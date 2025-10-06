Seasoned banking veteran brings nearly 25 years of experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jodie Cochran has joined Simmons Bank as national sales and production manager of mortgage warehouse lending. Cochran will be responsible for client acquisition and training, department marketing, and development of referral sources in the mortgage banking industry. She will also be instrumental in shaping the platform's future expansion.

Simmons Bank hires Jodie Cochran as National Sales and Production Manager

"Jodie brings an exceptional depth of expertise and leadership to our mortgage and warehouse lending business," said David Frase, president of warehouse lending of Simmons Bank. "Her nearly 25 years of experience combined with her industry recognition, make her a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our offerings and client relationships."

Prior to joining Simmons Bank, Cochran spent most of her tenure in correspondent sales with two large money center banks. Her previous experience also includes positions in retail, wholesale, correspondent, and warehouse lending.

Cochran holds a degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She is an Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP), Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) as well as a Certified Mortgage Leader (CML). She is a graduate of the National Mortgage Bankers Association's Future Leaders Program and School of Mortgage Banking where she received the Willis Bryant Award for her outstanding academic achievement and exceptional leadership qualities. She is a past president of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association – only the sixth woman to fill the post since its inception in 1917.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 116 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

