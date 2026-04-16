Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter EPS of $0.47

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

1Q26 Highlights Income Statement Summary (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 1Q26 vs 4Q25

unless otherwise noted • Net income of $68.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.47 • Adjusted net income1 of $68.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.47 • ROAA of 1.13% and ROE of 8.01% • Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.13%; adjusted ROTCE1 of 13.91% • Total revenue of $241.4 million and PPNR1 of $100.7 million • Net interest margin up 3 bps to 3.84%; cost of deposits down 8 bps to 1.96% • Efficiency ratio of 57.56%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 56.16% • Broad based growth drives total loans up 10% annualized • Unfunded commitments up 5% • Total average deposits up 6% annualized • Provision expense exceeded net charge-offs by $5.5 million • NCO ratio at 21 bps for 1Q26; ACL steady at 1.28% Total revenue $ 241.4 $ 249.0 $209.6

Adjusted total revenue1 241.4 249.0 209.6

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 100.7 109.1 65.0

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 100.7 110.4 66.0

Provision for credit losses 14.6 15.1 26.8

Net income 68.5 78.1 32.4

Adjusted net income1 68.6 79.0 33.1

Per share Data







Diluted earnings $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.26

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.47 0.54 0.26

Cash dividend declared 0.2150 0.2125 0.2125

Balance Sheet (in millions)







Total loans $17,933 $17,492 $17,094

Total deposits 20,203 20,184 21,685

Total assets 24,693 24,541 26,793

Total shareholders' equity 3,438 3,419 3,531

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.21 % 1.12 % 0.23 %

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL) 1.28 1.28 1.48

Capital Ratios







Equity to assets (EA) ratio 13.92 % 13.93 % 13.18 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 8.74 8.71 8.34

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.58 11.63 12.21

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.36 14.45 14.59

Other Ratios







Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.28 % 0.49 %

Adjusted return on average assets1 1.13 1.29 0.50

Return on average common equity 8.01 9.08 3.69

Return on average tangible common equity1 13.90 15.92 6.61

Adj. return onavg. tangible common equity1 13.91 16.10 6.75

Net interest margin (FTE) 3.84 3.81 2.95

Efficiency ratio 57.56 55.52 66.94

Adjusted efficiency ratio1 56.16 53.64 64.75



Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on first quarter 2026 results:

Simmons delivered solid results in the first quarter driven by strong loan growth, expanding margin, and continued earnings momentum. Loans grew 10 percent linked quarter annualized, with growth broad-based across geography and industry. Net interest margin expanded linked quarter, increasing three basis points to 3.84 percent, benefiting from disciplined relationship pricing, fixed rate asset repricing and improving funding costs. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 21 basis points and provision expense exceeded net charge-offs by $5.5 million, primarily due to loan growth.

Looking forward, we remain committed to delivering disciplined growth and designing a more efficient and scalable infrastructure. The talent environment continues to be favorable and supports our organic growth priorities. We are increasingly optimistic about the prospects for consistently achieving returns that exceed our long-range targets.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $68.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $78.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and net income of $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.26 for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2026 were $68.6 million, compared to $79.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the first quarter of 2026 were $0.47, compared to $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.26 for the first quarter of 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, return on average assets was 1.13 percent and return on average common equity was 8.01 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.13 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 13.91 percent.

The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of FDIC deposit insurance special assessment, professional services, branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and a loss on the sale of equipment finance business. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ in millions, except per share data

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Net income

$ 68.5 $ 78.1 $ 32.4









FDIC deposit insurance special assessment

(2.0) - - Professional services

1.2 - - Branch right sizing costs, net

0.6 0.1 1.0 Early retirement program costs

0.3 - - Loss on sale of equipment finance business

- 1.1 - Total pre-tax impact

0.1 1.2 1.0 Tax effect

- (0.3) (0.3) Total impact on earnings

0.1 0.9 0.7 Adjusted earnings1, 3

$ 68.6 $ 79.0 $ 33.1









Diluted EPS

$ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.26









FDIC deposit insurance special assessment

(0.01) - - Professional services

0.01 - - Branch right sizing costs, net

- - - Early retirement program costs

- - - Loss on sale of equipment finance business

- 0.01 - Total pre-tax impact

- 0.01 - Tax effect

- (0.01) - Total impact on earnings

- - - Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.26

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $197.2 million, compared to $197.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $163.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to a $39.8 million decrease in interest expense, which included a $32.9 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $6.9 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities. The decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year quarter reflected a reduction of wholesale funding as a result of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, as well as a lower interest rate environment.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.84 percent, up 3 basis points compared to 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and up 89 basis points compared to 2.95 percent for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis was driven by a 6 percent annualized increase in average loans, coupled with a 13 percent annualized increase in average low-cost interest bearing transaction and savings accounts. The increase in net interest margin on a year-over-year basis primarily reflected the balance sheet repositioning that was completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Select Yield/Rates

