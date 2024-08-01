Simmons and Fletcher Announces the 2025 Scholarship Competitions and Winners of the Fall 2024 Competitions

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to give back, Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury & Accident Lawyers proudly announce the 2025 Scholarship Competitions. Each competition is a writing competition offering students at various grades and levels the opportunity to win a first-place award of $1,000.00 or a second-place award of $500.00 to be used to pursue their college goals and dreams.

The Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics Scholarship Competition

The annual Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics Scholarship Competition began in 2017 and was renamed in 2019 in honor of the late founding partner, Keith M. Fletcher. Law students competed by writing and submitting a 1,000-page essay discussing the importance of providing free legal services to those who cannot afford it, and why this is beneficial to the community at large and to the legal system as a whole. Entries are due on July 1, each year, and the winners will be notified and announced by August 1.

For the 2024 Fall school year, the winners of the Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics Scholarship Competition are as follows:

First Place: Mahadi Fugfugosh of Castro Valley, Ca.

Second Place: Noah Bass of Framingham, Ma.

Both students are 1st year law students who have demonstrated an understanding and appreciation of the importance of pro bono legal services.

The Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship Competition

The annual Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship Competition also began in 2017 and was renamed in 2020 for the late founding partner, Robert S. Simmons. The scholarship is open to high school students studying or planning to study a faith-based curriculum as well as college students enrolled at a faith-based institution. Entrants submit a 1,000-word essay addressing how a Christian education and Christian business leaders help to enhance the moral fibers of the United States. Entries are due on July 1 each year, and the winners will be notified and announced by August 1.

For the 2024 Fall school year, the winners of the Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship Competition are:

First Place: Stephen Wade of Berlin, Md.

Second Place: Brittany Waller of Delbarton, West Virginia.

Stephen is in his sophomore year of college while Brittany is an entering freshman for the fall of 2024.

The Simmons and Fletcher Students with Disabilities Scholarship

The Simmons and Fletcher Students with Disabilities Scholarship was started in 2021 as a way to help students with disabilities pursue their goals. It is an annual competition open to first-year college students with a disability. Participants write a 1,000-word essay wherein they describe a challenge they experienced their first semester of college and how they overcame it. Entries are due on December 1, 2024, and the winners will be announced on or before January 2, 2025.

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury & Accident Lawyers, is a personal injury law firm with principal offices located in Houston, Texas. The attorneys are committed to speaking up for the injured by representing accident victims exclusively. The firm is currently headed by President and Partner Sharon-Simmons Cantrell along with partners Christopher Keith Fletcher and Paul H. Cannon.

