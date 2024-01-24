Simmons First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Board of Directors authorizes new $175 million share repurchase program and approves a 5 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on fourth quarter 2023 results:

Overall, we were encouraged by the underlying trends experienced during the quarter, as well as the strategic decision we made to selectively sell certain lower yielding bonds in our securities portfolio given advantageous market conditions. Both net interest income and net interest margin were up on a linked quarter basis, reflecting our focus on maintaining strong loan and deposit pricing discipline. Equally important, deposit growth was driven by an increase in customer deposits – primarily money market and savings accounts.

A strong risk profile has always been a key attribute of Simmons and our results for the quarter continue to bear this out. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 11 basis points and our allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ended the quarter at 1.34 percent as provision expense exceeded net charge-offs. Expense growth, other than the impact of a FDIC special assessment, was also well contained and reflected the success of our Better Bank Initiative.

As we enter 2024 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, we believe certain strategic actions we have taken this past year position us well to take advantage of opportunities and meet the challenges ahead.

Financial Highlights

   4Q23

   3Q23

   4Q22

4Q 23 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)



Comparisons reflect 4Q23 vs 3Q23

 

•  Net income of $23.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.19

 

•  Adjusted earnings1 of $50.2 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.40

 

•  Net interest income up 1%; Net interest margin 2.68%, up 7 bps 

 

•  Total revenue of $177.6 million; Adjusted total revenue1 of $197.8 million. PPNR1 of $29.5 million; Adjusted PPNR1 of $65.1 million

 

•  NCO 11 bps in 4Q23; NCO 12 bps for the full-year 2023 

 

•  Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $6.7 million

 

•  ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPA to total assets ratio at 0.33%, relatively unchanged

 

•  Sold $241 million of AFS securities; Proceeds used to paydown higher rate wholesale funding; Earn back period estimated at ~2.5 years

 

•  Book value per share up 4% and TBVPS1 up 8%

 

•  EA ratio 12.53%; TCE ratio1 up 62 bps to 7.69%

Total loans

$16,846

$16,772

$16,142

Total investment securities

6,878

7,101

7,613

Total deposits

22,245

22,231

22,548

Total assets

27,346

27,564

27,461

Total shareholders' equity

3,426

3,286

3,269

Asset Quality



Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.11 %

0.28 %

0.13 %

Nonperforming loan ratio

0.50

0.49

0.37

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.33

0.32

0.23

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.34

1.30

1.22

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

267

267

334

Performance Measures (in millions)



Total revenue

$177.6

$196.2

$237.7

Adjusted total revenue1

197.8

196.2

233.7

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

29.5

64.2

95.1

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

65.1

66.3

92.2

Provision for credit losses

10.0

7.7

-

Per share Data



Diluted earnings

$  0.19

$  0.37

$  0.65

Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.40

0.39

0.64

Book value

27.37

26.26

25.73

Tangible book value1 (TBVPS)

15.92

14.77

14.33

Capital Ratios



Equity to assets (EA ratio)

12.53 %

11.92 %

11.91 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

7.69

7.07

7.00

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.11

12.02

11.90

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.39

14.27

14.22

Liquidity ($ in millions)



Loan to deposit ratio

75.73 %

75.44 %

71.59 %

Borrowed funds to total liabilities

5.88

7.37

5.73

Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD)

$  4,753

$  4,631

$  5,626

Additional liquidity sources

11,216

11,447

10,604

Coverage ratio of UCD

        2.4x

        2.5x

        1.9x

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.37 per share in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $50.2 million, compared to $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.40, compared to $0.39 in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we executed a strategic decision to sell approximately $241 million of low yield available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities, resulting in a pre-tax loss of approximately $20.2 million. The proceeds from the sale were used to pay off higher rate wholesale fundings, including both brokered deposits and FHLB advances. The earn back period of this initiative is estimated at approximately 2.5 years. In addition, during the quarter we also recorded $10.5 million of noninterest expense for a FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund following the failure of certain banks in 2023. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing and early retirement program, and they are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data

Q4 23

Q3 23

Q4 22

Net income

$ 23.9

$ 47.2

$ 83.3




Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

20.2

-

0.1

FDIC special assessment

10.5

-

-

Branch right sizing, net

3.9

0.5

1.1

Early retirement program

1.0

1.6

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(4.1)

   Total pre-tax impact

35.6

2.1

(2.9)

Tax effect2

(9.3)

(0.5)

0.7

   Total impact on earnings

26.3

1.6

(2.2)

Adjusted earnings1

$ 50.2

$ 48.8

$ 81.1




Diluted EPS

$ 0.19

$ 0.37

$ 0.65




Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

0.16

-

-

FDIC special assessment

0.08

-

-

Branch right sizing, net

0.03

0.01

0.01

Early retirement program

0.01

0.01

-

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

(0.03)

   Total pre-tax impact

0.28

0.02

(0.02)

Tax effect2

(0.07)

-

0.01

   Total impact on earnings

0.21

0.02

(0.01)

Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.64

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $155.6 million, compared to $153.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $193.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $323.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up $13.2 million on a linked quarter basis. Interest expense totaled $167.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up $11.0 million on a linked quarter basis. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $5.6 million increase in interest income on loans, coupled with an $8.1 million increase in interest income on investment securities, offset in part by a $10.7 million increase in interest expense associated with interest bearing deposits. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 6.20 percent, compared to 6.08 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 5.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on investment securities on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.67 percent, compared to 3.08 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 2.68 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Costs of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.58 percent, compared to 2.37 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 1.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.68 percent, compared to 2.61 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 3.31 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Select Yield/Rates

Q4 23

Q3 23

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.20 %

6.08 %

5.89 %

5.67 %

5.40 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

3.67

3.08

2.91

2.92

2.68

Cost of interest bearing deposits

3.31

3.06

2.57

2.10

1.41

Cost of deposits

2.58

2.37

1.96

1.58

1.02

Cost of borrowed funds

5.79

5.60

5.31

4.29

3.92

Net interest spread (FTE)2

1.93

1.87

2.10

2.52

2.87

Net interest margin (FTE)2

2.68

2.61

2.76

3.09

3.31

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.0 million, compared to $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 was a $20.2 million loss on the strategic sale of AFS investment securities. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest income1 was $42.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $40.6 million.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

Q4 23

Q3 23

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.8

$ 12.4

$ 12.9

$ 12.4

11.9

Wealth management fees

7.7

7.7

7.4

7.4

8.2

Debit and credit card fees

7.8

7.7

8.0

8.0

7.8

Mortgage lending income

1.6

2.2

2.4

1.6

1.1

Other service charges and fees

2.3

2.2

2.3

2.3

2.0

Bank owned life insurance

3.1

3.1

2.6

3.0

3.0

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(20.2)

-

(0.4)

-

(0.1)

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

4.1

Other income

6.9

7.4

9.8

11.3

6.6

   Total noninterest income

$ 22.0

$ 42.8

$ 45.0

$  45.8

$ 44.6






Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 42.2

$ 42.8

$ 45.4

$  45.8

$ 40.6

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $148.1 million, compared to $132.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $142.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting primarily of early retirement program, branch right sizing and merger related costs, as well as a FDIC special assessment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. These items totaled $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $132.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $141.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily the result of the FDIC special assessment, branch right sizing and early retirement program costs. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense1 on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to sundry items included in other operating expenses.

Provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(4.5) million, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Provision for income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected an effective tax rate adjustment based on the level of taxable income primarily due to the FDIC special assessment and loss on sale of securities.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

Q4 23

Q3 23

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Salaries and employee benefits

$  67.0

$   67.4

$  74.7

$  77.0

$  73.0

Occupancy expense, net

11.7

12.0

11.4

11.6

11.6

Furniture and equipment

5.4

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.4

Deposit insurance

4.7

4.7

5.2

4.9

3.7

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.4

Merger related costs

-

-

-

1.4

-

FDIC special assessment

10.5

-

-

-

-

Other operating expenses

48.6

42.6

42.9

43.1

48.5

   Total noninterest expense

$148.1

$132.0

$139.7

$143.2

$142.6






Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$   66.0

$  65.8

$  71.1

$   77.0

$  73.0

Adjusted other operating expenses1

44.9

42.1

43.0

42.3

47.5

Adjusted noninterest expense1

132.7

129.9

136.0

140.9

141.4

Efficiency ratio

80.46 %

65.11 %

65.18 %

62.28 %

58.33 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

62.91

61.94

61.29

59.38

56.97

Full-time equivalent employees

3,007

3,005

3,066

3,189

3,236

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $16.8 billion, up $704 million, or 4 percent, compared to $16.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $74 million, reflecting moderating demand, as well as our focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and our conservative underwriting standards given projections surrounding near-term future economic activity and conditions. Unfunded commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $3.9 billion, compared to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $5.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. At the same time, our commercial loan pipeline experienced measured growth for the second consecutive quarter. Commercial loans ready to close at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $416 million, and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 8.44 percent.   

Loans and Unfunded Commitments 

$ in millions

Q4 23

Q3 23

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Total loans

$16,846

$16,772

$16,834

$16,555

$16,142

Unfunded loan commitments

3,880

4,049

4,443

4,725

5,000

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $22.2 billion, compared to $22.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits were up slightly, driven by increased levels of interest bearing transaction accounts (interest bearing checking, money market and savings accounts) and time deposits, offset primarily by a decrease in brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.8 billion, compared to $5.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $10.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $9.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Time deposits totaled $4.3 billion, compared to $4.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $2.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 76 percent, compared to 75 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and 72 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Deposits

$ in millions

Q4 23

Q3 23

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Noninterest bearing deposits

$   4,801

$   4,991

$   5,265

$   5,489

$   6,017

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,277

9,875

10,203

10,625

10,936

Time deposits

4,266

4,103

3,784

3,385

2,849

Brokered deposits

2,901

3,262

3,237

2,953

2,746

   Total deposits

$22,245

$22,231

$22,489

$22,452

$22,548






Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

22 %

22 %

23 %

24 %

27 %

Total loans to total deposits

76

75

75

74

72

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $84.5 million, compared to $81.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $58.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.33 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.32 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and 0.23 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Activity in the quarter included the remaining $6.7 million payoff of a commercial credit originally totaling approximately $9.6 million that was placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2023, thus resulting in no loss of principal or interest to the company. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 11 basis points, compared to 28 basis points in the third quarter of 2023 and 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full-year of 2023, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 12 basis points, compared to 9 basis points for the full-year of 2022.

Provision for credit losses totaled $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 and less than $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in provision for credit losses was the recapture of provision expense related to investment securities totaling $1.2 million in both the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected in part increased activity in the loan portfolio, as well as changes in macroeconomic conditions and variables. The allowance for credit losses at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $225.2 million, compared to $218.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $197.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.34 percent, compared to 1.30 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and 1.22 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 267 percent, and the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $25.6 million, both unchanged from third quarter 2023 levels.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

Q4 23

Q3 23

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

 

1.34 %

 

1.30 %

 

1.25 %

 

1.25 %

 

1.22 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

 

267

 

267

 

292

 

324

 

334

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.50

0.49

0.43

0.38

0.37

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.11

0.28

0.04

0.03

0.13

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.12

0.12

0.04

0.03

0.09






Total nonperforming loans

$84.5

$81.9

$72.0

$63.7

$58.9

Total other nonperforming assets

5.8

5.2

4.9

7.7

3.6

   Total nonperforming assets

$90.3

$87.1

$76.9

$71.4

$62.5






Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$36.9

$41.9

$41.9

Capital

Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of both the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $27.37, an increase of $1.11, or 4 percent, compared to $26.26 at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.64, or 6 percent, compared to $25.73 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15.92, an increase of $1.15, or 8 percent, compared to $14.77 at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.59, or 11 percent, compared to $14.33 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at December 31, 2023, was 12.5 percent, compared to 11.9 percent at September 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.7 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.1 percent at September 30, 2023, and 7.0 percent at December 31, 2022. Simmons continued to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeding "well capitalized" guidelines.

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

As a result of the Company's strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the Company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which is payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Simmons did not repurchase any shares of its Class A common stock under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). With the 2022 Program set to terminate on January 31, 2024, the Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program (New Program) under which the Company may repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its Class A common stock currently issued and outstanding.  The New Program replaces the 2022 Program.

Under the New Program, the Company may repurchase shares of its common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, pricing, and amount of any repurchases under the New Program will be determined by the Company's management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of the Company's common stock, corporate considerations, the Company's working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The New Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time without prior notice. The Company anticipates funding for the New Program to come from available sources of liquidity, including cash on hand and future cash flow.  The New Program will terminate on January 31, 2026 (unless terminated sooner).

