Simmons and Fletcher to Sponsor the 2023 Harris and Montgomery County Walk Like MADD

News provided by

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury & Accident Lawyers

07 Aug, 2023, 08:39 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys at Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury and Accident Lawyers are proud to be partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) again for their annual Walk Like MADD 5K fundraising event for the Harris County and Montgomery County areas. 

About Walk Like Madd

Walklikemadd.com is a nation fundraising campaign that features walks across the United States to raise funds for Mother Against Drunk Driving to use to advocate for stiffer drunk driving penalties, educate the public, and support victims. 

Event Details

The Harris and Montgomery County Walk Like Madd event will be held on September 23, 2023, at 9:00 am, and will take place at Champion Forest Baptist Church Jersey Village, 16518 Jersey Village Dr., Jersey Village, TX 77040. In addition to the walk, the entire parking lot will be filled with first responder vehicles and personnel ranging from Fire Trucks to Police and SWAT Vehicles to tour as well as tons of local sponsors' booths with free giveaways.

About Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. Injury and Accident Lawyers

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury and Accident Lawyers is a personal injury law firm with principal offices located in Houston, Texas that has been representing victims of car accidents caused by drunk drivers in the Houston area since 1979. They are dedicated to speaking up for the injured and are proud to be supporting this event for a fourth year.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

MADD is an international nonprofit organization whose goal is to create a future of No More Victims, The Walk Like MADD event is held annually in more than 90 cities across the country.

Texas Efforts to Combat Drunk Driving

In June of 2023, Texas Governor Gregg Abbot signed a law ordering judges in Texas Courts to order criminals convicted of intoxicated manslaughter to pay child support to the victim's children until they turn 18. If the convicted driver is unable to pay because he/she is incarcerated, the convicted driver must begin monthly support payments determined by the court within a year of release and must enter a payment plan to pay for the amount in arrears.

Media Contacts:

Paul H. Cannon
Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury & Accident Lawyers
[email protected]
713-932-0777

Heather Smith
Special Events Manager
MADD SE Texas Affiliate
[email protected] 
281-590-2222

SOURCE Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury & Accident Lawyers