1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.16 % 6.23 % 6.31 % 6.26 % 6.20 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 4.25 4.30 4.01 3.48 3.48 Cost of interest bearing deposits 2.47 2.62 2.86 2.97 3.05 Cost of deposits 1.96 2.04 2.25 2.36 2.44 Net interest spread (FTE)2 3.27 3.18 2.86 2.41 2.30 Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.84 3.81 3.50 3.06 2.95

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $44.2 million, compared to $51.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $46.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) negative valuation adjustment in the first quarter of 2026 and proceeds from bank owned life insurance death benefits recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, both of which are included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income $ in millions 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.7 $ 12.7 $ 13.0 $ 12.6 $ 12.6 Wealth management fees 10.5 10.3 10.0 9.5 9.6 Debit and credit card fees 8.5 8.7 8.5 8.6 8.4 Mortgage lending income 1.9 2.2 2.3 1.7 2.0 Other service charges and fees 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.3 Bank owned life insurance 4.2 3.9 3.9 3.9 4.1 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - (801.5) - - Other income 4.8 12.4 6.1 4.8 8.0 Total noninterest income $ 44.2 $ 51.7 $(756.2) $ 42.4 $ 46.2











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 44.2 $ 51.7 $ 45.9 $ 42.4 $ 46.2

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $140.7 million, compared to $139.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $144.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs, termination of vendor and software services, FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment, professional services and a loss on the sale of an equipment finance business. Collectively, these items totaled $30 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below) adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, $138.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $143.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits reflecting a seasonal increase in payroll taxes expense incurred during the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Salaries and employee benefits $ 75.9 $ 72.9 $ 76.2 $ 73.9 $ 74.8 Occupancy expense, net 12.2 11.6 12.1 11.8 12.7 Furniture and equipment 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.5 5.5 Deposit insurance 2.3 4.7 5.2 4.9 5.4 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 Other operating expenses 44.5 44.8 43.0 42.3 46.1 Total noninterest expense $140.7 $139.9 $142.0 $138.6 $144.6











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 75.6 $ 72.9 $ 75.9 $ 72.3 $ 74.8 Adjusted other operating expenses1 43.1 44.0 41.5 42.5 45.9 Adjusted noninterest expense1 140.6 138.6 139.7 136.8 143.6 Efficiency ratio 57.56 % 55.52 % (25.11) % 62.82 % 66.94 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 56.16 53.64 57.72 60.52 64.75 Full-time equivalent employees 2,913 2,917 2,883 2,947 2,949 Number of financial centers 221 222 223 223 222

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $17.9 billion, up $440.7 million, or 10 percent annualized, compared to $17.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans was driven by increases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse and agricultural portfolios, offset in part by a decrease in real estate construction. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $4.1 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, and ready-to-close commercial loans totaled $651 million with a weighted average rate of 6.40 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Total loans $17,933 $17,492 $17,189 $17,111 $17,094 Unfunded loan commitments 4,068 3,871 3,955 3,947 3,888

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $20.2 billion, up $19 million compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in total deposits reflected a $214 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts, offset primarily from the continued planned run-off of higher rate, non-relationship time deposits or subsequent reinvestment of maturing time deposits into lower cost deposits. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were $446.8 million, compared to $302.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $884.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in other borrowings on a year-over-year basis reflected a reduction of higher cost wholesale funding, primarily FHLB advances, as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Deposits $ in millions 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,290 $ 4,330 $ 4,377 $ 4,468 $ 4,455 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,667 10,453 10,289 10,532 10,621 Time deposits 3,334 3,508 3,331 3,588 3,695 Brokered deposits 1,912 1,893 1,841 3,237 2,914 Total deposits $20,203 $20,184 $19,838 $21,825 $21,684











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 21 % 21 % 22 % 20 % 21 % Total loans to total deposits 89 87 87 78 79

