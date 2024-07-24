Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on second quarter 2024 results:

Overall, we were very pleased with our results for the quarter as key profitability metrics – net income, total revenue and pre-provision net revenue – all showed positive progression on a linked quarter basis.

Total loans increased 4 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis, while our focus on maintaining prudent pricing discipline resulted in a 15 basis point increase in the yield on our loan portfolio from the first quarter. At the same time, the pace of increase in deposit costs slowed, rising just 4 basis points compared to first quarter levels, and noninterest bearing deposit migration also eased. As a result, our net interest margin rose 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

Credit quality trends in the quarter were also positive, with nonperforming loans and past due loans decreasing from first quarter levels. While we continue to operate against a backdrop of uncertainty concerning slower economic growth and the timing of lower interest rates, we are comforted by our strong capital and liquidity positions. And given the liability sensitivity of our balance sheet, we believe we are well-positioned for profitable growth in a lower interest rate environment.

Financial Highlights 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23

2Q24 Highlights Balance Sheet (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 2Q24 vs 1Q24 • Net income of $40.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.32 • Adjusted earnings1 of $41.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.33 • Total revenue of $197.2 million. PPNR1 of $57.9 million; Adjusted PPNR1 of $59.4 million • Net interest margin at 2.69%, up 3 bps • Pace of increase in deposit costs slowed significantly (4 bps) and noninterest bearing migration eased • Positive operating leverage driven by revenue growth and decline in noninterest expense • Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $3.0 million • NCO ratio 19 bps in 2Q24; 16 bps of NCO ratio associated with run-off portfolio • ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPL coverage ratio at 223% • EA ratio 12.64%; TCE ratio1 up 9 bps to 7.84% Total loans $17,192 $17,002 $16,834

Total investment securities 6,571 6,735 7,337

Total deposits 21,841 22,353 22,489

Total assets 27,369 27,372 27,959

Total shareholders' equity 3,459 3,439 3,356

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.04 %

Nonperforming loan ratio 0.60 0.63 0.43

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 0.41 0.28

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.34 1.34 1.25

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 223 212 292

Performance Measures (in millions)







Total revenue $197.2 $195.1 $208.2

Adjusted total revenue1 197.2 195.1 208.6

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 57.9 55.2 68.5

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 59.4 57.2 72.6

Provision for credit losses 11.1 10.2 0.1

Per share Data







Diluted earnings $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.46

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.33 0.32 0.48

Book value 27.56 27.42 26.59

Tangible book value1 16.20 16.02 15.17

Capital Ratios







Equity to assets (EA ratio) 12.64 % 12.56 % 12.00 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 7.84 7.75 7.22

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.00 11.95 11.92

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.17 14.43 14.17

Liquidity ($ in millions)







Loan to deposit ratio 78.72 % 76.06 % 74.85 %

Borrowed funds to total liabilities 7.38 5.42 7.49

Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD) $ 4,408 $ 4,643 $ 4,802

Additional liquidity sources 11,120 11,457 11,096

Coverage ratio of UCD 2.5x 2.5x 2.3x



Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $58.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.32 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.46 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $41.9 million, compared to $40.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $61.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.33, compared to $0.32 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.48 for the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded $0.3 million of noninterest expense related to an FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund. This expense was in addition to the $1.6 million and $10.5 million FDIC special assessment we recorded in the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of certain other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Net income

$ 40.8 $ 38.9 $ 58.3









FDIC special assessment

0.3 1.6 - Branch right sizing, net

0.5 0.2 0.1 Early retirement program

0.1 0.2 3.6 Termination of vendor and software services

0.6 - - Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

- - 0.4 Total pre-tax impact

1.5 2.0 4.1 Tax effect2

(0.4) (0.5) (1.0) Total impact on earnings

1.1 1.5 3.1 Adjusted earnings1

$ 41.9 $ 40.4 $ 61.4









Diluted EPS

$ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.46









FDIC special assessment

- 0.01 - Branch right sizing, net

- - - Early retirement program

- - 0.03 Termination of vendor and software contracts

0.01 - - Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

- - - Total pre-tax impact

0.01 0.01 0.03 Tax effect2

- - (0.01) Total impact on earnings

0.01 0.01 0.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.48

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $153.9 million, compared to $151.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $163.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $329.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $322.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $297.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by an increase in loan production coupled with the rate earned on loans. Interest expense totaled $175.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, up $4.5 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in other borrowings costs. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 6.39 percent, up 15 basis points from 6.24 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and up 50 basis points from 5.89 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.79 percent, compared to 2.75 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.96 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.69 percent, compared to 2.66 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.76 percent for the second quarter of 2023.

Select Yield/Rates 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.39 % 6.24 % 6.20 % 6.08 % 5.89 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 3.68 3.76 3.67 3.08 2.91 Cost of interest bearing deposits 3.53 3.48 3.31 3.06 2.57 Cost of deposits 2.79 2.75 2.58 2.37 1.96 Cost of borrowed funds 5.84 5.85 5.79 5.60 5.31 Net interest spread (FTE)2 1.92 1.89 1.93 1.87 2.10 Net interest margin (FTE)2 2.69 2.66 2.68 2.61 2.76

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $43.3 million, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income and adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in wealth management fees and service charges on deposit accounts, offset in part by a decline in mortgage lending income.

Noninterest Income $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.3 $ 12.0 $ 12.8 $ 12.4 $ 12.9 Wealth management fees 8.3 7.5 7.7 7.7 7.4 Debit and credit card fees 8.2 8.2 7.8 7.7 8.0 Mortgage lending income 2.0 2.3 1.6 2.2 2.4 Other service charges and fees 2.4 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 Bank owned life insurance 3.9 3.8 3.1 3.1 2.6 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - (20.2) - (0.4) Other income 6.4 7.2 6.9 7.4 9.8 Total noninterest income $ 43.3 $ 43.2 $ 22.0 $ 42.8 $ 45.0











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 43.3 $ 43.2 $ 42.2 $ 42.8 $ 45.4

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $139.4 million, compared to $139.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $139.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter and first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense included an FDIC special assessment of $0.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Also included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. Collectively, these items totaled $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, $137.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in salaries and employee benefits.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Salaries and employee benefits $ 70.7 $ 72.7 $ 67.0 $ 67.4 $ 74.7 Occupancy expense, net 11.9 12.3 11.7 12.0 11.4 Furniture and equipment 5.6 5.1 5.4 5.1 5.1 Deposit insurance 5.4 5.5 4.7 4.7 5.2 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 FDIC special assessment 0.3 1.6 10.5 - - Other operating expenses 45.4 42.5 48.6 42.6 42.9 Total noninterest expense $139.4 $139.9 $148.1 $132.0 $139.7











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 70.6 $ 72.4 $ 66.0 $ 65.8 $ 71.1 Adjusted other operating expenses1 44.3 42.4 44.9 42.1 43.0 Adjusted noninterest expense1 137.8 137.9 132.7 129.9 136.0 Efficiency ratio 68.38 % 69.41 % 80.46 % 65.11 % 65.18 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 65.68 66.42 62.91 61.94 61.29 Full-time equivalent employees 2,961 2,989 3,007 3,005 3,066

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $17.2 billion, up $359 million, or 2 percent, compared to $16.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $191 million or 1 percent, reflecting continued focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and prudent underwriting standards given market uncertainty regarding near-term economic activity and conditions. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $3.8 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The commercial loan pipeline ended the second quarter of 2024 at $1.0 billion, relatively unchanged from levels at the end of the first quarter 2024. The rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 8.68 percent, up 30 basis points from the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Total loans $17,192 $17,002 $16,846 $16,772 $16,834 Unfunded loan commitments 3,746 3,875 3,880 4,049 4,443

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $21.8 billion, compared to $22.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $22.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to activity related to public funds deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, relatively unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels as deposit migration eased in the second quarter. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 79 percent, compared to 76 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 75 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Deposits $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,624 $ 4,698 $ 4,801 $ 4,991 $ 5,265 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,092 10,316 10,277 9,875 10,203 Time deposits 4,185 4,314 4,266 4,103 3,784 Brokered deposits 2,940 3,025 2,901 3,262 3,237 Total deposits $21,841 $22,353 $22,245 $22,231 $22,489











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 21 % 21 % 22 % 22 % 23 % Total loans to total deposits 79 76 76 75 75

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $3.0 million during the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $230.4 million, compared to $227.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $210.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected continued normalization of the credit environment from historical lows, as well as changes in the macroeconomic conditions and increased activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from 1.25 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2024 were 19 basis points, unchanged from first quarter 2024 levels and up from the 4 basis points recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024 included $6.7 million of charge-offs related to the previously identified run-off portfolio, which consists of an acquired asset-based lending portfolio and a small ticket equipment finance portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 16 basis points of total net charge-offs recorded during the second quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $103.4 million, compared to $107.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $72.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to the run-off portfolio, which included a $5 million charge-off on a single, previously identified nonperforming asset-based lending credit. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2024 at 223 percent, compared to 212 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 292 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.39 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.41 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 0.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality $ in millions 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.30 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 223 212 267 267 292 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.60 0.63 0.50 0.49 0.43 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.19 0.19 0.11 0.28 0.04 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.19 0.19 0.12 0.12 0.04











Total nonperforming loans $103.4 $107.3 $84.5 $81.9 $72.0 Total other nonperforming assets 3.4 5.0 5.8 5.2 4.9 Total nonperforming assets $106.8 $112.3 $90.3 $87.1 $76.9











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $36.9

Capital

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $19.7 million, primarily as a result of a $14.4 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $27.56, compared to $27.42 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $26.59 at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $16.20, compared to $16.02 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $15.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2024, was 12.6 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 12.0 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.8 percent, relatively unchanged from first quarter of 2024 levels and up from 7.2 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.6 % 12.6 % 12.5 % 11.9 % 12.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 7.8 7.8 7.7 7.1 7.2 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 12.0 12.0 12.1 12.0 11.9 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.5 9.4 9.4 9.3 9.2 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.0 12.0 12.1 12.0 11.9 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.2 14.4 14.4 14.3 14.2

Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024. Simmons has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years, and 2024 represents the 13th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 26 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of July 1, 2024, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 370 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ to achieve this distinction.

