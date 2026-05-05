Simmons Bank Championship Presented by Stephens Announces $125,000 Investment in First Tee of Central Arkansas, Earns PGA TOUR Champions President's Award

The award was recently celebrated during a Tournament of the Year Celebration at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, bringing together sponsors, partners, volunteers, and community leaders who helped make the championship's second year even more successful than its inaugural season.

"Receiving the President's Award in just our second year is an incredible honor and a testament to the people who make this tournament possible," said Michael Cataldo, Tournament Director of the Simmons Bank Championship. "From our sponsors and partners to our volunteers and community supporters, this recognition belongs to all of them."

The PGA TOUR Champions President's Award recognizes tournaments that go above and beyond in delivering a world‑class experience while making a meaningful impact off the course. Among the elements highlighted were enhanced player and caddie hospitality, innovative programming, and the tournament's strong commitment to charitable giving throughout Arkansas.

During the celebration, tournament leadership also announced a $125,000 cornerstone gift to First Tee of Central Arkansas, reinforcing the championship's mission to reinvest tournament success directly into the communities it serves.

In its first year, the Simmons Bank Championship donated more than $250,000 to over 20 local charities, including an initial $100,000 gift to First Tee of Central Arkansas. That investment supported expanded program access and transportation. This year's increased contribution reflects the tournament's growing charitable footprint and long‑term vision.

"As the championship continues to grow, so does our responsibility to give back," said Freddie Black, President of the Arkansas Champions Trust. "Supporting First Tee of Central Arkansas aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in young people and help strengthen communities across the state."

The $125,000 gift will support a multi‑phase initiative to strengthen First Tee of Central Arkansas' development pathway as the organization celebrates its 25th year serving Arkansas youth. A significant portion of the investment will fund the integration of TrackMan technology and an indoor putting studio, creating a modern, data‑driven development environment that supports year‑round instruction and long‑term participant retention, particularly during the critical middle and high school years.

"This investment allows us to bring truly state‑of‑the‑art golf technology to First Tee of Central Arkansas and, most importantly, to our kids," said Monica Blake, Executive Director of First Tee of Central Arkansas. "By integrating modern tools like TrackMan and creating an indoor putting studio, we are able to round out player development both on the golf course and in the classroom. It gives our participants a year‑round learning environment that isn't limited by weather. Access to this level of technology is simply not available to youth anywhere else in the state, and it positions our kids to learn, train, and develop at the same modern standards shaping the game nationally."

Additional funding will support classroom and programming enhancements, including upgraded club inventory, a structured loaner program to remove equipment barriers, modernized classroom furnishings, and essential gear to ensure every participant has what they need to fully engage.

Owned and operated by the Arkansas Champions Trust, the Simmons Bank Championship has quickly established itself as a premier event on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule. In its first year, the tournament earned The Players Award, voted on by participating players. With the addition of the President's Award in year two, the championship continues to set the standard for excellence and impact.

"Our goal from the beginning was to build something Arkansas could be proud of," Black said. "This recognition reinforces that we're doing it the right way with purpose, partnership, and pride in our community."

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens returns in 2026, continuing its commitment to competitive excellence, charitable impact, and lasting value for the State of Arkansas.

Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens is a PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event contested annually in Little Rock, Arkansas. Played at Pleasant Valley Country Club, the tournament features a 54‑player field competing for a $2.3 million purse and brings the game's most accomplished champions to Arkansas.

Owned and operated by the Arkansas Champions Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Simmons Bank Championship is committed to charitable giving and creating a lasting impact across the State of Arkansas. Since its inception, the tournament has focused on delivering a world‑class player and fan experience while reinvesting tournament success back into local communities through meaningful philanthropic support.

The 2026 Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be played October 26–November 1, 2026. For more information about the tournament, visit the tournament website (simmonsbankchampionship.com) or follow the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens on Facebook (@SimmonsBankChampionship), Instagram (@sbgolfchamp), X [formerly Twitter] (@sbgolfchamp), TikTok (@sbgolfchamp), LinkedIn (@SimmonsBankChampionship) and YouTube (@SimmonsBankChampionship).

First Tee of Central Arkansas

First Tee of Central Arkansas serves thousands of children annually by using golf to teach core values and life skills in a structured, supportive environment. Based in Little Rock, the organization operates a public 9‑hole regulation course, a 9‑hole par‑3 course, and a Top 100‑ranked, 16‑acre driving range, providing broad access to the game for youth across the region.

Located at 1 First Tee Way, First Tee of Central Arkansas delivers programming through on‑site classes, camps, and school partnerships. As the organization celebrates 25 years of service, it continues to evolve its development pathway to ensure Arkansas youth have the tools, resources, and environments needed not only to participate but to grow, develop, and thrive both in golf and in life.

SOURCE Simmons Bank Championship