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $15.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2026 were 21 basis points, compared to 112 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 23 basis points in the first quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $5.5 million during the first quarter of 2026 primarily as a result of strong loan growth during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $229.9 million, compared to $224.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $252.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 1.28 percent, unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2026 totaled $141.9 million, compared to $112.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $152.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a single real estate construction relationship that is well collateralized and that management believes has limited loss content. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the first quarter of 2026 at 162 percent, compared to 199 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and 165 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 63 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026, compared to 51 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and 61 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality $ in millions 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.48 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to

nonperforming loans 162 199 168 161 165 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.79 0.64 0.90 0.92 0.89 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.21 1.12 0.25 0.25 0.23 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.21 0.47 0.24 0.24 0.23











Total nonperforming loans $141.9 $112.7 $153.9 $157.2 $152.3 Total other nonperforming assets 12.6 12.4 6.8 9.5 10.0 Total nonperforming assets $154.5 $125.1 $160.7 $166.7 $162.3











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6

Capital

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $23.70, compared to $23.62 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $28.04 at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $14.03, compared to $13.91 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $16.81 at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $37.4 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 13.9 percent, unchanged from fourth quarter of 2025 levels and up from 13.2 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.7 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2025 and up from 8.3 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.3 % 13.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.7 8.7 8.5 8.5 8.3 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.6 11.6 11.5 12.4 12.2 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.1 10.1 9.6 10.0 9.8 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.6 11.6 11.5 12.4 12.2 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.4 14.4 15.1 14.4 14.6

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2026, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in February 2026 (2026 Program) and which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024. Remaining authorization under the 2026 Program as of March 31, 2026, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2026 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2026 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

___________________________________________ (1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135% (3) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"





Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 17, 2026. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10207627. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs, termination of vendor and software services, FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment, professional services and a loss on the sale of an equipment finance business.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that we have not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action or increase cybersecurity threats; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets

















For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 342,603

$ 380,439

$ 377,604

$ 398,081

$ 423,171 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 205,880

331,474

266,013

246,381

211,115 Cash and cash equivalents 548,483

711,913

643,617

644,462

634,286 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 100

100

100

100

100 Investment securities - held-to-maturity -

-

-

3,591,531

3,615,556 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,152,286

3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849 Mortgage loans held for sale 14,311

17,438

15,507

16,972

8,351 Assets held in trading accounts 14,543

11,685

12,695

-

- Loans:

















Loans 17,932,883

17,492,179

17,188,817

17,111,096

17,094,078 Allowance for credit losses on loans (229,908)

(224,377)

(258,006)

(253,537)

(252,168) Net loans 17,702,975

17,267,802

16,930,811

16,857,559

16,841,910 Premises and equipment 557,873

561,220

568,343

573,160

573,616 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 12,475

12,009

6,386

8,794

8,976 Interest receivable 101,557

104,062

104,383

120,443

117,398 Bank owned life insurance 542,486

540,001

539,372

535,481

535,324 Goodwill 1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799 Other intangible assets 81,325

84,423

87,520

90,617

93,714 Other assets 643,570

643,204

659,352

528,382

551,112 Total assets $ 24,692,783

$ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,289,697

$ 4,330,211

$ 4,377,232

$ 4,468,237

$ 4,455,255 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 11,311,979

11,141,169

10,932,914

11,176,791

11,265,554 Time deposits 4,601,107

4,712,658

4,527,587

6,179,962

5,963,811 Total deposits 20,202,783

20,184,038

19,837,733

21,824,990

21,684,620 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 8,708

21,383

22,348

31,306

50,133 Other borrowings 446,756

302,253

18,832

634,349

884,863 Subordinated notes and debentures 315,700

317,714

648,976

366,369

366,331 Accrued interest and other liabilities 281,102

296,249

326,310

287,396

275,559 Total liabilities 21,255,049

21,121,637

20,854,199

23,144,410

23,261,506



















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock 1,451

1,448

1,447

1,260

1,259 Surplus 2,848,952

2,846,581

2,848,977

2,518,286

2,515,372 Undivided profits 901,696

864,341

817,022

1,410,564

1,382,564 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (314,365)

(293,130)

(313,483)

(380,900)

(367,710) Total stockholders' equity 3,437,734

3,419,240

3,353,963

3,549,210

3,531,485 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,692,783

$ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date

















For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands, except per share data)

