During the second quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of June 30, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

________________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









ASSETS









Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 320,021 $ 380,324 $ 345,258 $ 181,822 $ 181,268 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 254,312 222,979 268,834 423,826 564,644 Cash and cash equivalents 574,333 603,303 614,092 605,648 745,912 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 100 100 100 100 545 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 3,685,450 3,707,258 3,726,288 3,742,292 3,756,754 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,885,904 3,027,558 3,152,153 3,358,421 3,579,758 Mortgage loans held for sale 13,053 11,899 9,373 11,690 10,342 Loans:









Loans 17,192,437 17,001,760 16,845,670 16,771,888 16,833,653 Allowance for credit losses on loans (230,389) (227,367) (225,231) (218,547) (209,966) Net loans 16,962,048 16,774,393 16,620,439 16,553,341 16,623,687 Premises and equipment 581,893 576,466 570,678 567,167 562,025 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 2,209 3,511 4,073 3,809 3,909 Interest receivable 126,625 122,781 122,430 110,361 103,431 Bank owned life insurance 505,023 503,348 500,559 497,465 494,370 Goodwill 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 1,320,799 Other intangible assets 104,943 108,795 112,645 116,660 120,758 Other assets 606,692 611,964 592,045 676,572 636,833 Total assets $ 27,369,072 $ 27,372,175 $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,624,186 $ 4,697,539 $ 4,800,880 $ 4,991,034 $ 5,264,962 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 10,925,179 11,071,762 10,997,425 10,571,807 10,866,078 Time deposits 6,291,518 6,583,703 6,446,673 6,668,370 6,357,682 Total deposits 21,840,883 22,353,004 22,244,978 22,231,211 22,488,722 Federal funds purchased and securities sold









under agreements to repurchase 52,705 58,760 67,969 74,482 102,586 Other borrowings 1,346,378 871,874 972,366 1,347,855 1,373,339 Subordinated notes and debentures 366,217 366,179 366,141 366,103 366,065 Accrued interest and other liabilities 304,020 283,232 267,732 259,119 272,085 Total liabilities 23,910,203 23,933,049 23,919,186 24,278,770 24,602,797











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock 1,255 1,254 1,252 1,251 1,262 Surplus 2,506,469 2,503,673 2,499,930 2,497,874 2,516,398 Undivided profits 1,356,626 1,342,215 1,329,681 1,330,810 1,308,654 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (405,481) (408,016) (404,375) (544,380) (469,988) Total stockholders' equity 3,458,869 3,439,126 3,426,488 3,285,555 3,356,326 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,369,072 $ 27,372,175 $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data)









INTEREST INCOME









Loans (including fees) $ 270,937 $ 261,490 $ 261,505 $ 255,901 $ 244,292 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,964 3,010 3,115 3,569 4,023 Investment securities 55,050 58,001 58,755 50,638 48,751 Mortgage loans held for sale 194 148 143 178 154 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 329,145 322,649 323,518 310,286 297,220 INTEREST EXPENSE









Time deposits 73,946 73,241 72,458 68,062 53,879 Other deposits 79,087 78,692 71,412 65,095 54,485 Federal funds purchased and securities









sold under agreements to repurchase 156 189 232 277 318 Other borrowings 15,025 11,649 16,607 16,450 18,612 Subordinated notes and debentures 7,026 6,972 7,181 6,969 6,696 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 175,240 170,743 167,890 156,853 133,990 NET INTEREST INCOME 153,905 151,906 155,628 153,433 163,230 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES









Provision for credit losses on loans 11,099 10,206 11,225 20,222 5,061 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - - (11,300) (5,000) Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS - - (1,196) (1,200) (1,326) Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM - - - - 1,326 TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 11,099 10,206 10,029 7,722 61 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









FOR CREDIT LOSSES 142,806 141,700 145,599 145,711 163,169 NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts 12,252 11,955 12,782 12,429 12,882 Debit and credit card fees 8,162 8,246 7,822 7,712 7,986 Wealth management fees 8,274 7,478 7,679 7,719 7,440 Mortgage lending income 1,973 2,320 1,603 2,157 2,403 Bank owned life insurance income 3,876 3,814 3,094 3,095 2,555 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 2,352 2,199 2,346 2,232 2,262 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - (20,218) - (391) Other income 6,410 7,172 6,866 7,433 9,843 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 43,299 43,184 21,974 42,777 44,980 NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 70,716 72,653 66,982 67,374 74,723 Occupancy expense, net 11,864 12,258 11,733 12,020 11,410 Furniture and equipment expense 5,623 5,141 5,445 5,117 5,128 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 117 179 189 228 289 Deposit insurance 5,682 7,135 15,220 4,672 5,201 Merger-related costs - - - 5 19 Other operating expenses 45,352 42,513 48,570 42,582 42,926 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 139,354 139,879 148,139 131,998 139,696 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 46,751 45,005 19,434 56,490 68,453 Provision for income taxes 5,988 6,134 (4,473) 9,243 10,139 NET INCOME $ 40,763 $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.38 $ 0.46 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.46

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Tier 1 capital









Stockholders' equity $ 3,458,869 $ 3,439,126 $ 3,426,488 $ 3,285,555 $ 3,356,326 CECL transition provision (1) 30,873 30,873 61,746 61,746 61,746 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,391,969) (1,394,672) (1,398,810) (1,402,682) (1,406,500) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 405,481 408,016 404,375 544,380 469,988 Total Tier 1 capital 2,503,254 2,483,343 2,493,799 2,488,999 2,481,560











Tier 2 capital









Subordinated notes and debentures 366,217 366,179 366,141 366,103 366,065 Subordinated debt phase out (132,000) (66,000) (66,000) (66,000) (66,000) Qualifying allowance for loan losses and









reserve for unfunded commitments 217,684 214,660 170,977 165,490 169,409 Total Tier 2 capital 451,901 514,839 471,118 465,593 469,474 Total risk-based capital $ 2,955,155 $ 2,998,182 $ 2,964,917 $ 2,954,592 $ 2,951,034











