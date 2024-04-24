Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on first quarter 2024 results:

Simmons delivered solid results in the quarter that clearly reflect our driving principles centered on a strong risk management culture, profitability and organic growth.

Total loans increased 4 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis and our commercial loan pipeline expanded for the third consecutive quarter. Total deposits were up 2 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis. We were particularly encouraged by the growth in money market and savings accounts again this quarter after robust growth in the fourth quarter of 2023. Importantly, the growth in loans and deposits, coupled with lower wholesale funding costs, enabled us to maintain a relatively stable net interest margin despite continued low-cost deposit migration.

Credit trends throughout the industry are beginning to normalize after an extended period at historically low levels. To that end, provision expense exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter and our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans stood at 1.34 percent. Moreover, our strong capital and liquidity positions provide us a solid foundation to continue delivering sound, profitable growth.

Financial Highlights 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23

1Q24 Highlights Balance Sheet (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 1Q24 vs 4Q23 • Net income of $38.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.31 • Adjusted earnings1 of $40.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.32 • Total revenue of $195.1 million. PPNR1 of $55.2 million; Adjusted PPNR1 of $57.2 million • Net interest margin at 2.66%, relatively stable on a linked quarter basis • Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $2.1 million • Noninterest expense includes $1.6 million FDIC special assessment in 1Q24 and $10.5 million in 4Q23 • NCO 19 bps in 1Q24; 11 bps of NCOs associated with run-off/ acquired portfolios • Increase in NPAs primarily due to two loans from run-off/ acquired portfolios • ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPL coverage ratio at 212% • EA ratio 12.56%; TCE ratio1 up 6 bps to 7.75% Total loans $17,002 $16,846 $16,555

Total investment securities 6,735 6,878 7,521

Total deposits 22,353 22,245 22,452

Total assets 27,372 27,346 27,583

Total shareholders' equity 3,439 3,426 3,340

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.19 % 0.11 % 0.03 %

Nonperforming loan ratio 0.63 0.50 0.38

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41 0.33 0.26

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.34 1.34 1.25

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 212 267 324

Performance Measures (in millions)







Total revenue $195.1 $177.6 $223.7

Adjusted total revenue1 195.1 197.8 223.7

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 55.2 29.5 80.4

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 57.2 65.1 82.8

Provision for credit losses 10.2 10.0 24.2

Per share Data







Diluted earnings $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.36

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.32 0.40 0.37

Book value 27.42 27.37 26.24

Tangible book value1 16.02 15.92 14.88

Capital Ratios







Equity to assets (EA ratio) 12.56 % 12.53 % 12.11 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 7.75 7.69 7.25

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.95 12.11 11.87

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.43 14.39 14.47

Liquidity ($ in millions)







Loan to deposit ratio 76.06 % 75.73 % 73.74 %

Borrowed funds to total liabilities 5.42 5.88 6.32

Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD) $ 4,643 $ 4,753 $ 5,268

Additional liquidity sources 11,457 11,216 10,780

Coverage ratio of UCD 2.5x 2.4x 2.0x



Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $38.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $45.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.31 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.36 for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2024 were $40.4 million, compared to $50.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $47.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.32, compared to $0.40 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.37 for the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2024, we recorded $1.6 million of noninterest expense for an FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund following the failure of certain banks in 2023. This expense was in addition to the $10.5 million FDIC special assessment we recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of certain other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement and a loss recorded in connection with the strategic sale of available-for-sale securities. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Net income $ 38.9 $ 23.9 $ 45.6







Loss on sale of AFS investment securities - 20.2 - FDIC special assessment 1.6 10.5 - Branch right sizing, net 0.2 3.9 0.9 Early retirement program 0.2 1.0 - Merger related costs - - 1.4 Total pre-tax impact 2.0 35.6 2.3 Tax effect2 (0.5) (9.3) (0.6) Total impact on earnings 1.5 26.3 1.7 Adjusted earnings1 $ 40.4 $ 50.2 $ 47.3







Diluted EPS $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.36







Loss on sale of AFS investment securities - 0.16 - FDIC special assessment 0.01 0.08 - Branch right sizing, net - 0.03 0.01 Early retirement program - 0.01 - Merger related costs - - 0.01 Total pre-tax impact 0.01 0.28 0.02 Tax effect2 - (0.07) (0.01) Total impact on earnings 0.01 0.21 0.01 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.37

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $151.9 million, compared to $155.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $177.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $322.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $323.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in the contribution from investment securities resulting from a lower average balance in the portfolio. Interest expense totaled $170.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, up $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis as an increase in deposit costs more than offset a decline in other borrowings. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets, which totaled $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the first quarter of 2024 was 6.24 percent, compared to 6.20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 5.67 percent in the first quarter of 2023. The yield on investment securities in the first quarter of 2024 was 3.76 percent, compared to 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.92 percent in the first quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2024 was 2.75 percent, compared to 2.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.58 percent in the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2024 was 2.66 percent, compared to 2.68 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.09 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Select Yield/Rates 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.24 % 6.20 % 6.08 % 5.89 % 5.67 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 3.76 3.67 3.08 2.91 2.92 Cost of interest bearing deposits 3.48 3.31 3.06 2.57 2.10 Cost of deposits 2.75 2.58 2.37 1.96 1.58 Cost of borrowed funds 5.85 5.79 5.60 5.31 4.29 Net interest spread (FTE)2 1.89 1.93 1.87 2.10 2.52 Net interest margin (FTE)2 2.66 2.68 2.61 2.76 3.09

