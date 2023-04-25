Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Apr 25, 2023, 08:00 ET
Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on first quarter 2023 results
While the continued challenges from rising interest rates, coupled this quarter with heightened market volatility, brought amplified attention to the financial services industry, our focus remained on the fundamentals that have served us well during our 120-year history.
Deposit levels were stable, further highlighting the granularity of our deposit base, as well as the long-term relationships we have with many of our customers. Consistent with industry trends, we experienced migration to higher rate deposits throughout the quarter, resulting in an increase in the cost of deposits. Despite these challenges, we continued to operate from a position of strength given our solid liquidity position. Uninsured deposits represented only 23 percent of total deposits. At $10.8 billion, additional liquidity sources available to the company represented 2.0 times the level of uninsured deposits. Capital levels increased with all regulatory capital ratios significantly above "well-capitalized" guidelines, and our TCE ratio ended the quarter at 7.3 percent. Key credit quality metrics also remained strong with our NPL coverage ratio at 324 percent and our allowance to loan ratio at 1.25 percent.
Overall expenses were well contained in the quarter. Through our Better Bank Initiative, we have identified an estimated $15 million in annual noninterest expense cost savings that we expect to be fully incorporated into our run-rate by the end of 2023. The programs under this initiative are designed to optimize operational processes, further improve the customer experience and increase our capacity to capitalize on organic growth opportunities, while at the same time improving our long-term growth profile.
|
Financial Highlights
|
1Q23
|
4Q22
|
1Q22
|
Q1 23 Highlights
|
Balance Sheet (in millions)
|
Metrics as of quarter end:
· Stable deposit levels further
· Solid liquidity position with
· Uninsured deposits represented
· Disciplined loan growth as total
· Maintained strong credit quality
· All regulatory capital ratios
|
Total deposits
|
$22,452
|
$22,548
|
$19,392
|
Total loans
|
16,555
|
16,142
|
12,029
|
Total investment securities
|
7,521
|
7,613
|
8,197
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,340
|
3,269
|
2,962
|
Asset Quality
|
Net charge-off ratio
|
0.03 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.22 %
|
Nonperforming loan ratio
|
0.38
|
0.37
|
0.53
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.26
|
0.23
|
0.29
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.25
|
1.22
|
1.49
|
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
|
324
|
334
|
278
|
Capital Ratios
|
Equity to assets
|
12.11 %
|
11.91 %
|
12.10 %
|
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
|
7.25
|
7.00
|
7.37
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
|
11.87
|
11.90
|
13.52
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.47
|
14.22
|
16.42
|
Liquidity ($ in millions)
|
Loan to deposit ratio
|
73.74 %
|
71.59 %
|
62.03 %
|
Borrowed funds to total liabilities
|
6.32 %
|
5.73 %
|
8.91 %
|
Uninsured deposits
|
$ 5,268
|
$ 6,740
|
$5,910
|
Additional liquidity sources
|
$10,780
|
$10,604
|
$8,358
|
Coverage ratio of uninsured deposits
|
2.0x
|
1.6x
|
1.4x
|
Performance Measures (in millions)
|
Total revenue
|
$223.7
|
$237.7
|
$187.8
|
Pre-provision net revenue1
|
80.4
|
95.2
|
59.5
|
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
|
82.8
|
92.2
|
62.3
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
10.9
|
-
|
(19.9)
|
Provision for credit losses on securities
|
13.3
|
-
|
-
|
Noninterest income
|
45.8
|
44.6
|
42.2
|
Noninterest expense
|
143.2
|
142.6
|
128.4
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $45.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.65 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.58 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2023 were $47.3 million, compared to $81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $67.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. A summary of certain items, consisting primarily of merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs, are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below.
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $223.7 million, compared to $237.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $187.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Pre-provision net revenue1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $80.4 million, compared to $95.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $59.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 was $82.8 million, compared to $92.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $62.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.
The decline in revenue and pre-provision net revenue on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected a decrease in net interest income, as an increase in deposit cost and the continued change in the mix of deposits more than offset an increase in interest income on earning assets, an increase in noninterest income and well contained noninterest expense growth. Results for the first quarter of 2023 also include a provision for credit losses of $24.2 million, reflecting loan growth in the quarter, the impact of updated economic assumptions and the identification of two nonperforming corporate bonds in the securities portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not record a provision for credit losses, and in the first quarter of 2022 recorded a recapture of provision expense of $19.9 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $177.8 million, compared to $193.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $145.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, interest income increased $14.6 million, while interest expense increased $29.7 million primarily as a result of the competitive interest rate environment and the corresponding migration to higher rate deposits products.
The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2023 was 5.67 percent, compared to 5.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.34 percent in the first quarter of 2022. The yield on investment securities for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.92 percent, compared to 2.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.86 percent for the first quarter of 2022. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 1.58 percent, compared to 1.02 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.14 percent for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of deposits reflected the dramatic increase in interest rates during 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, customer migration to higher rate deposit products and increased competition for deposits. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.09 percent, compared to 3.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.76 percent for the first quarter of 2022.
|
Q1 23
|
Q4 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q1 22
|
Loan yield (FTE) 2
|
5.67 %
|
5.40 %
|
4.86 %
|
4.54 %
|
4.34 %
|
Investment securities yield (FTE) 2
|
2.92
|
2.68
|
2.29
|
2.08
|
1.86
|
Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
2.10
|
1.41
|
0.65
|
0.25
|
0.19
|
Cost of deposits
|
1.58
|
1.02
|
0.47
|
0.18
|
0.14
|
Cost of borrowed funds
|
4.29
|
3.92
|
2.66
|
2.13
|
1.94
|
Net interest spread (FTE) 2
|
2.52
|
2.87
|
3.11
|
3.11
|
2.66
|
Net interest margin (FTE) 2
|
3.09
|
3.31
|
3.34
|
3.24
|
2.76
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $45.8 million, compared to $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $42.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Included in first quarter 2023 results is a $4.0 million legal reserve recapture associated with previously disclosed legal matters. The fourth quarter of 2022 included a $4.1 million gain on insurance settlement related to a weather event that caused severe damage to one of our branches. Adjusted noninterest income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $45.8 million, compared to $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $42.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and mortgage lending income and legal reserve recapture, offset by a market driven decline in wealth management fees. On a year-over-year basis, the increase in noninterest income was primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, debit and credit card fees and legal reserve recapture, offset in part by a decline in mortgage lending income resulting from reduced activity throughout the housing market given the dramatic increase in interest rates.