Risk weighted assets $ 20,856,194 $ 20,782,094 $ 20,599,238 $ 20,703,669 $ 20,821,075











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 26,371,545 $ 26,312,873 $ 26,552,988 $ 26,733,658 $ 26,896,289











Ratios at end of quarter









Equity to assets 12.64 % 12.56 % 12.53 % 11.92 % 12.00 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.84 % 7.75 % 7.69 % 7.07 % 7.22 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 12.00 % 11.95 % 12.11 % 12.02 % 11.92 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.49 % 9.44 % 9.39 % 9.31 % 9.23 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.00 % 11.95 % 12.11 % 12.02 % 11.92 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.17 % 14.43 % 14.39 % 14.27 % 14.17 %











(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules

accompanying this release.













Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Investment Securities - End of Period









Held-to-Maturity









U.S. Government agencies $ 454,488 $ 453,805 $ 453,121 $ 452,428 $ 451,737 Mortgage-backed securities 1,119,741 1,142,352 1,161,694 1,178,324 1,193,118 State and political subdivisions 1,857,409 1,855,642 1,856,674 1,857,652 1,859,022 Other securities 253,812 255,459 254,799 253,888 252,877 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 3,685,450 3,707,258 3,726,288 3,742,292 3,756,754 Available-for-Sale









U.S. Treasury $ 1,275 $ 1,964 $ 2,254 $ 2,224 $ 2,209 U.S. Government agencies 66,563 69,801 72,502 172,759 176,564 Mortgage-backed securities 1,730,842 1,845,364 1,940,307 2,157,092 2,282,328 State and political subdivisions 864,190 874,849 902,793 790,344 885,505 Other securities 223,034 235,580 234,297 236,002 233,152 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 2,885,904 3,027,558 3,152,153 3,358,421 3,579,758 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 6,571,354 $ 6,734,816 $ 6,878,441 $ 7,100,713 $ 7,336,512 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 3,005,524 $ 3,049,281 $ 3,135,370 $ 2,848,211 $ 3,094,958

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Loans









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Loan Portfolio - End of Period









Consumer:









Credit cards $ 178,354 $ 182,742 $ 191,204 $ 191,550 $ 209,452 Other consumer 130,278 124,531 127,462 112,832 148,333 Total consumer 308,632 307,273 318,666 304,382 357,785 Real Estate:









Construction 3,056,703 3,331,739 3,144,220 3,022,321 2,930,586 Single-family residential 2,666,201 2,624,738 2,641,556 2,657,879 2,633,365 Other commercial real estate 7,760,266 7,508,049 7,552,410 7,565,008 7,546,130 Total real estate 13,483,170 13,464,526 13,338,186 13,245,208 13,110,081 Commercial:









Commercial 2,484,474 2,499,311 2,490,176 2,477,077 2,569,330 Agricultural 285,181 226,642 232,710 296,912 280,541 Total commercial 2,769,655 2,725,953 2,722,886 2,773,989 2,849,871 Other 630,980 504,008 465,932 448,309 515,916 Total loans $ 17,192,437 $ 17,001,760 $ 16,845,670 $ 16,771,888 $ 16,833,653

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans









Beginning balance $ 227,367 $ 225,231 $ 218,547 $ 209,966 $ 206,557











Loans charged off:









Credit cards 1,418 1,646 1,500 1,318 1,409 Other consumer 550 732 767 633 666 Real estate 123 2,857 1,023 9,723 435 Commercial 7,243 4,593 3,105 1,219 1,225 Total loans charged off 9,334 9,828 6,395 12,893 3,735











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:









Credit cards 221 248 242 234 298 Other consumer 509 333 518 344 436 Real estate 72 735 785 429 878 Commercial 455 442 309 245 471 Total recoveries 1,257 1,758 1,854 1,252 2,083 Net loans charged off 8,077 8,070 4,541 11,641 1,652 Provision for credit losses on loans 11,099 10,206 11,225 20,222 5,061 Balance, end of quarter $ 230,389 $ 227,367 $ 225,231 $ 218,547 $ 209,966











Nonperforming assets









Nonperforming loans:









Nonaccrual loans $ 102,891 $ 105,788 $ 83,325 $ 81,135 $ 71,279 Loans past due 90 days or more 558 1,527 1,147 806 738 Total nonperforming loans 103,449 107,315 84,472 81,941 72,017 Other nonperforming assets:









Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 2,209 3,511 4,073 3,809 3,909 Other nonperforming assets 1,167 1,491 1,726 1,417 1,013 Total other nonperforming assets 3,376 5,002 5,799 5,226 4,922 Total nonperforming assets $ 106,825 $ 112,317 $ 90,271 $ 87,167 $ 76,939











Ratios









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.30 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 223 % 212 % 267 % 267 % 292 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.60 % 0.63 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.43 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.28 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.11 % 0.28 % 0.04 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.04 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to









average credit card loans (QTD) 2.50 % 2.88 % 2.49 % 2.19 % 2.25 %

Simmons First National Corporation



















SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis





















For the Quarters Ended





















(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Jun 2024

Three Months Ended

Mar 2024

Three Months Ended

Jun 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS





















Earning assets:





















