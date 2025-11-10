Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.2125 Per Share Dividend

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.2125 per share, which is payable on January 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of 1 percent from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

The annualized cash dividend rate of $0.85 for 2025 represents a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 6 percent and marks the 116th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 25 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. This marks the 14th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend, earning it Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of September 20, 2025, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 353 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ to achieve this distinction.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements related to dividends that are not based on historical facts and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By nature, such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on other risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation