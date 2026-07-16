Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights 2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

2Q26 Highlights Income Statement Summary (in millions)







Comparisons reflect 2Q26 vs 1Q26

unless otherwise noted Net income of $66.7 million

and diluted EPS of $0.46 Adjusted net income1 of $72.2

million and adjusted diluted

EPS1 of $0.50 ROAA of 1.09% and ROE of

7.69% Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.17%;

adjusted ROTCE1 of 14.37% Total revenue of $248.6 million

and PPNR1 of $100.8 million Net interest margin unchanged

at 3.84%; cost of deposits down

3 bps to 1.93% Efficiency ratio of 58.72%;

adjusted efficiency ratio1 of

54.26% Unfunded commitments up 8% Noninterest bearing deposits up

6% annualized Provision expense exceeded net

charge-offs by $8.3 million NCO ratio at 20 bps for 2Q26;

ACL at 1.32% Repurchased 0.7 million shares

during the quarter Total revenue $ 248.6 $ 241.4 $214.2

Adjusted total revenue1 248.6 241.4 214.2

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR) 100.8 100.7 75.6

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 108.2 100.7 77.3

Provision for credit losses 17.4 14.6 11.9

Net income 66.7 68.5 54.8

Adjusted net income1 72.2 68.6 56.1

Per Share Data







Diluted earnings $ 0.46 $ 0.47 $ 0.43

Adjusted diluted earnings1 0.50 0.47 0.44

Cash dividend declared 0.2150 0.2150 0.2125

Balance Sheet (in millions)







Total loans $18,062 $17,933 $17,111

Total deposits 19,728 20,203 21,825

Total assets 24,777 24,693 26,694

Total shareholders' equity 3,482 3,438 3,549

Asset Quality







Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio) 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.25 %

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL) 1.32 1.28 1.48

Capital Ratios







Equity to assets (EA) ratio 14.05 % 13.92 % 13.30 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1 8.91 8.74 8.46

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.60 11.58 12.36

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.35 14.36 14.42

Other Ratios







Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.13 % 0.82 %

Adjusted return on average assets1 1.17 1.13 0.84

Return on average common equity 7.69 8.01 6.20

Return on average tangible common equity1 13.32 13.90 10.73

Adj. return onavg. tangible common equity1 14.37 13.91 10.97

Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.84 3.84 3.06

Efficiency ratio 58.72 57.56 62.82

Adjusted efficiency ratio1 54.26 56.16 60.52



Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on second quarter 2026 results:

"Simmons delivered continued expansion in returns in the second quarter, reflecting revenue growth coupled with disciplined expense control. Committed loan production reached $1.8 billion, its highest quarterly level in almost four years, partially offset by expected paydowns, while our focus on disciplined loan and deposit pricing supported a stable net interest margin. Underlying trends in asset quality remain constructive, with net charge-offs of 20 basis points, provision expense exceeding net charge-offs by $8.3 million and continued positive trends in classified and criticized loans, even as we manage a single relationship that fully migrated to nonperforming in the second quarter.

During the quarter, the continued execution of efficiency initiatives more than funded our investments in the business, reflecting ongoing progress of our continuous improvement mindset. These actions included the elimination of certain positions and further optimization of our real estate footprint through meaningful square footage reductions. As we look to the remainder of the year, we expect to sharpen our focus on the disciplined execution of these types of initiatives, which we believe will more than fund additional investments designed to further enhance the quality and sustainability of our organic growth outlook."

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $66.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $68.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.43 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2026 were $72.2 million, compared to $68.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $56.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.50, compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.44 for the second quarter of 2025.

For the second quarter of 2026, return on average assets was 1.09 percent and return on average common equity was 7.69 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.17 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 14.37 percent.

The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ in millions, except per share data

