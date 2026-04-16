Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter EPS of $0.47

News provided by

Simmons First National Corporation

Apr 16, 2026, 16:30 ET

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

1Q26 Highlights

Income Statement Summary (in millions)



Comparisons reflect 1Q26 vs 4Q25
unless otherwise noted

 

• Net income of $68.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.47

• Adjusted net income1 of $68.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.47

• ROAA of 1.13% and ROE of 8.01%

• Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.13%; adjusted ROTCE1 of 13.91%

• Total revenue of $241.4 million and PPNR1 of $100.7 million

• Net interest margin up 3 bps to 3.84%; cost of deposits down 8 bps to 1.96%

• Efficiency ratio of 57.56%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 56.16%

• Broad based growth drives total loans up 10% annualized

• Unfunded commitments up 5%

• Total average deposits up 6% annualized

• Provision expense exceeded net charge-offs by $5.5 million

• NCO ratio at 21 bps for 1Q26; ACL steady at 1.28%

Total revenue

$  241.4

$  249.0

$209.6

Adjusted total revenue1

241.4

249.0

209.6

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

100.7

109.1

65.0

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

100.7

110.4

66.0

Provision for credit losses

14.6

15.1

26.8

Net income

68.5

78.1

32.4

Adjusted net income1

68.6

79.0

33.1

Per share Data



Diluted earnings

$    0.47

$    0.54

$  0.26

Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.47

0.54

0.26

Cash dividend declared

0.2150

0.2125

0.2125

Balance Sheet (in millions)



Total loans

$17,933

$17,492

$17,094

Total deposits

20,203

20,184

21,685

Total assets

24,693

24,541

26,793

Total shareholders' equity

3,438

3,419

3,531

Asset Quality



Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.21 %

1.12 %

0.23 %

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.28

1.28

1.48

Capital Ratios



Equity to assets (EA) ratio

13.92 %

13.93 %

13.18 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.74

8.71

8.34

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.58

11.63

12.21

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.36

14.45

14.59

Other Ratios



Return on average assets

1.13 %

1.28 %

0.49 %

Adjusted return on average assets1

1.13

1.29

0.50

Return on average common equity

8.01

9.08

3.69

Return on average tangible common equity1

13.90

15.92

6.61

Adj. return onavg. tangible common equity1

13.91

16.10

6.75

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.84

3.81

2.95

Efficiency ratio

57.56

55.52

66.94

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

56.16

53.64

64.75

Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on first quarter 2026 results:

Simmons delivered solid results in the first quarter driven by strong loan growth, expanding margin, and continued earnings momentum. Loans grew 10 percent linked quarter annualized, with growth broad-based across geography and industry. Net interest margin expanded linked quarter, increasing three basis points to 3.84 percent, benefiting from disciplined relationship pricing, fixed rate asset repricing and improving funding costs. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 21 basis points and provision expense exceeded net charge-offs by $5.5 million, primarily due to loan growth.

Looking forward, we remain committed to delivering disciplined growth and designing a more efficient and scalable infrastructure. The talent environment continues to be favorable and supports our organic growth priorities. We are increasingly optimistic about the prospects for consistently achieving returns that exceed our long-range targets.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $68.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $78.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and net income of $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.26 for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2026 were $68.6 million, compared to $79.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the first quarter of 2026 were $0.47, compared to $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.26 for the first quarter of 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, return on average assets was 1.13 percent and return on average common equity was 8.01 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.13 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 13.91 percent.

The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of FDIC deposit insurance special assessment, professional services, branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and a loss on the sale of equipment finance business. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ in millions, except per share data

 1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Net income

$ 68.5

$ 78.1

$ 32.4





FDIC deposit insurance special assessment

(2.0)

-

-

Professional services

1.2

-

-

Branch right sizing costs, net

0.6

0.1

1.0

Early retirement program costs

0.3

-

-

Loss on sale of equipment finance business

-

1.1

-

   Total pre-tax impact

0.1

1.2

1.0

Tax effect

-

(0.3)

(0.3)

   Total impact on earnings

0.1

0.9

0.7

Adjusted earnings1, 3

$ 68.6

$ 79.0

$ 33.1





Diluted EPS

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.26





FDIC deposit insurance special assessment

(0.01)

-

-

Professional services

0.01

-

-

Branch right sizing costs, net

-

-

-

Early retirement program costs

-

-

-

Loss on sale of equipment finance business

-

0.01

-

   Total pre-tax impact

-

0.01

-

Tax effect

-

(0.01)

-

   Total impact on earnings

-

-

-

Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.26

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $197.2 million, compared to $197.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $163.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to a $39.8 million decrease in interest expense, which included a $32.9 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $6.9 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities. The decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year quarter reflected a reduction of wholesale funding as a result of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, as well as a lower interest rate environment. 

