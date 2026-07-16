Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

News provided bySimmons First National Corporation
Jul 16, 2026, 16:38 ET
PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
|
Financial Highlights
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
2Q26 Highlights
|
Income Statement Summary (in millions)
|
Comparisons reflect 2Q26 vs 1Q26
|
Total revenue
|
$ 248.6
|
$ 241.4
|
$214.2
|
Adjusted total revenue1
|
248.6
|
241.4
|
214.2
|
Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)
|
100.8
|
100.7
|
75.6
|
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
|
108.2
|
100.7
|
77.3
|
Provision for credit losses
|
17.4
|
14.6
|
11.9
|
Net income
|
66.7
|
68.5
|
54.8
|
Adjusted net income1
|
72.2
|
68.6
|
56.1
|
Per Share Data
|
Diluted earnings
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.43
|
Adjusted diluted earnings1
|
0.50
|
0.47
|
0.44
|
Cash dividend declared
|
0.2150
|
0.2150
|
0.2125
|
Balance Sheet (in millions)
|
Total loans
|
$18,062
|
$17,933
|
$17,111
|
Total deposits
|
19,728
|
20,203
|
21,825
|
Total assets
|
24,777
|
24,693
|
26,694
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,482
|
3,438
|
3,549
|
Asset Quality
|
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)
|
0.20 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.25 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)
|
1.32
|
1.28
|
1.48
|
Capital Ratios
|
Equity to assets (EA) ratio
|
14.05 %
|
13.92 %
|
13.30 %
|
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
|
8.91
|
8.74
|
8.46
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
|
11.60
|
11.58
|
12.36
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.35
|
14.36
|
14.42
|
Other Ratios
|
Return on average assets
|
1.09 %
|
1.13 %
|
0.82 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets1
|
1.17
|
1.13
|
0.84
|
Return on average common equity
|
7.69
|
8.01
|
6.20
|
Return on average tangible common equity1
|
13.32
|
13.90
|
10.73
|
Adj. return onavg. tangible common equity1
|
14.37
|
13.91
|
10.97
|
Net interest margin (FTE)2
|
3.84
|
3.84
|
3.06
|
Efficiency ratio
|
58.72
|
57.56
|
62.82
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
|
54.26
|
56.16
|
60.52
Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on second quarter 2026 results:
"Simmons delivered continued expansion in returns in the second quarter, reflecting revenue growth coupled with disciplined expense control. Committed loan production reached $1.8 billion, its highest quarterly level in almost four years, partially offset by expected paydowns, while our focus on disciplined loan and deposit pricing supported a stable net interest margin. Underlying trends in asset quality remain constructive, with net charge-offs of 20 basis points, provision expense exceeding net charge-offs by $8.3 million and continued positive trends in classified and criticized loans, even as we manage a single relationship that fully migrated to nonperforming in the second quarter.
During the quarter, the continued execution of efficiency initiatives more than funded our investments in the business, reflecting ongoing progress of our continuous improvement mindset. These actions included the elimination of certain positions and further optimization of our real estate footprint through meaningful square footage reductions. As we look to the remainder of the year, we expect to sharpen our focus on the disciplined execution of these types of initiatives, which we believe will more than fund additional investments designed to further enhance the quality and sustainability of our organic growth outlook."
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $66.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $68.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.43 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2026 were $72.2 million, compared to $68.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $56.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.50, compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.44 for the second quarter of 2025.
For the second quarter of 2026, return on average assets was 1.09 percent and return on average common equity was 7.69 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.17 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 14.37 percent.
