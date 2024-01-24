Simmons First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Board of Directors authorizes new $175 million share repurchase program and approves a 5 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on fourth quarter 2023 results:

Overall, we were encouraged by the underlying trends experienced during the quarter, as well as the strategic decision we made to selectively sell certain lower yielding bonds in our securities portfolio given advantageous market conditions. Both net interest income and net interest margin were up on a linked quarter basis, reflecting our focus on maintaining strong loan and deposit pricing discipline. Equally important, deposit growth was driven by an increase in customer deposits – primarily money market and savings accounts.

A strong risk profile has always been a key attribute of Simmons and our results for the quarter continue to bear this out. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 11 basis points and our allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ended the quarter at 1.34 percent as provision expense exceeded net charge-offs. Expense growth, other than the impact of a FDIC special assessment, was also well contained and reflected the success of our Better Bank Initiative.

As we enter 2024 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, we believe certain strategic actions we have taken this past year position us well to take advantage of opportunities and meet the challenges ahead.

Financial Highlights 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22

4Q 23 Highlights Balance Sheet (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 4Q23 vs 3Q23 • Net income of $23.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.19 • Adjusted earnings1 of $50.2 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.40 • Net interest income up 1%; Net interest margin 2.68%, up 7 bps • Total revenue of $177.6 million; Adjusted total revenue1 of $197.8 million. PPNR1 of $29.5 million; Adjusted PPNR1 of $65.1 million • NCO 11 bps in 4Q23; NCO 12 bps for the full-year 2023 • Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $6.7 million • ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPA to total assets ratio at 0.33%, relatively unchanged • Sold $241 million of AFS securities; Proceeds used to paydown higher rate wholesale funding; Earn back period estimated at ~2.5 years • Book value per share up 4% and TBVPS1 up 8% • EA ratio 12.53%; TCE ratio1 up 62 bps to 7.69% Total loans $16,846 $16,772 $16,142

Total investment securities 6,878 7,101 7,613

Total deposits 22,245 22,231 22,548

Total assets 27,346 27,564 27,461

Total shareholders' equity 3,426 3,286 3,269

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.11 % 0.28 % 0.13 %

Nonperforming loan ratio 0.50 0.49 0.37

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.32 0.23

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.34 1.30 1.22

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 267 267 334

Performance Measures (in millions)







Total revenue $177.6 $196.2 $237.7

Adjusted total revenue1 197.8 196.2 233.7

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 29.5 64.2 95.1

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 65.1 66.3 92.2

Provision for credit losses 10.0 7.7 -

Per share Data







Diluted earnings $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.65

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.40 0.39 0.64

Book value 27.37 26.26 25.73

Tangible book value1 (TBVPS) 15.92 14.77 14.33

Capital Ratios







Equity to assets (EA ratio) 12.53 % 11.92 % 11.91 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 7.69 7.07 7.00

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.11 12.02 11.90

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.39 14.27 14.22

Liquidity ($ in millions)







Loan to deposit ratio 75.73 % 75.44 % 71.59 %

Borrowed funds to total liabilities 5.88 7.37 5.73

Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD) $ 4,753 $ 4,631 $ 5,626

Additional liquidity sources 11,216 11,447 10,604

Coverage ratio of UCD 2.4x 2.5x 1.9x



Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.37 per share in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $50.2 million, compared to $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.40, compared to $0.39 in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we executed a strategic decision to sell approximately $241 million of low yield available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities, resulting in a pre-tax loss of approximately $20.2 million. The proceeds from the sale were used to pay off higher rate wholesale fundings, including both brokered deposits and FHLB advances. The earn back period of this initiative is estimated at approximately 2.5 years. In addition, during the quarter we also recorded $10.5 million of noninterest expense for a FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund following the failure of certain banks in 2023. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing and early retirement program, and they are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data Q4 23 Q3 23 Q4 22 Net income $ 23.9 $ 47.2 $ 83.3







Loss on sale of AFS investment securities 20.2 - 0.1 FDIC special assessment 10.5 - - Branch right sizing, net 3.9 0.5 1.1 Early retirement program 1.0 1.6 - Gain on insurance settlement - - (4.1) Total pre-tax impact 35.6 2.1 (2.9) Tax effect2 (9.3) (0.5) 0.7 Total impact on earnings 26.3 1.6 (2.2) Adjusted earnings1 $ 50.2 $ 48.8 $ 81.1







Diluted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.65







Loss on sale of AFS investment securities 0.16 - - FDIC special assessment 0.08 - - Branch right sizing, net 0.03 0.01 0.01 Early retirement program 0.01 0.01 - Gain on insurance settlement - - (0.03) Total pre-tax impact 0.28 0.02 (0.02) Tax effect2 (0.07) - 0.01 Total impact on earnings 0.21 0.02 (0.01) Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.64

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $155.6 million, compared to $153.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $193.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $323.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up $13.2 million on a linked quarter basis. Interest expense totaled $167.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up $11.0 million on a linked quarter basis. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $5.6 million increase in interest income on loans, coupled with an $8.1 million increase in interest income on investment securities, offset in part by a $10.7 million increase in interest expense associated with interest bearing deposits. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 6.20 percent, compared to 6.08 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 5.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on investment securities on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.67 percent, compared to 3.08 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 2.68 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Costs of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.58 percent, compared to 2.37 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 1.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.68 percent, compared to 2.61 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 3.31 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Select Yield/Rates Q4 23 Q3 23 Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.20 % 6.08 % 5.89 % 5.67 % 5.40 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 3.67 3.08 2.91 2.92 2.68 Cost of interest bearing deposits 3.31 3.06 2.57 2.10 1.41 Cost of deposits 2.58 2.37 1.96 1.58 1.02 Cost of borrowed funds 5.79 5.60 5.31 4.29 3.92 Net interest spread (FTE)2 1.93 1.87 2.10 2.52 2.87 Net interest margin (FTE)2 2.68 2.61 2.76 3.09 3.31

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.0 million, compared to $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 was a $20.2 million loss on the strategic sale of AFS investment securities. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest income1 was $42.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $40.6 million.