Select Capital Ratios

Q4 23

Q3 23

Q2 23

Q1 23

Q4 22

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.5 %

11.9 %

12.0 %

12.1 %

11.9 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

7.7

7.1

7.2

7.3

7.0

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.1

12.0

11.9

11.9

11.9

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.4

9.3

9.2

9.2

9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.1

12.0

11.9

11.9

11.9

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.4

14.3

14.2

14.5

14.2

(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10185194. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote and estimated earn back periods, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the estimated cost savings associated with the Company's Better Bank Initiative, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-  looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners (or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships);  increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC

 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets






 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands)




 ASSETS






 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$        345,258

$        181,822

$        181,268

$        199,316

$        200,616

 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

268,834

423,826

564,644

325,135

481,506

     Cash and cash equivalents

614,092

605,648

745,912

524,451

682,122

 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100

100

545

795

795

 Investment securities - held-to-maturity

3,726,288

3,742,292

3,756,754

3,765,483

3,759,706

 Investment securities - available-for-sale

3,152,153

3,358,421

3,579,758

3,755,956

3,852,854

 Mortgage loans held for sale

9,373

11,690

10,342

4,244

3,486

 Loans:






 Loans

16,845,670

16,771,888

16,833,653

16,555,098

16,142,124

 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(225,231)

(218,547)

(209,966)

(206,557)

(196,955)

 Net loans

16,620,439

16,553,341

16,623,687

16,348,541

15,945,169

 Premises and equipment

570,678

567,167

562,025

564,497

548,741

 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

4,073

3,809

3,909

2,721

2,887

 Interest receivable

122,430

110,361

103,431

98,775

102,892

 Bank owned life insurance

500,559

497,465

494,370

493,191

491,340

 Goodwill

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,319,598

 Other intangible assets

112,645

116,660

120,758

124,854

128,951

 Other assets

592,045

676,572

636,833

579,139

622,520

 Total assets

$   27,345,674

$   27,564,325

$   27,959,123

$   27,583,446

$   27,461,061






 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






 Deposits:






 Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$     4,800,880

$     4,991,034

$     5,264,962

$     5,489,434

$     6,016,651

 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

10,997,425

10,571,807

10,866,078

11,283,584

11,762,885

 Time deposits

6,446,673

6,668,370

6,357,682

5,678,757

4,768,558

         Total deposits

22,244,978

22,231,211

22,488,722

22,451,775

22,548,094

 Federal funds purchased and securities sold






 under agreements to repurchase

67,969

74,482

102,586

142,862

160,403

 Other borrowings

972,366

1,347,855

1,373,339

1,023,826

859,296

 Subordinated notes and debentures

366,141

366,103

366,065

366,027

365,989

 Accrued interest and other liabilities

267,732

259,119

272,085

259,055

257,917

 Total liabilities

23,919,186

24,278,770

24,602,797

24,243,545

24,191,699






 Stockholders' equity:






 Common stock

1,252

1,251

1,262

1,273

1,270

 Surplus

2,499,930

2,497,874

2,516,398

2,533,589

2,530,066

 Undivided profits

1,329,681

1,330,810

1,308,654

1,275,720

1,255,586

 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(404,375)

(544,380)

(469,988)

(470,681)

(517,560)

 Total stockholders' equity

3,426,488

3,285,555

3,356,326

3,339,901

3,269,362

 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   27,345,674

$   27,564,325

$   27,959,123

$   27,583,446

$   27,461,061






Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC

 Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date






 For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands, except per share data)




 INTEREST INCOME






    Loans (including fees)

$   261,505

$   255,901

$   244,292

$   227,498

$   216,091

    Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

3,115

3,569

4,023

2,783

2,593

    Investment securities

58,755

50,638

48,751

48,774

45,689

    Mortgage loans held for sale

143

178

154

82

152

    Other loans held for sale

-

-

-

-

59

            TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

323,518

310,286

297,220

279,137

264,584

 INTEREST EXPENSE






    Time deposits

72,458

68,062

53,879

39,538

22,434

    Other deposits

71,412

65,095

54,485

47,990

34,615

    Federal funds purchased and securities






      sold under agreements to repurchase

232

277

318

323

449

    Other borrowings

16,607

16,450

18,612

8,848

9,263

    Subordinated notes and debentures

7,181

6,969

6,696

4,603

4,797

            TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

167,890

156,853

133,990

101,302

71,558

 NET INTEREST INCOME

155,628

153,433

163,230

177,835

193,026

 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES






    Provision for credit losses on loans

11,225

20,222

5,061

10,916

26

    Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

(11,300)

(5,000)

-

-

    Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS

(1,196)

(1,200)

(1,326)

12,800

-

    Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM

-

-

1,326

500

-

            TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

10,029

7,722

61

24,216

26

 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION






    FOR CREDIT LOSSES

145,599

145,711

163,169

153,619

193,000

 NONINTEREST INCOME






    Service charges on deposit accounts

12,782

12,429

12,882

12,437

11,892

    Debit and credit card fees

7,822

7,712

7,986

7,952

7,845

    Wealth management fees

7,679

7,719

7,440

7,365

8,151

    Mortgage lending income

1,603

2,157

2,403

1,570

1,139

    Bank owned life insurance income

3,094

3,095

2,555

2,973

2,975

    Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

2,346

2,232

2,262

2,282

2,023

    Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(20,218)

-

(391)

-

(52)

    Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

4,074

    Other income

6,866

7,433

9,843

11,256

6,600

            TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

21,974

42,777

44,980

45,835

44,647

 NONINTEREST EXPENSE






    Salaries and employee benefits

66,982

67,374

74,723

77,038

73,018

    Occupancy expense, net

11,733

12,020

11,410

11,578

11,620

    Furniture and equipment expense

5,445

5,117

5,128

5,051

5,392

    Other real estate and foreclosure expense

189

228

289

186

350

    Deposit insurance

15,220

4,672

5,201

4,893

3,680

    Merger-related costs

-

5

19

1,396

35

    Other operating expenses

48,570

42,582

42,926

43,086

48,480

            TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

148,139

131,998

139,696

143,228

142,575

 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

19,434

56,490

68,453

56,226

95,072

    Provision for income taxes

(4,473)