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.84 percent, up 3 basis points compared to 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and up 89 basis points compared to 2.95 percent for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis was driven by a 6 percent annualized increase in average loans, coupled with a 13 percent annualized increase in average low-cost interest bearing transaction and savings accounts. The increase in net interest margin on a year-over-year basis primarily reflected the balance sheet repositioning that was completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Select Yield/Rates

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.16 %

6.23 %

6.31 %

6.26 %

6.20 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

4.25

4.30

4.01

3.48

3.48

Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.47

2.62

2.86

2.97

3.05

Cost of deposits

1.96

2.04

2.25

2.36

2.44

Net interest spread (FTE)2

3.27

3.18

2.86

2.41

2.30

Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.84

3.81

3.50

3.06

2.95

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $44.2 million, compared to $51.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $46.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) negative valuation adjustment in the first quarter of 2026 and proceeds from bank owned life insurance death benefits recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, both of which are included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Service charges on deposit accounts

$    12.7

$    12.7

$   13.0

$  12.6

$  12.6

Wealth management fees

10.5

10.3

10.0

9.5

9.6

Debit and credit card fees

8.5

8.7

8.5

8.6

8.4

Mortgage lending income

1.9

2.2

2.3

1.7

2.0

Other service charges and fees

1.6

1.5

1.5

1.3

1.3

Bank owned life insurance

4.2

3.9

3.9

3.9

4.1

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

(801.5)

-

-

Other income

4.8

12.4

6.1

4.8

8.0

   Total noninterest income

$    44.2

$   51.7

$(756.2)

$ 42.4

$ 46.2






Adjusted noninterest income1

$    44.2

$   51.7

$   45.9

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $140.7 million, compared to $139.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $144.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs, termination of vendor and software services, FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment, professional services and a loss on the sale of an equipment finance business. Collectively, these items totaled $30 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below) adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, $138.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $143.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits reflecting a seasonal increase in payroll taxes expense incurred during the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

1Q26

 4Q25

3Q25

 2Q25

1Q25

Salaries and employee benefits

$  75.9

$  72.9

$  76.2

$  73.9

$  74.8

Occupancy expense, net

12.2

11.6

12.1

11.8

12.7

Furniture and equipment

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.5

5.5

Deposit insurance

2.3

4.7

5.2

4.9

5.4

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.2

Other operating expenses

44.5

44.8

43.0

42.3

46.1

   Total noninterest expense

$140.7

$139.9

$142.0

$138.6

$144.6






Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$  75.6

$  72.9

$  75.9

$  72.3

$  74.8

Adjusted other operating expenses1

43.1

44.0

41.5

42.5

45.9

Adjusted noninterest expense1

140.6

138.6

139.7

136.8

143.6

Efficiency ratio

57.56 %

55.52 %

(25.11) %

62.82 %

66.94 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

56.16

53.64

57.72

60.52

64.75

Full-time equivalent employees

2,913

2,917

2,883

2,947

2,949

Number of financial centers

221

222

223

223

222

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $17.9 billion, up $440.7 million, or 10 percent annualized, compared to $17.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans was driven by increases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse and agricultural portfolios, offset in part by a decrease in real estate construction. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $4.1 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, and ready-to-close commercial loans totaled $651 million with a weighted average rate of 6.40 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

 2Q25

 1Q25

Total loans

$17,933

$17,492

$17,189

$17,111

$17,094

Unfunded loan commitments

4,068

3,871

3,955

3,947

3,888

Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $20.2 billion, up $19 million compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in total deposits reflected a $214 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts, offset primarily from the continued planned run-off of higher rate, non-relationship time deposits or subsequent reinvestment of maturing time deposits into lower cost deposits. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $446.8 million, compared to $302.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $884.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in other borrowings on a year-over-year basis reflected a reduction of higher cost wholesale funding, primarily FHLB advances, as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025. 

Deposits

$ in millions

 1Q26

 4Q25

 3Q25

 2Q25

 1Q25

Noninterest bearing deposits

$  4,290

$  4,330

$  4,377

$  4,468

$  4,455

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,667

10,453

10,289

10,532

10,621

Time deposits

3,334

3,508

3,331

3,588

3,695

Brokered deposits

1,912

1,893

1,841

3,237

2,914

   Total deposits

$20,203

$20,184

$19,838

$21,825

$21,684






Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

21 %

21 %

22 %

20 %

21 %

Total loans to total deposits

89

87

87

78

79

Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $15.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2026 were 21 basis points, compared to 112 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 23 basis points in the first quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $5.5 million during the first quarter of 2026 primarily as a result of strong loan growth during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $229.9 million, compared to $224.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $252.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 1.28 percent, unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 totaled $141.9 million, compared to $112.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $152.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a single real estate construction relationship that is well collateralized and that management believes has limited loss content. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the first quarter of 2026 at 162 percent, compared to 199 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and 165 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 63 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026, compared to 51 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and 61 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

