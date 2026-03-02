LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced the promotion of Laura Condley to private banking market executive. In her new position, Condley will oversee all private banking activities in the Oklahoma and Texas markets.

Simmons Bank Promotes Laura Condley to Lead Private Banking in Texas, Oklahoma

"Laura's promotion to Private Banking Market Executive is a well-deserved recognition for her leadership, expertise and commitment to serving our clients at the highest level," said John Martelle, senior vice president of private banking for Simmons Bank. "She has played a key role in strengthening our private banking presence, and I'm confident she will continue to drive meaningful growth across Oklahoma and Texas."

Condley started her banking career at Simmons Bank as a market retail manager. Throughout her successful journey with the bank, she advanced to roles such as director of market development and community regional executive. She is an active member of her community and is involved in several organizations including Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation, TechFW, First Tee - Fort Worth, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation, The Scott Murray Scholarship Foundation, and The Davey O'Brien Foundation.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 117 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