Noninterest Income $ in millions Q4 23 Q3 23 Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.8 $ 12.4 $ 12.9 $ 12.4 11.9 Wealth management fees 7.7 7.7 7.4 7.4 8.2 Debit and credit card fees 7.8 7.7 8.0 8.0 7.8 Mortgage lending income 1.6 2.2 2.4 1.6 1.1 Other service charges and fees 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.0 Bank owned life insurance 3.1 3.1 2.6 3.0 3.0 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (20.2) - (0.4) - (0.1) Gain on insurance settlement - - - - 4.1 Other income 6.9 7.4 9.8 11.3 6.6 Total noninterest income $ 22.0 $ 42.8 $ 45.0 $ 45.8 $ 44.6











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 42.2 $ 42.8 $ 45.4 $ 45.8 $ 40.6

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $148.1 million, compared to $132.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $142.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting primarily of early retirement program, branch right sizing and merger related costs, as well as a FDIC special assessment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. These items totaled $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $132.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $141.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily the result of the FDIC special assessment, branch right sizing and early retirement program costs. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense1 on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to sundry items included in other operating expenses.

Provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(4.5) million, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Provision for income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected an effective tax rate adjustment based on the level of taxable income primarily due to the FDIC special assessment and loss on sale of securities.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions Q4 23 Q3 23 Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Salaries and employee benefits $ 67.0 $ 67.4 $ 74.7 $ 77.0 $ 73.0 Occupancy expense, net 11.7 12.0 11.4 11.6 11.6 Furniture and equipment 5.4 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.4 Deposit insurance 4.7 4.7 5.2 4.9 3.7 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.4 Merger related costs - - - 1.4 - FDIC special assessment 10.5 - - - - Other operating expenses 48.6 42.6 42.9 43.1 48.5 Total noninterest expense $148.1 $132.0 $139.7 $143.2 $142.6











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 66.0 $ 65.8 $ 71.1 $ 77.0 $ 73.0 Adjusted other operating expenses1 44.9 42.1 43.0 42.3 47.5 Adjusted noninterest expense1 132.7 129.9 136.0 140.9 141.4 Efficiency ratio 80.46 % 65.11 % 65.18 % 62.28 % 58.33 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 62.91 61.94 61.29 59.38 56.97 Full-time equivalent employees 3,007 3,005 3,066 3,189 3,236

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $16.8 billion, up $704 million, or 4 percent, compared to $16.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $74 million, reflecting moderating demand, as well as our focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and our conservative underwriting standards given projections surrounding near-term future economic activity and conditions. Unfunded commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $3.9 billion, compared to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $5.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. At the same time, our commercial loan pipeline experienced measured growth for the second consecutive quarter. Commercial loans ready to close at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $416 million, and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 8.44 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Commitments $ in millions Q4 23 Q3 23 Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Total loans $16,846 $16,772 $16,834 $16,555 $16,142 Unfunded loan commitments 3,880 4,049 4,443 4,725 5,000

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $22.2 billion, compared to $22.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits were up slightly, driven by increased levels of interest bearing transaction accounts (interest bearing checking, money market and savings accounts) and time deposits, offset primarily by a decrease in brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.8 billion, compared to $5.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $10.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $9.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Time deposits totaled $4.3 billion, compared to $4.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $2.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 76 percent, compared to 75 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and 72 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Deposits $ in millions Q4 23 Q3 23 Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,801 $ 4,991 $ 5,265 $ 5,489 $ 6,017 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,277 9,875 10,203 10,625 10,936 Time deposits 4,266 4,103 3,784 3,385 2,849 Brokered deposits 2,901 3,262 3,237 2,953 2,746 Total deposits $22,245 $22,231 $22,489 $22,452 $22,548











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 22 % 22 % 23 % 24 % 27 % Total loans to total deposits 76 75 75 74 72

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $84.5 million, compared to $81.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $58.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.33 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.32 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and 0.23 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Activity in the quarter included the remaining $6.7 million payoff of a commercial credit originally totaling approximately $9.6 million that was placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2023, thus resulting in no loss of principal or interest to the company. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 11 basis points, compared to 28 basis points in the third quarter of 2023 and 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full-year of 2023, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 12 basis points, compared to 9 basis points for the full-year of 2022.

Provision for credit losses totaled $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 and less than $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in provision for credit losses was the recapture of provision expense related to investment securities totaling $1.2 million in both the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected in part increased activity in the loan portfolio, as well as changes in macroeconomic conditions and variables. The allowance for credit losses at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $225.2 million, compared to $218.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $197.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.34 percent, compared to 1.30 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and 1.22 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 267 percent, and the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $25.6 million, both unchanged from third quarter 2023 levels.

Asset Quality $ in millions Q4 23 Q3 23 Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.30 % 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 267 267 292 324 334 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.50 0.49 0.43 0.38 0.37 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.11 0.28 0.04 0.03 0.13 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.12 0.12 0.04 0.03 0.09











Total nonperforming loans $84.5 $81.9 $72.0 $63.7 $58.9 Total other nonperforming assets 5.8 5.2 4.9 7.7 3.6 Total nonperforming assets $90.3 $87.1 $76.9 $71.4 $62.5











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $36.9 $41.9 $41.9

Capital

Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of both the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $27.37, an increase of $1.11, or 4 percent, compared to $26.26 at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.64, or 6 percent, compared to $25.73 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15.92, an increase of $1.15, or 8 percent, compared to $14.77 at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.59, or 11 percent, compared to $14.33 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at December 31, 2023, was 12.5 percent, compared to 11.9 percent at September 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.7 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.1 percent at September 30, 2023, and 7.0 percent at December 31, 2022. Simmons continued to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeding "well capitalized" guidelines.