 1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to
nonperforming loans

162

199

168

161

165

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.79

0.64

0.90

0.92

0.89

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.21

1.12

0.25

0.25

0.23

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.21

0.47

0.24

0.24

0.23






Total nonperforming loans

$141.9

$112.7

$153.9

$157.2

$152.3

Total other nonperforming assets

12.6

12.4

6.8

9.5

10.0

   Total nonperforming assets

$154.5

$125.1

$160.7

$166.7

$162.3






Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $23.70, compared to $23.62 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $28.04 at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $14.03, compared to $13.91 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $16.81 at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $37.4 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 13.9 percent, unchanged from fourth quarter of 2025 levels and up from 13.2 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.7 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2025 and up from 8.3 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.9 %

13.9 %

13.9 %

13.3 %

13.2 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.7

8.7

8.5

8.5

8.3

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.6

11.6

11.5

12.4

12.2

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.1

10.1

9.6

10.0

9.8

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.6

11.6

11.5

12.4

12.2

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.4

14.4

15.1

14.4

14.6

Share Repurchase Program 
During the first quarter of 2026, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in February 2026 (2026 Program) and which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024. Remaining authorization under the 2026 Program as of March 31, 2026, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2026 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2026 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

___________________________________________

(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

(3)

In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"


Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 17, 2026. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10207627. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs, termination of vendor and software services, FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment, professional services and a loss on the sale of an equipment finance business.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that we have not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action or increase cybersecurity threats; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

 Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC

 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets








 For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands)








 ASSETS








 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$        342,603

$        380,439

$        377,604

$        398,081

$        423,171

 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

205,880

331,474

266,013

246,381

211,115

     Cash and cash equivalents

548,483

711,913

643,617

644,462

634,286

 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100

100

100

100

100

 Investment securities - held-to-maturity

-

-

-

3,591,531

3,615,556

 Investment securities - available-for-sale

3,152,286

3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849

 Mortgage loans held for sale

14,311

17,438

15,507

16,972

8,351

 Assets held in trading accounts

14,543

11,685

12,695

-

-

 Loans:








 Loans

17,932,883

17,492,179

17,188,817

17,111,096

17,094,078

 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(229,908)

(224,377)

(258,006)

(253,537)

(252,168)

 Net loans

17,702,975

17,267,802

16,930,811

16,857,559

16,841,910

 Premises and equipment

557,873

561,220

568,343

573,160

573,616

 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

12,475

12,009

6,386

8,794

8,976

 Interest receivable

101,557

104,062

104,383

120,443

117,398

 Bank owned life insurance

542,486

540,001

539,372

535,481

535,324

 Goodwill

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

 Other intangible assets

81,325

84,423

87,520

90,617

93,714

 Other assets

643,570

643,204

659,352

528,382

551,112

 Total assets

$   24,692,783

$   24,540,877

$   24,208,162

$   26,693,620

$   26,792,991










 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








 Deposits:








 Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$     4,289,697

$     4,330,211

$     4,377,232

$     4,468,237

$     4,455,255

 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

11,311,979

11,141,169

10,932,914

11,176,791

11,265,554

 Time deposits

4,601,107

4,712,658

4,527,587

6,179,962

5,963,811

         Total deposits

20,202,783

20,184,038

19,837,733

21,824,990

21,684,620

 Federal funds purchased and securities sold








 under agreements to repurchase

8,708

21,383

22,348

31,306

50,133

 Other borrowings

446,756

302,253

18,832

634,349

884,863

 Subordinated notes and debentures

315,700

317,714

648,976

366,369

366,331

 Accrued interest and other liabilities

281,102

296,249

326,310

287,396

275,559

 Total liabilities

21,255,049

21,121,637

20,854,199

23,144,410

23,261,506










 Stockholders' equity:








 Common stock

1,451

1,448

1,447

1,260

1,259

 Surplus

2,848,952

2,846,581

2,848,977

2,518,286

2,515,372

 Undivided profits

901,696

864,341

817,022

1,410,564

1,382,564

 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(314,365)

(293,130)

(313,483)

(380,900)

(367,710)

 Total stockholders' equity

3,437,734

3,419,240

3,353,963

3,549,210

3,531,485

 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   24,692,783

$   24,540,877

$   24,208,162

$   26,693,620

$   26,792,991

 Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC

 Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date








 For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands, except per share data)








 INTEREST INCOME








    Loans (including fees)

$    267,287

$    270,868

$    269,210

$   265,373

$   257,755

    Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

2,320

2,485

6,421

2,531

2,703

    Investment securities

31,882

33,833

37,464

46,898

47,257

    Mortgage loans held for sale

203

227

229

221

122

    Assets held in trading accounts

122

118

99

-

-

            TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

301,814

307,531

313,423

315,023

307,837

 INTEREST EXPENSE








    Time deposits

39,949

41,989

49,064

57,231

62,559

    Other deposits

57,653

60,516

67,546

69,108

67,895

    Federal funds purchased and securities








      sold under agreements to repurchase

36

57

72

59

113

    Other borrowings

1,746

2,138

2,957

10,613

7,714

    Subordinated notes and debentures

5,262

5,535

7,123

6,188

6,134

            TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

104,646

110,235

126,762

143,199

144,415

 NET INTEREST INCOME

197,168

197,296

186,661

171,824

163,422

 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES








    Provision for credit losses on loans

14,622

15,116

15,180

11,945

26,797

    Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM

-

-

(3,214)

-

-

            TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

14,622

15,116

11,966

11,945

26,797

 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION








    FOR CREDIT LOSSES

182,546

182,180

174,695

159,879

136,625

 NONINTEREST INCOME








    Service charges on deposit accounts

12,656

12,669

13,045

12,588

12,635

    Debit and credit card fees

8,503

8,660

8,478

8,567

8,446

    Wealth management fees

10,533

10,337

9,965

9,464

9,629

    Mortgage lending income

1,854

2,232

2,259

1,687

2,013

    Bank owned life insurance income

4,218

3,942

3,943

3,890

4,092

    Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

1,606

1,503

1,474

1,321

1,333

    Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

(801,492)

-

-

    Other income

4,827

12,365

6,141

4,837

8,007

            TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

44,197

51,708

(756,187)

42,354

46,155

 NONINTEREST EXPENSE








    Salaries and employee benefits

75,885

72,924

76,249

73,862

74,824

    Occupancy expense, net

12,218

11,636

12,106

11,844

12,651

    Furniture and equipment expense

5,423

5,304

5,275

5,474

5,465

    Other real estate and foreclosure expense

315

432

200

216

198

    Deposit insurance

2,295

4,736

5,175

4,917

5,391

    Other operating expenses

44,537

44,830

43,027

42,276

46,051

            TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

140,673

139,862

142,032

138,589

144,580

 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

86,070

94,026

(723,524)

63,644

38,200

    Provision for income taxes

17,526

15,948

(160,732)

8,871

5,812

 NET INCOME (LOSS)

$      68,544

$      78,078

$  (562,792)

$     54,773

$     32,388

 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$          0.47

$          0.54

$        (4.01)

$         0.43

$         0.26

 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$          0.47

$          0.54

$        (4.00)

$         0.43

$         0.26

 Simmons First National Corporation






 SFNC

 Consolidated Risk-Based Capital








 For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands)








Tier 1 capital








   Stockholders' equity

$     3,437,734

$     3,419,240

$     3,353,963

$     3,549,210

$     3,531,485

   Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,370,562)

(1,374,839)

(1,376,255)

(1,379,104)

(1,381,953)

   Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

314,365

293,130

313,483

380,900

367,710

      Total Tier 1 capital

2,381,537

2,337,531

2,291,191

2,551,006

2,517,242










Tier 2 capital








   Subordinated notes and debentures

315,700

317,714

648,976

366,369

366,331

   Subordinated debt phase out

-

-

(198,000)

(198,000)

(132,000)

   Qualifying allowance for loan losses and








      reserve for unfunded commitments

255,537

250,006

248,710

258,079

257,769

      Total Tier 2 capital

571,237

567,720

699,686

426,448

492,100

      Total risk-based capital

$     2,952,774

$     2,905,251

$     2,990,877

$     2,977,454

$     3,009,342










Risk weighted assets

$   20,565,445

$   20,106,493

$   19,861,879

$   20,646,324

$   20,621,540










Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$   23,487,513

$   23,224,638

$   23,963,356

$   25,606,135

$   25,619,424










Ratios at end of quarter








   Equity to assets

13.92 %

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 %

   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.74 %

8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 %

   Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

11.58 %

11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 %

   Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.14 %

10.06 %

9.56 %

9.96 %

9.83 %

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.58 %

11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 %

   Total risk-based capital ratio

14.36 %

14.45 %

15.07 %

14.42 %

14.59 %

(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

 Simmons First National Corporation






 SFNC

 Consolidated Investment Securities








 For the Quarters Ended

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands)








Investment Securities - End of Period








 Held-to-Maturity








    U.S. Government agencies

$                -

$                -

$                -

$      457,228

$      456,545

    Mortgage-backed securities

-

-

-

1,024,313

1,048,170

    State and political subdivisions

-

-

-

1,855,614

1,856,905

    Other securities

-

-

-

254,376

253,936

       Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

-

-

-

3,591,531

3,615,556

 Available-for-Sale








    U.S. Treasury

$                -

$                -

$                -

$             400

$             699

    U.S. Government agencies

46,329

47,172

48,355

49,498

52,318

    Mortgage-backed securities

2,128,732

2,201,958

2,249,593

1,349,991

1,380,913

    State and political subdivisions

838,880

859,071

845,371

807,842

832,898

    Other securities

138,345

158,020

175,958

197,589

225,021

       Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

3,152,286

3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849

       Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$   3,152,286

$   3,266,221

$   3,319,277

$   5,996,851

$   6,107,405

       Fair value - HTM investment securities

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

$   2,891,974

$   2,929,625

 Simmons First National Corporation






 SFNC

 Consolidated Loans








 For the Quarters Ended

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands)