|
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
|
Q1 23
|
Q4 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q1 22
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
$ 12.4
|
$ 11.9
|
$ 12.6
|
$ 11.4
|
$ 10.7
|
Wealth management fees
|
7.4
|
8.2
|
8.6
|
7.2
|
8.0
|
Debit and credit card fees
|
8.0
|
7.8
|
7.7
|
8.2
|
7.4
|
Mortgage lending income
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
4.6
|
Other service charges and fees
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
1.6
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
-
|
(0.1)
|
-
|
(0.2)
|
(0.1)
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
4.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other income
|
11.3
|
6.6
|
6.7
|
6.8
|
7.3
|
Adjusted other income 1
|
11.3
|
6.6
|
6.3
|
6.9
|
7.3
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $143.2 million, compared to $142.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $128.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense are certain items, primarily consisting of merger related and branch right sizing costs, totaling $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, $1.1 million the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, $141.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $125.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decrease in other operating expenses, which in the fourth quarter of 2022 included $1.2 million related to the amortization of certain tax credits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits on a linked quarter basis reflected seasonal payroll taxes incurred during the first quarter, 401(k) profit sharing contribution and equity awards compensation. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily reflects the aforementioned items, as well as the acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (Spirit) which closed early in the second quarter of 2022.
|
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
|
Q1 23
|
Q4 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q1 22
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$77.0
|
$73.0
|
$71.9
|
$74.1
|
$67.9
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
11.6
|
11.6
|
11.7
|
11.0
|
10.0
|
Furniture and equipment
|
5.1
|
5.4
|
5.4
|
5.1
|
4.8
|
Deposit insurance
|
4.9
|
3.7
|
3.3
|
2.8
|
1.8
|
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
Merger related costs
|
1.4
|
-
|
1.4
|
19.1
|
1.9
|
Other operating expenses
|
43.1
|
48.5
|
45.1
|
44.5
|
41.6
|
Adjusted other operating expenses 1
|
42.3
|
47.5
|
44.1
|
42.7
|
40.9
|
Efficiency ratio
|
62.28 %
|
58.33 %
|
57.22 %
|
67.77 %
|
66.39 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio 1
|
59.38 %
|
56.97 %
|
54.41 %
|
56.74 %
|
62.95 %
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $16.6 billion, an increase of $413 million, or 3 percent, compared to $16.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in total loans was supported by diverse growth in terms of type and by geographic market. On a year-over-year basis, total loans were up $4.5 billion, or 38 percent, reflecting, in large part, the acquisition of Spirit.
Unfunded commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $4.7 billion, compared to $5.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. While unfunded commitments are considered a key indicator of future loan growth, higher interest rates, softening economic conditions and forecasts of a potential recession in the U.S. have resulted in lower activity in our commercial loan pipeline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the first quarter of 2023 totaled $504 million and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 7.32 percent, up 47 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.
|
$ in millions
|
Q1 23
|
Q4 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q1 22
|
Total loans
|
$16,555
|
$16,142
|
$15,607
|
$15,110
|
$12,029
|
Unfunded loan commitments
|
$4,725
|
$5,000
|
$5,138
|
$4,473
|
$3,428
Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $22.5 billion, relatively unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, and up $3.1 billion compared to the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $5.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits represent 24 percent of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 27 percent at the end of both the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $11.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $11.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $12.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Time deposits totaled $5.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The change in the mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis continued to reflect increased market competition and consumer migration toward higher rate deposits, principally certificates of deposits, given the rapid increase in interest rates that has occurred over the past year. The loan to deposit ratio ended the first quarter of 2023 at 74 percent, compared to 72 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 62 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
|
$ in millions
|
Q1 23
|
Q4 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q1 22
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
$ 5,489
|
$ 6,017
|
$ 6,218
|
$ 6,057
|
$ 5,224
|
Interest bearing transaction accounts
|
11,284
|
11,763
|
12,104
|
12,816
|
12,106
|
Time deposits
|
5,679
|
4,768
|
3,827
|
3,163
|
2,062
|
Total deposits
|
$22,452
|
$22,548
|
$22,149
|
$22,036
|
$19,392
|
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
|
24 %
|
27 %
|
28 %
|
27 %
|
27 %
|
Total loans to total deposits
|
74
|
72
|
70
|
69
|
62
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $63.7 million, compared to $58.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.26 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.23 percent at the end of the fourth quarter 2022 and 0.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to isolated corporate bonds in the investment securities portfolio totaling approximately $4.0 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2023 were 3 basis points, compared to 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2022.
Provision for credit losses totaled $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to provision recapture of $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Of the total provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2023, approximately $10.9 million was related to loans, reflecting loan growth in the quarter, as well as the impact of updated economic assumptions. Approximately $13.3 million of provision for credit losses was related to decreases in the value of corporate bonds in the investment securities portfolio, including the previously noted securities classified as nonperforming during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $206.6 million, compared to $197.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $178.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 324 percent, compared to 334 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 278 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $41.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, unchanged from fourth quarter 2022 levels and up from $22.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
|
$ in millions
|
Q1 23
|
Q4 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q1 22
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
1.25 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.27 %
|
1.41 %
|
1.49 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
|
324
|
334
|
342
|
334
|
278
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.38
|
0.37
|
0.37
|
0.42
|
0.53
|
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
|
0.03
|
0.13
|
-
|
0.02
|
0.22
|
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
|
0.03
|
0.09
|
0.07
|
0.11
|
0.22
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
$63.7
|
$58.9
|
$57.8
|
$63.6
|
$64.3
|
Total other nonperforming assets
|
7.7
|
3.6
|
4.7
|
6.4
|
6.6
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$71.4
|
$62.5
|
$62.5
|
$70.0
|
$70.9
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
$41.9
|
$41.9
|
$41.9
|
$25.9
|
$22.4
Capital
Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, total common stockholders' equity increased $70.5 million primarily as a result of a $46.9 million decrease in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $26.24, compared to $25.73 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $26.32 at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share1 was $14.88 at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to $14.33 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $15.22 at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Stockholders' equity to total assets at March 31, 2023, was 12.1 percent, compared to 11.9 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and 12.1 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.3 percent at March 31, 2023, compared to 7.0 percent at December 31, 2022, and 7.4 percent at March 31, 2022. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.
|
Q1 23
|
Q4 22
|
Q3 22
|
Q2 22
|
Q1 22
|
Stockholders' equity to total assets
|
12.1 %
|
11.9 %
|
11.7 %
|
12.0 %
|
12.1 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1
|
7.3
|
7.0
|
6.7
|
7.0
|
7.4
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
|
11.9
|
11.9
|
11.7
|
12.1
|
13.5
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.2
|
9.3
|
9.2
|
9.2
|
9.0
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.9
|
11.9
|
11.7
|
12.1
|
13.5
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.5
|
14.2
|
14.1
|
14.8
|
16.4
Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend
As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.20 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023. The indicated annualized cash dividend rate of $0.80 represents a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent. 2023 represents the 114th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends and the 12th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 24 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of April 21, 2023, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 371 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ in 2022 to achieve this distinction.