The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
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$ in millions, except per share data
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Net income
|
$ 66.7
|
$ 68.5
|
$ 54.8
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
|
6.1
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
1.6
|
FDIC deposit insurance special assessment
|
-
|
(2.0)
|
-
|
Certain professional services
|
-
|
1.2
|
-
|
Total pre-tax impact
|
7.4
|
0.1
|
1.8
|
Tax effect
|
(1.9)
|
-
|
(0.5)
|
Total impact on earnings
|
5.5
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
Adjusted earnings1, 3
|
$ 72.2
|
$ 68.6
|
$ 56.1
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.43
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
|
0.04
|
-
|
-
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.01
|
FDIC deposit insurance special assessment
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
Certain professional services
|
-
|
0.01
|
-
|
Total pre-tax impact
|
0.05
|
-
|
0.01
|
Tax effect
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
-
|
Total impact on earnings
|
0.04
|
-
|
0.01
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.44
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $200.6 million, up $3.5 million, or 7 percent annualized, compared to $197.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 and up $28.8 million, or 17 percent, compared to $171.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $5.9 million increase in interest income, driven by a $7.0 million increase in loan interest income, offset in part by a $2.4 million increase in interest expense. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to a $36.1 million decrease in interest expense, which included a $30.8 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $5.3 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities. The decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year quarter reflected a reduction in wholesale funding as a result of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, as well as a lower interest rate environment.
Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis2 was 3.84 percent, unchanged from first quarter 2026 levels and up 78 basis points compared to 3.06 percent for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin on a year-over-year basis primarily reflected the balance sheet repositioning that was completed during the third quarter of 2025.
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Select Yield/Rates
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Loan yield (FTE)2
|
6.15 %
|
6.16 %
|
6.23 %
|
6.31 %
|
6.26 %
|
Investment securities yield (FTE)2
|
4.26
|
4.25
|
4.30
|
4.01
|
3.48
|
Cost of interest bearing deposits
|
2.46
|
2.47
|
2.62
|
2.86
|
2.97
|
Cost of deposits
|
1.93
|
1.96
|
2.04
|
2.25
|
2.36
|
Net interest spread (FTE)2
|
3.26
|
3.27
|
3.18
|
2.86
|
2.41
|
Net interest margin (FTE)2
|
3.84
|
3.84
|
3.81
|
3.50
|
3.06
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in swap fee income and a positive valuation adjustment on Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investments in the second quarter of 2026, both of which are included in other income in the table below.
|
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
$ 12.3
|
$ 12.7
|
$ 12.7
|
$ 13.0
|
$ 12.6
|
Wealth management fees
|
10.2
|
10.5
|
10.3
|
10.0
|
9.5
|
Debit and credit card fees
|
9.0
|
8.5
|
8.7
|
8.5
|
8.6
|
Mortgage lending income
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
Other service charges and fees
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(801.5)
|
-
|
Other income
|
8.6
|
4.8
|
12.4
|
6.1
|
4.8
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 47.9
|
$ 44.2
|
$ 51.7
|
$(756.2)
|
$ 42.4
|
Adjusted noninterest income1
|
$ 47.9
|
$ 44.2
|
$ 51.7
|
$ 45.9
|
$ 42.4
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $147.7 million, compared to $140.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $138.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services. Collectively, these items totaled $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, $30 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below) adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, $140.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $136.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 58.72 percent, compared to 57.56 percent for the first quarter of 2026 and 62.82 percent for the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 54.26 percent for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 56.16 percent for the first quarter of 2026 and 60.52 percent for the second quarter of 2025.
|
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$ 75.6
|
$ 75.9
|
$ 72.9
|
$ 76.2
|
$ 73.9
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
14.7
|
12.2
|
11.6
|
12.1
|
11.8
|
Furniture and equipment
|
5.7
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
Deposit insurance
|
4.5
|
2.3
|
4.7
|
5.2
|
4.9
|
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Other operating expenses
|
46.6
|
44.5
|
44.8
|
43.0
|
42.3
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$147.7
|
$140.7
|
$139.9
|
$142.0
|
$138.6
|
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1
|
$ 74.3
|
$ 75.6
|
$ 72.9
|
$ 75.9
|
$ 72.3
|
Adjusted other operating expenses1
|
44.2
|
43.1
|
44.0
|
41.5
|
42.5
|
Adjusted noninterest expense1
|
140.3
|
140.6
|
138.6
|
139.7
|
136.8
|
Efficiency ratio
|
58.72 %
|
57.56 %
|
55.52 %
|
(25.11) %
|
62.82 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
|
54.26
|
56.16
|
53.64
|
57.72
|
60.52
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,909
|
2,913
|
2,917
|
2,883
|
2,947
|
Number of financial centers
|
220
|
221
|
222
|
223
|
223
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $18.1 billion, up $129.5 million, or 3 percent annualized, compared to $17.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, and up $951.3 million, or 6 percent, compared to $17.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was driven by increases in agricultural, commercial real estate and consumer and other portfolios, offset in part by a decrease in real estate construction. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $4.4 billion, compared to $4.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $3.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, and ready-to-close commercial loans totaled $374 million with a weighted average rate of 6.73 percent.