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans (including fees) $ 267,287

$ 270,868

$ 269,210

$ 265,373

$ 257,755 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,320

2,485

6,421

2,531

2,703 Investment securities 31,882

33,833

37,464

46,898

47,257 Mortgage loans held for sale 203

227

229

221

122 Assets held in trading accounts 122

118

99

-

- TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 301,814

307,531

313,423

315,023

307,837 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Time deposits 39,949

41,989

49,064

57,231

62,559 Other deposits 57,653

60,516

67,546

69,108

67,895 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase 36

57

72

59

113 Other borrowings 1,746

2,138

2,957

10,613

7,714 Subordinated notes and debentures 5,262

5,535

7,123

6,188

6,134 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 104,646

110,235

126,762

143,199

144,415 NET INTEREST INCOME 197,168

197,296

186,661

171,824

163,422 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Provision for credit losses on loans 14,622

15,116

15,180

11,945

26,797 Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM -

-

(3,214)

-

- TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 14,622

15,116

11,966

11,945

26,797 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

















FOR CREDIT LOSSES 182,546

182,180

174,695

159,879

136,625 NONINTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts 12,656

12,669

13,045

12,588

12,635 Debit and credit card fees 8,503

8,660

8,478

8,567

8,446 Wealth management fees 10,533

10,337

9,965

9,464

9,629 Mortgage lending income 1,854

2,232

2,259

1,687

2,013 Bank owned life insurance income 4,218

3,942

3,943

3,890

4,092 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 1,606

1,503

1,474

1,321

1,333 Gain (loss) on sale of securities -

-

(801,492)

-

- Other income 4,827

12,365

6,141

4,837

8,007 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 44,197

51,708

(756,187)

42,354

46,155 NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits 75,885

72,924

76,249

73,862

74,824 Occupancy expense, net 12,218

11,636

12,106

11,844

12,651 Furniture and equipment expense 5,423

5,304

5,275

5,474

5,465 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 315

432

200

216

198 Deposit insurance 2,295

4,736

5,175

4,917

5,391 Other operating expenses 44,537

44,830

43,027

42,276

46,051 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 140,673

139,862

142,032

138,589

144,580 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 86,070

94,026

(723,524)

63,644

38,200 Provision for income taxes 17,526

15,948

(160,732)

8,871

5,812 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ (4.01)

$ 0.43

$ 0.26 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ (4.00)

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital

















For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Tier 1 capital

















Stockholders' equity $ 3,437,734

$ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,370,562)

(1,374,839)

(1,376,255)

(1,379,104)

(1,381,953) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 314,365

293,130

313,483

380,900

367,710 Total Tier 1 capital 2,381,537

2,337,531

2,291,191

2,551,006

2,517,242



















Tier 2 capital

















Subordinated notes and debentures 315,700

317,714

648,976

366,369

366,331 Subordinated debt phase out -

-

(198,000)

(198,000)

(132,000) Qualifying allowance for loan losses and

















reserve for unfunded commitments 255,537

250,006

248,710

258,079

257,769 Total Tier 2 capital 571,237

567,720

699,686

426,448

492,100 Total risk-based capital $ 2,952,774

$ 2,905,251

$ 2,990,877

$ 2,977,454

$ 3,009,342



















Risk weighted assets $ 20,565,445

$ 20,106,493

$ 19,861,879

$ 20,646,324

$ 20,621,540



















Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 23,487,513

$ 23,224,638

$ 23,963,356

$ 25,606,135

$ 25,619,424



















Ratios at end of quarter

















Equity to assets 13.92 %

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.74 %

8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.58 %

11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.14 %

10.06 %

9.56 %

9.96 %

9.83 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.58 %

11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 %

12.21 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.36 %

14.45 %

15.07 %

14.42 %

14.59 %



(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities

















For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Investment Securities - End of Period

















Held-to-Maturity

















U.S. Government agencies $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 457,228

$ 456,545 Mortgage-backed securities -

-

-

1,024,313

1,048,170 State and political subdivisions -

-

-

1,855,614

1,856,905 Other securities -

-

-

254,376

253,936 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) -

-

-

3,591,531

3,615,556 Available-for-Sale

















U.S. Treasury $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 400

$ 699 U.S. Government agencies 46,329

47,172

48,355

49,498

52,318 Mortgage-backed securities 2,128,732

2,201,958

2,249,593

1,349,991

1,380,913 State and political subdivisions 838,880

859,071

845,371

807,842

832,898 Other securities 138,345

158,020

175,958

197,589

225,021 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,152,286

3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320

2,491,849 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 3,152,286

$ 3,266,221

$ 3,319,277

$ 5,996,851

$ 6,107,405 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2,891,974

$ 2,929,625

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Loans

















For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Loan Portfolio - End of Period

