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $43.2 million, compared to $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $45.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $42.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $45.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily the result of increased activity related to debit and credit card fees, mortgage banking income and bank owned life insurance income, as well as a $20.2 million loss on the strategic sale of available-for-sale securities recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income $ in millions 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.0 $ 12.8 $ 12.4 $ 12.9 $ 12.4 Wealth management fees 7.5 7.7 7.7 7.4 7.4 Debit and credit card fees 8.2 7.8 7.7 8.0 8.0 Mortgage lending income 2.3 1.6 2.2 2.4 1.6 Other service charges and fees 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.3 Bank owned life insurance 3.8 3.1 3.1 2.6 3.0 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (20.2) - (0.4) - Other income 7.2 6.9 7.4 9.8 11.3 Total noninterest income $ 43.2 $ 22.0 $ 42.8 $ 45.0 $ 45.8











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 43.2 $ 42.2 $ 42.8 $ 45.4 $ 45.8

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $139.9 million, compared to $148.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $143.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense included an FDIC special assessment of $1.6 million and $10.5 million, respectively. Also included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement and merger and integration costs. Collectively, these items totaled $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $137.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, $132.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $140.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily the result of lower FDIC special assessment charges and branch right sizing costs during the first quarter of 2024, offset in part by an increase in salaries and employee benefits principally due to higher payroll taxes typically incurred during the first quarter.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Salaries and employee benefits $ 72.7 $ 67.0 $ 67.4 $ 74.7 $ 77.0 Occupancy expense, net 12.3 11.7 12.0 11.4 11.6 Furniture and equipment 5.1 5.4 5.1 5.1 5.1 Deposit insurance 5.5 4.7 4.7 5.2 4.9 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 Merger related costs - - - - 1.4 FDIC special assessment 1.6 10.5 - - - Other operating expenses 42.5 48.6 42.6 42.9 43.1 Total noninterest expense $139.9 $148.1 $132.0 $139.7 $143.2











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 72.4 $ 66.0 $ 65.8 $ 71.1 $ 77.0 Adjusted other operating expenses1 42.4 44.9 42.1 43.0 42.3 Adjusted noninterest expense1 137.9 132.7 129.9 136.0 140.9 Efficiency ratio 69.41 % 80.46 % 65.11 % 65.18 % 62.28 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 66.42 62.91 61.94 61.29 59.38 Full-time equivalent employees 2,989 3,007 3,005 3,066 3,189

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $17.0 billion, up $447 million, or 3 percent, compared to $16.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $156 million, or 1 percent, reflecting our focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and prudent underwriting standards given projections surrounding near-term economic activity and conditions. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $3.9 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. At the same time, our commercial loan pipeline experienced measured growth for the third consecutive quarter. Commercial loans ready to close at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $381 million and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 8.38 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Total loans $17,002 $16,846 $16,772 $16,834 $16,555 Unfunded loan commitments 3,875 3,880 4,049 4,443 4,725

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $22.4 billion, compared to $22.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $22.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, deposit growth was driven by increased levels of interest bearing transaction accounts (interest bearing checking, money market and savings accounts), time deposits and brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 76 percent, unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and up slightly from 74 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Deposits $ in millions 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,698 $ 4,801 $ 4,991 $ 5,265 $ 5,489 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,316 10,277 9,875 10,203 10,625 Time deposits 4,314 4,266 4,103 3,784 3,385 Brokered deposits 3,025 2,901 3,262 3,237 2,953 Total deposits $22,353 $22,245 $22,231 $22,489 $22,452











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 21 % 22 % 22 % 23 % 24 % Total loans to total deposits 76 76 75 75 74

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $24.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Included in provision for credit losses was the recapture of provision expense on investment securities totaling $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the first quarter of 2023 included provision expense on investment securities totaling $13.3 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $227.4 million, compared to $225.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $206.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected in part increased activity in the loan portfolio, as well as changes in macroeconomic conditions. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.34 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024, unchanged from fourth quarter 2023 levels and up from 1.25 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2024 were 19 basis points, compared to 11 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3 basis points for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to $4.5 million of charge-offs associated with the small ticket equipment finance portfolio that has been designated for run-off, as well as certain loans acquired through mergers since 2020. Net charge-offs from run-off and acquired portfolios accounted for 11 basis points of total net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $107.3 million, compared to $84.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $63.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an $11.0 million asset based lending loan and a $6.6 million non-owner occupied real estate loan to a business that was negatively impacted by Covid. The asset based lending portfolio was acquired in 2021 and has also been designated for run-off. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the first quarter of 2024 at 212 percent. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.41 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.33 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.26 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality $ in millions 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.30 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 212 267 267 292 324 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.63 0.50 0.49 0.43 0.38 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.19 0.11 0.28 0.04 0.03 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.19 0.12 0.12 0.04 0.03











Total nonperforming loans $107.3 $84.5 $81.9 $72.0 $63.7 Total other nonperforming assets 5.0 5.8 5.2 4.9 7.7 Total nonperforming assets $112.3 $90.3 $87.1 $76.9 $71.4











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $36.9 $41.9

Capital

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $12.6 million, primarily as a result of a $12.5 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $27.42, compared to $27.37 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $26.24 at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $16.02, compared to $15.92 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $14.88 at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at March 31, 2024, was 12.6 percent, compared to 12.5 percent at December 31, 2023, and 12.1 percent at March 31, 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.8 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 7.7 percent at December 31, 2023, and 7.3 percent at March 31, 2023. Both Simmons and Simmons Bank continue to maintain strong regulatory capital positions with all regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeding "well-capitalized" guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.6 % 12.5 % 11.9 % 12.0 % 12.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 7.8 7.7 7.1 7.2 7.3 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.0 12.1 12.0 11.9 11.9 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.4 9.4 9.3 9.2 9.2 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.0 12.1 12.0 11.9 11.9 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.4 14.4 14.3 14.2 14.5

Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024. Simmons has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years, and 2024 represents the 13th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 26 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of April 8, 2024, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 347 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ to achieve this distinction.