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

As a result of the Company's strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the Company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which is payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Simmons did not repurchase any shares of its Class A common stock under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). With the 2022 Program set to terminate on January 31, 2024, the Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program (New Program) under which the Company may repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its Class A common stock currently issued and outstanding. The New Program replaces the 2022 Program.

Under the New Program, the Company may repurchase shares of its common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, pricing, and amount of any repurchases under the New Program will be determined by the Company's management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of the Company's common stock, corporate considerations, the Company's working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The New Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time without prior notice. The Company anticipates funding for the New Program to come from available sources of liquidity, including cash on hand and future cash flow. The New Program will terminate on January 31, 2026 (unless terminated sooner).

Select Capital Ratios Q4 23 Q3 23 Q2 23 Q1 23 Q4 22 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.5 % 11.9 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 11.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 7.7 7.1 7.2 7.3 7.0 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.1 12.0 11.9 11.9 11.9 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.4 9.3 9.2 9.2 9.3 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.1 12.0 11.9 11.9 11.9 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.4 14.3 14.2 14.5 14.2

___________________________________________________ (1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote and estimated earn back periods, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the estimated cost savings associated with the Company's Better Bank Initiative, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners (or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships); increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands)









ASSETS









Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 345,258 $ 181,822 $ 181,268 $ 199,316 $ 200,616 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 268,834 423,826 564,644 325,135 481,506 Cash and cash equivalents 614,092 605,648 745,912 524,451 682,122 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 100 100 545 795 795 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,726,288 3,742,292 3,756,754 3,765,483 3,759,706 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,152,153 3,358,421 3,579,758 3,755,956 3,852,854 Mortgage loans held for sale 9,373 11,690 10,342 4,244 3,486 Loans:









Loans 16,845,670 16,771,888 16,833,653 16,555,098 16,142,124 Allowance for credit losses on loans (225,231) (218,547) (209,966) (206,557) (196,955) Net loans 16,620,439 16,553,341 16,623,687 16,348,541 15,945,169 Premises and equipment 570,678 567,167 562,025 564,497 548,741 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 4,073 3,809 3,909 2,721 2,887 Interest receivable 122,430 110,361 103,431 98,775 102,892 Bank owned life insurance 500,559 497,465 494,370 493,191 491,340 Goodwill 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,319,598 Other intangible assets 112,645 116,660 120,758 124,854 128,951 Other assets 592,045 676,572 636,833 579,139 622,520 Total assets $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123 $ 27,583,446 $ 27,461,061











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,800,880 $ 4,991,034 $ 5,264,962 $ 5,489,434 $ 6,016,651 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 10,997,425 10,571,807 10,866,078 11,283,584 11,762,885 Time deposits 6,446,673 6,668,370 6,357,682 5,678,757 4,768,558 Total deposits 22,244,978 22,231,211 22,488,722 22,451,775 22,548,094 Federal funds purchased and securities sold









under agreements to repurchase 67,969 74,482 102,586 142,862 160,403 Other borrowings 972,366 1,347,855 1,373,339 1,023,826 859,296 Subordinated notes and debentures 366,141 366,103 366,065 366,027 365,989 Accrued interest and other liabilities 267,732 259,119 272,085 259,055 257,917 Total liabilities 23,919,186 24,278,770 24,602,797 24,243,545 24,191,699











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock 1,252 1,251 1,262 1,273 1,270 Surplus 2,499,930 2,497,874 2,516,398 2,533,589 2,530,066 Undivided profits 1,329,681 1,330,810 1,308,654 1,275,720 1,255,586 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (404,375) (544,380) (469,988) (470,681) (517,560) Total stockholders' equity 3,426,488 3,285,555 3,356,326 3,339,901 3,269,362 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123 $ 27,583,446 $ 27,461,061













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share data)









INTEREST INCOME









Loans (including fees) $ 261,505 $ 255,901 $ 244,292 $ 227,498 $ 216,091 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 3,115 3,569 4,023 2,783 2,593 Investment securities 58,755 50,638 48,751 48,774 45,689 Mortgage loans held for sale 143 178 154 82 152 Other loans held for sale - - - - 59 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 323,518 310,286 297,220 279,137 264,584 INTEREST EXPENSE









Time deposits 72,458 68,062 53,879 39,538 22,434 Other deposits 71,412 65,095 54,485 47,990 34,615 Federal funds purchased and securities









sold under agreements to repurchase 232 277 318 323 449 Other borrowings 16,607 16,450 18,612 8,848 9,263 Subordinated notes and debentures 7,181 6,969 6,696 4,603 4,797 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 167,890 156,853 133,990 101,302 71,558 NET INTEREST INCOME 155,628 153,433 163,230 177,835 193,026 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES









Provision for credit losses on loans 11,225 20,222 5,061 10,916 26 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - (11,300) (5,000) - - Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS (1,196) (1,200) (1,326) 12,800 - Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM - - 1,326 500 - TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 10,029 7,722 61 24,216 26 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









