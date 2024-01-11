Simmons and Fletcher Announces the 2024 Scholarship Competitions

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to give back, Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury & Accident Lawyers proudly announce the 2024 Scholarship Competitions. Each competition is a writing competition offering students at various grades and levels the opportunity to win a first-place award of $1,000.00 or a second-place award of $500.00 to be used to pursue their college goals and dreams.

In 2023, over 180 students submitted entries to the 3 Scholarship Contests. The names of the winners of each competition can be seen at: https://www.simmonsandfletcher.com/scholarships/.

The Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics Scholarship Competition

The annual Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics Scholarship Competition began in 2017 and was named in honor of the late founding partner, Keith M. Fletcher. Law students competed by writing and submitting a 1,000-page essay discussing the importance of providing free legal services to those who cannot afford it, and why this is beneficial to the community at large and to the legal system as a whole. Entries are due on July 1,, 2024, and the winners will be notified and announced by August 1, 2024.

The Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship Competition

The annual Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship Competition also began in 2017 and represents the law firm's commitment to faith-based education and was named in honor of the late founding partner, Robert S. Simmons. The scholarship is open to high school students studying or planning to study a faith-based curriculum as well as college students enrolled at a faith-based institution. Entrants submit a 1,000-word essay addressing how a Christian education and Christian business leaders help to enhance the moral fibers of the United States. Entries are due on July 1,, 2024, and the winners will be notified and announced by August 1, 2024.

The Simmons and Fletcher Students with Disabilities Scholarship

The Simmons and Fletcher Students with Disabilities Scholarship was started in 2021 as a way to help students with disabilities pursue their goals. It is an annual competition open to first-year college students with a disability. Participants write a 1,000-word essay wherein they describe a challenge they experienced their first semester of college and how they overcame it. The 2023 competition was so strong that two people were awarded the second-place award! Entries are due on December 1,, 2024, and the winners will be announced on or before January 2, 2025.

About Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury & Accident Lawyers

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury & Accident Lawyers, is a personal injury law firm with principal offices located in Houston, Texas. The attorneys are committed to speaking up for the injured by representing accident victims exclusively. The firm is currently headed by President and Partner Sharon-Simmons Cantrell along with partners Christopher Keith Fletcher and Paul H. Cannon.