Consumer:

















Credit cards $ 172,610

$ 175,760

$ 173,020

$ 176,166

$ 179,680 Other consumer 96,387

115,472

112,335

123,831

97,198 Total consumer 268,997

291,232

285,355

299,997

276,878 Real Estate:

















Construction 2,621,859

2,873,807

2,874,823

2,784,578

2,778,245 Single-family residential 2,566,162

2,607,450

2,617,849

2,625,717

2,647,451 Other commercial real estate 8,764,648

8,289,968

7,875,649

7,961,412

8,051,304 Total real estate 13,952,669

13,771,225

13,368,321

13,371,707

13,477,000 Commercial:

















Commercial 2,521,440

2,382,339

2,397,388

2,440,507

2,372,681 Agricultural 333,508

306,300

353,181

333,078

264,469 Total commercial 2,854,948

2,688,639

2,750,569

2,773,585

2,637,150 Other 856,269

741,083

784,572

665,807

703,050 Total loans $ 17,932,883

$ 17,492,179

$ 17,188,817

$ 17,111,096

$ 17,094,078

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality

















For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

















Beginning balance $ 224,377

$ 258,006

$ 253,537

$ 252,168

$ 235,019



















Loans charged off:

















Credit cards 1,677

1,346

1,862

1,702

1,460 Other consumer 590

550

600

351

1,133 Real estate 6,629

25,850

1,350

1,450

4,425 Commercial 1,666

22,004

8,079

8,257

4,243 Total loans charged off 10,562

49,750

11,891

11,760

11,261



















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:

















Credit cards 468

347

257

334

211 Other consumer 301

163

303

294

306 Real estate 449

105

115

87

99 Commercial 253

390

505

469

997 Total recoveries 1,471

1,005

1,180

1,184

1,613 Net loans charged off 9,091

48,745

10,711

10,576

9,648 Provision for credit losses on loans 14,622

15,116

15,180

11,945

26,797 Balance, end of quarter $ 229,908

$ 224,377

$ 258,006

$ 253,537

$ 252,168



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans:

















Nonaccrual loans $ 141,233

$ 111,791

$ 153,516

$ 156,453

$ 151,897 Loans past due 90 days or more 647

948

423

709

494 Total nonperforming loans 141,880

112,739

153,939

157,162

152,391 Other nonperforming assets:

















Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 12,475

12,009

6,386

8,794

8,976 Other nonperforming assets 181

323

392

759

978 Total other nonperforming assets 12,656

12,332

6,778

9,553

9,954 Total nonperforming assets $ 154,536

$ 125,071

$ 160,717

$ 166,715

$ 162,345



















Ratios

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.28 %

1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 162 %

199 %

168 %

161 %

165 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.79 %

0.64 %

0.90 %

0.92 %

0.89 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63 %

0.51 %

0.66 %

0.62 %

0.61 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.21 %

1.12 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.23 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.21 %

0.47 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.23 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to

















average credit card loans (QTD) 2.81 %

2.23 %

3.64 %

2.99 %

2.72 %

Simmons First National Corporation





























SFNC

Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis

























For the Quarters Ended



































(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Mar 2026

Three Months Ended

Dec 2025

Three Months Ended

Mar 2025

($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

ASSETS



































Earning assets:



































Interest bearing balances due from banks



































and federal funds sold $ 251,620

$ 2,320

3.74 %

$ 232,046

$ 2,485

4.25 %

$ 241,021

$ 2,703

4.55 %

Investment securities - taxable 2,408,546

26,311

4.43 %

2,490,444

28,235

4.50 %

3,540,559

31,584

3.62 %

Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 820,278

7,542

3.73 %

810,597

7,578

3.71 %

2,608,070

21,217

3.30 %

Mortgage loans held for sale 13,800

203

5.97 %

15,738

227

5.72 %

8,142

122

6.08 %

Assets held in trading accounts 13,748

122

3.60 %

12,534

118

3.74 %

-

-

0.00 %

Loans - including fees (FTE) 17,658,807

268,328

6.16 %

17,295,415

271,778

6.23 %

16,920,050

258,625

6.20 %

Total interest earning assets (FTE) 21,166,799

304,826

5.84 %

20,856,774

310,421

5.90 %

23,317,842

314,251

5.47 %

Non-earning assets 3,366,206









3,397,673









3,360,786









Total assets $ 24,533,005









$ 24,254,447









$ 26,678,628















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Interest bearing liabilities:



