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25 Net income

$ 66.7 $ 68.5 $ 54.8









Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

6.1 0.6 0.2 Severance/early retirement program costs

1.3 0.3 1.6 FDIC deposit insurance special assessment

- (2.0) - Certain professional services

- 1.2 - Total pre-tax impact

7.4 0.1 1.8 Tax effect

(1.9) - (0.5) Total impact on earnings

5.5 0.1 1.3 Adjusted earnings1, 3

$ 72.2 $ 68.6 $ 56.1









Diluted EPS

$ 0.46 $ 0.47 $ 0.43









Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

0.04 - - Severance/early retirement program costs

0.01 - 0.01 FDIC deposit insurance special assessment

- (0.01) - Certain professional services

- 0.01 - Total pre-tax impact

0.05 - 0.01 Tax effect

(0.01) - - Total impact on earnings

0.04 - 0.01 Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.44

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $200.6 million, up $3.5 million, or 7 percent annualized, compared to $197.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 and up $28.8 million, or 17 percent, compared to $171.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $5.9 million increase in interest income, driven by a $7.0 million increase in loan interest income, offset in part by a $2.4 million increase in interest expense. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to a $36.1 million decrease in interest expense, which included a $30.8 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $5.3 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities. The decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year quarter reflected a reduction in wholesale funding as a result of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, as well as a lower interest rate environment.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis2 was 3.84 percent, unchanged from first quarter 2026 levels and up 78 basis points compared to 3.06 percent for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin on a year-over-year basis primarily reflected the balance sheet repositioning that was completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Select Yield/Rates 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Loan yield (FTE)2 6.15 % 6.16 % 6.23 % 6.31 % 6.26 % Investment securities yield (FTE)2 4.26 4.25 4.30 4.01 3.48 Cost of interest bearing deposits 2.46 2.47 2.62 2.86 2.97 Cost of deposits 1.93 1.96 2.04 2.25 2.36 Net interest spread (FTE)2 3.26 3.27 3.18 2.86 2.41 Net interest margin (FTE)2 3.84 3.84 3.81 3.50 3.06

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in swap fee income and a positive valuation adjustment on Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investments in the second quarter of 2026, both of which are included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income $ in millions 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12.3 $ 12.7 $ 12.7 $ 13.0 $ 12.6 Wealth management fees 10.2 10.5 10.3 10.0 9.5 Debit and credit card fees 9.0 8.5 8.7 8.5 8.6 Mortgage lending income 2.0 1.9 2.2 2.3 1.7 Other service charges and fees 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.3 Bank owned life insurance 4.2 4.2 3.9 3.9 3.9 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - (801.5) - Other income 8.6 4.8 12.4 6.1 4.8 Total noninterest income $ 47.9 $ 44.2 $ 51.7 $(756.2) $ 42.4











Adjusted noninterest income1 $ 47.9 $ 44.2 $ 51.7 $ 45.9 $ 42.4

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $147.7 million, compared to $140.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $138.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services. Collectively, these items totaled $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, $30 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below) adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, $140.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $136.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 58.72 percent, compared to 57.56 percent for the first quarter of 2026 and 62.82 percent for the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 54.26 percent for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 56.16 percent for the first quarter of 2026 and 60.52 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense $ in millions 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Salaries and employee benefits $ 75.6 $ 75.9 $ 72.9 $ 76.2 $ 73.9 Occupancy expense, net 14.7 12.2 11.6 12.1 11.8 Furniture and equipment 5.7 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.5 Deposit insurance 4.5 2.3 4.7 5.2 4.9 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 Other operating expenses 46.6 44.5 44.8 43.0 42.3 Total noninterest expense $147.7 $140.7 $139.9 $142.0 $138.6











Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1 $ 74.3 $ 75.6 $ 72.9 $ 75.9 $ 72.3 Adjusted other operating expenses1 44.2 43.1 44.0 41.5 42.5 Adjusted noninterest expense1 140.3 140.6 138.6 139.7 136.8 Efficiency ratio 58.72 % 57.56 % 55.52 % (25.11) % 62.82 % Adjusted efficiency ratio1 54.26 56.16 53.64 57.72 60.52 Full-time equivalent employees 2,909 2,913 2,917 2,883 2,947 Number of financial centers 220 221 222 223 223

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $18.1 billion, up $129.5 million, or 3 percent annualized, compared to $17.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, and up $951.3 million, or 6 percent, compared to $17.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was driven by increases in agricultural, commercial real estate and consumer and other portfolios, offset in part by a decrease in real estate construction. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $4.4 billion, compared to $4.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $3.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, and ready-to-close commercial loans totaled $374 million with a weighted average rate of 6.73 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments $ in millions 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Total loans $18,062 $17,933 $17,492 $17,189 $17,111 Unfunded loan commitments 4,384 4,068 3,871 3,955 3,947

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $19.7 billion, compared to $20.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up $60.8 million, or 6 percent annualized, compared to $4.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Interest bearing deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2026 totaled $15.4 billion, compared to $15.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $17.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in interest bearing deposits on a linked quarter basis was driven by lower levels of interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts, and time deposits, coupled with a reduction in the utilization of brokered deposits given pricing relative to FHLB advances. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $941.3 million, compared to $446.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $634.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in other borrowings on a linked quarter basis reflected increased utilization of short-term FHLB advances given favorable pricing.