During the first quarter of 2023, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2022 Program as of March 31, 2023, was approximately $80 million. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decision regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
|
(2)
|
FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
|
(3)
|
Effective tax rate of 26.135%
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 114 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities and gain on sale of intellectual property. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects, the effects of the PPP, and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the estimated cost savings associated with the Company's Better Bank Initiative, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, and changes in information technology affecting the financial industry; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners (or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships); increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
|
$ 199,316
|
$ 200,616
|
$ 175,547
|
$ 193,473
|
$ 195,510
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
|
325,135
|
481,506
|
503,863
|
771,374
|
1,491,507
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
524,451
|
682,122
|
679,410
|
964,847
|
1,687,017
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
|
795
|
795
|
1,290
|
1,535
|
1,857
|
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
|
3,765,483
|
3,759,706
|
3,787,076
|
3,819,682
|
1,556,825
|
Investment securities - available-for-sale
|
3,755,956
|
3,852,854
|
3,937,543
|
4,341,647
|
6,640,069
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
4,244
|
3,486
|
12,759
|
14,437
|
18,206
|
Other loans held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
2,292
|
16,375
|
-
|
Loans:
|
Loans
|
16,555,098
|
16,142,124
|
15,607,135
|
15,110,344
|
12,028,593
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(206,557)
|
(196,955)
|
(197,589)
|
(212,611)
|
(178,924)
|
Net loans
|
16,348,541
|
15,945,169
|
15,409,546
|
14,897,733
|
11,849,669
|
Premises and equipment
|
564,497
|
548,741
|
549,932
|
553,062
|
486,531
|
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
|
2,721
|
2,887
|
3,612
|
4,084
|
5,118
|
Interest receivable
|
98,775
|
102,892
|
86,637
|
82,332
|
69,357
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
493,191
|
491,340
|
488,364
|
486,355
|
448,011
|
Goodwill
|
1,320,799
|
1,319,598
|
1,309,000
|
1,310,528
|
1,147,007
|
Other intangible assets
|
124,854
|
128,951
|
133,059
|
137,285
|
102,748
|
Other assets
|
579,139
|
622,520
|
675,554
|
588,707
|
469,853
|
Total assets
|
$ 27,583,446
|
$ 27,461,061
|
$ 27,076,074
|
$ 27,218,609
|
$ 24,482,268
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
|
$ 5,489,434
|
$ 6,016,651
|
$ 6,218,283
|
$ 6,057,186
|
$ 5,223,862
|
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
|
11,283,584
|
11,762,885
|
12,103,994
|
12,816,198
|
12,105,948
|
Time deposits
|
5,678,757
|
4,768,558
|
3,826,415
|
3,162,479
|
2,062,612
|
Total deposits
|
22,451,775
|
22,548,094
|
22,148,692
|
22,035,863
|
19,392,422
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
under agreements to repurchase
|
142,862
|
160,403
|
168,513
|
155,101
|
196,828
|
Other borrowings
|
1,023,826
|
859,296
|
964,772
|
1,060,244
|
1,337,243
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
366,027
|
365,989
|
365,951
|
421,693
|
384,242
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
259,055
|
257,917
|
270,995
|
285,813
|
209,926
|
Total liabilities
|
24,243,545
|
24,191,699
|
23,918,923
|
23,958,714
|
21,520,661
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock
|
1,273
|
1,270
|
1,269
|
1,288
|
1,125
|
Surplus
|
2,533,589
|
2,530,066
|
2,527,153
|
2,569,060
|
2,150,453
|
Undivided profits
|
1,275,720
|
1,255,586
|
1,196,459
|
1,139,975
|
1,136,990
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(470,681)
|
(517,560)
|
(567,730)
|
(450,428)
|
(326,961)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,339,901
|
3,269,362
|
3,157,151
|
3,259,895
|
2,961,607
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 27,583,446
|
$ 27,461,061
|
$ 27,076,074
|
$ 27,218,609
|
$ 24,482,268
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
Loans (including fees)
|
$ 227,498
|
$ 216,091
|
$ 187,347
|
$ 163,578
|
$ 127,176
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
|
2,783
|
2,593
|
1,141
|
1,117
|
649
|
Investment securities
|
48,774
|
45,689
|
40,954
|
37,848
|
33,712
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
82
|
152
|
178
|
200
|
190
|
Other loans held for sale
|
-
|
59
|
998
|
2,063
|
-
|
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|
279,137
|
264,584
|
230,618
|
204,806
|
161,727
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Time deposits
|
39,538
|
22,434
|
8,204
|
2,875
|
2,503
|
Other deposits
|
47,990
|
34,615
|
17,225
|
6,879
|
4,314
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
sold under agreements to repurchase
|
323
|
449
|
305
|
119
|
68
|
Other borrowings
|
8,848
|
9,263
|
6,048
|
4,844
|
4,779
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
4,603
|
4,797
|
5,251
|
4,990
|
4,457
|
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|
101,302
|
71,558
|
37,033
|
19,707
|
16,121
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
177,835
|
193,026
|
193,585
|
185,099
|
145,606
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
10,916
|
26
|
(15,897)
|
30,406
|
(19,914)
|
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|
-
|
-
|
16,000
|
3,453
|
-
|
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS
|
12,800
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
|
500
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
24,216
|
26
|
103
|
33,859
|
(19,914)
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
153,619
|
193,000
|
193,482
|
151,240
|
165,520
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
12,437
|
11,892
|
12,560
|
11,379
|
10,696
|
Debit and credit card fees
|
7,952
|
7,845
|
7,685
|
8,224
|
7,449
|
Wealth management fees
|
7,365
|
8,151
|
8,562
|
7,214
|
7,968
|
Mortgage lending income
|
1,570
|
1,139
|
2,593
|
2,240
|
4,550
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
2,973
|
2,975
|
2,902
|
2,563
|
2,706
|
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
|
2,282
|
2,023
|
2,085
|
1,871
|
1,637
|
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
-
|
(52)
|
(22)
|
(150)
|
(54)
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
4,074
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other income
|
11,256
|
6,600
|
6,658
|
6,837
|
7,266
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
|
45,835
|
44,647
|
43,023
|
40,178
|
42,218
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
77,038
|
73,018
|
71,923
|
74,135
|
67,906
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
11,578
|
11,620
|
11,674
|
11,004
|
10,023
|
Furniture and equipment expense
|
5,051
|
5,392
|
5,394
|
5,104
|
4,775
|