Interest bearing transaction and



































savings accounts $ 11,328,148

$ 57,653

2.06 %

$ 10,971,959

$ 60,516

2.19 %

$ 11,177,550

$ 67,895

2.46 %

Time deposits 4,678,058

39,949

3.46 %

4,573,502

41,989

3.64 %

6,160,429

62,559

4.12 %

Total interest bearing deposits 16,006,206

97,602

2.47 %

15,545,461

102,505

2.62 %

17,337,979

130,454

3.05 %

Federal funds purchased and securities



































sold under agreement to repurchase 17,743

36

0.82 %

20,990

57

1.08 %

39,797

113

1.15 %

Other borrowings 192,345

1,746

3.68 %

217,996

2,138

3.89 %

706,402

7,714

4.43 %

Subordinated notes and debentures 318,635

5,262

6.70 %

319,162

5,535

6.88 %

366,312

6,134

6.79 %

Total interest bearing liabilities 16,534,929

104,646

2.57 %

16,103,609

110,235

2.72 %

18,450,490

144,415

3.17 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest bearing deposits 4,229,952









4,412,009









4,342,948









Other liabilities 297,864









328,812









320,721









Total liabilities 21,062,745









20,844,430









23,114,159









Stockholders' equity 3,470,260









3,410,017









3,564,469









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,533,005









$ 24,254,447









$ 26,678,628









Net interest income (FTE)



$ 200,180









$ 200,186









$ 169,836





Net interest spread (FTE)







3.27 %









3.18 %









2.30 %

Net interest margin (FTE)







3.84 %









3.81 %









2.95 %



Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data

















For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands, except share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - As Reported

















Net Income (loss) $ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388 Diluted earnings per share 0.47

0.54

(4.00)

0.43

0.26 Return on average assets 1.13 %

1.28 %

-8.96 %

0.82 %

0.49 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.24 %

1.40 %

-9.46 %

0.91 %

0.56 % Return on average common equity 8.01 %

9.08 %

-66.29 %

6.20 %

3.69 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 13.90 %

15.92 %

-113.56 %

10.73 %

6.61 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.84 %

3.81 %

3.50 %

3.06 %

2.95 % Efficiency ratio (2) 57.56 %

55.52 %

-25.11 %

62.82 %

66.94 % FTE adjustment 3,012

2,890

3,811

6,422

6,414 Average diluted shares outstanding 145,340,410

145,210,222

140,648,704

126,406,453

126,336,557 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.215

0.213

0.213

0.213

0.213 Accretable yield on acquired loans 902

749

725

1,263

1,084 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 68,566

$ 78,975

$ 64,930

$ 56,071

$ 33,122 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.47

0.54

0.46

0.44

0.26 Adjusted return on average assets 1.13 %

1.29 %

1.03 %

0.84 %

0.50 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.24 %

1.41 %

1.13 %

0.93 %

0.57 % Adjusted return on average common equity 8.01 %

9.19 %

7.65 %

6.34 %

3.77 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 13.91 %

16.10 %

13.62 %

10.97 %

6.75 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 56.16 %

53.64 %

57.72 %

60.52 %

64.75 % YEAR-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - GAAP

















Net Income (loss) $ 68,544

$ (397,553)

$ (475,631)

$ 87,161

$ 32,388 Diluted earnings per share 0.47

(2.95)

(3.63)