9,243

10,139

10,637

11,812

 NET INCOME

$     23,907

$     47,247

$     58,314

$     45,589

$     83,260

 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$         0.19

$         0.38

$         0.46

$         0.36

$         0.66

 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$         0.19

$         0.37

$         0.46

$         0.36

$         0.65






Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC

 Consolidated Risk-Based Capital






 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands)




Tier 1 capital




   Stockholders' equity

$     3,426,488

$     3,285,555

$     3,356,326

$     3,339,901

$     3,269,362

   CECL transition provision (1)

61,746

61,746

61,746

61,746

92,619

   Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,398,810)

(1,402,682)

(1,406,500)

(1,410,141)

(1,412,667)

   Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

404,375

544,380

469,988

470,681

517,560

      Total Tier 1 capital

2,493,799

2,488,999

2,481,560

2,462,187

2,466,874






Tier 2 capital




   Subordinated notes and debentures

366,141

366,103

366,065

366,027

365,989

   Subordinated debt phase out

(66,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

-

-

   Qualifying allowance for loan losses and




      reserve for unfunded commitments

170,977

165,490

169,409

173,077

115,627

      Total Tier 2 capital

471,118

465,593

469,474

539,104

481,616

      Total risk-based capital

$     2,964,917

$     2,954,592

$     2,951,034

$     3,001,291

$     2,948,490






Risk weighted assets

$   20,599,238

$   20,703,669

$   20,821,075

$   20,748,605

$   20,738,727






Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$   26,552,988

$   26,733,658

$   26,896,289

$   26,632,691

$   26,407,061






Ratios at end of quarter




   Equity to assets

12.53 %

11.92 %

12.00 %

12.11 %

11.91 %

   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

7.69 %

7.07 %

7.22 %

7.25 %

7.00 %

   Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

12.11 %

12.02 %

11.92 %

11.87 %

11.90 %

   Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.39 %

9.31 %

9.23 %

9.24 %

9.34 %

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.11 %

12.02 %

11.92 %

11.87 %

11.90 %

   Total risk-based capital ratio

14.39 %

14.27 %

14.17 %

14.47 %

14.22 %






(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules

accompanying this release.



Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC

 Consolidated Investment Securities






 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands)




Investment Securities - End of Period




 Held-to-Maturity






    U.S. Government agencies

$      453,121

$      452,428

$      451,737

$      451,052

$      448,012

    Mortgage-backed securities

1,161,694

1,178,324

1,193,118

1,201,418

1,190,781

    State and political subdivisions

1,856,674

1,857,652

1,859,022

1,859,970

1,860,992

    Other securities

254,799

253,888

252,877

253,043

259,921

       Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

3,726,288

3,742,292

3,756,754

3,765,483

3,759,706

 Available-for-Sale






    U.S. Treasury

$          2,254

$          2,224

$          2,209

$          2,220

$          2,197

    U.S. Government agencies

72,502

172,759

176,564

181,843

184,279

    Mortgage-backed securities

1,940,307

2,157,092

2,282,328

2,433,530

2,542,902

    State and political subdivisions

902,793

790,344

885,505

895,896

871,074

    Other securities

234,297

236,002

233,152

242,467

252,402

       Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

3,152,153

3,358,421

3,579,758

3,755,956

3,852,854

       Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$   6,878,441

$   7,100,713

$   7,336,512

$   7,521,439

$   7,612,560

       Fair value - HTM investment securities

$   3,135,370

$   2,848,211

$   3,094,958

$   3,148,976

$   3,063,233

Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC

 Consolidated Loans






 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands)




Loan Portfolio - End of Period




 Consumer:






    Credit cards

$        191,204

$        191,550

$        209,452

$        188,590

$        196,928

    Other consumer

127,462

112,832

148,333

142,817

152,882

 Total consumer

318,666

304,382

357,785

331,407

349,810

 Real Estate:






    Construction

3,144,220

3,022,321

2,930,586

2,777,122

2,566,649

    Single-family residential

2,641,556

2,657,879

2,633,365

2,589,831

2,546,115

    Other commercial real estate

7,552,410

7,565,008

7,546,130

7,520,964

7,468,498

 Total real estate

13,338,186

13,245,208

13,110,081

12,887,917

12,581,262

 Commercial:






    Commercial

2,490,176

2,477,077

2,569,330

2,669,731

2,632,290

    Agricultural

232,710

296,912

280,541

220,641

205,623

 Total commercial

2,722,886

2,773,989

2,849,871

2,890,372

2,837,913

 Other

465,932

448,309

515,916

445,402

373,139

       Total loans

$   16,845,670

$   16,771,888

$   16,833,653

$   16,555,098

$   16,142,124

Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC

 Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality






 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands)




Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans




 Beginning balance

$     218,547

$     209,966

$     206,557

$     196,955

$     197,589






 Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:






    Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022)

-

-

-

-

4,523

       Total Day 1 PCD allowance

-

-

-

-

4,523






 Loans charged off:






    Credit cards

1,500

1,318

1,409

1,076

1,035

    Other consumer

767

633

666

456

439

    Real estate

1,023

9,723

435

1,204

3,392

    Commercial

3,105

1,219

1,225

413

5,389

       Total loans charged off

6,395

12,893

3,735

3,149

10,255






 Recoveries of loans previously charged off:






    Credit cards

242

234

298

234

251

    Other consumer

518

344

436

240

230

    Real estate

785

429

878

294

4,117

    Commercial

309

245

471

1,067

475

       Total recoveries

1,854

1,252

2,083

1,835

5,073

    Net loans charged off

4,541

11,641

1,652

1,314

5,182

 Provision for credit losses on loans

11,225

20,222

5,061

10,916

25

 Balance, end of quarter

$     225,231

$     218,547

$     209,966

$     206,557

$     196,955






Nonperforming assets




 Nonperforming loans:






    Nonaccrual loans

$       83,325

$       81,135

$       71,279

$       63,218

$       58,434

    Loans past due 90 days or more

1,147

806

738

437

507

       Total nonperforming loans

84,472

81,941

72,017

63,655

58,941

 Other nonperforming assets:






   Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

4,073

3,809

3,909

2,721

2,887

    Other nonperforming assets

1,726

1,417

1,013

5,012

644

       Total other nonperforming assets

5,799

5,226

4,922

7,733

3,531

          Total nonperforming assets

$       90,271

$       87,167

$       76,939

$       71,388

$       62,472

 Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers






   experiencing financial difficulty)

$       33,577

$       33,723

$         2,996

$         2,183

$         1,849






Ratios




 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.34 %

1.30 %

1.25 %

1.25 %

1.22 %

 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

267 %

267 %

292 %

324 %

334 %

 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.50 %

0.49 %

0.43 %

0.38 %

0.37 %

 Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)






   to total assets

0.45 %

0.44 %

0.29 %

0.27 %

0.23 %

 Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.33 %

0.32 %

0.28 %

0.26 %

0.23 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.11 %

0.28 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.13 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.09 %

 Annualized net credit card charge offs to






   average credit card loans (QTD)

2.49 %

2.19 %

2.25 %

1.69 %

1.52 %

Simmons First National Corporation











 SFNC

 Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis











 For the Quarters Ended












 (Unaudited)













 Three Months Ended
Dec 2023


 Three Months Ended
Sep 2023


 Three Months Ended
Dec 2022

 ($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS










Earning assets:










   Interest bearing balances due from banks










     and federal funds sold

$        230,464

$       3,115

5.36 %

$        331,444

$      3,569

4.27 %

$        361,856

$      2,593

2.84 %

   Investment securities - taxable

4,410,681

42,895

3.86 %

4,638,486

34,734

2.97 %

5,085,960

29,645

2.31 %

   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

2,555,125

21,523

3.34 %

2,617,152

21,563

3.27 %

2,582,050

22,123

3.40 %

   Mortgage loans held for sale

7,644

143

7.42 %

9,542

178

7.40 %

8,601

152

7.01 %

   Other loans held for sale

-

-

0.00 %

-

-

0.00 %

1,704

59

13.74 %

   Loans - including fees (FTE)

16,793,211

262,353

6.20 %

16,758,597

256,757

6.08 %

15,929,957

216,782

5.40 %

      Total interest earning assets (FTE)

23,997,125

330,029

5.46 %

24,355,221

316,801

5.16 %

23,970,128

271,354

4.49 %

   Non-earning assets

3,373,686


3,239,390


3,210,447

     Total assets

$   27,370,811


$   27,594,611


$   27,180,575













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Interest bearing liabilities:










   Interest bearing transaction and










     savings accounts

$   10,730,701

$     71,412

2.64 %

$   10,682,767

$    65,095

2.42 %

$   11,859,322

$    34,615

1.16 %

   Time deposits

6,509,663

72,458

4.42 %

6,558,110

68,062

4.12 %

4,212,271

22,434

2.11 %

      Total interest bearing deposits

17,240,364

143,870

3.31 %

17,240,877

133,157

3.06 %

16,071,593

57,049

1.41 %

   Federal funds purchased and securities










     sold under agreement to repurchase

65,871

232

1.40 %

89,769

277

1.22 %

178,948

449

1.00 %

   Other borrowings

1,212,501

16,607

5.43 %

1,222,557

16,450

5.34 %

923,189

9,263

3.98 %

   Subordinated notes and debentures

366,123

7,181

7.78 %

366,085

6,969

7.55 %

365,971

4,797

5.20 %

      Total interest bearing liabilities

18,884,859

167,890

3.53 %

18,919,288

156,853

3.29 %

17,539,701

71,558

1.62 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:










   Noninterest bearing deposits

4,864,274


5,032,631


6,161,732

   Other liabilities

285,431


271,014


264,230

      Total liabilities

24,034,564


24,222,933


23,965,663

Stockholders' equity

3,336,247


3,371,678


3,214,912

      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   27,370,811


$   27,594,611


$   27,180,575

Net interest income (FTE)

$   162,139


$  159,948


$  199,796

Net interest spread (FTE)

1.93 %


1.87 %


2.87 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.68 %


2.61 %


3.31 %












Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC

 Consolidated - Selected Financial Data






 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands, except share data)




QUARTER-TO-DATE




Financial Highlights - As Reported




Net Income

$          23,907

$          47,247

$          58,314

$          45,589

$          83,260

Diluted earnings per share

0.19

0.37

0.46

0.36

0.65

Return on average assets

0.35 %

0.68 %

0.84 %

0.67 %

1.22 %

Return on average common equity

2.84 %

5.56 %

6.96 %

5.49 %

10.27 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

5.61 %

10.33 %

12.85 %

10.25 %

19.29 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.68 %

2.61 %

2.76 %

3.09 %

3.31 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

80.46 %

65.11 %

65.18 %

62.28 %

58.33 %

FTE adjustment

6,511

6,515

6,106

6,311

6,770

Average diluted shares outstanding

125,609,265

126,283,609

127,379,976

127,516,478

127,505,996

Shares repurchased under plan

-

1,128,962

1,128,087

-

-

Average price of shares repurchased

-

17.69

17.75

-

-

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.200

0.200

0.200

0.200

0.190

Accretable yield on acquired loans

1,762

2,146

2,267

2,579

4,473

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)




Adjusted earnings

$          50,215

$          48,804

$          61,354

$          47,343

$          81,131

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.40

0.39

0.48

0.37

0.64

Adjusted return on average assets

0.73 %

0.70 %

0.89 %

0.70 %

1.18 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

5.97 %

5.74 %

7.33 %

5.70 %

10.01 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

11.10 %

10.64 %

13.48 %

10.62 %

18.82 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

62.91 %

61.94 %

61.29 %

59.38 %

56.97 %

YEAR-TO-DATE




Financial Highlights - GAAP




Net Income

$        175,057

$        151,150

$        103,903

$          45,589

$        256,412

Diluted earnings per share

1.38

1.19

0.82

0.36

2.06

Return on average assets

0.64 %

0.73 %

0.76 %

0.67 %

0.97 %

Return on average common equity

5.21 %

6.00 %

6.23 %

5.49 %

7.87 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

9.76 %

11.14 %

11.55 %

10.25 %

14.33 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.78 %

2.82 %

2.92 %

3.09 %

3.17 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

67.75 %

64.13 %

63.68 %

62.28 %

62.14 %

FTE adjustment

25,443

18,932

12,417

6,311

24,671

Average diluted shares outstanding

126,775,704

127,099,727

127,421,034

127,516,478

124,470,184

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.800

0.600

0.400

0.200

0.760

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)