|
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
$ in millions
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Total loans
|
$18,062
|
$17,933
|
$17,492
|
$17,189
|
$17,111
|
Unfunded loan commitments
|
4,384
|
4,068
|
3,871
|
3,955
|
3,947
Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $19.7 billion, compared to $20.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up $60.8 million, or 6 percent annualized, compared to $4.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Interest bearing deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2026 totaled $15.4 billion, compared to $15.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $17.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in interest bearing deposits on a linked quarter basis was driven by lower levels of interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts, and time deposits, coupled with a reduction in the utilization of brokered deposits given pricing relative to FHLB advances. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.
Other borrowings at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $941.3 million, compared to $446.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $634.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in other borrowings on a linked quarter basis reflected increased utilization of short-term FHLB advances given favorable pricing.
|
Deposits
$ in millions
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
$ 4,350
|
$ 4,290
|
$ 4,330
|
$ 4,377
|
$ 4,468
|
Interest bearing transaction accounts
|
10,332
|
10,667
|
10,453
|
10,289
|
10,532
|
Time deposits
|
3,233
|
3,334
|
3,508
|
3,331
|
3,588
|
Brokered deposits
|
1,813
|
1,912
|
1,893
|
1,841
|
3,237
|
Total deposits
|
$19,728
|
$20,203
|
$20,184
|
$19,838
|
$21,825
|
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
|
22 %
|
21 %
|
21 %
|
22 %
|
20 %
|
Total loans to total deposits
|
92
|
89
|
87
|
87
|
78
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2026 were 20 basis points, compared to 21 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 and 25 basis points in the second quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $8.3 million during the second quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $238.2 million, compared to $229.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $253.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was 1.32 percent, compared to 1.28 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 1.48 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025.
Loans past due 30-89 days as a percentage of total loans were 29 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 51 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 17 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 totaled $166.0 million, compared to $141.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $157.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected further migration of the remaining portion of a single 1-4 family real estate construction relationship previously disclosed in the first quarter of 2026. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2026 at 143 percent, compared to 162 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 161 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 72 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 63 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 62 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025.
|
Asset Quality
$ in millions
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
1.32 %
|
1.28 %
|
1.28 %
|
1.50 %
|
1.48 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
|
143
|
162
|
199
|
168
|
161
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.92
|
0.79
|
0.64
|
0.90
|
0.92
|
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
|
0.20
|
0.21
|
1.12
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
|
0.21
|
0.21
|
0.47
|
0.24
|
0.24
|
Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans
|
0.29
|
0.51
|
0.27
|
0.11
|
0.17
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
$166.1
|
$141.9
|
$112.7
|
$153.9
|
$157.2
|
Total other nonperforming assets
|
11.1
|
12.6
|
12.4
|
6.8
|
9.5
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$177.2
|
$154.5
|
$125.1
|
$160.7
|
$166.7
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
$25.6
|
$25.6
|
$25.6
|
$25.6
|
$25.6
Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $3.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $24.11, compared to $23.70 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $28.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $14.42, compared to $14.03 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $16.97 at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $35.6 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025.
Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was 14.1 percent, compared to 13.9 percent at the end of first quarter of 2026 and 13.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.9 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 8.7 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 8.5 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Both Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to maintain regulatory capital ratios significantly above "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.
|
Select Capital Ratios
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Stockholders' equity to total assets
|
14.1 %
|
13.9 %
|
13.9 %
|
13.9 %
|
13.3 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
|
8.9
|
8.7
|
8.7
|
8.5
|
8.5
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
|
11.6
|
11.6
|
11.6
|
11.5
|
12.4
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
10.2
|
10.1
|
10.1
|
9.6
|
10.0
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.6
|
11.6
|
11.6
|
11.5
|
12.4
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.4
|
14.4
|
14.4
|
15.1
|
14.4
Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2026, Simmons repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $21.52 under its 2026 stock repurchase program (2026 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2026 Program as of June 30, 2026, was approximately $161 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2026 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2026 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
|
(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
|
(2) FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
|
(3) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"
Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 17, 2026. Interested parties can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10210202. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services.