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
|
186
|
350
|
168
|
142
|
343
|
Deposit insurance
|
4,893
|
3,680
|
3,278
|
2,812
|
1,838
|
Merger-related costs
|
1,396
|
35
|
1,422
|
19,133
|
1,886
|
Other operating expenses
|
43,086
|
48,480
|
45,084
|
44,483
|
41,646
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
143,228
|
142,575
|
138,943
|
156,813
|
128,417
|
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
56,226
|
95,072
|
97,562
|
34,605
|
79,321
|
Provision for income taxes
|
10,637
|
11,812
|
16,959
|
7,151
|
14,226
|
NET INCOME
|
45,589
|
83,260
|
80,603
|
27,454
|
65,095
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 83,260
|
$ 80,603
|
$ 27,454
|
$ 65,095
|
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.58
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.58
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Tier 1 capital
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,339,901
|
$ 3,269,362
|
$ 3,157,151
|
$ 3,259,895
|
$ 2,961,607
|
CECL transition provision (1)
|
61,746
|
92,619
|
92,619
|
92,619
|
92,619
|
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
|
(1,410,141)
|
(1,412,667)
|
(1,416,453)
|
(1,423,323)
|
(1,224,691)
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
|
470,681
|
517,560
|
567,730
|
450,428
|
326,961
|
Total Tier 1 capital
|
2,462,187
|
2,466,874
|
2,401,047
|
2,379,619
|
2,156,496
|
Tier 2 capital
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
366,027
|
365,989
|
365,951
|
421,693
|
384,242
|
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
|
reserve for unfunded commitments
|
173,077
|
115,627
|
116,257
|
114,733
|
78,057
|
Total Tier 2 capital
|
539,104
|
481,616
|
482,208
|
536,426
|
462,299
|
Total risk-based capital
|
$ 3,001,291
|
$ 2,948,490
|
$ 2,883,255
|
$ 2,916,045
|
$ 2,618,795
|
Risk weighted assets
|
$ 20,748,605
|
$ 20,738,727
|
$ 20,470,918
|
$ 19,669,149
|
$ 15,953,622
|
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
|
$ 26,632,691
|
$ 26,407,061
|
$ 25,986,938
|
$ 25,807,113
|
$ 23,966,206
|
Ratios at end of quarter
|
Equity to assets
|
12.11 %
|
11.91 %
|
11.66 %
|
11.98 %
|
12.10 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|
7.25 %
|
7.00 %
|
6.69 %
|
7.03 %
|
7.37 %
|
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
|
11.87 %
|
11.90 %
|
11.73 %
|
12.10 %
|
13.52 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.24 %
|
9.34 %
|
9.24 %
|
9.22 %
|
9.00 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.87 %
|
11.90 %
|
11.73 %
|
12.10 %
|
13.52 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.47 %
|
14.22 %
|
14.08 %
|
14.83 %
|
16.42 %
|
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
|
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Investment Securities
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Investment Securities - End of Period
|
Held-to-Maturity
|
U.S. Government agencies
|
$ 451,052
|
$ 448,012
|
$ 447,400
|
$ 446,789
|
$ 232,670
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
1,201,418
|
1,190,781
|
1,214,882
|
1,244,713
|
112,496
|
State and political subdivisions
|
1,859,970
|
1,860,992
|
1,865,203
|
1,868,924
|
1,194,459
|
Other securities
|
253,043
|
259,921
|
259,591
|
259,256
|
17,200
|
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
|
3,765,483
|
3,759,706
|
3,787,076
|
3,819,682
|
1,556,825
|
Available-for-Sale
|
U.S. Treasury
|
$ 2,220
|
$ 2,197
|
$ 2,191
|
$ 1,441
|
$ -
|
U.S. Government agencies
|
181,843
|
184,279
|
188,060
|
198,333
|
333,231
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
2,433,530
|
2,542,902
|
2,670,348
|
2,963,934
|
4,166,108
|
State and political subdivisions
|
895,896
|
871,074
|
822,509
|
915,255
|
1,653,694
|
Other securities
|
242,467
|
252,402
|
254,435
|
262,684
|
487,036
|
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
|
3,755,956
|
3,852,854
|
3,937,543
|
4,341,647
|
6,640,069
|
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
|
$ 7,521,439
|
$ 7,612,560
|
$ 7,724,619
|
$ 8,161,329
|
$ 8,196,894
|
Fair value - HTM investment securities
|
$ 3,148,976
|
$ 3,063,233
|
$ 2,984,040
|
$ 3,278,962
|
$ 1,307,058
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Loans
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
|
Consumer:
|
Credit cards
|
$ 188,590
|
$ 196,928
|
$ 192,559
|
$ 189,684
|
$ 184,372
|
Other consumer
|
142,817
|
152,882
|
180,604
|
204,692
|
180,602
|
Total consumer
|
331,407
|
349,810
|
373,163
|
394,376
|
364,974
|
Real Estate:
|
Construction
|
2,777,122
|
2,566,649
|
2,372,294
|
2,082,688
|
1,423,445
|
Single-family residential
|
2,589,831
|
2,546,115
|
2,467,008
|
2,357,942
|
2,042,978
|
Other commercial real estate
|
7,520,964
|
7,468,498
|
7,249,891
|
7,082,055
|
5,762,567
|
Total real estate
|
12,887,917
|
12,581,262
|
12,089,193
|
11,522,685
|
9,228,990
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial
|
2,669,731
|
2,632,290
|
2,525,218
|
2,612,256
|
2,016,405
|
Agricultural
|
220,641
|
205,623
|
263,539
|
218,743
|
150,465
|
Total commercial
|
2,890,372
|
2,837,913
|
2,788,757
|
2,830,999
|
2,166,870
|
Other
|
445,402
|
373,139
|
356,022
|
362,284
|
267,759
|
Total loans
|
$ 16,555,098
|
$ 16,142,124
|
$ 15,607,135
|
$ 15,110,344
|
$ 12,028,593
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|
Beginning balance
|
$ 196,955
|
$ 197,589
|
$ 212,611
|
$ 178,924
|
$ 205,332
|
Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:
|
Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022)
|
-
|
4,523
|
1,057
|
4,043
|
-
|
Total Day 1 PCD allowance
|
-
|
4,523
|
1,057
|
4,043
|
-
|
Loans charged off:
|
Credit cards
|
1,076
|
1,035
|
903
|
1,004
|
920
|
Other consumer
|
456
|
439
|
505
|
518
|
414
|
Real estate
|
1,204
|
3,392
|
130
|
115
|
485
|
Commercial
|
413
|
5,389
|
1,874
|
688
|
6,319
|
Total loans charged off
|
3,149
|
10,255
|
3,412
|
2,325
|
8,138
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|
Credit cards
|
234
|
251
|
250
|
249
|
274
|
Other consumer
|
240
|
230
|
278
|
302
|
387
|
Real estate
|
294
|
4,117
|
1,982
|
391
|
426
|
Commercial
|
1,067
|
475
|
720
|
621
|
557
|
Total recoveries
|
1,835
|
5,073
|
3,230
|
1,563
|
1,644
|
Net loans charged off
|
1,314
|
5,182
|
182
|
762
|
6,494
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
10,916
|
25
|
(15,897)
|
30,406
|
(19,914)
|
Balance, end of quarter
|
$ 206,557
|
$ 196,955
|
$ 197,589
|
$ 212,611
|
$ 178,924
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonperforming loans:
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 63,218
|
$ 58,434
|
$ 57,534
|
$ 62,670
|
$ 64,096
|
Loans past due 90 days or more
|
437
|
507
|
242
|
904
|
240
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
63,655
|
58,941
|
57,776
|
63,574
|
64,336
|
Other nonperforming assets:
|
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
|
2,721
|
2,887
|
3,612
|
4,084
|
5,118
|
Other nonperforming assets
|
5,012
|
644
|
1,146
|
2,314
|
1,479
|
Total other nonperforming assets
|
7,733
|
3,531
|
4,758
|
6,398
|
6,597
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 71,388
|