Deposits $ in millions 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Noninterest bearing deposits $ 4,350 $ 4,290 $ 4,330 $ 4,377 $ 4,468 Interest bearing transaction accounts 10,332 10,667 10,453 10,289 10,532 Time deposits 3,233 3,334 3,508 3,331 3,588 Brokered deposits 1,813 1,912 1,893 1,841 3,237 Total deposits $19,728 $20,203 $20,184 $19,838 $21,825











Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits 22 % 21 % 21 % 22 % 20 % Total loans to total deposits 92 89 87 87 78

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2026 were 20 basis points, compared to 21 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 and 25 basis points in the second quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $8.3 million during the second quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $238.2 million, compared to $229.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $253.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was 1.32 percent, compared to 1.28 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 1.48 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Loans past due 30-89 days as a percentage of total loans were 29 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 51 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 17 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 totaled $166.0 million, compared to $141.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $157.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected further migration of the remaining portion of a single 1-4 family real estate construction relationship previously disclosed in the first quarter of 2026. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2026 at 143 percent, compared to 162 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 161 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 72 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 63 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 62 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality $ in millions 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.50 % 1.48 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 143 162 199 168 161 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.92 0.79 0.64 0.90 0.92 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.20 0.21 1.12 0.25 0.25 Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.21 0.21 0.47 0.24 0.24 Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans 0.29 0.51 0.27 0.11 0.17











Total nonperforming loans $166.1 $141.9 $112.7 $153.9 $157.2 Total other nonperforming assets 11.1 12.6 12.4 6.8 9.5 Total nonperforming assets $177.2 $154.5 $125.1 $160.7 $166.7











Reserve for unfunded commitments $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6

Capital

Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $3.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $24.11, compared to $23.70 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $28.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $14.42, compared to $14.03 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $16.97 at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $35.6 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was 14.1 percent, compared to 13.9 percent at the end of first quarter of 2026 and 13.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.9 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 8.7 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 8.5 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Both Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to maintain regulatory capital ratios significantly above "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Stockholders' equity to total assets 14.1 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.3 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.9 8.7 8.7 8.5 8.5 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.6 11.6 11.6 11.5 12.4 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.2 10.1 10.1 9.6 10.0 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.6 11.6 11.6 11.5 12.4 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.4 14.4 14.4 15.1 14.4

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2026, Simmons repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $21.52 under its 2026 stock repurchase program (2026 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2026 Program as of June 30, 2026, was approximately $161 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2026 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2026 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.





(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135% (3) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 17, 2026. Interested parties can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10210202. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that the Company has not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action or increase cybersecurity threats; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets

















For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 377,602

$ 342,603

$ 380,439

$ 377,604

$ 398,081 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 211,882

205,880

331,474

266,013

246,381 Cash and cash equivalents 589,484

548,483

711,913

643,617

644,462 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 100

100

100

100

100 Investment securities - held-to-maturity -

-

-

-

3,591,531 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,077,181

3,152,286

3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320 Mortgage loans held for sale 16,450

14,311

17,438

15,507

16,972 Assets held in trading accounts 14,541

14,543

11,685

12,695

- Loans:

















Loans 18,062,369

17,932,883

17,492,179

17,188,817

17,111,096 Allowance for credit losses on loans (238,227)

(229,908)

(224,377)

(258,006)

(253,537) Net loans 17,824,142

17,702,975

17,267,802

16,930,811

16,857,559 Premises and equipment 552,435

557,873

561,220

568,343

573,160 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 11,080

12,475

12,009

6,386

8,794 Interest receivable 103,016

101,557

104,062

104,383

120,443 Bank owned life insurance 545,252

542,486

540,001

539,372

535,481 Goodwill 1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799 Other intangible assets 78,228

81,325

84,423

87,520

90,617 Other assets 644,108

643,570

643,204

659,352

528,382 Total assets $ 24,776,816

$ 24,692,783

$ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,350,474

$ 4,289,697

$ 4,330,211

$ 4,377,232

$ 4,468,237 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 11,133,265

11,311,979

11,141,169

10,932,914

11,176,791 Time deposits 4,244,371

4,601,107

4,712,658

4,527,587

6,179,962 Total deposits 19,728,110

20,202,783

20,184,038

19,837,733

21,824,990 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 46,216

8,708

21,383

22,348

31,306 Other borrowings 941,256

446,756

302,253

18,832

634,349 Subordinated notes and debentures 312,028

315,700

317,714

648,976

366,369 Accrued interest and other liabilities 267,347

281,102

296,249

326,310

287,396 Total liabilities 21,294,957

21,255,049

21,121,637

20,854,199

23,144,410



















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock 1,444

1,451

1,448

1,447

1,260 Surplus 2,837,845

2,848,952

2,846,581

2,848,977

2,518,286 Undivided profits 937,307

901,696

864,341

817,022

1,410,564 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (294,737)

(314,365)

(293,130)

(313,483)

(380,900) Total stockholders' equity 3,481,859

3,437,734

3,419,240

3,353,963

3,549,210 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,776,816

$ 24,692,783

$ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date

















For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands, except per share data)

