Loan Portfolio - End of Period








 Consumer:








    Credit cards

$        172,610

$        175,760

$        173,020

$        176,166

$        179,680

    Other consumer

96,387

115,472

112,335

123,831

97,198

 Total consumer

268,997

291,232

285,355

299,997

276,878

 Real Estate:








    Construction

2,621,859

2,873,807

2,874,823

2,784,578

2,778,245

    Single-family residential

2,566,162

2,607,450

2,617,849

2,625,717

2,647,451

    Other commercial real estate

8,764,648

8,289,968

7,875,649

7,961,412

8,051,304

 Total real estate

13,952,669

13,771,225

13,368,321

13,371,707

13,477,000

 Commercial:








    Commercial

2,521,440

2,382,339

2,397,388

2,440,507

2,372,681

    Agricultural

333,508

306,300

353,181

333,078

264,469

 Total commercial

2,854,948

2,688,639

2,750,569

2,773,585

2,637,150

 Other

856,269

741,083

784,572

665,807

703,050

       Total loans

$   17,932,883

$   17,492,179

$   17,188,817

$   17,111,096

$   17,094,078

 Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC

 Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality








 For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands)








Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans








 Beginning balance

$     224,377

$     258,006

$     253,537

$     252,168

$     235,019










 Loans charged off:








    Credit cards

1,677

1,346

1,862

1,702

1,460

    Other consumer

590

550

600

351

1,133

    Real estate

6,629

25,850

1,350

1,450

4,425

    Commercial

1,666

22,004

8,079

8,257

4,243

       Total loans charged off

10,562

49,750

11,891

11,760

11,261










 Recoveries of loans previously charged off:








    Credit cards

468

347

257

334

211

    Other consumer

301

163

303

294

306

    Real estate

449

105

115

87

99

    Commercial

253

390

505

469

997

       Total recoveries

1,471

1,005

1,180

1,184

1,613

    Net loans charged off

9,091

48,745

10,711

10,576

9,648

 Provision for credit losses on loans

14,622

15,116

15,180

11,945

26,797

 Balance, end of quarter

$     229,908

$     224,377

$     258,006

$     253,537

$     252,168










Nonperforming assets








 Nonperforming loans:








    Nonaccrual loans

$     141,233

$     111,791

$     153,516

$     156,453

$     151,897

    Loans past due 90 days or more

647

948

423

709

494

       Total nonperforming loans

141,880

112,739

153,939

157,162

152,391

 Other nonperforming assets:








   Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

12,475

12,009

6,386

8,794

8,976

    Other nonperforming assets

181

323

392

759

978

       Total other nonperforming assets

12,656

12,332

6,778

9,553

9,954

          Total nonperforming assets

$     154,536

$     125,071

$     160,717

$     166,715

$     162,345










Ratios








 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

162 %

199 %

168 %

161 %

165 %

 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.79 %

0.64 %

0.90 %

0.92 %

0.89 %

 Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.63 %

0.51 %

0.66 %

0.62 %

0.61 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.21 %

1.12 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.23 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.21 %

0.47 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.23 %

 Annualized net credit card charge offs to








   average credit card loans (QTD)

2.81 %

2.23 %

3.64 %

2.99 %

2.72 %

 Simmons First National Corporation














 SFNC

 Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis












 For the Quarters Ended

















 (Unaudited)


















 Three Months Ended
Mar 2026

 Three Months Ended
Dec 2025

 Three Months Ended
Mar 2025

 ($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS

















Earning assets:

















   Interest bearing balances due from banks

















     and federal funds sold

$        251,620

$       2,320

3.74 %

$        232,046

$      2,485

4.25 %

$        241,021

$      2,703

4.55 %

   Investment securities - taxable

2,408,546

26,311

4.43 %

2,490,444

28,235

4.50 %

3,540,559

31,584

3.62 %

   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

820,278

7,542

3.73 %

810,597

7,578

3.71 %

2,608,070

21,217

3.30 %

   Mortgage loans held for sale

13,800

203

5.97 %

15,738

227

5.72 %

8,142

122

6.08 %

   Assets held in trading accounts

13,748

122

3.60 %

12,534

118

3.74 %

-

-

0.00 %

   Loans - including fees (FTE)

17,658,807

268,328

6.16 %

17,295,415

271,778

6.23 %

16,920,050

258,625

6.20 %

      Total interest earning assets (FTE)

21,166,799

304,826

5.84 %

20,856,774

310,421

5.90 %

23,317,842

314,251

5.47 %

   Non-earning assets

3,366,206




3,397,673




3,360,786




     Total assets

$   24,533,005




$   24,254,447




$   26,678,628























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Interest bearing liabilities:

