$ 62,472
|
$ 62,534
|
$ 69,972
|
$ 70,933
|
Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers
|
experiencing financial difficulty)
|
$ 2,183
|
$ 1,849
|
$ 1,869
|
$ 2,655
|
$ 3,424
|
Ratios
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
1.25 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.27 %
|
1.41 %
|
1.49 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
324 %
|
334 %
|
342 %
|
334 %
|
278 %
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.38 %
|
0.37 %
|
0.37 %
|
0.42 %
|
0.53 %
|
Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)
|
to total assets
|
0.27 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.24 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.30 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.26 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.29 %
|
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
|
0.03 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.02 %
|
0.22 %
|
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
|
0.03 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.22 %
|
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
|
average credit card loans
|
1.69 %
|
1.52 %
|
1.30 %
|
1.55 %
|
1.39 %
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks
|
and federal funds sold
|
$ 315,307
|
$ 2,783
|
3.58 %
|
$ 361,856
|
$ 2,593
|
2.84 %
|
$ 1,728,694
|
$ 649
|
0.15 %
|
Investment securities - taxable
|
4,930,945
|
32,804
|
2.70 %
|
5,085,960
|
29,645
|
2.31 %
|
5,688,306
|
18,148
|
1.29 %
|
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
|
2,624,642
|
21,522
|
3.33 %
|
2,582,050
|
22,123
|
3.40 %
|
2,844,777
|
20,937
|
2.98 %
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
5,470
|
82
|
6.08 %
|
8,601
|
152
|
7.01 %
|
27,633
|
190
|
2.79 %
|
Other loans held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
1,704
|
59
|
13.74 %
|
-
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
Loans - including fees (FTE)
|
16,329,761
|
228,257
|
5.67 %
|
15,929,957
|
216,782
|
5.40 %
|
11,895,805
|
127,405
|
4.34 %
|
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
|
24,206,125
|
285,448
|
4.78 %
|
23,970,128
|
271,354
|
4.49 %
|
22,185,215
|
167,329
|
3.06 %
|
Non-earning assets
|
3,282,607
|
3,210,447
|
2,640,984
|
Total assets
|
$ 27,488,732
|
$ 27,180,575
|
$ 24,826,199
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Interest bearing transaction and
|
savings accounts
|
$ 11,722,591
|
$ 47,990
|
1.66 %
|
$ 11,859,322
|
$ 34,615
|
1.16 %
|
$ 12,083,516
|
$ 4,314
|
0.14 %
|
Time deposits
|
5,155,055
|
39,538
|
3.11 %
|
4,212,271
|
22,434
|
2.11 %
|
2,241,123
|
2,503
|
0.45 %
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
16,877,646
|
87,528
|
2.10 %
|
16,071,593
|
57,049
|
1.41 %
|
14,324,639
|
6,817
|
0.19 %
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
sold under agreement to repurchase
|
148,673
|
323
|
0.88 %
|
178,948
|
449
|
1.00 %
|
218,186
|
68
|
0.13 %
|
Other borrowings
|
787,783
|
8,848
|
4.56 %
|
923,189
|
9,263
|
3.98 %
|
1,337,654
|
4,779
|
1.45 %
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
366,009
|
4,603
|
5.10 %
|
365,971
|
4,797
|
5.20 %
|
384,187
|
4,457
|
4.70 %
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
18,180,111
|
101,302
|
2.26 %
|
17,539,701
|
71,558
|
1.62 %
|
16,264,666
|
16,121
|
0.40 %
|
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
5,642,779
|
6,161,732
|
5,184,828
|
Other liabilities
|
295,191
|
264,230
|
207,597
|
Total liabilities
|
24,118,081
|
23,965,663
|
21,657,091
|
Stockholders' equity
|
3,370,651
|
3,214,912
|
3,169,108
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 27,488,732
|
$ 27,180,575
|
$ 24,826,199
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$ 184,146
|
$ 199,796
|
$ 151,208
|
Net interest spread (FTE)
|
2.52 %
|
2.87 %
|
2.66 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
3.09 %
|
3.31 %
|
2.76 %
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands, except share data)
|
QUARTER-TO-DATE
|
Financial Highlights - As Reported
|
Net Income
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 83,260
|
$ 80,603
|
$ 27,454
|
$ 65,095
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.36
|
0.65
|
0.63
|
0.21
|
0.58
|
Return on average assets
|
0.67 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.19 %
|
0.41 %
|
1.06 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
5.49 %
|
10.27 %
|
9.71 %
|
3.28 %
|
8.33 %
|
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|
10.25 %
|
19.29 %
|
17.99 %
|
6.28 %
|
14.31 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
3.09 %
|
3.31 %
|
3.34 %
|
3.24 %
|
2.76 %
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
62.28 %
|
58.33 %
|
57.22 %
|
67.77 %
|
66.39 %
|
FTE adjustment
|
6,311
|
6,770
|
6,203
|
6,096
|
5,602
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
127,516,478
|
127,505,996
|
128,336,422
|
128,720,078
|
113,026,911
|
Shares repurchased under plan
|
-
|
-
|
1,883,713
|
2,035,324
|
513,725
|
Average price of shares repurchased
|
-
|
-
|
23.91
|
24.59
|
31.25
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.200
|
0.190
|
0.190
|
0.190
|
0.190
|
Accretable yield on acquired loans
|
2,579
|
4,473
|
5,834
|
9,898
|
3,703
|
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
|
Adjusted earnings
|
$ 47,343
|
$ 81,093
|
$ 82,281
|
$ 68,102
|
$ 67,159
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
0.37
|
0.64
|
0.64
|
0.53
|
0.59
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
0.70 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.21 %
|
1.02 %
|
1.10 %
|
Adjusted return on average common equity
|
5.70 %
|
10.01 %
|
9.92 %
|
8.13 %
|
8.59 %
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
|
10.62 %
|
18.81 %
|
18.35 %
|
14.65 %
|
14.74 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
|
59.38 %
|
56.97 %
|
54.41 %
|
56.74 %
|
62.95 %
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Financial Highlights - GAAP
|
Net Income
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 256,412
|
$ 173,152
|
$ 92,549
|
$ 65,095
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.36
|
2.06
|
1.40
|
0.77
|
0.58
|
Return on average assets
|
0.67 %
|
0.97 %
|
0.88 %
|
0.72 %
|
1.06 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
5.49 %
|
7.87 %
|
7.07 %
|
5.71 %
|
8.33 %
|
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|
10.25 %
|
14.33 %
|
12.77 %
|
10.24 %
|
14.31 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
3.09 %
|
3.17 %
|
3.12 %
|
3.01 %
|
2.76 %
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
62.28 %
|
62.14 %
|
63.54 %
|
67.14 %
|
66.39 %
|
FTE adjustment
|
6,311
|
24,671
|
17,901
|
11,698
|
5,602
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
127,516,478
|
124,470,184
|
123,387,503
|
120,826,798
|
113,026,911
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.200
|
0.760
|
0.570
|
0.380
|
0.190
|
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
|
Adjusted earnings
|
$ 47,343
|
$ 298,635
|
$ 217,542
|
$ 135,261
|
$ 67,159