0.69

0.26 Return on average assets 1.13 %

-1.55 %

-2.44 %

0.66 %

0.49 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.24 %

-1.60 %

-2.54 %

0.74 %

0.56 % Return on average common equity 8.01 %

-11.45 %

-18.21 %

4.94 %

3.69 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 13.90 %

-18.84 %

-30.13 %

8.67 %

6.61 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.84 %

3.32 %

3.17 %

3.01 %

2.95 % Efficiency ratio (2) 57.56 %

460.26 %

-329.30 %

64.86 %

66.94 % FTE adjustment 3,012

19,537

16,647

12,836

6,414 Average diluted shares outstanding 145,340,410

134,731,180

131,132,891

126,325,650

126,336,557 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.215

0.850

0.638

0.425

0.213 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 68,566

$ 233,098

$ 154,123

$ 89,193

$ 33,122 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.47

1.73

1.18

0.71

0.26 Adjusted return on average assets 1.13 %

0.91 %

0.79 %

0.67 %

0.50 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.24 %

1.00 %

0.87 %

0.75 %

0.57 % Adjusted return on average common equity 8.01 %

6.71 %

5.90 %

5.06 %

3.77 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 13.91 %

11.78 %

10.37 %

8.86 %

6.75 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 56.16 %

58.92 %

60.90 %

62.62 %

64.75 % END OF PERIOD

















Book value per share $ 23.70

$ 23.62

$ 23.18

$ 28.17

$ 28.04 Tangible book value per share 14.03

13.91

13.45

16.97

16.81 Shares outstanding 145,058,331

144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822 Full-time equivalent employees 2,913

2,917

2,883

2,947

2,949 Total number of financial centers 221

222

223

223

222



(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are

included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting

items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from

securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.



Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 (in thousands, except per share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792)

$ 54,773

$ 32,388 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

570

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,984)

-

-

-

- Professional services 1,200

-

-

-

- Early retirement program 283

-

305

1,594

- Termination of vendor and software services -

12

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

1,118

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

801,492

-

- Branch right sizing (net) 531

85

2,004

163

994 Tax effect of certain items (1) (8)

(318)

(176,649)

(459)

(260) Certain items, net of tax 22

897

627,722

1,298

734 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 68,566

$ 78,975

$ 64,930

$ 56,071

$ 33,122



















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ (4.00)

$ 0.43

$ 0.26 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (0.01)

-

-

-

- Professional services 0.01

-

-

-

- Early retirement program -

-

-

0.01

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

0.01

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

5.70

-

- Branch right sizing (net) -

-

0.01

-

- Tax effect of certain items (1) -

(0.01)

(1.25)

-

- Certain items, net of tax -

-

4.46

0.01

- Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.46

$ 0.44

$ 0.26



















(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items







(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."



























Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ 44,197

$ 51,708

$ (756,187)

$ 42,354

$ 46,155 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

570

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

801,492

-

- Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 44,197

$ 51,708

$ 45,875

$ 42,354

$ 46,155



















Other income $ 4,827

$ 12,365

$ 6,141

$ 4,837

$ 8,007 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

570

-

- Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 4,827

$ 12,365

$ 6,711

$ 4,837

$ 8,007



















Noninterest expense $ 140,673

$ 139,862

$ 142,032

$ 138,589

$ 144,580 Certain noninterest expense items

















Early retirement program (283)

-

(305)

(1,594)

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,984

-

-

-

- Professional services (1,200)

-

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

(12)

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

(1,118)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense (531)

(85)

(2,004)

(163)

(994) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 140,643

138,647

139,723

136,832

143,586 Less: Fraud event -

-

-

-

(4,300) Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 140,643

$ 138,647

$ 139,723

$ 136,832

$ 139,286



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 75,885

$ 72,924

$ 76,249

$ 73,862

$ 74,824 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Early retirement program (283)

-

(305)

(1,594)

- Other -

-

(1)

1

- Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 75,602

$ 72,924

$ 75,943

$ 72,269

$ 74,824



















Other operating expenses $ 44,537

$ 44,830

$ 43,027

$ 42,276

$ 46,051 Certain other operating expenses items

















Professional services (1,200)

-

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

(12)

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

(1,118)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense (205)

327

(1,556)

255

(161) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 43,132

$ 44,027

$ 41,471

$ 42,531

$ 45,890

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 (in thousands, except per share data)

















YEAR-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ 68,544

$ (397,553)

$ (475,631)

$ 87,161

$ 32,388 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

570

570

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,984)

-

-

-

- Professional services 1,200

-

-

-

- Early retirement program 283

1,899

1,899

1,594

- Termination of vendor and software services -

12

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

1,118

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

801,492

801,492

-

- Branch right sizing (net) 531

3,246

3,161

1,157

994 Tax effect of certain items (1) (8)

(177,686)

(177,368)

(719)