During the first quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program) and which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of March 31, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.



























(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10187669. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 233 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote and estimated earn back periods, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









ASSETS









Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 380,324 $ 345,258 $ 181,822 $ 181,268 $ 199,316 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 222,979 268,834 423,826 564,644 325,135 Cash and cash equivalents 603,303 614,092 605,648 745,912 524,451 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 100 100 100 545 795 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,707,258 3,726,288 3,742,292 3,756,754 3,765,483 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,027,558 3,152,153 3,358,421 3,579,758 3,755,956 Mortgage loans held for sale 11,899 9,373 11,690 10,342 4,244 Loans:









Loans 17,001,760 16,845,670 16,771,888 16,833,653 16,555,098 Allowance for credit losses on loans (227,367) (225,231) (218,547) (209,966) (206,557) Net loans 16,774,393 16,620,439 16,553,341 16,623,687 16,348,541 Premises and equipment 576,466 570,678 567,167 562,025 564,497 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 3,511 4,073 3,809 3,909 2,721 Interest receivable 122,781 122,430 110,361 103,431 98,775 Bank owned life insurance 503,348 500,559 497,465 494,370 493,191 Goodwill 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 Other intangible assets 108,795 112,645 116,660 120,758 124,854 Other assets 611,964 592,045 676,572 636,833 579,139 Total assets $ 27,372,175 $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123 $ 27,583,446











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,697,539 $ 4,800,880 $ 4,991,034 $ 5,264,962 $ 5,489,434 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 11,071,762 10,997,425 10,571,807 10,866,078 11,283,584 Time deposits 6,583,703 6,446,673 6,668,370 6,357,682 5,678,757 Total deposits 22,353,004 22,244,978 22,231,211 22,488,722 22,451,775 Federal funds purchased and securities sold









under agreements to repurchase 58,760 67,969 74,482 102,586 142,862 Other borrowings 871,874 972,366 1,347,855 1,373,339 1,023,826 Subordinated notes and debentures 366,179 366,141 366,103 366,065 366,027 Accrued interest and other liabilities 283,232 267,732 259,119 272,085 259,055 Total liabilities 23,933,049 23,919,186 24,278,770 24,602,797 24,243,545











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock 1,254 1,252 1,251 1,262 1,273 Surplus 2,503,673 2,499,930 2,497,874 2,516,398 2,533,589 Undivided profits 1,342,215 1,329,681 1,330,810 1,308,654 1,275,720 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (408,016) (404,375) (544,380) (469,988) (470,681) Total stockholders' equity 3,439,126 3,426,488 3,285,555 3,356,326 3,339,901 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,372,175 $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123 $ 27,583,446













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data)









INTEREST INCOME









Loans (including fees) $ 261,490 $ 261,505 $ 255,901 $ 244,292 $ 227,498 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 3,010 3,115 3,569 4,023 2,783 Investment securities 58,001 58,755 50,638 48,751 48,774 Mortgage loans held for sale 148 143 178 154 82 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 322,649 323,518 310,286 297,220 279,137 INTEREST EXPENSE









Time deposits 73,241 72,458 68,062 53,879 39,538 Other deposits 78,692 71,412 65,095 54,485 47,990 Federal funds purchased and securities









sold under agreements to repurchase 189 232 277 318 323 Other borrowings 11,649 16,607 16,450 18,612 8,848 Subordinated notes and debentures 6,972 7,181 6,969 6,696 4,603 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 170,743 167,890 156,853 133,990 101,302 NET INTEREST INCOME 151,906 155,628 153,433 163,230 177,835 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES









Provision for credit losses on loans 10,206 11,225 20,222 5,061 10,916 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - (11,300) (5,000) - Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS - (1,196) (1,200) (1,326) 12,800 Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM - - - 1,326 500 TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 10,206 10,029 7,722 61 24,216 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









FOR CREDIT LOSSES 141,700 145,599 145,711 163,169 153,619 NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts 11,955 12,782 12,429 12,882 12,437 Debit and credit card fees 8,246 7,822 7,712 7,986 7,952 Wealth management fees 7,478 7,679 7,719 7,440 7,365 Mortgage lending income 2,320 1,603 2,157 2,403 1,570 Bank owned life insurance income 3,814 3,094 3,095 2,555 2,973 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 2,199 2,346 2,232 2,262 2,282 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (20,218) - (391) - Other income 7,172 6,866 7,433 9,843 11,256 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 43,184 21,974 42,777 44,980 45,835 NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 72,653 66,982 67,374 74,723 77,038 Occupancy expense, net 12,258 11,733 12,020 11,410 11,578 Furniture and equipment expense 5,141 5,445 5,117 5,128 5,051 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 179 189 228 289 186 Deposit insurance 7,135 15,220 4,672 5,201 4,893 Merger-related costs - - 5 19 1,396 Other operating expenses 42,513 48,570 42,582 42,926 43,086 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 139,879 148,139 131,998 139,696 143,228 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 45,005 19,434 56,490 68,453 56,226 Provision for income taxes 6,134 (4,473) 9,243 10,139 10,637 NET INCOME $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.38 $ 0.46 $ 0.36 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ 0.36