   Interest bearing transaction and

















     savings accounts

$   11,328,148

$     57,653

2.06 %

$   10,971,959

$    60,516

2.19 %

$   11,177,550

$    67,895

2.46 %

   Time deposits

4,678,058

39,949

3.46 %

4,573,502

41,989

3.64 %

6,160,429

62,559

4.12 %

      Total interest bearing deposits

16,006,206

97,602

2.47 %

15,545,461

102,505

2.62 %

17,337,979

130,454

3.05 %

   Federal funds purchased and securities

















     sold under agreement to repurchase

17,743

36

0.82 %

20,990

57

1.08 %

39,797

113

1.15 %

   Other borrowings

192,345

1,746

3.68 %

217,996

2,138

3.89 %

706,402

7,714

4.43 %

   Subordinated notes and debentures

318,635

5,262

6.70 %

319,162

5,535

6.88 %

366,312

6,134

6.79 %

      Total interest bearing liabilities

16,534,929

104,646

2.57 %

16,103,609

110,235

2.72 %

18,450,490

144,415

3.17 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:

















   Noninterest bearing deposits

4,229,952




4,412,009




4,342,948




   Other liabilities

297,864




328,812




320,721




      Total liabilities

21,062,745




20,844,430




23,114,159




Stockholders' equity

3,470,260




3,410,017




3,564,469




      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   24,533,005




$   24,254,447




$   26,678,628




Net interest income (FTE)

$   200,180




$  200,186




$  169,836


Net interest spread (FTE)



3.27 %




3.18 %




2.30 %

Net interest margin (FTE)



3.84 %




3.81 %




2.95 %

 Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC

 Consolidated - Selected Financial Data








 For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands, except share data)








QUARTER-TO-DATE








Financial Highlights - As Reported








Net Income (loss)

$          68,544

$          78,078

$      (562,792)

$          54,773

$          32,388

Diluted earnings per share

0.47

0.54

(4.00)

0.43

0.26

Return on average assets

1.13 %

1.28 %

-8.96 %

0.82 %

0.49 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.24 %

1.40 %

-9.46 %

0.91 %

0.56 %

Return on average common equity

8.01 %

9.08 %

-66.29 %

6.20 %

3.69 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.90 %

15.92 %

-113.56 %

10.73 %

6.61 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.84 %

3.81 %

3.50 %

3.06 %

2.95 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

57.56 %

55.52 %

-25.11 %

62.82 %

66.94 %

FTE adjustment

3,012

2,890

3,811

6,422

6,414

Average diluted shares outstanding

145,340,410

145,210,222

140,648,704

126,406,453

126,336,557

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.215

0.213

0.213

0.213

0.213

Accretable yield on acquired loans

902

749

725

1,263

1,084

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)








Adjusted earnings

$          68,566

$          78,975

$          64,930

$          56,071

$          33,122

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.47

0.54

0.46

0.44

0.26

Adjusted return on average assets

1.13 %

1.29 %

1.03 %

0.84 %

0.50 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.24 %

1.41 %

1.13 %

0.93 %

0.57 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

8.01 %

9.19 %

7.65 %

6.34 %

3.77 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

13.91 %

16.10 %

13.62 %

10.97 %

6.75 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

56.16 %

53.64 %

57.72 %

60.52 %

64.75 %

YEAR-TO-DATE








Financial Highlights - GAAP








Net Income (loss)

$          68,544

$      (397,553)

$      (475,631)

$          87,161

$          32,388

Diluted earnings per share

0.47

(2.95)

(3.63)

0.69

0.26

Return on average assets

1.13 %

-1.55 %

-2.44 %

0.66 %

0.49 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.24 %

-1.60 %

-2.54 %

0.74 %

0.56 %

Return on average common equity

8.01 %

-11.45 %

-18.21 %

4.94 %

3.69 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.90 %

-18.84 %

-30.13 %

8.67 %

6.61 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.84 %

3.32 %

3.17 %

3.01 %

2.95 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

57.56 %

460.26 %

-329.30 %

64.86 %

66.94 %

FTE adjustment

3,012

19,537

16,647

12,836

6,414

Average diluted shares outstanding

145,340,410

134,731,180

131,132,891

126,325,650

126,336,557

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.215

0.850

0.638

0.425

0.213

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)








Adjusted earnings

$          68,566

$        233,098

$        154,123

$          89,193

$          33,122

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.47

1.73

1.18

0.71

0.26

Adjusted return on average assets

1.13 %

0.91 %

0.79 %

0.67 %

0.50 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.24 %

1.00 %

0.87 %

0.75 %

0.57 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

8.01 %

6.71 %

5.90 %

5.06 %

3.77 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

13.91 %

11.78 %

10.37 %

8.86 %

6.75 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

56.16 %

58.92 %

60.90 %

62.62 %

64.75 %

END OF PERIOD








Book value per share

$            23.70

$            23.62

$            23.18

$            28.17

$            28.04

Tangible book value per share

14.03

13.91

13.45

16.97

16.81

Shares outstanding

145,058,331

144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822

Full-time equivalent employees

2,913

2,917

2,883

2,947

2,949

Total number of financial centers

221

222

223

223

222

(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are
included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting
items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from
securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

 Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date



 For the Quarters Ended

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

 (in thousands, except per share data)








QUARTER-TO-DATE








 Net income (loss)

$        68,544

$        78,078

$    (562,792)

$        54,773

$        32,388

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

570

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)

-

-

-

-

Professional services

1,200

-

-

-

-

Early retirement program

283

-

305

1,594

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

12

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-

1,118

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

801,492

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

531

85

2,004

163

994

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8)

(318)

(176,649)

(459)

(260)

    Certain items, net of tax

22

897

627,722

1,298

734

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$        68,566

$        78,975

$        64,930

$        56,071

$        33,122










 Diluted earnings per share

$            0.47

$            0.54

$          (4.00)

$            0.43

$            0.26

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(0.01)

-

-

-

-

Professional services

0.01

-

-

-

-

Early retirement program

-

-

-

0.01

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-

0.01

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

5.70

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

-

0.01

-

-

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-

(0.01)

(1.25)

-

-

    Certain items, net of tax

-

-

4.46

0.01

-

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$            0.47

$            0.54

$            0.46

$            0.44

$            0.26










 (1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items



 (2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."













Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE








    Noninterest income

$        44,197

$        51,708

$    (756,187)

$        42,354

$        46,155

Certain noninterest income items








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

570

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

801,492

-

-

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$        44,197

$        51,708

$        45,875

$        42,354

$        46,155










    Other income

$          4,827

$        12,365

$          6,141

$          4,837

$          8,007

Certain other income items








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

570

-

-

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$          4,827

$        12,365

$          6,711

$          4,837

$          8,007










    Noninterest expense

$      140,673

$      139,862

$      142,032

$      138,589

$      144,580

Certain noninterest expense items








Early retirement program

(283)

-

(305)

(1,594)

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,984

-

-

-

-

Professional services

(1,200)

-

-

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

(12)

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-

(1,118)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(531)

(85)

(2,004)

(163)

(994)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

140,643

138,647

139,723

136,832

143,586

 Less: Fraud event

-

-

-

-

(4,300)

    Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$      140,643

$      138,647

$      139,723

$      136,832

$      139,286










    Salaries and employee benefits

$        75,885

$        72,924

$        76,249

$        73,862

$        74,824

Certain salaries and employee benefits items








Early retirement program

(283)

-

(305)

(1,594)

-

Other

-

-

(1)

1

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$        75,602

$        72,924

$        75,943

$        72,269

$        74,824










    Other operating expenses

$        44,537

$        44,830

$        43,027

$        42,276

$        46,051

Certain other operating expenses items








Professional services

(1,200)

-

-

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

(12)

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-

(1,118)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(205)

327

(1,556)

255

(161)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$        43,132

$        44,027

$        41,471

$        42,531

$        45,890

 Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date



 For the Quarters Ended

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

 (in thousands, except per share data)








YEAR-TO-DATE








 Net income (loss)

$        68,544

$    (397,553)

$    (475,631)

$        87,161

$        32,388

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

570

570

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)

-

-

-

-

Professional services

1,200

-

-

-

-

Early retirement program

283

1,899

1,899

1,594

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

12

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-

1,118

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

801,492

801,492

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

531

3,246

3,161

1,157

994

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8)

(177,686)

(177,368)

(719)

(260)

    Certain items, net of tax

22

630,651

629,754

2,032

734

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$        68,566

$      233,098

$      154,123

$        89,193

$        33,122










 Diluted earnings per share

$            0.47

$          (2.95)

$          (3.63)

$            0.69

$            0.26

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

0.01

-

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(0.01)

-

-

-

-

Professional services

0.01

-

-

-

-

Early retirement program

-

0.01

0.02

0.01

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-

0.01

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

5.95

6.11

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

0.02

0.02

0.01

-

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-

(1.32)

(1.34)

-

-

    Certain items, net of tax

-

4.68

4.81

0.02

-

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$            0.47

$            1.73

$            1.18

$            0.71

$            0.26










 (1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items



 (2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."













Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















YEAR-TO-DATE








    Noninterest income

$        44,197

$    (615,970)

$    (667,678)

$        88,509

$        46,155

Certain noninterest income items








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

570

570

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

801,492

801,492

-

-

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$        44,197

$      186,092

$      134,384

$        88,509

$        46,155










    Other income

$          4,827

$        31,350

$        18,985

$        12,844

$          8,007

Certain other income items








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

570

570

-

-

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$          4,827

$        31,920

$        19,555

$        12,844

$          8,007










    Noninterest expense

$      140,673

$      565,063

$      425,201

$      283,169

$      144,580

Certain noninterest expense items








Early retirement program

(283)

(1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594)

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,984

-

-

-

-

Professional services

(1,200)

-

-

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

(12)

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-

(1,118)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(531)

(3,246)