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
0.37
|
2.40
|
1.76
|
1.12
|
0.59
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
0.70 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.11 %
|
1.06 %
|
1.10 %
|
Adjusted return on average common equity
|
5.70 %
|
9.16 %
|
8.88 %
|
8.35 %
|
8.59 %
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
|
10.62 %
|
16.59 %
|
15.89 %
|
14.70 %
|
14.74 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
|
59.38 %
|
57.50 %
|
57.69 %
|
59.56 %
|
62.95 %
|
END OF PERIOD
|
Book value per share
|
$ 26.24
|
$ 25.73
|
$ 24.87
|
$ 25.31
|
$ 26.32
|
Tangible book value per share
|
14.88
|
14.33
|
13.51
|
14.07
|
15.22
|
Shares outstanding
|
127,282,192
|
127,046,654
|
126,943,467
|
128,787,764
|
112,505,555
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
3,189
|
3,236
|
3,206
|
3,233
|
2,893
|
Total number of financial centers
|
231
|
230
|
230
|
233
|
197
|
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
QUARTER-TO-DATE
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 83,260
|
$ 80,603
|
$ 27,454
|
$ 65,095
|
Certain items:
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
-
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,738
|
-
|
Merger related costs
|
1,396
|
35
|
1,422
|
19,133
|
1,886
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
979
|
1,104
|
1,235
|
380
|
909
|
Day 2 CECL provision
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33,779
|
-
|
Tax effect (1)
|
(621)
|
768
|
(594)
|
(14,382)
|
(731)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
1,754
|
(2,167)
|
1,678
|
40,648
|
2,064
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$ 47,343
|
$ 81,093
|
$ 82,281
|
$ 68,102
|
$ 67,159
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.58
|
Certain items:
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(0.03)
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
-
|
Merger related costs
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.15
|
0.01
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.01
|
Day 2 CECL provision
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.27
|
Tax effect (1)
|
(0.01)
|
0.01
|
-
|
(0.11)
|
(0.01)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
0.01
|
(0.01)
|
0.01
|
0.32
|
0.01
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.59
|
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
|
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
|
QUARTER-TO-DATE
|
Noninterest income
|
$ 45,835
|
$ 44,647
|
$ 43,023
|
$ 40,178
|
$ 42,218
|
Certain noninterest income items (1)
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
-
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing income
|
-
|
-
|
65
|
88
|
-
|
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 45,835
|
$ 40,573
|
$ 42,703
|
$ 40,266
|
$ 42,218
|
Other income
|
$ 11,256
|
$ 6,600
|
$ 6,658
|
$ 6,837
|
$ 7,266
|
Certain other income items (1)
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
-
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing income
|
-
|
-
|
65
|
88
|
-
|
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 11,256
|
$ 6,600
|
$ 6,338
|
$ 6,925
|
$ 7,266
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 143,228
|
$ 142,575
|
$ 138,943
|
$ 156,813
|
$ 128,417
|
Certain noninterest expense items (1)
|
Merger related costs
|
(1,396)
|
(35)
|
(1,422)
|
(19,133)
|
(1,886)
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,738)
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(979)
|
(1,104)
|
(1,170)
|
(292)
|
(909)
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$ 140,853
|
$ 141,436
|
$ 136,351
|
$ 135,650
|
$ 125,622
|
Other operating expenses
|
$ 43,086
|
$ 48,480
|
$ 45,084
|
$ 44,483
|
$ 41,646
|
Certain other operating expenses items (1)
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,738)
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(816)
|
(953)
|
(973)
|
(7)
|
(717)
|
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ 42,270
|
$ 47,527
|
$ 44,111
|
$ 42,738
|
$ 40,929
|
(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 256,412
|
$ 173,152
|
$ 92,549
|
$ 65,095
|
Certain items:
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
365
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
(750)
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
1,738
|
1,738
|
1,738
|
-
|
Merger related costs
|
1,396
|
22,476
|
22,441
|
21,019
|
1,886
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
979
|
3,628
|
2,524
|
1,289
|
909
|
Day 2 CECL provision
|
-
|
33,779
|
33,779
|
33,779
|
-
|
Tax effect (1)
|
(621)
|
(14,939)
|
(15,707)
|
(15,113)
|
(731)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
1,754
|
42,223
|
44,390
|
42,712
|
2,064
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$ 47,343
|
$ 298,635
|
$ 217,542
|
$ 135,261
|
$ 67,159
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 2.06
|
$ 1.40
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.58
|
Certain items:
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(0.03)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
-
|
Merger related costs
|
0.01
|
0.18
|
0.18
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Day 2 CECL provision
|
-
|
0.28
|
0.28
|
0.28
|
Tax effect (1)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.01)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
0.01
|
0.34
|
0.36
|
0.35
|
0.01
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 2.40
|
$ 1.76
|
$ 1.12
|
$ 0.59
|
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
|
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Noninterest income
|
$ 45,835
|
$ 170,066
|
$ 125,419
|
$ 82,396
|
$ 42,218
|
Certain noninterest income items (1)
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
365
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
(750)
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing income
|
-
|
153
|
153
|
88
|
-
|
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 45,835
|
$ 165,760
|
$ 125,187
|
$ 82,484
|
$ 42,218
|
Other income
|
$ 11,256
|
$ 27,361
|
$ 20,761
|
$ 14,103
|
$ 7,266
|
Certain other income items (1)
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
365
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
(750)
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing income
|
-
|
153
|
153
|
88
|
-
|
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 11,256
|
$ 27,129
|
$ 20,529
|
$ 14,191
|
$ 7,266
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 143,228
|
$ 566,748
|
$ 424,173
|
$ 285,230
|
$ 128,417
|
Certain noninterest expense items (1)
|
Merger related costs
|
(1,396)
|
(22,476)
|
(22,441)
|
(21,019)
|
(1,886)
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
(1,738)
|
(1,738)
|
(1,738)
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(979)
|
(3,475)
|
(2,371)
|
(1,201)
|
(909)
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$ 140,853
|
$ 539,059
|
$ 397,623
|
$ 261,272
|
$ 125,622
|
Other operating expenses
|
$ 43,086
|
$ 179,693
|
$ 131,213
|
$ 86,129
|
$ 41,646
|
Certain other operating expenses items (1)