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans (including fees) $ 274,271

$ 267,287

$ 270,868

$ 269,210

$ 265,373 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,058

2,320

2,485

6,421

2,531 Investment securities 31,013

31,882

33,833

37,464

46,898 Mortgage loans held for sale 202

203

227

229

221 Assets held in trading accounts 136

122

118

99

- TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 307,680

301,814

307,531

313,423

315,023 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Time deposits 36,996

39,949

41,989

49,064

57,231 Other deposits 58,536

57,653

60,516

67,546

69,108 Federal funds purchased and securities -















sold under agreements to repurchase 426

36

57

72

59 Other borrowings 5,873

1,746

2,138

2,957

10,613 Subordinated notes and debentures 5,222

5,262

5,535

7,123

6,188 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 107,053

104,646

110,235

126,762

143,199 NET INTEREST INCOME 200,627

197,168

197,296

186,661

171,824 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Provision for credit losses on loans 17,434

14,622

15,116

15,180

11,945 Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM -

-

-

(3,214)

- TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 17,434

14,622

15,116

11,966

11,945 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

















FOR CREDIT LOSSES 183,193

182,546

182,180

174,695

159,879 NONINTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts 12,329

12,656

12,669

13,045

12,588 Debit and credit card fees 9,008

8,503

8,660

8,478

8,567 Wealth management fees 10,240

10,533

10,337

9,965

9,464 Mortgage lending income 1,994

1,854

2,232

2,259

1,687 Bank owned life insurance income 4,218

4,218

3,942

3,943

3,890 Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 1,551

1,606

1,503

1,474

1,321 Gain (loss) on sale of securities -

-

-

(801,492)

- Other income 8,599

4,827

12,365

6,141

4,837 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 47,939

44,197

51,708

(756,187)

42,354 NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits 75,590

75,885

72,924

76,249

73,862 Occupancy expense, net 14,715

12,218

11,636

12,106

11,844 Furniture and equipment expense 5,739

5,423

5,304

5,275

5,474 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 695

315

432

200

216 Deposit insurance 4,450

2,295

4,736

5,175

4,917 Other operating expenses 46,550

44,537

44,830

43,027

42,276 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 147,739

140,673

139,862

142,032

138,589 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 83,393

86,070

94,026

(723,524)

63,644 Provision for income taxes 16,702

17,526

15,948

(160,732)

8,871 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 66,691

$ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792)

$ 54,773 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ (4.01)

$ 0.43 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ (4.00)

$ 0.43

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital

















For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Tier 1 capital

















Stockholders' equity $ 3,481,859

$ 3,437,734

$ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,367,717)

(1,370,562)

(1,374,839)

(1,376,255)

(1,379,104) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 294,737

314,365

293,130

313,483

380,900 Total Tier 1 capital 2,408,879

2,381,537

2,337,531

2,291,191

2,551,006



















Tier 2 capital

















Subordinated notes and debentures 312,028

315,700

317,714

648,976

366,369 Subordinated debt phase out -

-

-

(198,000)

(198,000) Qualifying allowance for loan losses and

















reserve for unfunded commitments 259,693

255,537

250,006

248,710

258,079 Total Tier 2 capital 571,721

571,237

567,720

699,686

426,448 Total risk-based capital $ 2,980,600

$ 2,952,774

$ 2,905,251

$ 2,990,877

$ 2,977,454



















Risk weighted assets $ 20,771,268

$ 20,565,445

$ 20,106,493

$ 19,861,879

$ 20,646,324



















Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 23,617,439

$ 23,487,513

$ 23,224,638

$ 23,963,356

$ 25,606,135



















Ratios at end of quarter

















Equity to assets 14.05 %

13.92 %

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.91 %

8.74 %

8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.60 %

11.58 %

11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.20 %

10.14 %

10.06 %

9.56 %

9.96 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.60 %

11.58 %

11.63 %

11.54 %

12.36 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.35 %

14.36 %

14.45 %

15.07 %

14.42 %



(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC

Consolidated Investment Securities



















For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

($ in thousands)



















Investment Securities - End of Period



















Held-to-Maturity



















U.S. Government agencies $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 457,228

Mortgage-backed securities -

-

-

-

1,024,313

State and political subdivisions -

-

-

-

1,855,614

Other securities -

-

-

-

254,376

Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) -

-

-

-

3,591,531

Available-for-Sale



















U.S. Treasury $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 400

U.S. Government agencies 44,425

46,329

47,172

48,355

49,498

Mortgage-backed securities 2,061,760

2,128,732

2,201,958

2,249,593

1,349,991

State and political subdivisions 865,467

838,880

859,071

845,371

807,842

Other securities 105,529

138,345

158,020

175,958

197,589

Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 3,077,181

3,152,286

3,266,221

3,319,277

2,405,320

Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 3,077,181

$ 3,152,286

$ 3,266,221

$ 3,319,277

$ 5,996,851

Fair value - HTM investment securities $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2,891,974