FOR CREDIT LOSSES 145,599 145,711 163,169 153,619 193,000 NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts 12,782 12,429 12,882 12,437 11,892 Debit and credit card fees 7,822 7,712 7,986 7,952 7,845 Wealth management fees 7,679 7,719 7,440 7,365 8,151 Mortgage lending income 1,603 2,157 2,403 1,570 1,139 Bank owned life insurance income 3,094 3,095 2,555 2,973 2,975 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 2,346 2,232 2,262 2,282 2,023 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (20,218) - (391) - (52) Gain on insurance settlement - - - - 4,074 Other income 6,866 7,433 9,843 11,256 6,600 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 21,974 42,777 44,980 45,835 44,647 NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 66,982 67,374 74,723 77,038 73,018 Occupancy expense, net 11,733 12,020 11,410 11,578 11,620 Furniture and equipment expense 5,445 5,117 5,128 5,051 5,392 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 189 228 289 186 350 Deposit insurance 15,220 4,672 5,201 4,893 3,680 Merger-related costs - 5 19 1,396 35 Other operating expenses 48,570 42,582 42,926 43,086 48,480 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 148,139 131,998 139,696 143,228 142,575 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 19,434 56,490 68,453 56,226 95,072 Provision for income taxes (4,473) 9,243 10,139 10,637 11,812 NET INCOME $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.19 $ 0.38 $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 0.66 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 0.65













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands)









Tier 1 capital









Stockholders' equity $ 3,426,488 $ 3,285,555 $ 3,356,326 $ 3,339,901 $ 3,269,362 CECL transition provision (1) 61,746 61,746 61,746 61,746 92,619 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,398,810) (1,402,682) (1,406,500) (1,410,141) (1,412,667) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 404,375 544,380 469,988 470,681 517,560 Total Tier 1 capital 2,493,799 2,488,999 2,481,560 2,462,187 2,466,874











Tier 2 capital









Subordinated notes and debentures 366,141 366,103 366,065 366,027 365,989 Subordinated debt phase out (66,000) (66,000) (66,000) - - Qualifying allowance for loan losses and









reserve for unfunded commitments 170,977 165,490 169,409 173,077 115,627 Total Tier 2 capital 471,118 465,593 469,474 539,104 481,616 Total risk-based capital $ 2,964,917 $ 2,954,592 $ 2,951,034 $ 3,001,291 $ 2,948,490











Risk weighted assets $ 20,599,238 $ 20,703,669 $ 20,821,075 $ 20,748,605 $ 20,738,727











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 26,552,988 $ 26,733,658 $ 26,896,289 $ 26,632,691 $ 26,407,061











Ratios at end of quarter









Equity to assets 12.53 % 11.92 % 12.00 % 12.11 % 11.91 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.69 % 7.07 % 7.22 % 7.25 % 7.00 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 12.11 % 12.02 % 11.92 % 11.87 % 11.90 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.39 % 9.31 % 9.23 % 9.24 % 9.34 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.11 % 12.02 % 11.92 % 11.87 % 11.90 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.39 % 14.27 % 14.17 % 14.47 % 14.22 %











(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.









Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands)









Investment Securities - End of Period









Held-to-Maturity









U.S. Government agencies $ 453,121 $ 452,428 $ 451,737 $ 451,052 $ 448,012 Mortgage-backed securities 1,161,694 1,178,324 1,193,118 1,201,418 1,190,781 State and political subdivisions 1,856,674 1,857,652 1,859,022 1,859,970 1,860,992 Other securities 254,799 253,888 252,877 253,043 259,921 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 3,726,288 3,742,292 3,756,754 3,765,483 3,759,706 Available-for-Sale









U.S. Treasury $ 2,254 $ 2,224 $ 2,209 $ 2,220 $ 2,197 U.S. Government agencies 72,502 172,759 176,564 181,843 184,279 Mortgage-backed securities 1,940,307 2,157,092 2,282,328 2,433,530 2,542,902 State and political subdivisions 902,793 790,344 885,505 895,896 871,074 Other securities 234,297 236,002 233,152 242,467 252,402 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,152,153 3,358,421 3,579,758 3,755,956 3,852,854 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 6,878,441 $ 7,100,713 $ 7,336,512 $ 7,521,439 $ 7,612,560 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 3,135,370 $ 2,848,211 $ 3,094,958 $ 3,148,976 $ 3,063,233

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Loans









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands)









Loan Portfolio - End of Period









Consumer:









Credit cards $ 191,204 $ 191,550 $ 209,452 $ 188,590 $ 196,928 Other consumer 127,462 112,832 148,333 142,817 152,882 Total consumer 318,666 304,382 357,785 331,407 349,810 Real Estate:









Construction 3,144,220 3,022,321 2,930,586 2,777,122 2,566,649 Single-family residential 2,641,556 2,657,879 2,633,365 2,589,831 2,546,115 Other commercial real estate 7,552,410 7,565,008 7,546,130 7,520,964 7,468,498 Total real estate 13,338,186 13,245,208 13,110,081 12,887,917 12,581,262 Commercial:









Commercial 2,490,176 2,477,077 2,569,330 2,669,731 2,632,290 Agricultural 232,710 296,912 280,541 220,641 205,623 Total commercial 2,722,886 2,773,989 2,849,871 2,890,372 2,837,913 Other 465,932 448,309 515,916 445,402 373,139 Total loans $ 16,845,670 $ 16,771,888 $ 16,833,653 $ 16,555,098 $ 16,142,124

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands)









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans









Beginning balance $ 218,547 $ 209,966 $ 206,557 $ 196,955 $ 197,589











Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:









Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022) - - - - 4,523 Total Day 1 PCD allowance - - - - 4,523











Loans charged off:









Credit cards 1,500 1,318 1,409 1,076 1,035 Other consumer 767 633 666 456 439 Real estate 1,023 9,723 435 1,204 3,392 Commercial 3,105 1,219 1,225 413 5,389 Total loans charged off 6,395 12,893 3,735 3,149 10,255











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:









Credit cards 242 234 298 234 251 Other consumer 518 344 436 240 230 Real estate 785 429 878 294 4,117 Commercial 309 245 471 1,067 475 Total recoveries 1,854 1,252 2,083 1,835 5,073 Net loans charged off 4,541 11,641 1,652 1,314 5,182 Provision for credit losses on loans 11,225 20,222 5,061 10,916 25 Balance, end of quarter $ 225,231 $ 218,547 $ 209,966 $ 206,557 $ 196,955