(260) Certain items, net of tax 22

630,651

629,754

2,032

734 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 68,566

$ 233,098

$ 154,123

$ 89,193

$ 33,122



















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47

$ (2.95)

$ (3.63)

$ 0.69

$ 0.26 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

0.01

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (0.01)

-

-

-

- Professional services 0.01

-

-

-

- Early retirement program -

0.01

0.02

0.01

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

0.01

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

5.95

6.11

-

- Branch right sizing (net) -

0.02

0.02

0.01

- Tax effect of certain items (1) -

(1.32)

(1.34)

-

- Certain items, net of tax -

4.68

4.81

0.02

- Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.47

$ 1.73

$ 1.18

$ 0.71

$ 0.26



















(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items







(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."



























Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































YEAR-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ 44,197

$ (615,970)

$ (667,678)

$ 88,509

$ 46,155 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

570

570

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

801,492

801,492

-

- Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 44,197

$ 186,092

$ 134,384

$ 88,509

$ 46,155



















Other income $ 4,827

$ 31,350

$ 18,985

$ 12,844

$ 8,007 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

570

570

-

- Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 4,827

$ 31,920

$ 19,555

$ 12,844

$ 8,007



















Noninterest expense $ 140,673

$ 565,063

$ 425,201

$ 283,169

$ 144,580 Certain noninterest expense items

















Early retirement program (283)

(1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594)

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,984

-

-

-

- Professional services (1,200)

-

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

(12)

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

(1,118)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense (531)

(3,246)

(3,161)

(1,157)

(994) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 140,643

558,788

420,141

280,418

143,586 Less: Fraud event -

(4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300) Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 140,643

$ 554,488

$ 415,841

$ 276,118

$ 139,286



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 75,885

$ 297,859

$ 224,935

$ 148,686

$ 74,824 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Early retirement program (283)

(1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594)

- Other -

-

-

1

- Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 75,602

$ 295,960

$ 223,036

$ 147,093

$ 74,824



















Other operating expenses $ 44,537

$ 176,184

$ 131,354

$ 88,327

$ 46,051 Certain other operating expenses items

















Professional services (1,200)

-

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

(12)

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

(1,118)

-

-

- Branch right sizing expense (205)

(1,135)

(1,462)

94

(161) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 43,132

$ 173,919

$ 129,892

$ 88,421

$ 45,890

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period

















For the Quarters Ended Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands, except per share data)









































Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets































Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,437,734

$ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

Intangible assets:



















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets (81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

Total intangibles (1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,035,610

$ 2,014,018

$ 1,945,644

$ 2,137,794

$ 2,116,972























Total assets $ 24,692,783

$ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

Intangible assets:



















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets (81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

Total intangibles (1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

Tangible assets $ 23,290,659

$ 23,135,655

$ 22,799,843

$ 25,282,204

$ 25,378,478























Ratio of common equity to assets 13.92 %

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 %

13.18 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.74 %

8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 %

8.34 %























Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share









































Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,437,734

$ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

Intangible assets:



















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets (81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617)

(93,714)

Total intangibles (1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,035,610

$ 2,014,018

$ 1,945,644

$ 2,137,794

$ 2,116,972

Shares of common stock outstanding 145,058,331

144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248

125,926,822

Book value per common share $ 23.70

$ 23.62

$ 23.18

$ 28.17

$ 28.04

Tangible book value per common share $ 14.03

$ 13.91

$ 13.45

$ 16.97

$ 16.81























Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits







































Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 7,385,688

$ 9,640,677

$ 9,565,766

$ 8,407,847

$ 8,614,833

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured) 2,509,728

2,363,327

2,169,362

2,691,215

3,005,328

Less: Intercompany eliminations 432,795

2,729,191

2,937,147

1,121,932

1,073,500

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits $ 4,443,165

$ 4,548,159

$ 4,459,257

$ 4,594,700

$ 4,536,005























FHLB borrowing availability $ 5,831,000

$ 5,999,000

$ 6,134,000

$ 5,133,000

$ 4,432,000

Unpledged securities 1,571,000

1,480,000

1,575,000

3,697,000

4,197,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and



















Bank Term Funding Program (1) 1,595,000

1,836,000

1,824,000

1,894,000

1,780,000

Additional liquidity sources $ 8,997,000

$ 9,315,000

$ 9,533,000

$ 10,724,000

$ 10,409,000























Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio 2.0

2.0

2.1

2.3

2.3





(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.