Adjusted earnings

$        207,716

$        157,501

$        108,697

$          47,343

$        298,840

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

1.64

1.24

0.85

0.37

2.40

Adjusted return on average assets

0.75 %

0.76 %

0.79 %

0.70 %

1.13 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

6.18 %

6.25 %

6.51 %

5.70 %

9.17 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

11.46 %

11.58 %

12.06 %

10.62 %

16.60 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

61.32 %

60.81 %

60.30 %

59.38 %

57.50 %

END OF PERIOD




Book value per share

$            27.37

$            26.26

$            26.59

$            26.24

$            25.73

Tangible book value per share

15.92

14.77

15.17

14.88

14.33

Shares outstanding

125,184,119

125,133,281

126,224,707

127,282,192

127,046,654

Full-time equivalent employees

3,007

3,005

3,066

3,189

3,236

Total number of financial centers

234

232

231

231

230






 (1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are

 included in the schedules accompanying this release.






 (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. 

 Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting

 items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from

 securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date


 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

 (in thousands, except per share data)






QUARTER-TO-DATE




 Net income

$        23,907

$        47,247

$        58,314

$        45,589

$        83,260

Certain items (non-GAAP)




Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

10,521

-

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

5

19

1,396

35

Early retirement program

1,032

1,557

3,609

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

20,218

-

391

-

52

Branch right sizing (net)

3,846

547

95

979

1,104

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(9,309)

(552)

(1,074)

(621)

754

    Certain items, net of tax

26,308

1,557

3,040

1,754

(2,129)

 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$        50,215

$        48,804

$        61,354

$        47,343

$        81,131






 Diluted earnings per share

$            0.19

$            0.37

$            0.46

$            0.36

$            0.65

Certain items (non-GAAP)




Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(0.03)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

0.08

-

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

0.01

-

Early retirement program

0.01

0.01

0.03

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

0.16

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

0.03

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.07)

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.01

    Certain items, net of tax

0.21

0.02

0.02

0.01

(0.01)

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$            0.40

$            0.39

$            0.48

$            0.37

$            0.64






 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.












Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)








QUARTER-TO-DATE




    Noninterest income

$        21,974

$        42,777

$        44,980

$        45,835

$        44,647

Certain noninterest income items




Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

20,218

-

391

-

52

Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

-

-

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$        42,192

$        42,777

$        45,371

$        45,835

$        40,625






    Other income

$          6,866

$          7,433

$          9,843

$        11,256

$          6,600

Certain other income items




Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

-

-

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$          6,866

$          7,433

$          9,843

$        11,256

$          6,600






    Noninterest expense

$      148,139

$      131,998

$      139,696

$      143,228

$      142,575

Certain noninterest expense items




Merger related costs

-

(5)

(19)

(1,396)

(35)

Early retirement program

(1,032)

(1,557)

(3,609)

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(10,521)

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(3,846)

(547)

(95)

(979)

(1,104)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$      132,740

$      129,889

$      135,973

$      140,853

$      141,436






    Salaries and employee benefits

$        66,982

$        67,374

$        74,723

$        77,038

$        73,018

Certain salaries and employee benefits items




Early retirement program

(1,032)

(1,557)

(3,609)

-

-

Other

2

-

-

-

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$        65,952

$        65,817

$        71,114

$        77,038

$        73,018






    Other operating expenses

$        48,570

$        42,582

$        42,926

$        43,086

$        48,480

Certain other operating expenses items




Branch right sizing expense

(3,708)

(466)

53

(816)

(953)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$        44,862

$        42,116

$        42,979

$        42,270

$        47,527

Simmons First National Corporation





 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date




 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

 (in thousands, except per share data)






YEAR-TO-DATE




 Net income

$      175,057

$      151,150

$      103,903

$        45,589

$      256,412

Certain items (non-GAAP)




(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

-

365

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

-

(750)

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

10,521

-

-

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

1,738

Merger related costs

1,420

1,420

1,415

1,396

22,476

Early retirement program

6,198

5,166

3,609

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

20,609

391

391

-

278

Branch right sizing (net)

5,467

1,621

1,074

979

3,628

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

-

-

33,779

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(11,556)

(2,247)

(1,695)

(621)

(15,012)

    Certain items, net of tax

32,659

6,351

4,794

1,754

42,428

 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$      207,716

$      157,501

$      108,697

$        47,343

$      298,840






 Diluted earnings per share

$            1.38

$            1.19

$            0.82

$            0.36

$            2.06

Certain items (non-GAAP)




Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(0.03)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

0.08

-

-

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

0.01

Merger related costs

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.18

Early retirement program

0.05

0.04

0.03

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

0.17

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

0.04

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.03

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

-

-

0.28

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.09)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.12)

    Certain items, net of tax

0.26

0.05

0.03

0.01

0.34

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$            1.64

$            1.24

$            0.85

$            0.37

$            2.40






 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.












Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)








YEAR-TO-DATE




    Noninterest income

$      155,566

$      133,592

$        90,815

$        45,835

$      170,066

   Certain noninterest income items




Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

-

365

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

-

(750)

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

20,609

391

391

-

278

Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

-

153

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$      176,175

$      133,983

$        91,206

$        45,835

$      166,038






    Other income

$        35,398

$        28,532

$        21,099

$        11,256

$        27,361

   Certain other income items




(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

-

365

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

-

(750)

Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

-

153

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$        35,398

$        28,532

$        21,099

$        11,256

$        27,129






    Noninterest expense

$      563,061

$      414,922

$      282,924

$      143,228

$      566,748

   Certain noninterest expense items




Merger related costs

(1,420)

(1,420)

(1,415)

(1,396)

(22,476)

Early retirement program

(6,198)

(5,166)

(3,609)

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

(1,738)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(10,521)

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(5,467)

(1,621)

(1,074)

(979)

(3,475)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$      539,455

$      406,715

$      276,826

$      140,853

$      539,059






    Salaries and employee benefits

$      286,117

$      219,135

$      151,761

$        77,038

$      286,982

   Certain salaries and employee benefits items




Early retirement program

(6,198)

(5,166)

(3,609)

-

-

Other

2

-

-

-

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$      279,921

$      213,969

$      148,152

$        77,038

$      286,982






    Merger related costs

$          1,420

$          1,420

$          1,415

$          1,396

$        22,476

Adjustment for merger related costs

(1,420)