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
(1,738)
|
(1,738)
|
(1,738)
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(816)
|
(2,650)
|
(1,697)
|
(724)
|
(717)
|
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ 42,270
|
$ 175,305
|
$ 127,778
|
$ 83,667
|
$ 40,929
|
(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
Total common stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,339,901
|
$ 3,269,362
|
$ 3,157,151
|
$ 3,259,895
|
$ 2,961,607
|
Intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,319,598)
|
(1,309,000)
|
(1,310,528)
|
(1,147,007)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(124,854)
|
(128,951)
|
(133,059)
|
(137,285)
|
(102,748)
|
Total intangibles
|
(1,445,653)
|
(1,448,549)
|
(1,442,059)
|
(1,447,813)
|
(1,249,755)
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,894,248
|
$ 1,820,813
|
$ 1,715,092
|
$ 1,812,082
|
$ 1,711,852
|
Total assets
|
$ 27,583,446
|
$ 27,461,061
|
$ 27,076,074
|
$ 27,218,609
|
$ 24,482,268
|
Intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,319,598)
|
(1,309,000)
|
(1,310,528)
|
(1,147,007)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(124,854)
|
(128,951)
|
(133,059)
|
(137,285)
|
(102,748)
|
Total intangibles
|
(1,445,653)
|
(1,448,549)
|
(1,442,059)
|
(1,447,813)
|
(1,249,755)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 26,137,793
|
$ 26,012,512
|
$ 25,634,015
|
$ 25,770,796
|
$ 23,232,513
|
Ratio of common equity to assets
|
12.11 %
|
11.91 %
|
11.66 %
|
11.98 %
|
12.10 %
|
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
7.25 %
|
7.00 %
|
6.69 %
|
7.03 %
|
7.37 %
|
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
|
Total common stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,339,901
|
$ 3,269,362
|
$ 3,157,151
|
$ 3,259,895
|
$ 2,961,607
|
Intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,319,598)
|
(1,309,000)
|
(1,310,528)
|
(1,147,007)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(124,854)
|
(128,951)
|
(133,059)
|
(137,285)
|
(102,748)
|
Total intangibles
|
(1,445,653)
|
(1,448,549)
|
(1,442,059)
|
(1,447,813)
|
(1,249,755)
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,894,248
|
$ 1,820,813
|
$ 1,715,092
|
$ 1,812,082
|
$ 1,711,852
|
Shares of common stock outstanding
|
127,282,192
|
127,046,654
|
126,943,467
|
128,787,764
|
112,505,555
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 26.24
|
$ 25.73
|
$ 24.87
|
$ 25.31
|
$ 26.32
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 14.88
|
$ 14.33
|
$ 13.51
|
$ 14.07
|
$ 15.22
|
Calculation of Uninsured Deposit Coverage Ratio
|
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
|
$ 5,896,752
|
$ 7,267,220
|
$ 6,414,459
|
Less: Intercompany eliminations
|
628,592
|
527,542
|
504,306
|
Total uninsured deposits
|
$ 5,268,160
|
$ 6,739,678
|
$ 5,910,153
|
FHLB borrowing availability
|
$ 5,574,000
|
$ 5,442,000
|
$ 3,597,000
|
Unpledged securities
|
3,000,000
|
3,180,000
|
4,335,000
|
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
|
Bank Term Funding Program
|
2,206,000
|
1,982,000
|
426,000
|
Additional liquidity sources
|
$ 10,780,000
|
$ 10,604,000
|
$ 8,358,000
|
Uninsured deposit coverage ratio
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 83,260
|
$ 80,603
|
$ 27,454
|
$ 65,095
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
-
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,738
|
-
|
Merger related costs
|
1,396
|
35
|
1,422
|
19,133
|
1,886
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
979
|
1,104
|
1,235
|
380
|
909
|
Day 2 CECL provision
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33,779
|
-
|
Tax effect of certain items (2)
|
(621)
|
768
|
(594)
|
(14,382)
|
(731)
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$ 47,343
|
$ 81,093
|
$ 82,281
|
$ 68,102
|
$ 67,159
|
Average total assets
|
$ 27,488,732
|
$ 27,180,575
|
$ 26,868,731
|
$ 26,769,032
|
$ 24,826,199
|
Return on average assets
|
0.67 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.19 %
|
0.41 %
|
1.06 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
0.70 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.21 %
|
1.02 %
|
1.10 %
|
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 83,260
|
$ 80,603
|
$ 27,454
|
$ 65,095
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|
3,026
|
3,035
|
3,121
|
3,025
|
2,575
|
Total income available to common stockholders
|
$ 48,615
|
$ 86,295
|
$ 83,724
|
$ 30,479
|
$ 67,670
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
-
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,738
|
-
|
Merger related costs
|
1,396
|
35
|
1,422
|
19,133
|
1,886
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
979
|
1,104
|
1,235
|
380
|
909
|
Day 2 CECL provision
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33,779
|
-
|
Tax effect of certain items (2)
|
(621)
|
768
|
(594)
|
(14,382)
|
(731)
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
47,343
|
81,093
|
82,281
|
68,102
|
67,159
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|
3,026
|
3,035
|
3,121
|
3,025
|
2,575
|
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|
$ 50,369
|
$ 84,128
|
$ 85,402
|
$ 71,127
|
$ 69,734
|
Average common stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,370,651
|
$ 3,214,912
|
$ 3,292,071
|
$ 3,361,703
|
$ 3,169,108
|
Average intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,319,624)
|
(1,309,124)
|
(1,309,804)
|
(1,299,821)
|
(1,146,034)
|
Other intangibles
|
(127,394)
|
(131,229)
|
(135,718)
|
(114,195)
|
(104,905)
|
Total average intangibles
|
(1,447,018)
|
(1,440,353)
|
(1,445,522)
|
(1,414,016)
|
(1,250,939)
|
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,923,633
|
$ 1,774,559
|
$ 1,846,549
|
$ 1,947,687
|
$ 1,918,169
|
Return on average common equity
|
5.49 %
|
10.27 %
|
9.71 %
|
3.28 %
|
8.33 %
|
Return on tangible common equity
|
10.25 %
|
19.29 %
|
17.99 %
|
6.28 %
|
14.31 %
|
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
|
5.70 %
|
10.01 %
|
9.92 %
|
8.13 %
|
8.59 %
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
10.62 %
|
18.81 %
|
18.35 %
|
14.65 %
|
14.74 %
|
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
|
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
|
$ 143,228
|
$ 142,575
|
$ 138,943
|
$ 156,813
|
$ 128,417
|
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
|
Merger related costs
|
(1,396)
|
(35)
|
(1,422)
|
(19,133)
|
(1,886)
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,738)
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(979)
|
(1,104)
|
(1,170)
|
(292)
|
(909)
|
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
|
(186)
|
(350)
|
(168)
|
(142)
|
(343)
|
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
|
(4,096)
|
(4,108)
|
(4,225)
|
(4,096)
|
(3,486)
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
|
$ 136,571
|
$ 136,978
|
$ 131,958
|
$ 131,412
|
$ 121,793
|
Net interest income
|
$ 177,835
|
$ 193,026
|
$ 193,585
|
$ 185,099
|
$ 145,606
|
Noninterest income
|
45,835
|
44,647
|
43,023
|
40,178
|
42,218