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Tier 1 capital









Stockholders' equity $ 3,439,126 $ 3,426,488 $ 3,285,555 $ 3,356,326 $ 3,339,901 CECL transition provision (1) 30,873 61,746 61,746 61,746 61,746 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,394,672) (1,398,810) (1,402,682) (1,406,500) (1,410,141) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 408,016 404,375 544,380 469,988 470,681 Total Tier 1 capital 2,483,343 2,493,799 2,488,999 2,481,560 2,462,187











Tier 2 capital









Subordinated notes and debentures 366,179 366,141 366,103 366,065 366,027 Subordinated debt phase out (66,000) (66,000) (66,000) (66,000) - Qualifying allowance for loan losses and









reserve for unfunded commitments 214,660 170,977 165,490 169,409 173,077 Total Tier 2 capital 514,839 471,118 465,593 469,474 539,104 Total risk-based capital $ 2,998,182 $ 2,964,917 $ 2,954,592 $ 2,951,034 $ 3,001,291











Risk weighted assets $ 20,782,094 $ 20,599,238 $ 20,703,669 $ 20,821,075 $ 20,748,605











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 26,312,873 $ 26,552,988 $ 26,733,658 $ 26,896,289 $ 26,632,691











Ratios at end of quarter









Equity to assets 12.56 % 12.53 % 11.92 % 12.00 % 12.11 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.75 % 7.69 % 7.07 % 7.22 % 7.25 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.95 % 12.11 % 12.02 % 11.92 % 11.87 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.44 % 9.39 % 9.31 % 9.23 % 9.24 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.95 % 12.11 % 12.02 % 11.92 % 11.87 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.43 % 14.39 % 14.27 % 14.17 % 14.47 %













(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.





(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules





accompanying this release.























Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Investment Securities - End of Period









Held-to-Maturity









U.S. Government agencies $ 453,805 $ 453,121 $ 452,428 $ 451,737 $ 451,052 Mortgage-backed securities 1,142,352 1,161,694 1,178,324 1,193,118 1,201,418 State and political subdivisions 1,855,642 1,856,674 1,857,652 1,859,022 1,859,970 Other securities 255,459 254,799 253,888 252,877 253,043 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 3,707,258 3,726,288 3,742,292 3,756,754 3,765,483 Available-for-Sale









U.S. Treasury $ 1,964 $ 2,254 $ 2,224 $ 2,209 $ 2,220 U.S. Government agencies 69,801 72,502 172,759 176,564 181,843 Mortgage-backed securities 1,845,364 1,940,307 2,157,092 2,282,328 2,433,530 State and political subdivisions 874,849 902,793 790,344 885,505 895,896 Other securities 235,580 234,297 236,002 233,152 242,467 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,027,558 3,152,153 3,358,421 3,579,758 3,755,956 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 6,734,816 $ 6,878,441 $ 7,100,713 $ 7,336,512 $ 7,521,439 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 3,049,281 $ 3,135,370 $ 2,848,211 $ 3,094,958 $ 3,148,976













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Loans









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Loan Portfolio - End of Period









Consumer:









Credit cards $ 182,742 $ 191,204 $ 191,550 $ 209,452 $ 188,590 Other consumer 124,531 127,462 112,832 148,333 142,817 Total consumer 307,273 318,666 304,382 357,785 331,407 Real Estate:









Construction 3,331,739 3,144,220 3,022,321 2,930,586 2,777,122 Single-family residential 2,624,738 2,641,556 2,657,879 2,633,365 2,589,831 Other commercial real estate 7,508,049 7,552,410 7,565,008 7,546,130 7,520,964 Total real estate 13,464,526 13,338,186 13,245,208 13,110,081 12,887,917 Commercial:









Commercial 2,499,311 2,490,176 2,477,077 2,569,330 2,669,731 Agricultural 226,642 232,710 296,912 280,541 220,641 Total commercial 2,725,953 2,722,886 2,773,989 2,849,871 2,890,372 Other 504,008 465,932 448,309 515,916 445,402 Total loans $ 17,001,760 $ 16,845,670 $ 16,771,888 $ 16,833,653 $ 16,555,098













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans









Beginning balance $ 225,231 $ 218,547 $ 209,966 $ 206,557 $ 196,955











Loans charged off:









Credit cards 1,646 1,500 1,318 1,409 1,076 Other consumer 732 767 633 666 456 Real estate 2,857 1,023 9,723 435 1,204 Commercial 4,593 3,105 1,219 1,225 413 Total loans charged off 9,828 6,395 12,893 3,735 3,149











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:









Credit cards 248 242 234 298 234 Other consumer 333 518 344 436 240 Real estate 735 785 429 878 294 Commercial 442 309 245 471 1,067 Total recoveries 1,758 1,854 1,252 2,083 1,835 Net loans charged off 8,070 4,541 11,641 1,652 1,314 Provision for credit losses on loans 10,206 11,225 20,222 5,061 10,916 Balance, end of quarter $ 227,367 $ 225,231 $ 218,547 $ 209,966 $ 206,557











Nonperforming assets









Nonperforming loans:









Nonaccrual loans $ 105,788 $ 83,325 $ 81,135 $ 71,279 $ 63,218 Loans past due 90 days or more 1,527 1,147 806 738 437 Total nonperforming loans 107,315 84,472 81,941 72,017 63,655 Other nonperforming assets:









Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 3,511 4,073 3,809 3,909 2,721 Other nonperforming assets 1,491 1,726 1,417 1,013 5,012 Total other nonperforming assets 5,002 5,799 5,226 4,922 7,733 Total nonperforming assets $ 112,317 $ 90,271 $ 87,167 $ 76,939 $ 71,388 Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers









experiencing financial difficulty) $ 33,576 $ 33,577 $ 33,723 $ 2,996 $ 2,183











Ratios









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.30 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 212 % 267 % 267 % 292 % 324 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.63 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)









to total assets 0.53 % 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.29 % 0.27 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41 % 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.26 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.19 % 0.11 % 0.28 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.19 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to









average credit card loans (QTD) 2.88 % 2.49 % 2.19 % 2.25 % 1.69 %













Simmons First National Corporation



















SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis



















For the Quarters Ended





















(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Mar 2024

Three Months Ended

Dec 2023

Three Months Ended

Mar 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS





















Earning assets:





















Interest bearing balances due from banks





















and federal funds sold $ 211,121 $ 3,010 5.73 %

$ 230,464 $ 3,115 5.36 %

$ 315,307 $ 2,783 3.58 % Investment securities - taxable 4,162,455 42,198 4.08 %

4,410,681 42,895 3.86 %

4,930,945 32,804 2.70 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,635,368 21,301 3.25 %

2,555,125 21,523 3.34 %

2,624,642 21,522 3.33 % Mortgage loans held for sale 9,048 148 6.58 %

7,644 143 7.42 %

5,470 82 6.08 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 16,900,496 262,414 6.24 %

16,793,211 262,353 6.20 %

16,329,761 228,257 5.67 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 23,918,488 329,071 5.53 %

23,997,125 330,029 5.46 %

24,206,125 285,448 4.78 % Non-earning assets 3,340,911





3,373,686





3,282,607



Total assets $ 27,259,399





$ 27,370,811





$ 27,488,732



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing transaction and





















savings accounts $ 11,132,396 $ 78,692 2.84 %

$ 10,730,701 $ 71,412 2.64 %

$ 11,722,591 $ 47,990 1.66 % Time deposits 6,448,014 73,241 4.57 %

6,509,663 72,458 4.42 %

5,155,055 39,538 3.11 % Total interest bearing deposits 17,580,410 151,933 3.48 %

17,240,364 143,870 3.31 %

16,877,646 87,528 2.10 % Federal funds purchased and securities





















sold under agreement to repurchase 54,160 189 1.40 %

65,871 232 1.40 %

148,673 323 0.88 % Other borrowings 873,278 11,649 5.37 %

1,212,501 16,607 5.43 %

787,783 8,848 4.56 % Subordinated notes and debentures 366,160 6,972 7.66 %

366,123 7,181 7.78 %

366,009 4,603 5.10 % Total interest bearing liabilities 18,874,008 170,743 3.64 %

18,884,859 167,890 3.53 %

18,180,111 101,302 2.26 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















Noninterest bearing deposits 4,654,179





4,864,274





5,642,779



Other liabilities 284,191





285,431





295,191



Total liabilities 23,812,378





24,034,564





24,118,081



Stockholders' equity 3,447,021





3,336,247





3,370,651



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,259,399





$ 27,370,811





$ 27,488,732



Net interest income (FTE)

$ 158,328





$ 162,139





$ 184,146

Net interest spread (FTE)



1.89 %





1.93 %





2.52 % Net interest margin (FTE)



2.66 %





2.68 %





3.09 %

























Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands, except share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - As Reported









Net Income $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 Diluted earnings per share 0.31 0.19 0.37 0.46 0.36 Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.35 % 0.68 % 0.84 % 0.67 % Return on average common equity 4.54 % 2.84 % 5.56 % 6.96 % 5.49 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 8.33 % 5.61 % 10.33 % 12.85 % 10.25 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.66 % 2.68 % 2.61 % 2.76 % 3.09 % Efficiency ratio (2) 69.41 % 80.46 % 65.11 % 65.18 % 62.28 % FTE adjustment 6,422 6,511 6,515 6,106 6,311 Average diluted shares outstanding 125,661,950 125,609,265 126,283,609 127,379,976 127,516,478 Shares repurchased under plan - - 1,128,962 1,128,087 - Average price of shares repurchased - - 17.69 17.75 - Cash dividends declared per common share 0.210 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.200 Accretable yield on acquired loans 1,123 1,762 2,146 2,267 2,579 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 40,351 $ 50,215 $ 48,804 $ 61,354 $ 47,343 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.40 0.39 0.48 0.37 Adjusted return on average assets 0.60 % 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.89 % 0.70 % Adjusted return on average common equity 4.71 % 5.97 % 5.74 % 7.33 % 5.70 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 8.62 % 11.10 % 10.64 % 13.48 % 10.62 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 66.42 % 62.91 % 61.94 % 61.29 % 59.38 % YEAR-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - GAAP









Net Income $ 38,871 $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 $ 45,589 Diluted earnings per share 0.31 1.38 1.19 0.82 0.36 Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.67 % Return on average common equity 4.54 % 5.21 % 6.00 % 6.23 % 5.49 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 8.33 % 9.76 % 11.14 % 11.55 % 10.25 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.66 % 2.78 % 2.82 % 2.92 % 3.09 % Efficiency ratio (2) 69.41 % 67.75 % 64.13 % 63.68 % 62.28 % FTE adjustment 6,422 25,443 18,932 12,417 6,311 Average diluted shares outstanding 125,661,950 126,775,704 127,099,727 127,421,034 127,516,478 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.210 0.800 0.600 0.400 0.200 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 40,351 $ 207,716 $ 157,501 $ 108,697 $ 47,343 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.32 1.64 1.24 0.85 0.37 Adjusted return on average assets 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.70 % Adjusted return on average common equity 4.71 % 6.18 % 6.25 % 6.51 % 5.70 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 8.62 % 11.46 % 11.58 % 12.06 % 10.62 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 66.42 % 61.32 % 60.81 % 60.30 % 59.38 % END OF PERIOD









Book value per share $ 27.42 $ 27.37 $ 26.26 $ 26.59 $ 26.24 Tangible book value per share 16.02 15.92 14.77 15.17 14.88 Shares outstanding 125,419,618 125,184,119 125,133,281 126,224,707 127,282,192 Full-time equivalent employees 2,989 3,007 3,005 3,066 3,189 Total number of financial centers 233 234 232 231 231













(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are





included in the schedules accompanying this release.









(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.





Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting





items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from





securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.























Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands, except per share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Net income $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,549 10,521 - - - Merger related costs - - 5 19 1,396 Early retirement program 219 1,032 1,557 3,609 - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 20,218 - 391 - Branch right sizing (net) 236 3,846 547 95 979 Tax effect of certain items (1) (524) (9,309) (552) (1,074) (621) Certain items, net of tax 1,480 26,308 1,557 3,040 1,754 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 40,351 $ 50,215 $ 48,804 $ 61,354 $ 47,343











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ 0.36 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 0.01 0.08 - - - Merger related costs - - - - 0.01 Early retirement program - 0.01 0.01 0.03 - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 0.16 - - - Branch right sizing (net) - 0.03 0.01 - 0.01 Tax effect of certain items (1) - (0.07) - (0.01) (0.01) Certain items, net of tax 0.01 0.21 0.02 0.02 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.37











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 43,184 $ 21,974 $ 42,777 $ 44,980 $ 45,835 Certain noninterest income items









Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 20,218 - 391 - Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 43,184 $ 42,192 $ 42,777 $ 45,371 $ 45,835











Noninterest expense $ 139,879 $ 148,139 $ 131,998 $ 139,696 $ 143,228 Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs - - (5) (19) (1,396) Early retirement program (219) (1,032) (1,557) (3,609) - FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,549) (10,521) - - - Branch right sizing expense (236) (3,846) (547) (95) (979) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 137,875 $ 132,740 $ 129,889 $ 135,973 $ 140,853











Salaries and employee benefits $ 72,653 $ 66,982 $ 67,374 $ 74,723 $ 77,038 Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program (219) (1,032) (1,557) (3,609) - Other - 2 - - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 72,434 $ 65,952 $ 65,817 $ 71,114 $ 77,038











Other operating expenses $ 42,513 $ 48,570 $ 42,582 $ 42,926 $ 43,086 Certain other operating expenses items









Branch right sizing expense (83) (3,708) (466) 53 (816) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 42,430 $ 44,862 $ 42,116 $ 42,979 $ 42,270













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands, except per share data)









YEAR-TO-DATE









Net income $ 38,871 $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 $ 45,589 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,549 10,521 - - - Merger related costs - 1,420 1,420 1,415 1,396 Early retirement program 219 6,198 5,166 3,609 - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 20,609 391 391 - Branch right sizing (net) 236 5,467 1,621 1,074 979 Tax effect of certain items (1) (524) (11,556) (2,247) (1,695) (621) Certain items, net of tax 1,480 32,659 6,351 4,794 1,754 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 40,351 $ 207,716 $ 157,501 $ 108,697 $ 47,343











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 1.38 $ 1.19 $ 0.82 $ 0.36 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 0.01 0.08 - - - Merger related costs - 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Early retirement program - 0.05 0.04 0.03 - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 0.17 - - - Branch right sizing (net) - 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of certain items (1) - (0.09) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) Certain items, net of tax 0.01 0.26 0.05 0.03 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.32 $ 1.64 $ 1.24 $ 0.85 $ 0.37











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















YEAR-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 43,184 $ 155,566 $ 133,592 $ 90,815 $ 45,835 Certain noninterest income items









Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 20,609 391 391 - Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 43,184 $ 176,175 $ 133,983 $ 91,206 $ 45,835











Noninterest expense $ 139,879 $ 563,061 $ 414,922 $ 282,924 $ 143,228 Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs - (1,420) (1,420) (1,415) (1,396) Early retirement program (219) (6,198) (5,166) (3,609) - FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,549) (10,521) - - - Branch right sizing expense (236) (5,467) (1,621) (1,074) (979) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 137,875 $ 539,455 $ 406,715 $ 276,826 $ 140,853











Salaries and employee benefits $ 72,653 $ 286,117 $ 219,135 $ 151,761 $ 77,038 Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program (219) (6,198) (5,166) (3,609) - Other - 2 - - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 72,434 $ 279,921 $ 213,969 $ 148,152 $ 77,038











Merger related costs $ - $ 1,420 $ 1,420 $ 1,415 $ 1,396 Adjustment for merger related costs - (1,420) (1,420) (1,415) (1,396) Adjusted merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -











Other operating expenses $ 42,513 $ 177,164 $ 128,594 $ 86,012 $ 43,086 Certain other operating expenses items









Branch right sizing expense (83) (4,937) (1,229) (763) (816) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 42,430 $ 172,227 $ 127,365 $ 85,249 $ 42,270













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,439,126 $ 3,426,488 $ 3,285,555 $ 3,356,326 $ 3,339,901 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) Other intangible assets (108,795) (112,645) (116,660) (120,758) (124,854) Total intangibles (1,429,594) (1,433,444) (1,437,459) (1,441,557) (1,445,653) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,009,532 $ 1,993,044 $ 1,848,096 $ 1,914,769 $ 1,894,248











Total assets $ 27,372,175 $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123 $ 27,583,446 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) Other intangible assets (108,795) (112,645) (116,660) (120,758) (124,854) Total intangibles (1,429,594) (1,433,444) (1,437,459) (1,441,557) (1,445,653) Tangible assets $ 25,942,581 $ 25,912,230 $ 26,126,866 $ 26,517,566 $ 26,137,793











Ratio of common equity to assets 12.56 % 12.53 % 11.92 % 12.00 % 12.11 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.75 % 7.69 % 7.07 % 7.22 % 7.25 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,439,126 $ 3,426,488 $ 3,285,555 $ 3,356,326 $ 3,339,901 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) Other intangible assets (108,795) (112,645) (116,660) (120,758) (124,854) Total intangibles (1,429,594) (1,433,444) (1,437,459) (1,441,557) (1,445,653) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,009,532 $ 1,993,044 $ 1,848,096 $ 1,914,769 $ 1,894,248 Shares of common stock outstanding 125,419,618 125,184,119 125,133,281 126,224,707 127,282,192 Book value per common share $ 27.42 $ 27.37 $ 26.26 $ 26.59 $ 26.24 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.02 $ 15.92 $ 14.77 $ 15.17 $ 14.88











Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits



















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 8,413,514 $ 8,328,444 $ 8,143,200 $ 8,507,395 $ 8,978,581 Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured) 2,995,241 2,846,716 2,835,405 3,030,550 3,081,829 Less: Intercompany eliminations 775,461 728,480 676,840 674,552 628,592 Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits $ 4,642,812 $ 4,753,248 $ 4,630,955 $ 4,802,293 $ 5,268,160











FHLB borrowing availability $ 5,326,000 $ 5,401,000 $ 5,372,000 $ 5,345,000 $ 5,574,000 Unpledged securities 4,122,000 3,817,000 4,124,000 3,877,000 3,000,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and









Bank Term Funding Program (1) 2,009,000 1,998,000 1,951,000 1,874,000 2,206,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 11,457,000 $ 11,216,000 $ 11,447,000 $ 11,096,000 $ 10,780,000











Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio 2.5 2.4 2.5 2.3 2.0











(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.













Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio





















Net charge offs $ 8,070







Less: Net charge offs from run-off (1) and acquired portfolios 4,500







Net charge offs excluding run-off and acquired portfolios $ 3,570



















Average total loans $ 16,900,496



















Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio) 0.19 %







NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs of run-off and acquired









portfolios (annualized) 0.08 %



















(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.















Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,549 10,521 - - - Merger related costs - - 5 19 1,396 Early retirement program 219 1,032 1,557 3,609 - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 20,218 - 391 - Branch right sizing (net) 236 3,846 547 95 979 Tax effect of certain items (2) (524) (9,309) (552) (1,074) (621) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 40,351 $ 50,215 $ 48,804 $ 61,354 $ 47,343











Average total assets $ 27,259,399 $ 27,370,811 $ 27,594,611 $ 27,766,139 $ 27,488,732











Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.35 % 0.68 % 0.84 % 0.67 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.60 % 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.89 % 0.70 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,844 2,965 3,027 3,026 3,026 Total income available to common stockholders $ 41,715 $ 26,872 $ 50,274 $ 61,340 $ 48,615 Certain items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,549 10,521 - - - Merger related costs - - 5 19 1,396 Early retirement program 219 1,032 1,557 3,609 - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 20,218 - 391 - Branch right sizing (net) 236 3,846 547 95 979 Tax effect of certain items (2) (524) (9,309) (552) (1,074) (621) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 40,351 50,215 48,804 61,354 47,343 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,844 2,965 3,027 3,026 3,026 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 43,195 $ 53,180 $ 51,831 $ 64,380 $ 50,369











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,447,021 $ 3,336,247 $ 3,371,678 $ 3,358,924 $ 3,370,651 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,319,624) Other intangibles (111,023) (114,861) (119,125) (123,173) (127,394) Total average intangibles (1,431,822) (1,435,660) (1,439,924) (1,443,972) (1,447,018) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,015,199 $ 1,900,587 $ 1,931,754 $ 1,914,952 $ 1,923,633











Return on average common equity 4.54 % 2.84 % 5.56 % 6.96 % 5.49 % Return on tangible common equity 8.33 % 5.61 % 10.33 % 12.85 % 10.25 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 4.71 % 5.97 % 5.74 % 7.33 % 5.70 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8.62 % 11.10 % 10.64 % 13.48 % 10.62 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio(1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 139,879 $ 148,139 $ 131,998 $ 139,696 $ 143,228 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs - - (5) (19) (1,396) Early retirement program (219) (1,032) (1,557) (3,609) - FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,549) (10,521) - - - Branch right sizing expense (236) (3,846) (547) (95) (979) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (179) (189) (228) (289) (186) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,850) (4,015) (4,097) (4,098) (4,096) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 133,846 $ 128,536 $ 125,564 $ 131,586 $ 136,571