(1,420)

(1,415)

(1,396)

(22,476)

    Adjusted merger related costs (non-GAAP)

$                -

$                -

$                -

$                -

$                -






    Other operating expenses

$      177,164

$      128,594

$        86,012

$        43,086

$      179,693

   Certain other operating expenses items




Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

(1,738)

Branch right sizing expense

(4,937)

(1,229)

(763)

(816)

(2,650)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$      172,227

$      127,365

$        85,249

$        42,270

$      175,305

Simmons First National Corporation



 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period






 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands, except per share data)










Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets








Total common stockholders' equity

$     3,426,488

$     3,285,555

$     3,356,326

$     3,339,901

$     3,269,362

Intangible assets:




   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,319,598)

   Other intangible assets

(112,645)

(116,660)

(120,758)

(124,854)

(128,951)

Total intangibles

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

(1,441,557)

(1,445,653)

(1,448,549)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$     1,993,044

$     1,848,096

$     1,914,769

$     1,894,248

$     1,820,813






Total assets

$   27,345,674

$   27,564,325

$   27,959,123

$   27,583,446

$   27,461,061

Intangible assets:




   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,319,598)

   Other intangible assets

(112,645)

(116,660)

(120,758)

(124,854)

(128,951)

Total intangibles

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

(1,441,557)

(1,445,653)

(1,448,549)

Tangible assets

$   25,912,230

$   26,126,866

$   26,517,566

$   26,137,793

$   26,012,512






Ratio of common equity to assets

12.53 %

11.92 %

12.00 %

12.11 %

11.91 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.69 %

7.07 %

7.22 %

7.25 %

7.00 %






Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share










Total common stockholders' equity

$     3,426,488

$     3,285,555

$     3,356,326

$     3,339,901

$     3,269,362

Intangible assets:




   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,319,598)

   Other intangible assets

(112,645)

(116,660)

(120,758)

(124,854)

(128,951)

Total intangibles

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

(1,441,557)

(1,445,653)

(1,448,549)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$     1,993,044

$     1,848,096

$     1,914,769

$     1,894,248

$     1,820,813

Shares of common stock outstanding

125,184,119

125,133,281

126,224,707

127,282,192

127,046,654

Book value per common share

$            27.37

$            26.26

$            26.59

$            26.24

$            25.73

Tangible book value per common share

$            15.92

$            14.77

$            15.17

$            14.88

$            14.33






Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits








Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$     8,328,444

$     8,143,200

$     8,507,395

$     8,978,581

$     8,913,990

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,846,716

2,835,405

3,030,550

3,081,829

2,759,248

Less: Intercompany eliminations

728,480

676,840

674,552

628,592

529,042

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$     4,753,248

$     4,630,955

$     4,802,293

$     5,268,160

$     5,625,700






FHLB borrowing availability

$     5,401,000

$     5,372,000

$     5,345,000

$     5,574,000

$     5,442,000

Unpledged securities

3,817,000

4,124,000

3,877,000

3,000,000

3,180,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and




  Bank Term Funding Program

1,998,000

1,951,000

1,874,000

2,206,000

1,982,000

Additional liquidity sources

$   11,216,000

$   11,447,000

$   11,096,000

$   10,780,000

$   10,604,000






Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.4

2.5

2.3

2.0

1.9

Simmons First National Corporation



 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date






 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands)




Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets










Net income

$             23,907

$             47,247

$             58,314

$             45,589

$             83,260

Certain items (non-GAAP)




Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

10,521

-

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

5

19

1,396

35

Early retirement program

1,032

1,557

3,609

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

20,218

-

391

-

52

Branch right sizing (net)

3,846

547

95

979

1,104

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(9,309)

(552)

(1,074)

(621)

754

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$             50,215

$             48,804

$             61,354

$             47,343

$             81,131






Average total assets

$      27,370,811

$      27,594,611

$      27,766,139

$      27,488,732

$      27,180,575






Return on average assets

0.35 %

0.68 %

0.84 %

0.67 %

1.22 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.73 %

0.70 %

0.89 %

0.70 %

1.18 %






Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity










Net income available to common stockholders

$             23,907

$             47,247

$             58,314

$             45,589

$             83,260

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,965

3,027

3,026

3,026

3,035

Total income available to common stockholders

$             26,872

$             50,274

$             61,340

$             48,615

$             86,295

Certain items (non-GAAP)




Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

10,521

-

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

5

19

1,396

35

Early retirement program

1,032

1,557

3,609

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

20,218

-

391

-

52

Branch right sizing (net)

3,846

547

95

979

1,104

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(9,309)

(552)

(1,074)

(621)

754

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

50,215

48,804

61,354

47,343

81,131

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,965

3,027

3,026

3,026

3,035

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$             53,180

$             51,831

$             64,380

$             50,369

$             84,166






Average common stockholders' equity

$        3,336,247

$        3,371,678

$        3,358,924

$        3,370,651

$        3,214,912

Average intangible assets:




   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,319,624)

(1,309,124)

   Other intangibles

(114,861)

(119,125)

(123,173)

(127,394)

(131,229)

Total average intangibles

(1,435,660)

(1,439,924)

(1,443,972)

(1,447,018)

(1,440,353)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$        1,900,587

$        1,931,754

$        1,914,952

$        1,923,633

$        1,774,559






Return on average common equity

2.84 %

5.56 %

6.96 %

5.49 %

10.27 %

Return on tangible common equity

5.61 %

10.33 %

12.85 %

10.25 %

19.29 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

5.97 %

5.74 %

7.33 %

5.70 %

10.01 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

11.10 %

10.64 %

13.48 %

10.62 %

18.82 %






Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)










Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$           148,139

$           131,998

$           139,696

$           143,228

$           142,575

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)




Merger related costs

-

(5)

(19)

(1,396)

(35)

Early retirement program

(1,032)

(1,557)

(3,609)

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(10,521)

-

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(3,846)

(547)

(95)

(979)

(1,104)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(189)

(228)

(289)

(186)

(350)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(4,015)

(4,097)

(4,098)

(4,096)

(4,108)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$           128,536

$           125,564

$           131,586

$           136,571

$           136,978






Net interest income

$           155,628

$           153,433

$           163,230

$           177,835

$           193,026

Noninterest income

21,974

42,777

44,980

45,835

44,647

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,511

6,515

6,106

6,311

6,770

Efficiency ratio denominator

184,113

202,725

214,316

229,981

244,443

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)




Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

20,218

-

391

-

52

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$           204,331

$           202,725

$           214,707

$           229,981

$           240,421






Efficiency ratio (1)

80.46 %

65.11 %

65.18 %

62.28 %

58.33 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

62.91 %

61.94 %

61.29 %

59.38 %

56.97 %






 (1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.  Adjusted efficiency

 ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest

 income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is

 a non-GAAP measurement.