Simmons First National Corporation













SFNC Consolidated Loans

















For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Loan Portfolio - End of Period

















Consumer:

















Credit cards $ 174,148

$ 172,610

$ 175,760

$ 173,020

$ 176,166 Other consumer 99,117

96,387

115,472

112,335

123,831 Total consumer 273,265

268,997

291,232

285,355

299,997 Real Estate:

















Construction 2,577,630

2,621,859

2,873,807

2,874,823

2,784,578 Single-family residential 2,564,282

2,566,162

2,607,450

2,617,849

2,625,717 Other commercial real estate 8,828,771

8,764,648

8,289,968

7,875,649

7,961,412 Total real estate 13,970,683

13,952,669

13,771,225

13,368,321

13,371,707 Commercial:

















Commercial 2,516,607

2,521,440

2,382,339

2,397,388

2,440,507 Agricultural 426,522

333,508

306,300

353,181

333,078 Total commercial 2,943,129

2,854,948

2,688,639

2,750,569

2,773,585 Other 875,292

856,269

741,083

784,572

665,807 Total loans $ 18,062,369

$ 17,932,883

$ 17,492,179

$ 17,188,817

$ 17,111,096

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality

















For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands)

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

















Beginning balance $ 229,908

$ 224,377

$ 258,006

$ 253,537

$ 252,168



















Loans charged off:

















Credit cards 1,368

1,677

1,346

1,862

1,702 Other consumer 350

590

550

600

351 Real estate 5,465

6,629

25,850

1,350

1,450 Commercial 3,520

1,666

22,004

8,079

8,257 Total loans charged off 10,703

10,562

49,750

11,891

11,760



















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:

















Credit cards 244

468

347

257

334 Other consumer 381

301

163

303

294 Real estate 151

449

105

115

87 Commercial 812

253

390

505

469 Total recoveries 1,588

1,471

1,005

1,180

1,184 Net loans charged off 9,115

9,091

48,745

10,711

10,576 Provision for credit losses on loans 17,434

14,622

15,116

15,180

11,945 Balance, end of quarter $ 238,227

$ 229,908

$ 224,377

$ 258,006

$ 253,537



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans:

















Nonaccrual loans $ 165,295

$ 141,233

$ 111,791

$ 153,516

$ 156,453 Loans past due 90 days or more 753

647

948

423

709 Total nonperforming loans 166,048

141,880

112,739

153,939

157,162 Other nonperforming assets:

















Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 11,080

12,475

12,009

6,386

8,794 Other nonperforming assets 60

181

323

392

759 Total other nonperforming assets 11,140

12,656

12,332

6,778

9,553 Total nonperforming assets $ 177,188

$ 154,536

$ 125,071

$ 160,717

$ 166,715



















Loans past due 30-89 days (excluding nonaccrual) $ 52,308

$ 91,245

$ 47,016

$ 19,207

$ 28,313



















Ratios

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.32 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 143 %

162 %

199 %

168 %

161 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.92 %

0.79 %

0.64 %

0.90 %

0.92 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.72 %

0.63 %

0.51 %

0.66 %

0.62 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 0.20 %

0.21 %

1.12 %

0.25 %

0.25 % Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 0.21 %

0.21 %

0.47 %

0.24 %

0.24 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to

















average credit card loans (QTD) 2.57 %

2.81 %

2.23 %

3.64 %

2.99 % Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans 0.29 %

0.51 %

0.27 %

0.11 %

0.17 %

Simmons First National Corporation





























SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis























For the Quarters Ended

































(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Jun 2026

Three Months Ended

Mar 2026

Three Months Ended

Jun 2025 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS

































Earning assets:

































Interest bearing balances due from banks

































and federal funds sold $ 199,704

$ 2,058

4.13 %

$ 251,620

$ 2,320

3.74 %

$ 219,928

$ 2,531

4.62 % Investment securities - taxable 2,301,053

25,472

4.44 %

2,408,546

26,311

4.43 %

3,483,805

31,233

3.60 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 802,448

7,502

3.75 %

820,278

7,542

3.73 %

2,564,037

21,210

3.32 % Mortgage loans held for sale 13,556

202

5.98 %

13,800

203

5.97 %

13,063

221

6.79 % Assets held in trading accounts 14,731

136

3.70 %

13,748

122

3.60 %

-

-

0.00 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 17,956,572

275,339

6.15 %

17,658,807

268,328

6.16 %

17,046,802

266,250

6.26 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 21,288,064

310,709

5.85 %

21,166,799

304,826

5.84 %

23,327,635

321,445

5.53 % Non-earning assets 3,349,957









3,366,206









3,317,496







Total assets $ 24,638,021









$ 24,533,005









$ 26,645,131











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest bearing liabilities:

