Nonperforming assets









Nonperforming loans:









Nonaccrual loans $ 83,325 $ 81,135 $ 71,279 $ 63,218 $ 58,434 Loans past due 90 days or more 1,147 806 738 437 507 Total nonperforming loans 84,472 81,941 72,017 63,655 58,941 Other nonperforming assets:









Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 4,073 3,809 3,909 2,721 2,887 Other nonperforming assets 1,726 1,417 1,013 5,012 644 Total other nonperforming assets 5,799 5,226 4,922 7,733 3,531 Total nonperforming assets $ 90,271 $ 87,167 $ 76,939 $ 71,388 $ 62,472 Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers









experiencing financial difficulty) $ 33,577 $ 33,723 $ 2,996 $ 2,183 $ 1,849











Ratios









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.30 % 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 267 % 267 % 292 % 324 % 334 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.38 % 0.37 % Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)









to total assets 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.29 % 0.27 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.23 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.11 % 0.28 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.13 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.09 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to









average credit card loans (QTD) 2.49 % 2.19 % 2.25 % 1.69 % 1.52 %

Simmons First National Corporation



















SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis



















For the Quarters Ended





















(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Dec 2023

Three Months Ended

Sep 2023

Three Months Ended

Dec 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS





















Earning assets:





















Interest bearing balances due from banks





















and federal funds sold $ 230,464 $ 3,115 5.36 %

$ 331,444 $ 3,569 4.27 %

$ 361,856 $ 2,593 2.84 % Investment securities - taxable 4,410,681 42,895 3.86 %

4,638,486 34,734 2.97 %

5,085,960 29,645 2.31 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,555,125 21,523 3.34 %

2,617,152 21,563 3.27 %

2,582,050 22,123 3.40 % Mortgage loans held for sale 7,644 143 7.42 %

9,542 178 7.40 %

8,601 152 7.01 % Other loans held for sale - - 0.00 %

- - 0.00 %

1,704 59 13.74 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 16,793,211 262,353 6.20 %

16,758,597 256,757 6.08 %

15,929,957 216,782 5.40 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 23,997,125 330,029 5.46 %

24,355,221 316,801 5.16 %

23,970,128 271,354 4.49 % Non-earning assets 3,373,686





3,239,390





3,210,447



Total assets $ 27,370,811





$ 27,594,611





$ 27,180,575



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing transaction and





















savings accounts $ 10,730,701 $ 71,412 2.64 %

$ 10,682,767 $ 65,095 2.42 %

$ 11,859,322 $ 34,615 1.16 % Time deposits 6,509,663 72,458 4.42 %

6,558,110 68,062 4.12 %

4,212,271 22,434 2.11 % Total interest bearing deposits 17,240,364 143,870 3.31 %

17,240,877 133,157 3.06 %

16,071,593 57,049 1.41 % Federal funds purchased and securities





















sold under agreement to repurchase 65,871 232 1.40 %

89,769 277 1.22 %

178,948 449 1.00 % Other borrowings 1,212,501 16,607 5.43 %

1,222,557 16,450 5.34 %

923,189 9,263 3.98 % Subordinated notes and debentures 366,123 7,181 7.78 %

366,085 6,969 7.55 %

365,971 4,797 5.20 % Total interest bearing liabilities 18,884,859 167,890 3.53 %

18,919,288 156,853 3.29 %

17,539,701 71,558 1.62 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















Noninterest bearing deposits 4,864,274





5,032,631





6,161,732



Other liabilities 285,431





271,014





264,230



Total liabilities 24,034,564





24,222,933





23,965,663



Stockholders' equity 3,336,247





3,371,678





3,214,912



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,370,811





$ 27,594,611





$ 27,180,575



Net interest income (FTE)

$ 162,139





$ 159,948





$ 199,796

Net interest spread (FTE)



1.93 %





1.87 %





2.87 % Net interest margin (FTE)



2.68 %





2.61 %





3.31 %

























Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands, except share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - As Reported









Net Income $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 Diluted earnings per share 0.19 0.37 0.46 0.36 0.65 Return on average assets 0.35 % 0.68 % 0.84 % 0.67 % 1.22 % Return on average common equity 2.84 % 5.56 % 6.96 % 5.49 % 10.27 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 5.61 % 10.33 % 12.85 % 10.25 % 19.29 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.68 % 2.61 % 2.76 % 3.09 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio (2) 80.46 % 65.11 % 65.18 % 62.28 % 58.33 % FTE adjustment 6,511 6,515 6,106 6,311 6,770 Average diluted shares outstanding 125,609,265 126,283,609 127,379,976 127,516,478 127,505,996 Shares repurchased under plan - 1,128,962 1,128,087 - - Average price of shares repurchased - 17.69 17.75 - - Cash dividends declared per common share 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.190 Accretable yield on acquired loans 1,762 2,146 2,267 2,579 4,473 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 50,215 $ 48,804 $ 61,354 $ 47,343 $ 81,131 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.40 0.39 0.48 0.37 0.64 Adjusted return on average assets 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.89 % 0.70 % 1.18 % Adjusted return on average common equity 5.97 % 5.74 % 7.33 % 5.70 % 10.01 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 11.10 % 10.64 % 13.48 % 10.62 % 18.82 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 62.91 % 61.94 % 61.29 % 59.38 % 56.97 % YEAR-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - GAAP