Interest bearing balances due from banks





















and federal funds sold $ 214,777 $ 2,964 5.55 %

$ 211,121 $ 3,010 5.73 %

$ 404,639 $ 4,023 3.99 % Investment securities - taxable 4,035,508 39,283 3.92 %

4,162,455 42,198 4.08 %

4,821,231 32,745 2.72 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,597,005 21,429 3.32 %

2,635,368 21,301 3.25 %

2,627,192 21,253 3.24 % Mortgage loans held for sale 10,328 194 7.55 %

9,048 148 6.58 %

9,560 154 6.46 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 17,101,799 271,851 6.39 %

16,900,496 262,414 6.24 %

16,702,403 245,151 5.89 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 23,959,417 335,721 5.64 %

23,918,488 329,071 5.53 %

24,565,025 303,326 4.95 % Non-earning assets 3,345,860





3,340,911





3,201,114



Total assets $ 27,305,277





$ 27,259,399





$ 27,766,139



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing transaction and





















savings accounts $ 10,973,462 $ 79,087 2.90 %

$ 11,132,396 $ 78,692 2.84 %

$ 11,011,746 $ 54,485 1.98 % Time deposits 6,447,259 73,946 4.61 %

6,448,014 73,241 4.57 %

5,911,139 53,879 3.66 % Total interest bearing deposits 17,420,721 153,033 3.53 %

17,580,410 151,933 3.48 %

16,922,885 108,364 2.57 % Federal funds purchased and securities





















sold under agreement to repurchase 50,558 156 1.24 %

54,160 189 1.40 %

119,985 318 1.06 % Other borrowings 1,111,734 15,025 5.44 %

873,278 11,649 5.37 %

1,449,403 18,612 5.15 % Subordinated notes and debentures 366,198 7,026 7.72 %

366,160 6,972 7.66 %

366,047 6,696 7.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities 18,949,211 175,240 3.72 %

18,874,008 170,743 3.64 %

18,858,320 133,990 2.85 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:





















Noninterest bearing deposits 4,624,819





4,654,179





5,276,267



Other liabilities 280,092





284,191





272,628



Total liabilities 23,854,122





23,812,378





24,407,215



Stockholders' equity 3,451,155





3,447,021





3,358,924



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,305,277





$ 27,259,399





$ 27,766,139



Net interest income (FTE)

$ 160,481





$ 158,328





$ 169,336

Net interest spread (FTE)



1.92 %





1.89 %





2.10 % Net interest margin (FTE)



2.69 %





2.66 %





2.76 %

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands, except share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - As Reported









Net Income $ 40,763 $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.31 0.19 0.37 0.46 Return on average assets 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.35 % 0.68 % 0.84 % Return on average common equity 4.75 % 4.54 % 2.84 % 5.56 % 6.96 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 8.67 % 8.33 % 5.61 % 10.33 % 12.85 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.69 % 2.66 % 2.68 % 2.61 % 2.76 % Efficiency ratio (2) 68.38 % 69.41 % 80.46 % 65.11 % 65.18 % FTE adjustment 6,576 6,422 6,511 6,515 6,106 Average diluted shares outstanding 125,758,166 125,661,950 125,609,265 126,283,609 127,379,976 Shares repurchased under plan - - - 1,128,962 1,128,087 Average price of shares repurchased - - - 17.69 17.75 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.210 0.210 0.200 0.200 0.200 Accretable yield on acquired loans 1,569 1,123 1,762 2,146 2,267 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 41,897 $ 40,351 $ 50,215 $ 48,804 $ 61,354 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.33 0.32 0.40 0.39 0.48 Adjusted return on average assets 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.89 % Adjusted return on average common equity 4.88 % 4.71 % 5.97 % 5.74 % 7.33 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 8.89 % 8.62 % 11.10 % 10.64 % 13.48 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 65.68 % 66.42 % 62.91 % 61.94 % 61.29 % YEAR-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - GAAP









Net Income $ 79,634 $ 38,871 $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 Diluted earnings per share 0.63 0.31 1.38 1.19 0.82 Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.76 % Return on average common equity 4.64 % 4.54 % 5.21 % 6.00 % 6.23 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 8.50 % 8.33 % 9.76 % 11.14 % 11.55 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.68 % 2.66 % 2.78 % 2.82 % 2.92 % Efficiency ratio (2) 68.90 % 69.41 % 67.75 % 64.13 % 63.68 % FTE adjustment 12,998 6,422 25,443 18,932 12,417 Average diluted shares outstanding 125,693,536 125,661,950 126,775,704 127,099,727 127,421,034 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.420 0.210 0.800 0.600 0.400 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings $ 82,248 $ 40,351 $ 207,716 $ 157,501 $ 108,697 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.65 0.32 1.64 1.24 0.85 Adjusted return on average assets 0.61 % 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.79 % Adjusted return on average common equity 4.80 % 4.71 % 6.18 % 6.25 % 6.51 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 8.76 % 8.62 % 11.46 % 11.58 % 12.06 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 66.05 % 66.42 % 61.32 % 60.81 % 60.30 % END OF PERIOD









Book value per share $ 27.56 $ 27.42 $ 27.37 $ 26.26 $ 26.59 Tangible book value per share 16.20 16.02 15.92 14.77 15.17 Shares outstanding 125,487,520 125,419,618 125,184,119 125,133,281 126,224,707 Full-time equivalent employees 2,961 2,989 3,007 3,005 3,066 Total number of financial centers 234 233 234 232 231