 (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.




Simmons First National Corporation



 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)




 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands)




Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue










Net interest income

$           155,628

$           153,433

$           163,230

$           177,835

$           193,026

Noninterest income

21,974

42,777

44,980

45,835

44,647

Total revenue

177,602

196,210

208,210

223,670

237,673

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)




Less: Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

4,074

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(20,218)

-

(391)

-

(52)

Adjusted total revenue

$           197,820

$           196,210

$           208,601

$           223,670

$           233,651






Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)










Net interest income

$           155,628

$           153,433

$           163,230

$           177,835

$           193,026

Noninterest income

21,974

42,777

44,980

45,835

44,647

Total revenue

177,602

196,210

208,210

223,670

237,673

Less: Noninterest expense

148,139

131,998

139,696

143,228

142,575

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$             29,463

$             64,212

$             68,514

$             80,442

$             95,098






Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue










Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$             29,463

$             64,212

$             68,514

$             80,442

$             95,098

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)




Less: Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

20,218

-

391

-

52

Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

10,521

-

-

-

-

Plus: Merger related costs

-

5

19

1,396

35

Plus: Early retirement program costs

1,032

1,557

3,609

-

-

Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

3,846

547

95

979

1,104

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$             65,080

$             66,321

$             72,628

$             82,817

$             92,215

Simmons First National Corporation



 SFNC

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date






 For the Quarters Ended

 Dec 31

 Sep 30

 Jun 30

 Mar 31

 Dec 31

 (Unaudited)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

($ in thousands)




Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets










Net income

$           175,057

$           151,150

$           103,903

$             45,589

$           256,412

Certain items (non-GAAP)




(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

-

365

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

-

(750)

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

10,521

-

-

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

1,738

Merger related costs

1,420

1,420

1,415

1,396

22,476

Early retirement program

6,198

5,166

3,609

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

20,609

391

391

-

278

Branch right sizing (net)

5,467

1,621

1,074

979

3,628

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

-

-

33,779

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(11,556)

(2,247)

(1,695)

(621)

(15,012)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$           207,716

$           157,501

$           108,697

$             47,343

$           298,840






Average total assets

$      27,554,859

$      27,616,882

$      27,628,202

$      27,488,732

$      26,418,838






Return on average assets

0.64 %

0.73 %

0.76 %

0.67 %

0.97 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.75 %

0.76 %

0.79 %

0.70 %

1.13 %






Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity










Net income available to common stockholders

$           175,057

$           151,150

$           103,903

$             45,589

$           256,412

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

12,044

9,079

6,052

3,026

11,756

Total income available to common stockholders

$           187,101

$           160,229

$           109,955

$             48,615

$           268,168

Certain items (non-GAAP)




(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

$                       -

$                       -

$                       -

$                     -

$                  365

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

-

(750)

Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

10,521

-

-

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

1,738

Merger related costs

1,420

1,420

1,415

1,396

22,476

Early retirement program

6,198

5,166

3,609

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

20,609

391

391

-

278

Branch right sizing (net)

5,467

1,621

1,074

979

3,628

Day 2 CECL provision

-

-

-

-

33,779

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(11,556)

(2,247)

(1,695)

(621)

(15,012)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

207,716

157,501

108,697

47,343

298,840

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

12,044

9,079

6,052

3,026

11,756

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$           219,760

$           166,580

$           114,749

$             50,369

$           310,596






Average common stockholders' equity

$        3,359,312

$        3,367,088

$        3,364,755

$        3,370,651

$        3,259,664

Average intangible assets:




   Goodwill

(1,320,510)

(1,320,412)

(1,320,215)

(1,319,624)

(1,266,762)

   Other intangibles

(121,098)

(123,200)

(125,272)

(127,394)

(121,622)

Total average intangibles

(1,441,608)

(1,443,612)

(1,445,487)

(1,447,018)

(1,388,384)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$        1,917,704

$        1,923,476

$        1,919,268

$        1,923,633

$        1,871,280






Return on average common equity

5.21 %

6.00 %

6.23 %

5.49 %

7.87 %

Return on tangible common equity

9.76 %

11.14 %

11.55 %

10.25 %

14.33 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

6.18 %

6.25 %

6.51 %

5.70 %

9.17 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

11.46 %

11.58 %

12.06 %

10.62 %

16.60 %






Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)










Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$           563,061

$           414,922

$           282,924

$           143,228

$           566,748

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)




Merger related costs

(1,420)

(1,420)

(1,415)

(1,396)

(22,476)

Early retirement program

(6,198)

(5,166)

(3,609)

-

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(10,521)

-

-

-

-

Donation to Simmons First Foundation

-

-

-

-

(1,738)

Branch right sizing expense

(5,467)

(1,621)

(1,074)

(979)

(3,475)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(892)

(703)

(475)

(186)

(1,003)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(16,306)

(12,291)

(8,194)

(4,096)

(15,915)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$           522,257

$           393,721

$           268,157

$           136,571

$           522,141






Net interest income

$           650,126

$           494,498

$           341,065

$           177,835

$           717,316

Noninterest income

155,566

133,592

90,815

45,835

170,066

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

25,443

18,932

12,417

6,311

24,671

Efficiency ratio denominator

831,135

647,022

444,297

229,981

912,053

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)




Gain on insurance settlement

-

-

-

-

(4,074)

(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

-

365

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

-

-

(750)

Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

-

153

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

20,609

391

391

-

278

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$           851,744

$           647,413

$           444,688

$           229,981

$           908,025






Efficiency ratio (1)

67.75 %

64.13 %

63.68 %

62.28 %

62.14 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

61.32 %

60.81 %

60.30 %

59.38 %

57.50 %






 (1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.  Adjusted efficiency

 ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest

 income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is

 a non-GAAP measurement.






 (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.






SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