Interest bearing transaction and

































savings accounts $ 11,192,627

$ 58,536

2.10 %

$ 11,328,148

$ 57,653

2.06 %

$ 11,220,060

$ 69,108

2.47 % Time deposits 4,406,355

36,996

3.37 %

4,678,058

39,949

3.46 %

5,820,499

57,231

3.94 % Total interest bearing deposits 15,598,982

95,532

2.46 %

16,006,206

97,602

2.47 %

17,040,559

126,339

2.97 % Federal funds purchased and securities

































sold under agreement to repurchase 57,758

426

2.96 %

17,743

36

0.82 %

32,565

59

0.73 % Other borrowings 635,693

5,873

3.71 %

192,345

1,746

3.68 %

960,817

10,613

4.43 % Subordinated notes and debentures 314,108

5,222

6.67 %

318,635

5,262

6.70 %

366,350

6,188

6.77 % Total interest bearing liabilities 16,606,541

107,053

2.59 %

16,534,929

104,646

2.57 %

18,400,291

143,199

3.12 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest bearing deposits 4,272,088









4,229,952









4,390,454







Other liabilities 280,861









297,864









308,223







Total liabilities 21,159,490









21,062,745









23,098,968







Stockholders' equity 3,478,531









3,470,260









3,546,163







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,638,021









$ 24,533,005









$ 26,645,131







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 203,656









$ 200,180









$ 178,246



Net interest spread (FTE)







3.26 %









3.27 %









2.41 % Net interest margin (FTE)







3.84 %









3.84 %









3.06 %

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data

















For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands, except share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - As Reported

















Net Income (loss) $ 66,691

$ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792)

$ 54,773 Diluted earnings per share 0.46

0.47

0.54

(4.00)

0.43 Return on average assets 1.09 %

1.13 %

1.28 %

-8.96 %

0.82 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.19 %

1.24 %

1.40 %

-9.46 %

0.91 % Return on average common equity 7.69 %

8.01 %

9.08 %

-66.29 %

6.20 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 13.32 %

13.90 %

15.92 %

-113.56 %

10.73 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.84 %

3.84 %

3.81 %

3.50 %

3.06 % Efficiency ratio (2) 58.72 %

57.56 %

55.52 %

-25.11 %

62.82 % FTE adjustment 3,029

3,012

2,890

3,811

6,422 Average diluted shares outstanding 145,323,958

145,340,410

145,210,222

140,648,704

126,406,453 Shares repurchased under plan 662,082

-

-

-

- Average price of shares repurchased 21.52

-

-

-

- Cash dividends declared per common share 0.215

0.215

0.213

0.213

0.213 Accretable yield on acquired loans 778

902

749

725

1,263 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 72,171

$ 68,566

$ 78,975

$ 64,930

$ 56,071 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.50

0.47

0.54

0.46

0.44 Adjusted return on average assets 1.17 %

1.13 %

1.29 %

1.03 %

0.84 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.29 %

1.24 %

1.41 %

1.13 %

0.93 % Adjusted return on average common equity 8.32 %

8.01 %

9.19 %

7.65 %

6.34 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 14.37 %

13.91 %

16.10 %

13.62 %

10.97 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 54.26 %

56.16 %

53.64 %

57.72 %

60.52 % YEAR-TO-DATE

















Financial Highlights - GAAP

















Net Income (loss) $ 135,235

$ 68,544

$ (397,553)

$ (475,631)

$ 87,161 Diluted earnings per share 0.93

0.47

(2.95)

(3.63)