(3,161)

(1,157)

(994)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

140,643

558,788

420,141

280,418

143,586

 Less: Fraud event

-

(4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300)

    Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$      140,643

$      554,488

$      415,841

$      276,118

$      139,286










    Salaries and employee benefits

$        75,885

$      297,859

$      224,935

$      148,686

$        74,824

Certain salaries and employee benefits items








Early retirement program

(283)

(1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594)

-

Other

-

-

-

1

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$        75,602

$      295,960

$      223,036

$      147,093

$        74,824










    Other operating expenses

$        44,537

$      176,184

$      131,354

$        88,327

$        46,051

Certain other operating expenses items








Professional services

(1,200)

-

-

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

(12)

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-

(1,118)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(205)

(1,135)

(1,462)

94

(161)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$        43,132

$      173,919

$      129,892

$        88,421

$        45,890

Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period








 For the Quarters Ended

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands, except per share data)




















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets















Total common stockholders' equity

$     3,437,734

$     3,419,240

$     3,353,963

$     3,549,210

$     3,531,485

Intangible assets:









   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangible assets

(81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

Total intangibles

(1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$     2,035,610

$     2,014,018

$     1,945,644

$     2,137,794

$     2,116,972











Total assets

$   24,692,783

$   24,540,877

$   24,208,162

$   26,693,620

$   26,792,991

Intangible assets:









   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangible assets

(81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

Total intangibles

(1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

Tangible assets

$   23,290,659

$   23,135,655

$   22,799,843

$   25,282,204

$   25,378,478











Ratio of common equity to assets

13.92 %

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.74 %

8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share




















Total common stockholders' equity

$     3,437,734

$     3,419,240

$     3,353,963

$     3,549,210

$     3,531,485

Intangible assets:









   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangible assets

(81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

Total intangibles

(1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$     2,035,610

$     2,014,018

$     1,945,644

$     2,137,794

$     2,116,972

Shares of common stock outstanding

145,058,331

144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822

Book value per common share

$            23.70

$            23.62

$            23.18

$            28.17

$            28.04

Tangible book value per common share

$            14.03

$            13.91

$            13.45

$            16.97

$            16.81











Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits



















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$     7,385,688

$     9,640,677

$     9,565,766

$     8,407,847

$     8,614,833

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,509,728

2,363,327

2,169,362

2,691,215

3,005,328

Less: Intercompany eliminations

432,795

2,729,191

2,937,147

1,121,932

1,073,500

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$     4,443,165

$     4,548,159

$     4,459,257

$     4,594,700

$     4,536,005











FHLB borrowing availability

$     5,831,000

$     5,999,000

$     6,134,000

$     5,133,000

$     4,432,000

Unpledged securities

1,571,000

1,480,000

1,575,000

3,697,000

4,197,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and









  Bank Term Funding Program (1)

1,595,000

1,836,000

1,824,000

1,894,000

1,780,000

Additional liquidity sources

$     8,997,000

$     9,315,000

$     9,533,000

$   10,724,000

$   10,409,000











Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.3

2.3

 (1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program. 

Simmons First National Corporation







 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date







 For the Quarters Ended

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands)








Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets

















Net income (loss)

$             68,544

$             78,078

$          (562,792)

$             54,773

$             32,388

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288

2,288

2,287

2,289

2,605

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$             70,832

$             80,366

$          (560,505)

$             57,062

$             34,993

Certain items (non-GAAP)








Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

570

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)

-

-

-

-

Professional services

1,200

-

-

-

-

Early retirement program

283

-

305

1,594

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

12

-

-

-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-

1,118

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

801,492

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

531

85

2,004

163

994

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8)

(318)

(176,649)

(459)

(260)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

68,566

78,975

64,930

56,071

33,122

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288

2,288

2,287

2,289

2,605

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$             70,854

$             81,263

$             67,217

$             58,360

$             35,727










Average total assets

$      24,533,005

$      24,254,447

$      24,914,922

$      26,645,131

$      26,678,628

Average intangible assets:








   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangibles

(83,248)

(86,206)

(89,349)

(92,432)

(95,787)

Total average intangibles

(1,404,047)

(1,407,005)

(1,410,148)

(1,413,231)

(1,416,586)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$      23,128,958

$      22,847,442

$      23,504,774

$      25,231,900

$      25,262,042










Return on average assets

1.13 %

1.28 %

-8.96 %

0.82 %

0.49 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.13 %

1.29 %

1.03 %

0.84 %

0.50 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.24 %

1.40 %

-9.46 %

0.91 %

0.56 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.24 %

1.41 %

1.13 %

0.93 %

0.57 %










Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity


















Net income (loss)  available to common stockholders

$             68,544

$             78,078

$          (562,792)

$             54,773

$             32,388

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288

2,288

2,287

2,289

2,605

Total income available to common stockholders

$             70,832

$             80,366

$          (560,505)

$             57,062

$             34,993

Certain items (non-GAAP)