Net Income $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 $ 45,589 $ 256,412 Diluted earnings per share 1.38 1.19 0.82 0.36 2.06 Return on average assets 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.97 % Return on average common equity 5.21 % 6.00 % 6.23 % 5.49 % 7.87 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 9.76 % 11.14 % 11.55 % 10.25 % 14.33 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.78 % 2.82 % 2.92 % 3.09 % 3.17 % Efficiency ratio (2) 67.75 % 64.13 % 63.68 % 62.28 % 62.14 % FTE adjustment 25,443 18,932 12,417 6,311 24,671 Average diluted shares outstanding 126,775,704 127,099,727 127,421,034 127,516,478 124,470,184 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.800 0.600 0.400 0.200 0.760 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 207,716 $ 157,501 $ 108,697 $ 47,343 $ 298,840 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.64 1.24 0.85 0.37 2.40 Adjusted return on average assets 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 1.13 % Adjusted return on average common equity 6.18 % 6.25 % 6.51 % 5.70 % 9.17 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 11.46 % 11.58 % 12.06 % 10.62 % 16.60 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 61.32 % 60.81 % 60.30 % 59.38 % 57.50 % END OF PERIOD









Book value per share $ 27.37 $ 26.26 $ 26.59 $ 26.24 $ 25.73 Tangible book value per share 15.92 14.77 15.17 14.88 14.33 Shares outstanding 125,184,119 125,133,281 126,224,707 127,282,192 127,046,654 Full-time equivalent employees 3,007 3,005 3,066 3,189 3,236 Total number of financial centers 234 232 231 231 230











(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.









(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date

For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Net income $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 Certain items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 10,521 - - - - Merger related costs - 5 19 1,396 35 Early retirement program 1,032 1,557 3,609 - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities 20,218 - 391 - 52 Branch right sizing (net) 3,846 547 95 979 1,104 Tax effect of certain items (1) (9,309) (552) (1,074) (621) 754 Certain items, net of tax 26,308 1,557 3,040 1,754 (2,129) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 50,215 $ 48,804 $ 61,354 $ 47,343 $ 81,131











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 0.65 Certain items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (0.03) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 0.08 - - - - Merger related costs - - - 0.01 - Early retirement program 0.01 0.01 0.03 - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities 0.16 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) 0.03 0.01 - 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of certain items (1) (0.07) - (0.01) (0.01) 0.01 Certain items, net of tax 0.21 0.02 0.02 0.01 (0.01) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 0.64











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 21,974 $ 42,777 $ 44,980 $ 45,835 $ 44,647 Certain noninterest income items









Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) Loss (gain) on sale of securities 20,218 - 391 - 52 Branch right sizing income - - - - - Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 42,192 $ 42,777 $ 45,371 $ 45,835 $ 40,625











Other income $ 6,866 $ 7,433 $ 9,843 $ 11,256 $ 6,600 Certain other income items









Branch right sizing income - - - - - Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 6,866 $ 7,433 $ 9,843 $ 11,256 $ 6,600











Noninterest expense $ 148,139 $ 131,998 $ 139,696 $ 143,228 $ 142,575 Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs - (5) (19) (1,396) (35) Early retirement program (1,032) (1,557) (3,609) - - FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (10,521) - - - - Branch right sizing expense (3,846) (547) (95) (979) (1,104) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 132,740 $ 129,889 $ 135,973 $ 140,853 $ 141,436











Salaries and employee benefits $ 66,982 $ 67,374 $ 74,723 $ 77,038 $ 73,018 Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program (1,032) (1,557) (3,609) - - Other 2 - - - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 65,952 $ 65,817 $ 71,114 $ 77,038 $ 73,018











Other operating expenses $ 48,570 $ 42,582 $ 42,926 $ 43,086 $ 48,480 Certain other operating expenses items









Branch right sizing expense (3,708) (466) 53 (816) (953) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,862 $ 42,116 $ 42,979 $ 42,270 $ 47,527

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)









YEAR-TO-DATE









Net income $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 $ 45,589 $ 256,412 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - 365 Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - - (750) Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 10,521 - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - 1,738 Merger related costs 1,420 1,420 1,415 1,396 22,476 Early retirement program 6,198 5,166 3,609 - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities 20,609 391 391 - 278 Branch right sizing (net) 5,467 1,621 1,074 979 3,628 Day 2 CECL provision - - - - 33,779 Tax effect of certain items (1) (11,556) (2,247) (1,695) (621) (15,012) Certain items, net of tax 32,659 6,351 4,794 1,754 42,428 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 207,716 $ 157,501 $ 108,697 $ 47,343 $ 298,840











Diluted earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.19 $ 0.82 $ 0.36 $ 2.06 Certain items (non-GAAP)









Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - - (0.01) Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (0.03) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 0.08 - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - 0.01 Merger related costs 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.18 Early retirement program 0.05 0.04 0.03 - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities 0.17 - - - - Branch right sizing (net) 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.03 Day 2 CECL provision - - - - 0.28 Tax effect of certain items (1) (0.09) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) (0.12) Certain items, net of tax 0.26 0.05 0.03 0.01 0.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.64 $ 1.24 $ 0.85 $ 0.37 $ 2.40











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















YEAR-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 155,566 $ 133,592 $ 90,815 $ 45,835 $ 170,066 Certain noninterest income items









Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - 365 Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - - (750) Loss (gain) on sale of securities 20,609 391 391 - 278 Branch right sizing income - - - - 153 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 176,175 $ 133,983 $ 91,206 $ 45,835 $ 166,038











Other income $ 35,398 $ 28,532 $ 21,099 $ 11,256 $ 27,361 Certain other income items









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - 365 Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - - (750) Branch right sizing income - - - - 153 Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 35,398 $ 28,532 $ 21,099 $ 11,256 $ 27,129











Noninterest expense $ 563,061 $ 414,922 $ 282,924 $ 143,228 $ 566,748 Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs (1,420) (1,420) (1,415) (1,396) (22,476) Early retirement program (6,198) (5,166) (3,609) - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - (1,738) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (10,521) - - - - Branch right sizing expense (5,467) (1,621) (1,074) (979) (3,475) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 539,455 $ 406,715 $ 276,826 $ 140,853 $ 539,059