(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands, except per share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Net income $ 40,763 $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 283 1,549 10,521 - - Merger related costs - - - 5 19 Early retirement program 118 219 1,032 1,557 3,609 Termination of vendor and software services 615 - - - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 20,218 - 391 Branch right sizing (net) 519 236 3,846 547 95 Tax effect of certain items (1) (401) (524) (9,309) (552) (1,074) Certain items, net of tax 1,134 1,480 26,308 1,557 3,040 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 41,897 $ 40,351 $ 50,215 $ 48,804 $ 61,354











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.46 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment - 0.01 0.08 - - Merger related costs - - - - - Early retirement program - - 0.01 0.01 0.03 Termination of vendor and software services 0.01 - - - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 0.16 - - Branch right sizing (net) - - 0.03 0.01 - Tax effect of certain items (1) - - (0.07) - (0.01) Certain items, net of tax 0.01 0.01 0.21 0.02 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.48











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)





















QUARTER-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 43,299 $ 43,184 $ 21,974 $ 42,777 $ 44,980 Certain noninterest income items









Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 20,218 - 391 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 43,299 $ 43,184 $ 42,192 $ 42,777 $ 45,371











Noninterest expense $ 139,354 $ 139,879 $ 148,139 $ 131,998 $ 139,696 Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs - - - (5) (19) Early retirement program (118) (219) (1,032) (1,557) (3,609) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (283) (1,549) (10,521) - - Termination of vendor and software services (615) - - - - Branch right sizing expense (519) (236) (3,846) (547) (95) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 137,819 $ 137,875 $ 132,740 $ 129,889 $ 135,973











Salaries and employee benefits $ 70,716 $ 72,653 $ 66,982 $ 67,374 $ 74,723 Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program (118) (219) (1,032) (1,557) (3,609) Other 1 - 2 - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 70,599 $ 72,434 $ 65,952 $ 65,817 $ 71,114











Other operating expenses $ 45,352 $ 42,513 $ 48,570 $ 42,582 $ 42,926 Certain other operating expenses items









Termination of vendor and software services (615) - - - - Branch right sizing expense (392) (83) (3,708) (466) 53 Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,345 $ 42,430 $ 44,862 $ 42,116 $ 42,979

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands, except per share data)









YEAR-TO-DATE









Net income $ 79,634 $ 38,871 $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,832 1,549 10,521 - - Merger related costs - - 1,420 1,420 1,415 Early retirement program 337 219 6,198 5,166 3,609 Termination of vendor and software services 615 - - - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 20,609 391 391 Branch right sizing (net) 755 236 5,467 1,621 1,074 Tax effect of certain items (1) (925) (524) (11,556) (2,247) (1,695) Certain items, net of tax 2,614 1,480 32,659 6,351 4,794 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 82,248 $ 40,351 $ 207,716 $ 157,501 $ 108,697











Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.31 $ 1.38 $ 1.19 $ 0.82 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 0.02 0.01 0.08 - - Merger related costs - - 0.01 0.01 0.01 Early retirement program - - 0.05 0.04 0.03 Termination of vendor and software services - - - - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 0.17 - - Branch right sizing (net) 0.01 - 0.04 0.02 0.01 Tax effect of certain items (1) (0.01) - (0.09) (0.02) (0.02) Certain items, net of tax 0.02 0.01 0.26 0.05 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.65 $ 0.32 $ 1.64 $ 1.24 $ 0.85











(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)





















YEAR-TO-DATE









Noninterest income $ 86,483 $ 43,184 $ 155,566 $ 133,592 $ 90,815 Certain noninterest income items









Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 20,609 391 391 Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 86,483 $ 43,184 $ 176,175 $ 133,983 $ 91,206











Noninterest expense $ 279,233 $ 139,879 $ 563,061 $ 414,922 $ 282,924 Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs - - (1,420) (1,420) (1,415) Early retirement program (337) (219) (6,198) (5,166) (3,609) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,832) (1,549) (10,521) - - Termination of vendor and software services (615) - - - - Branch right sizing expense (755) (236) (5,467) (1,621) (1,074) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 275,694 $ 137,875 $ 539,455 $ 406,715 $ 276,826











Salaries and employee benefits $ 143,369 $ 72,653 $ 286,117 $ 219,135 $ 151,761 Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program (337) (219) (6,198) (5,166) (3,609) Other 1 - 2 - - Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 143,033 $ 72,434 $ 279,921 $ 213,969 $ 148,152











Merger related costs $ - $ - $ 1,420 $ 1,420 $ 1,415 Adjustment for merger related costs - - (1,420) (1,420) (1,415) Adjusted merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -











Other operating expenses $ 87,865 $ 42,513 $ 177,164 $ 128,594 $ 86,012 Certain other operating expenses items









Termination of vendor and software services (615) - - - - Branch right sizing expense (475) (83) (4,937) (1,229) (763) Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 86,775 $ 42,430 $ 172,227 $ 127,365 $ 85,249

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets











Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,458,869 $ 3,439,126 $ 3,426,488 $ 3,285,555 $ 3,356,326 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) Other intangible assets (104,943) (108,795) (112,645) (116,660) (120,758) Total intangibles (1,425,742) (1,429,594) (1,433,444) (1,437,459) (1,441,557) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,033,127 $ 2,009,532 $ 1,993,044 $ 1,848,096 $ 1,914,769











Total assets $ 27,369,072 $ 27,372,175 $ 27,345,674 $ 27,564,325 $ 27,959,123 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) Other intangible assets (104,943) (108,795) (112,645) (116,660) (120,758) Total intangibles (1,425,742) (1,429,594) (1,433,444) (1,437,459) (1,441,557) Tangible assets $ 25,943,330 $ 25,942,581 $ 25,912,230 $ 26,126,866 $ 26,517,566











Ratio of common equity to assets 12.64 % 12.56 % 12.53 % 11.92 % 12.00 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.84 % 7.75 % 7.69 % 7.07 % 7.22 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





















Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,458,869 $ 3,439,126 $ 3,426,488 $ 3,285,555 $ 3,356,326 Intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) Other intangible assets (104,943) (108,795) (112,645) (116,660) (120,758) Total intangibles (1,425,742) (1,429,594) (1,433,444) (1,437,459) (1,441,557) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,033,127 $ 2,009,532 $ 1,993,044 $ 1,848,096 $ 1,914,769 Shares of common stock outstanding 125,487,520 125,419,618 125,184,119 125,133,281 126,224,707 Book value per common share $ 27.56 $ 27.42 $ 27.37 $ 26.26 $ 26.59 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.20 $ 16.02 $ 15.92 $ 14.77 $ 15.17











Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits











Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 8,186,903 $ 8,413,514 $ 8,328,444 $ 8,143,200 $ 8,507,395 Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured) 2,835,424 2,995,241 2,846,716 2,835,405 3,030,550 Less: Intercompany eliminations 943,979 775,461 728,480 676,840 674,552 Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits $ 4,407,500 $ 4,642,812 $ 4,753,248 $ 4,630,955 $ 4,802,293











FHLB borrowing availability $ 4,910,000 $ 5,326,000 $ 5,401,000 $ 5,372,000 $ 5,345,000 Unpledged securities 4,145,000 4,122,000 3,817,000 4,124,000 3,877,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and









Bank Term Funding Program (1) 2,065,000 2,009,000 1,998,000 1,951,000 1,874,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 11,120,000 $ 11,457,000 $ 11,216,000 $ 11,447,000 $ 11,096,000











Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio 2.5 2.5 2.4 2.5 2.3











(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.











Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio





















Net charge offs $ 8,077 $ 8,070





Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1) 6,700 4,500





Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio $ 1,377 $ 3,570

















Average total loans $ 17,101,799 $ 16,900,496

















Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio) 0.19 % 0.19 %





NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off









portfolio (annualized) 0.03 % 0.08 %

















(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income $ 40,763 $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 283 1,549 10,521 - - Merger related costs - - - 5 19 Early retirement program 118 219 1,032 1,557 3,609 Termination of vendor and software services 615 - - - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 20,218 - 391 Branch right sizing (net) 519 236 3,846 547 95 Tax effect of certain items (2) (401) (524) (9,309) (552) (1,074) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 41,897 $ 40,351 $ 50,215 $ 48,804 $ 61,354











Average total assets $ 27,305,277 $ 27,259,399 $ 27,370,811 $ 27,594,611 $ 27,766,139











Return on average assets 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.35 % 0.68 % 0.84 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.89 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 40,763 $ 38,871 $ 23,907 $ 47,247 $ 58,314 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,845 2,844 2,965 3,027 3,026 Total income available to common stockholders $ 43,608 $ 41,715 $ 26,872 $ 50,274 $ 61,340 Certain items (non-GAAP)









Gain on insurance settlement $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 283 1,549 10,521 - - Merger related costs - - - 5 19 Early retirement program 118 219 1,032 1,557 3,609 Termination of vendor and software services 615 - - - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 20,218 - 391 Branch right sizing (net) 519 236 3,846 547 95 Tax effect of certain items (2) (401) (524) (9,309) (552) (1,074) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 41,897 40,351 50,215 48,804 61,354 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,845 2,844 2,965 3,027 3,026 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 44,742 $ 43,195 $ 53,180 $ 51,831 $ 64,380











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,451,155 $ 3,447,021 $ 3,336,247 $ 3,371,678 $ 3,358,924 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,799) Other intangibles (107,173) (111,023) (114,861) (119,125) (123,173) Total average intangibles (1,427,972) (1,431,822) (1,435,660) (1,439,924) (1,443,972) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,023,183 $ 2,015,199 $ 1,900,587 $ 1,931,754 $ 1,914,952











Return on average common equity 4.75 % 4.54 % 2.84 % 5.56 % 6.96 % Return on tangible common equity 8.67 % 8.33 % 5.61 % 10.33 % 12.85 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 4.88 % 4.71 % 5.97 % 5.74 % 7.33 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8.89 % 8.62 % 11.10 % 10.64 % 13.48 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 139,354 $ 139,879 $ 148,139 $ 131,998 $ 139,696 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs - - - (5) (19) Early retirement program (118) (219) (1,032) (1,557) (3,609) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (283) (1,549) (10,521) - - Termination of vendor and software services (615) - - - - Branch right sizing expense (519) (236) (3,846) (547) (95) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (117) (179) (189) (228) (289) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,852) (3,850) (4,015) (4,097) (4,098) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 133,850 $ 133,846 $ 128,536 $ 125,564 $ 131,586











Net interest income $ 153,905 $ 151,906 $ 155,628 $ 153,433 $ 163,230 Noninterest income 43,299 43,184 21,974 42,777 44,980 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 6,576 6,422 6,511 6,515 6,106 Efficiency ratio denominator 203,780 201,512 184,113 202,725 214,316 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Branch right sizing income - - - - - (Gain) loss on sale of securities - - 20,218 - 391 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 203,780 $ 201,512 $ 204,331 $ 202,725 $ 214,707











Efficiency ratio (1) 68.38 % 69.41 % 80.46 % 65.11 % 65.18 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 65.68 % 66.42 % 62.91 % 61.94 % 61.29 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.









(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.











Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue





















Net interest income $ 153,905 $ 151,906 $ 155,628 $ 153,433 $ 163,230 Noninterest income 43,299 43,184 21,974 42,777 44,980 Total revenue 197,204 195,090 177,602 196,210 208,210 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - (20,218) - (391) Adjusted total revenue $ 197,204 $ 195,090 $ 197,820 $ 196,210 $ 208,601











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)





















Net interest income $ 153,905 $ 151,906 $ 155,628 $ 153,433 $ 163,230 Noninterest income 43,299 43,184 21,974 42,777 44,980 Total revenue 197,204 195,090 177,602 196,210 208,210 Less: Noninterest expense 139,354 139,879 148,139 131,998 139,696 Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 57,850 $ 55,211 $ 29,463 $ 64,212 $ 68,514











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue





















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 57,850 $ 55,211 $ 29,463 $ 64,212 $ 68,514 Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 20,218 - 391 Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 283 1,549 10,521 - - Plus: Merger related costs - - - 5 19 Plus: Early retirement program costs 118 219 1,032 1,557 3,609 Plus: Termination of vendor and software services 615 - - - - Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net) 519 236 3,846 547 95 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 59,385 $ 57,215 $ 65,080 $ 66,321 $ 72,628

Simmons First National Corporation







SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets





















Net income $ 79,634 $ 38,871 $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,832 1,549 10,521 - - Merger related costs - - 1,420 1,420 1,415 Early retirement program 337 219 6,198 5,166 3,609 Termination of vendor and software services 615 - - - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 20,609 391 391 Branch right sizing (net) 755 236 5,467 1,621 1,074 Tax effect of certain items (2) (925) (524) (11,556) (2,247) (1,695) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 82,248 $ 40,351 $ 207,716 $ 157,501 $ 108,697











Average total assets $ 27,282,338 $ 27,259,399 $ 27,554,859 $ 27,616,882 $ 27,628,202











Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.76 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.61 % 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.79 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity





















Net income available to common stockholders $ 79,634 $ 38,871 $ 175,057 $ 151,150 $ 103,903 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 5,689 2,844 12,044 9,079 6,052 Total income available to common stockholders $ 85,323 $ 41,715 $ 187,101 $ 160,229 $ 109,955 Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment $ 1,832 $ 1,549 $ 10,521 $ - $ - Merger related costs - - 1,420 1,420 1,415 Early retirement program 337 219 6,198 5,166 3,609 Termination of vendor and software services 615 - - - - Loss (gain) on sale of securities - - 20,609 391 391 Branch right sizing (net) 755 236 5,467 1,621 1,074 Tax effect of certain items (2) (925) (524) (11,556) (2,247) (1,695) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 82,248 40,351 207,716 157,501 108,697 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 5,689 2,844 12,044 9,079 6,052 Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 87,937 $ 43,195 $ 219,760 $ 166,580 $ 114,749











Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,449,089 $ 3,447,021 $ 3,359,312 $ 3,367,088 $ 3,364,755 Average intangible assets:









Goodwill (1,320,799) (1,320,799) (1,320,510) (1,320,412) (1,320,215) Other intangibles (109,098) (111,023) (121,098) (123,200) (125,272) Total average intangibles (1,429,897) (1,431,822) (1,441,608) (1,443,612) (1,445,487) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,019,192 $ 2,015,199 $ 1,917,704 $ 1,923,476 $ 1,919,268











Return on average common equity 4.64 % 4.54 % 5.21 % 6.00 % 6.23 % Return on tangible common equity 8.50 % 8.33 % 9.76 % 11.14 % 11.55 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 4.80 % 4.71 % 6.18 % 6.25 % 6.51 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8.76 % 8.62 % 11.46 % 11.58 % 12.06 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)





















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator) $ 279,233 $ 139,879 $ 563,061 $ 414,922 $ 282,924 Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs - - (1,420) (1,420) (1,415) Early retirement program (337) (219) (6,198) (5,166) (3,609) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,832) (1,549) (10,521) - - Termination of vendor and software services (615) - - - - Branch right sizing expense (755) (236) (5,467) (1,621) (1,074) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (296) (179) (892) (703) (475) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (7,702) (3,850) (16,306) (12,291) (8,194) Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator $ 267,696 $ 133,846 $ 522,257 $ 393,721 $ 268,157











Net interest income $ 305,811 $ 151,906 $ 650,126 $ 494,498 $ 341,065 Noninterest income 86,483 43,184 155,566 133,592 90,815 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 12,998 6,422 25,443 18,932 12,417 Efficiency ratio denominator 405,292 201,512 831,135 647,022 444,297 Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









Branch right sizing income - - - - - (Gain) loss on sale of securities - - 20,609 391 391 Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator $ 405,292 $ 201,512 $ 851,744 $ 647,413 $ 444,688











Efficiency ratio (1) 68.90 % 69.41 % 67.75 % 64.13 % 63.68 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 66.05 % 66.42 % 61.32 % 60.81 % 60.30 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is

a non-GAAP measurement. (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.