Net interest income $ 151,906 $ 155,628 $ 153,433 $ 163,230 $ 177,835 Noninterest income 43,184 21,974 42,777 44,980 45,835 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,422 6,511 6,515 6,106 6,311 Efficiency ratio denominator 201,512 184,113 202,725 214,316 229,981 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Branch right sizing income - - - - - (Gain) loss on sale of securities - 20,218 - 391 - Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 201,512 $ 204,331 $ 202,725 $ 214,707 $ 229,981











Efficiency ratio(1) 69.41 % 80.46 % 65.11 % 65.18 % 62.28 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 66.42 % 62.91 % 61.94 % 61.29 % 59.38 %













(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency





ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest





income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is





a non-GAAP measurement.









(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.























Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)







For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue





















Net interest income $ 151,906 $ 155,628 $ 153,433 $ 163,230 $ 177,835 Noninterest income 43,184 21,974 42,777 44,980 45,835 Total revenue 195,090 177,602 196,210 208,210 223,670 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities - (20,218) - (391) - Adjusted total revenue $ 195,090 $ 197,820 $ 196,210 $ 208,601 $ 223,670











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





















Net interest income $ 151,906 $ 155,628 $ 153,433 $ 163,230 $ 177,835 Noninterest income 43,184 21,974 42,777 44,980 45,835 Total revenue 195,090 177,602 196,210 208,210 223,670 Less: Noninterest expense 139,879 148,139 131,998 139,696 143,228 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 55,211 $ 29,463 $ 64,212 $ 68,514 $ 80,442











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 55,211 $ 29,463 $ 64,212 $ 68,514 $ 80,442 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 20,218 - 391 - Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,549 10,521 - - - Plus: Merger related costs - - 5 19 1,396 Plus: Early retirement program costs 219 1,032 1,557 3,609 - Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net) 236 3,846 547 95 979 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 57,215 $ 65,080 $ 66,321 $ 72,628 $ 82,817













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income $ 38,871 $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 $ 45,589 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,549 10,521 - - - Merger related costs - 1,420 1,420 1,415 1,396 Early retirement program 219 6,198 5,166 3,609 - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 20,609 391 391 - Branch right sizing (net) 236 5,467 1,621 1,074 979 Tax effect of certain items (2) (524) (11,556) (2,247) (1,695) (621) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 40,351 $ 207,716 $ 157,501 $ 108,697 $ 47,343











Average total assets $ 27,259,399 $ 27,554,859 $ 27,616,882 $ 27,628,202 $ 27,488,732











Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.67 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.70 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 38,871 $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 $ 45,589 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,844 12,044 9,079 6,052 3,026 Total income available to common stockholders $ 41,715 $ 187,101 $ 160,229 $ 109,955 $ 48,615 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment $ 1,549 $ 10,521 $ - $ - $ - Merger related costs - 1,420 1,420 1,415 1,396 Early retirement program 219 6,198 5,166 3,609 - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - 20,609 391 391 - Branch right sizing (net) 236 5,467 1,621 1,074 979 Tax effect of certain items (2) (524) (11,556) (2,247) (1,695) (621) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 40,351 207,716 157,501 108,697 47,343 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,844 12,044 9,079 6,052 3,026 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 43,195 $ 219,760 $ 166,580 $ 114,749 $ 50,369











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,447,021 $ 3,359,312 $ 3,367,088 $ 3,364,755 $ 3,370,651 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,510) (1,320,412) (1,320,215) (1,319,624) Other intangibles (111,023) (121,098) (123,200) (125,272) (127,394) Total average intangibles (1,431,822) (1,441,608) (1,443,612) (1,445,487) (1,447,018) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,015,199 $ 1,917,704 $ 1,923,476 $ 1,919,268 $ 1,923,633











Return on average common equity 4.54 % 5.21 % 6.00 % 6.23 % 5.49 % Return on tangible common equity 8.33 % 9.76 % 11.14 % 11.55 % 10.25 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 4.71 % 6.18 % 6.25 % 6.51 % 5.70 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8.62 % 11.46 % 11.58 % 12.06 % 10.62 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio(1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 139,879 $ 563,061 $ 414,922 $ 282,924 $ 143,228 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs - (1,420) (1,420) (1,415) (1,396) Early retirement program (219) (6,198) (5,166) (3,609) - FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,549) (10,521) - - - Branch right sizing expense (236) (5,467) (1,621) (1,074) (979) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (179) (892) (703) (475) (186) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,850) (16,306) (12,291) (8,194) (4,096) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 133,846 $ 522,257 $ 393,721 $ 268,157 $ 136,571











Net interest income $ 151,906 $ 650,126 $ 494,498 $ 341,065 $ 177,835 Noninterest income 43,184 155,566 133,592 90,815 45,835 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,422 25,443 18,932 12,417 6,311 Efficiency ratio denominator 201,512 831,135 647,022 444,297 229,981 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Branch right sizing income - - - - - (Gain) loss on sale of securities - 20,609 391 391 - Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 201,512 $ 851,744 $ 647,413 $ 444,688 $ 229,981











Efficiency ratio(1) 69.41 % 67.75 % 64.13 % 63.68 % 62.28 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 66.42 % 61.32 % 60.81 % 60.30 % 59.38 %













(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency





ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest





income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is





a non-GAAP measurement.









(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.