Salaries and employee benefits $ 286,117 $ 219,135 $ 151,761 $ 77,038 $ 286,982 Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program (6,198) (5,166) (3,609) - - Other 2 - - - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 279,921 $ 213,969 $ 148,152 $ 77,038 $ 286,982











Merger related costs $ 1,420 $ 1,420 $ 1,415 $ 1,396 $ 22,476 Adjustment for merger related costs (1,420) (1,420) (1,415) (1,396) (22,476) Adjusted merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -











Other operating expenses $ 177,164 $ 128,594 $ 86,012 $ 43,086 $ 179,693 Certain other operating expenses items









Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - (1,738) Branch right sizing expense (4,937) (1,229) (763) (816) (2,650) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 172,227 $ 127,365 $ 85,249 $ 42,270 $ 175,305

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,426,488 $ 3,285,555 $ 3,356,326 $ 3,339,901 $ 3,269,362 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,319,598) Other intangible assets (112,645) (116,660) (120,758) (124,854) (128,951) Total intangibles (1,433,444) (1,437,459) (1,441,557) (1,445,653) (1,448,549) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,993,044 $ 1,848,096 $ 1,914,769 $ 1,894,248 $ 1,820,813











Total assets $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123 $ 27,583,446 $ 27,461,061 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,319,598) Other intangible assets (112,645) (116,660) (120,758) (124,854) (128,951) Total intangibles (1,433,444) (1,437,459) (1,441,557) (1,445,653) (1,448,549) Tangible assets $ 25,912,230 $ 26,126,866 $ 26,517,566 $ 26,137,793 $ 26,012,512











Ratio of common equity to assets 12.53 % 11.92 % 12.00 % 12.11 % 11.91 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.69 % 7.07 % 7.22 % 7.25 % 7.00 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,426,488 $ 3,285,555 $ 3,356,326 $ 3,339,901 $ 3,269,362 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,319,598) Other intangible assets (112,645) (116,660) (120,758) (124,854) (128,951) Total intangibles (1,433,444) (1,437,459) (1,441,557) (1,445,653) (1,448,549) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,993,044 $ 1,848,096 $ 1,914,769 $ 1,894,248 $ 1,820,813 Shares of common stock outstanding 125,184,119 125,133,281 126,224,707 127,282,192 127,046,654 Book value per common share $ 27.37 $ 26.26 $ 26.59 $ 26.24 $ 25.73 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.92 $ 14.77 $ 15.17 $ 14.88 $ 14.33











Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits

















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 8,328,444 $ 8,143,200 $ 8,507,395 $ 8,978,581 $ 8,913,990 Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured) 2,846,716 2,835,405 3,030,550 3,081,829 2,759,248 Less: Intercompany eliminations 728,480 676,840 674,552 628,592 529,042 Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits $ 4,753,248 $ 4,630,955 $ 4,802,293 $ 5,268,160 $ 5,625,700











FHLB borrowing availability $ 5,401,000 $ 5,372,000 $ 5,345,000 $ 5,574,000 $ 5,442,000 Unpledged securities 3,817,000 4,124,000 3,877,000 3,000,000 3,180,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and









Bank Term Funding Program 1,998,000 1,951,000 1,874,000 2,206,000 1,982,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 11,216,000 $ 11,447,000 $ 11,096,000 $ 10,780,000 $ 10,604,000











Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio 2.4 2.5 2.3 2.0 1.9

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 Certain items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 10,521 - - - - Merger related costs - 5 19 1,396 35 Early retirement program 1,032 1,557 3,609 - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities 20,218 - 391 - 52 Branch right sizing (net) 3,846 547 95 979 1,104 Tax effect of certain items (2) (9,309) (552) (1,074) (621) 754 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 50,215 $ 48,804 $ 61,354 $ 47,343 $ 81,131











Average total assets $ 27,370,811 $ 27,594,611 $ 27,766,139 $ 27,488,732 $ 27,180,575











Return on average assets 0.35 % 0.68 % 0.84 % 0.67 % 1.22 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.89 % 0.70 % 1.18 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 $ 45,589 $ 83,260 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,965 3,027 3,026 3,026 3,035 Total income available to common stockholders $ 26,872 $ 50,274 $ 61,340 $ 48,615 $ 86,295 Certain items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 10,521 - - - - Merger related costs - 5 19 1,396 35 Early retirement program 1,032 1,557 3,609 - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities 20,218 - 391 - 52 Branch right sizing (net) 3,846 547 95 979 1,104 Tax effect of certain items (2) (9,309) (552) (1,074) (621) 754 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 50,215 48,804 61,354 47,343 81,131 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,965 3,027 3,026 3,026 3,035 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 53,180 $ 51,831 $ 64,380 $ 50,369 $ 84,166











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,336,247 $ 3,371,678 $ 3,358,924 $ 3,370,651 $ 3,214,912 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,319,624) (1,309,124) Other intangibles (114,861) (119,125) (123,173) (127,394) (131,229) Total average intangibles (1,435,660) (1,439,924) (1,443,972) (1,447,018) (1,440,353) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,900,587 $ 1,931,754 $ 1,914,952 $ 1,923,633 $ 1,774,559











Return on average common equity 2.84 % 5.56 % 6.96 % 5.49 % 10.27 % Return on tangible common equity 5.61 % 10.33 % 12.85 % 10.25 % 19.29 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 5.97 % 5.74 % 7.33 % 5.70 % 10.01 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.10 % 10.64 % 13.48 % 10.62 % 18.82 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 148,139 $ 131,998 $ 139,696 $ 143,228 $ 142,575 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs - (5) (19) (1,396) (35) Early retirement program (1,032) (1,557) (3,609) - - FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (10,521) - - - - Branch right sizing expense (3,846) (547) (95) (979) (1,104) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (189) (228) (289) (186) (350) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (4,015) (4,097) (4,098) (4,096) (4,108) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 128,536 $ 125,564 $ 131,586 $ 136,571 $ 136,978











Net interest income $ 155,628 $ 153,433 $ 163,230 $ 177,835 $ 193,026 Noninterest income 21,974 42,777 44,980 45,835 44,647 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,511 6,515 6,106 6,311 6,770 Efficiency ratio denominator 184,113 202,725 214,316 229,981 244,443 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) (Gain) loss on sale of securities 20,218 - 391 - 52 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 204,331 $ 202,725 $ 214,707 $ 229,981 $ 240,421











Efficiency ratio (1) 80.46 % 65.11 % 65.18 % 62.28 % 58.33 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 62.91 % 61.94 % 61.29 % 59.38 % 56.97 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.