0.69 Return on average assets 1.11 %

1.13 %

-1.55 %

-2.44 %

0.66 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.22 %

1.24 %

-1.60 %

-2.54 %

0.74 % Return on average common equity 7.85 %

8.01 %

-11.45 %

-18.21 %

4.94 % Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 13.61 %

13.90 %

-18.84 %

-30.13 %

8.67 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.84 %

3.84 %

3.32 %

3.17 %

3.01 % Efficiency ratio (2) 58.15 %

57.56 %

460.26 %

-329.30 %

64.86 % FTE adjustment 6,041

3,012

19,537

16,647

12,836 Average diluted shares outstanding 145,335,181

145,340,410

134,731,180

131,132,891

126,325,650 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.430

0.215

0.850

0.638

0.425 Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

















Adjusted earnings $ 140,737

$ 68,566

$ 233,098

$ 154,123

$ 89,193 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.97

0.47

1.73

1.18

0.71 Adjusted return on average assets 1.15 %

1.13 %

0.91 %

0.79 %

0.67 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.26 %

1.24 %

1.00 %

0.87 %

0.75 % Adjusted return on average common equity 8.17 %

8.01 %

6.71 %

5.90 %

5.06 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 14.14 %

13.91 %

11.78 %

10.37 %

8.86 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 55.20 %

56.16 %

58.92 %

60.90 %

62.62 % END OF PERIOD

















Book value per share $ 24.11

$ 23.70

$ 23.62

$ 23.18

$ 28.17 Tangible book value per share 14.42

14.03

13.91

13.45

16.97 Shares outstanding 144,442,482

145,058,331

144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248 Full-time equivalent employees 2,909

2,913

2,917

2,883

2,947 Total number of financial centers 220

221

222

223

223



(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 (in thousands, except per share data)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ 66,691

$ 68,544

$ 78,078

$ (562,792)

$ 54,773 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

570

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

(1,984)

-

-

- Certain professional services -

1,200

-

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 1,320

283

-

305

1,594 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

12

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

1,118

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

801,492

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 6,099

531

85

2,004

163 Tax effect of certain items (1) (1,939)

(8)

(318)

(176,649)

(459) Certain items, net of tax 5,480

22

897

627,722

1,298 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 72,171

$ 68,566

$ 78,975

$ 64,930

$ 56,071



















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ (4.00)

$ 0.43 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

(0.01)

-

-

- Certain professional services -

0.01

-

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 0.01

-

-

-

0.01 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

0.01

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

5.70

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 0.04

-

-

0.01

- Tax effect of certain items (1) (0.01)

-

(0.01)

(1.25)

- Certain items, net of tax 0.04

-

-

4.46

0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.50

$ 0.47

$ 0.54

$ 0.46

$ 0.44



















(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items







(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































QUARTER-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ 47,939

$ 44,197

$ 51,708

$ (756,187)

$ 42,354 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

570

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

-

801,492

- Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 47,939

$ 44,197

$ 51,708

$ 45,875

$ 42,354



















Other income $ 8,599

$ 4,827

$ 12,365

$ 6,141

$ 4,837 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

-

570

- Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 8,599

$ 4,827

$ 12,365

$ 6,711

$ 4,837



















Noninterest expense $ 147,739

$ 140,673

$ 139,862

$ 142,032

$ 138,589 Certain noninterest expense items

















Severance/early retirement program costs (1,320)

(283)

-

(305)

(1,594) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment -

1,984

-

-

- Certain professional services -

(1,200)

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

(12)

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

(1,118)

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (6,099)

(531)

(85)

(2,004)

(163) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 140,320

140,643

138,647

139,723

136,832 Less: Fraud event -

-

-

-

- Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 140,320

$ 140,643

$ 138,647

$ 139,723

$ 136,832



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 75,590

$ 75,885

$ 72,924

$ 76,249

$ 73,862 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Severance/early retirement program costs (1,320)

(283)

-

(305)

(1,594) Other 4

-

-

(1)

1 Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 74,274

$ 75,602

$ 72,924

$ 75,943

$ 72,269



















Other operating expenses $ 46,550

$ 44,537

$ 44,830

$ 43,027

$ 42,276 Certain other operating expenses items

















Certain professional services -

(1,200)

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

(12)

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

(1,118)

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (2,399)

(205)

327

(1,556)

255 Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 44,151

$ 43,132

$ 44,027

$ 41,471

$ 42,531

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date







For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 (in thousands, except per share data)

















YEAR-TO-DATE

















Net income (loss) $ 135,235

$ 68,544

$ (397,553)

$ (475,631)

$ 87,161 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

570

570

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (1,984)

(1,984)

-

-

- Certain professional services 1,200

1,200

-

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 1,603

283

1,899

1,899

1,594 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

12

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

1,118

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

801,492

801,492

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 6,630

531

3,246

3,161

1,157 Tax effect of certain items (1) (1,947)

(8)

(177,686)

(177,368)

(719) Certain items, net of tax 5,502

22

630,651

629,754

2,032 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2) $ 140,737

$ 68,566

$ 233,098

$ 154,123

$ 89,193



















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93

$ 0.47

$ (2.95)

$ (3.63)

$ 0.69 Certain items (non-GAAP)

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

0.01

-

- FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment (0.01)

(0.01)

-

-

- Certain professional services 0.01

0.01

-

-

- Severance/early retirement program costs 0.01

-

0.01

0.02

0.01 Termination of vendor and software services -

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

0.01

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

5.95

6.11

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net 0.04

-

0.02

0.02

0.01 Tax effect of certain items (1) (0.01)

-

(1.32)

(1.34)

- Certain items, net of tax 0.04

-

4.68

4.81

0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.97

$ 0.47

$ 1.73

$ 1.18

$ 0.71



















(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items







(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."































Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



































YEAR-TO-DATE

















Noninterest income $ 92,136

$ 44,197

$ (615,970)

$ (667,678)

$ 88,509 Certain noninterest income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

570

570

- Loss (gain) on sale of securities -

-

801,492

801,492

- Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 92,136

$ 44,197

$ 186,092

$ 134,384

$ 88,509



















Other income $ 13,426

$ 4,827

$ 31,350

$ 18,985

$ 12,844 Certain other income items

















Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

-

570

570

- Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) $ 13,426

$ 4,827

$ 31,920

$ 19,555

$ 12,844



















Noninterest expense $ 288,412

$ 140,673

$ 565,063

$ 425,201

$ 283,169 Certain noninterest expense items

















Severance/early retirement program costs (1,603)

(283)

(1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594) FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment 1,984

1,984

-

-

- Certain professional services (1,200)

(1,200)

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

(12)

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

(1,118)

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (6,630)

(531)

(3,246)

(3,161)

(1,157) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 280,963

140,643

558,788

420,141

280,418 Less: Fraud event -

-

(4,300)

(4,300)

(4,300) Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP) $ 280,963

$ 140,643

$ 554,488

$ 415,841

$ 276,118



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 151,475

$ 75,885

$ 297,859

$ 224,935

$ 148,686 Certain salaries and employee benefits items

















Severance/early retirement program costs (1,603)

(283)

(1,899)

(1,899)

(1,594) Other 4

-

-

-

1 Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 149,876

$ 75,602

$ 295,960

$ 223,036

$ 147,093



















Other operating expenses $ 91,087

$ 44,537

$ 176,184

$ 131,354

$ 88,327 Certain other operating expenses items

















Certain professional services (1,200)

(1,200)

-

-

- Termination of vendor and software services -

-

(12)

-

- Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business -

-

(1,118)

-

- Branch/real estate rightsizing costs (2,604)

(205)

(1,135)

(1,462)

94 Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 87,283

$ 43,132

$ 173,919

$ 129,892

$ 88,421

Simmons First National Corporation















SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period















For the Quarters Ended Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30 (Unaudited) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 ($ in thousands, except per share data)





































Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



























Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,481,859

$ 3,437,734

$ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (78,228)

(81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617) Total intangibles (1,399,027)

(1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,082,832

$ 2,035,610

$ 2,014,018

$ 1,945,644

$ 2,137,794



















Total assets $ 24,776,816

$ 24,692,783

$ 24,540,877

$ 24,208,162

$ 26,693,620 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (78,228)

(81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617) Total intangibles (1,399,027)

(1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416) Tangible assets $ 23,377,789

$ 23,290,659

$ 23,135,655

$ 22,799,843

$ 25,282,204



















Ratio of common equity to assets 14.05 %

13.92 %

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.30 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.91 %

8.74 %

8.71 %

8.53 %

8.46 %



















Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share





































Total common stockholders' equity $ 3,481,859

$ 3,437,734

$ 3,419,240

$ 3,353,963

$ 3,549,210 Intangible assets:

















Goodwill (1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799) Other intangible assets (78,228)

(81,325)

(84,423)

(87,520)

(90,617) Total intangibles (1,399,027)

(1,402,124)

(1,405,222)

(1,408,319)

(1,411,416) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 2,082,832

$ 2,035,610

$ 2,014,018

$ 1,945,644

$ 2,137,794 Shares of common stock outstanding 144,442,482

145,058,331

144,762,817

144,703,075

125,996,248 Book value per common share $ 24.11

$ 23.70

$ 23.62

$ 23.18

$ 28.17 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.42

$ 14.03

$ 13.91

$ 13.45

$ 16.97



















Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits



































Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank $ 7,213,361

$ 7,385,688

$ 9,640,677

$ 9,565,766

$ 8,407,847 Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured) 2,385,340

2,509,728

2,363,327

2,169,362

2,691,215 Less: Intercompany eliminations 324,404

432,795

2,729,191

2,937,147

1,121,932 Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits $ 4,503,617

$ 4,443,165

$ 4,548,159

$ 4,459,257

$ 4,594,700



















FHLB borrowing availability $ 5,412,000

$ 5,831,000

$ 5,999,000

$ 6,134,000

$ 5,133,000 Unpledged securities 1,488,000

1,571,000

1,480,000

1,575,000

3,697,000 Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and

















Bank Term Funding Program (1) 1,953,000

1,595,000

1,836,000

1,824,000

1,894,000 Additional liquidity sources $ 8,853,000

$ 8,997,000

$ 9,315,000

$ 9,533,000

$ 10,724,000



















Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio 2.0

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.3



(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.