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
|
6,311
|
6,770
|
6,203
|
6,096
|
5,602
|
Efficiency ratio denominator
|
229,981
|
244,443
|
242,811
|
231,373
|
193,426
|
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
-
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing income
|
-
|
-
|
65
|
88
|
-
|
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
|
-
|
52
|
22
|
150
|
54
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
|
$ 229,981
|
$ 240,421
|
$ 242,513
|
$ 231,611
|
$ 193,480
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
62.28 %
|
58.33 %
|
57.22 %
|
67.77 %
|
66.39 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
|
59.38 %
|
56.97 %
|
54.41 %
|
56.74 %
|
62.95 %
|
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
|
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
|
Net interest income
|
$ 177,835
|
$ 193,026
|
$ 193,585
|
$ 185,099
|
$ 145,606
|
Noninterest income
|
45,835
|
44,647
|
43,023
|
40,178
|
42,218
|
Revenue
|
223,670
|
237,673
|
236,608
|
225,277
|
187,824
|
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
-
|
(52)
|
(22)
|
(150)
|
(54)
|
Less: Noninterest expense
|
143,228
|
142,575
|
138,943
|
156,813
|
128,417
|
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
|
$ 80,442
|
$ 95,150
|
$ 97,687
|
$ 68,614
|
$ 59,461
|
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
|
$ 80,442
|
$ 95,150
|
$ 97,687
|
$ 68,614
|
$ 59,461
|
Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
-
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
-
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Less: Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Plus: Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,738
|
-
|
Plus: Merger related costs
|
1,396
|
35
|
1,422
|
19,133
|
1,886
|
Plus: Branch right sizing costs
|
979
|
1,104
|
1,235
|
380
|
909
|
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|
$ 82,817
|
$ 92,215
|
$ 99,959
|
$ 89,865
|
$ 62,256
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 256,412
|
$ 173,152
|
$ 92,549
|
$ 65,095
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
365
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
(750)
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
1,738
|
1,738
|
1,738
|
-
|
Merger related costs
|
1,396
|
22,476
|
22,441
|
21,019
|
1,886
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
979
|
3,628
|
2,524
|
1,289
|
909
|
Day 2 CECL provision
|
-
|
33,779
|
33,779
|
33,779
|
-
|
Tax effect of certain items (2)
|
(621)
|
(14,939)
|
(15,707)
|
(15,113)
|
(731)
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$ 47,343
|
$ 298,635
|
$ 217,542
|
$ 135,261
|
$ 67,159
|
Average total assets
|
$ 27,488,732
|
$ 26,418,838
|
$ 26,162,136
|
$ 25,802,982
|
$ 24,826,199
|
Return on average assets
|
0.67 %
|
0.97 %
|
0.88 %
|
0.72 %
|
1.06 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
0.70 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.11 %
|
1.06 %
|
1.10 %
|
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 45,589
|
$ 256,412
|
$ 173,152
|
$ 92,549
|
$ 65,095
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|
3,026
|
11,756
|
8,721
|
5,600
|
2,575
|
Total income available to common stockholders
|
$ 48,615
|
$ 268,168
|
$ 181,873
|
$ 98,149
|
$ 67,670
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
365
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
(750)
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
1,738
|
1,738
|
1,738
|
-
|
Merger related costs
|
1,396
|
22,476
|
22,441
|
21,019
|
1,886
|
Branch right sizing (net)
|
979
|
3,628
|
2,524
|
1,289
|
909
|
Day 2 CECL provision
|
-
|
33,779
|
33,779
|
33,779
|
-
|
Tax effect of certain items (2)
|
(621)
|
(14,939)
|
(15,707)
|
(15,113)
|
(731)
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
47,343
|
298,635
|
217,542
|
135,261
|
67,159
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|
3,026
|
11,756
|
8,721
|
5,600
|
2,575
|
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|
$ 50,369
|
$ 310,391
|
$ 226,263
|
$ 140,861
|
$ 69,734
|
Average common stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,370,651
|
$ 3,259,664
|
$ 3,274,743
|
$ 3,265,935
|
$ 3,169,108
|
Average intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,319,624)
|
(1,266,762)
|
(1,252,486)
|
(1,223,352)
|
(1,146,034)
|
Other intangibles
|
(127,394)
|
(121,622)
|
(118,385)
|
(109,575)
|
(104,905)
|
Total average intangibles
|
(1,447,018)
|
(1,388,384)
|
(1,370,871)
|
(1,332,927)
|
(1,250,939)
|
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,923,633
|
$ 1,871,280
|
$ 1,903,872
|
$ 1,933,008
|
$ 1,918,169
|
Return on average common equity
|
5.49 %
|
7.87 %
|
7.07 %
|
5.71 %
|
8.33 %
|
Return on tangible common equity
|
10.25 %
|
14.33 %
|
12.77 %
|
10.24 %
|
14.31 %
|
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
|
5.70 %
|
9.16 %
|
8.88 %
|
8.35 %
|
8.59 %
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
10.62 %
|
16.59 %
|
15.89 %
|
14.70 %
|
14.74 %
|
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
|
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
|
$ 143,228
|
$ 566,748
|
$ 424,173
|
$ 285,230
|
$ 128,417
|
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
|
Merger related costs
|
(1,396)
|
(22,476)
|
(22,441)
|
(21,019)
|
(1,886)
|
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
|
-
|
(1,738)
|
(1,738)
|
(1,738)
|
-
|
Branch right sizing expense
|
(979)
|
(3,475)
|
(2,371)
|
(1,201)
|
(909)
|
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
|
(186)
|
(1,003)
|
(653)
|
(485)
|
(343)
|
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
|
(4,096)
|
(15,915)
|
(11,807)
|
(7,582)
|
(3,486)
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
|
$ 136,571
|
$ 522,141
|
$ 385,163
|
$ 253,205
|
$ 121,793
|
Net interest income
|
$ 177,835
|
$ 717,316
|
$ 524,290
|
$ 330,705
|
$ 145,606
|
Noninterest income
|
45,835
|
170,066
|
125,419
|
82,396
|
42,218
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
|
6,311
|
24,671
|
17,901
|
11,698
|
5,602
|
Efficiency ratio denominator
|
229,981
|
912,053
|
667,610
|
424,799
|
193,426
|
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
|
Gain on insurance settlement
|
-
|
(4,074)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
|
-
|
365
|
365
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of intellectual property
|
-
|
(750)
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of branches
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Branch right sizing income
|
-
|
153
|
153
|
88
|
-
|
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
|
-
|
278
|
226
|
204
|
54
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
|
$ 229,981
|
$ 908,025
|
$ 667,604
|
$ 425,091
|
$ 193,480
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
62.28 %
|
62.14 %
|
63.54 %
|
67.14 %
|
66.39 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
|
59.38 %
|
57.50 %
|
57.69 %
|
59.56 %
|
62.95 %
|
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
|
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation
