's needs.

"Our production facility in Cleveland, Ohio, is ramping up to meet demand for the SIMLYTE launch," said Robert Juran, VP of Sales and Marketing at Ultralyte. "The ProV1 is the first in a series of products that will showcase our advanced materials technology and cater to the rapidly expanding sim racing market."

About Ultralyte

Ultralyte is a research-driven, product-focused organization led by a team with over 20 years of experience in developing breakthrough materials. Leveraging extensive expertise in material compositions, structures, and manufacturing processes, Ultralyte creates innovative products that deliver increased strength, reduced weight, and improved energy efficiency. The Ultralyte team has collaborated with the armed forces, NASA, the aerospace industry, the energy sector, and leading academic institutions. Their experience extends to hypersonic and aerospace development, nanomaterials research, and advancements in automation.

Ultralyte's growing portfolio includes established brands and a pipeline of new products for both consumer and industrial applications. The company's mission is to harness the synergy of advanced materials to deliver solutions that enhance performance, efficiency, and sustainability across diverse industries.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://exhibitors.ces.tech/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000fAM9NIAW