(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.







Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)





For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue





















Net interest income $ 155,628 $ 153,433 $ 163,230 $ 177,835 $ 193,026 Noninterest income 21,974 42,777 44,980 45,835 44,647 Total revenue 177,602 196,210 208,210 223,670 237,673 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Less: Gain on insurance settlement - - - - 4,074 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities (20,218) - (391) - (52) Adjusted total revenue $ 197,820 $ 196,210 $ 208,601 $ 223,670 $ 233,651











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





















Net interest income $ 155,628 $ 153,433 $ 163,230 $ 177,835 $ 193,026 Noninterest income 21,974 42,777 44,980 45,835 44,647 Total revenue 177,602 196,210 208,210 223,670 237,673 Less: Noninterest expense 148,139 131,998 139,696 143,228 142,575 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 29,463 $ 64,212 $ 68,514 $ 80,442 $ 95,098











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 29,463 $ 64,212 $ 68,514 $ 80,442 $ 95,098 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Less: Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities 20,218 - 391 - 52 Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 10,521 - - - - Plus: Merger related costs - 5 19 1,396 35 Plus: Early retirement program costs 1,032 1,557 3,609 - - Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net) 3,846 547 95 979 1,104 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 65,080 $ 66,321 $ 72,628 $ 82,817 $ 92,215

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 $ 45,589 $ 256,412 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - 365 Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - - (750) Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 10,521 - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - 1,738 Merger related costs 1,420 1,420 1,415 1,396 22,476 Early retirement program 6,198 5,166 3,609 - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities 20,609 391 391 - 278 Branch right sizing (net) 5,467 1,621 1,074 979 3,628 Day 2 CECL provision - - - - 33,779 Tax effect of certain items (2) (11,556) (2,247) (1,695) (621) (15,012) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 207,716 $ 157,501 $ 108,697 $ 47,343 $ 298,840











Average total assets $ 27,554,859 $ 27,616,882 $ 27,628,202 $ 27,488,732 $ 26,418,838











Return on average assets 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.97 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 1.13 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 $ 45,589 $ 256,412 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 12,044 9,079 6,052 3,026 11,756 Total income available to common stockholders $ 187,101 $ 160,229 $ 109,955 $ 48,615 $ 268,168 Certain items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 365 Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - - (750) Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 10,521 - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - 1,738 Merger related costs 1,420 1,420 1,415 1,396 22,476 Early retirement program 6,198 5,166 3,609 - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities 20,609 391 391 - 278 Branch right sizing (net) 5,467 1,621 1,074 979 3,628 Day 2 CECL provision - - - - 33,779 Tax effect of certain items (2) (11,556) (2,247) (1,695) (621) (15,012) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 207,716 157,501 108,697 47,343 298,840 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 12,044 9,079 6,052 3,026 11,756 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 219,760 $ 166,580 $ 114,749 $ 50,369 $ 310,596











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,359,312 $ 3,367,088 $ 3,364,755 $ 3,370,651 $ 3,259,664 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,510) (1,320,412) (1,320,215) (1,319,624) (1,266,762) Other intangibles (121,098) (123,200) (125,272) (127,394) (121,622) Total average intangibles (1,441,608) (1,443,612) (1,445,487) (1,447,018) (1,388,384) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,917,704 $ 1,923,476 $ 1,919,268 $ 1,923,633 $ 1,871,280











Return on average common equity 5.21 % 6.00 % 6.23 % 5.49 % 7.87 % Return on tangible common equity 9.76 % 11.14 % 11.55 % 10.25 % 14.33 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 6.18 % 6.25 % 6.51 % 5.70 % 9.17 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.46 % 11.58 % 12.06 % 10.62 % 16.60 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 563,061 $ 414,922 $ 282,924 $ 143,228 $ 566,748 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs (1,420) (1,420) (1,415) (1,396) (22,476) Early retirement program (6,198) (5,166) (3,609) - - FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (10,521) - - - - Donation to Simmons First Foundation - - - - (1,738) Branch right sizing expense (5,467) (1,621) (1,074) (979) (3,475) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (892) (703) (475) (186) (1,003) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (16,306) (12,291) (8,194) (4,096) (15,915) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 522,257 $ 393,721 $ 268,157 $ 136,571 $ 522,141











Net interest income $ 650,126 $ 494,498 $ 341,065 $ 177,835 $ 717,316 Noninterest income 155,566 133,592 90,815 45,835 170,066 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 25,443 18,932 12,417 6,311 24,671 Efficiency ratio denominator 831,135 647,022 444,297 229,981 912,053 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement - - - - (4,074) (Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS - - - - 365 Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - - (750) Branch right sizing income - - - - 153 (Gain) loss on sale of securities 20,609 391 391 - 278 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 851,744 $ 647,413 $ 444,688 $ 229,981 $ 908,025











Efficiency ratio (1) 67.75 % 64.13 % 63.68 % 62.28 % 62.14 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 61.32 % 60.81 % 60.30 % 59.38 % 57.50 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.









(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.