In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that the Company has not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action or increase cybersecurity threats; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
($ in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
|
$ 377,602
|
$ 342,603
|
$ 380,439
|
$ 377,604
|
$ 398,081
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
|
211,882
|
205,880
|
331,474
|
266,013
|
246,381
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
589,484
|
548,483
|
711,913
|
643,617
|
644,462
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,591,531
|
Investment securities - available-for-sale
|
3,077,181
|
3,152,286
|
3,266,221
|
3,319,277
|
2,405,320
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
16,450
|
14,311
|
17,438
|
15,507
|
16,972
|
Assets held in trading accounts
|
14,541
|
14,543
|
11,685
|
12,695
|
-
|
Loans:
|
Loans
|
18,062,369
|
17,932,883
|
17,492,179
|
17,188,817
|
17,111,096
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(238,227)
|
(229,908)
|
(224,377)
|
(258,006)
|
(253,537)
|
Net loans
|
17,824,142
|
17,702,975
|
17,267,802
|
16,930,811
|
16,857,559
|
Premises and equipment
|
552,435
|
557,873
|
561,220
|
568,343
|
573,160
|
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
|
11,080
|
12,475
|
12,009
|
6,386
|
8,794
|
Interest receivable
|
103,016
|
101,557
|
104,062
|
104,383
|
120,443
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
545,252
|
542,486
|
540,001
|
539,372
|
535,481
|
Goodwill
|
1,320,799
|
1,320,799
|
1,320,799
|
1,320,799
|
1,320,799
|
Other intangible assets
|
78,228
|
81,325
|
84,423
|
87,520
|
90,617
|
Other assets
|
644,108
|
643,570
|
643,204
|
659,352
|
528,382
|
Total assets
|
$ 24,776,816
|
$ 24,692,783
|
$ 24,540,877
|
$ 24,208,162
|
$ 26,693,620
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
|
$ 4,350,474
|
$ 4,289,697
|
$ 4,330,211
|
$ 4,377,232
|
$ 4,468,237
|
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
|
11,133,265
|
11,311,979
|
11,141,169
|
10,932,914
|
11,176,791
|
Time deposits
|
4,244,371
|
4,601,107
|
4,712,658
|
4,527,587
|
6,179,962
|
Total deposits
|
19,728,110
|
20,202,783
|
20,184,038
|
19,837,733
|
21,824,990
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
under agreements to repurchase
|
46,216
|
8,708
|
21,383
|
22,348
|
31,306
|
Other borrowings
|
941,256
|
446,756
|
302,253
|
18,832
|
634,349
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
312,028
|
315,700
|
317,714
|
648,976
|
366,369
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
267,347
|
281,102
|
296,249
|
326,310
|
287,396
|
Total liabilities
|
21,294,957
|
21,255,049
|
21,121,637
|
20,854,199
|
23,144,410
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
1,444
|
1,451
|
1,448
|
1,447
|
1,260
|
Surplus
|
2,837,845
|
2,848,952
|
2,846,581
|
2,848,977
|
2,518,286
|
Undivided profits
|
937,307
|
901,696
|
864,341
|
817,022
|
1,410,564
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(294,737)
|
(314,365)
|
(293,130)
|
(313,483)
|
(380,900)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
3,481,859
|
3,437,734
|
3,419,240
|
3,353,963
|
3,549,210
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 24,776,816
|
$ 24,692,783
|
$ 24,540,877
|
$ 24,208,162
|
$ 26,693,620
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
Loans (including fees)
|
$ 274,271
|
$ 267,287
|
$ 270,868
|
$ 269,210
|
$ 265,373
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
|
2,058
|
2,320
|
2,485
|
6,421
|
2,531
|
Investment securities
|
31,013
|
31,882
|
33,833
|
37,464
|
46,898
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
202
|
203
|
227
|
229
|
221
|
Assets held in trading accounts
|
136
|
122
|
118
|
99
|
-
|
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|
307,680
|
301,814
|
307,531
|
313,423
|
315,023
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Time deposits
|
36,996
|
39,949
|
41,989
|
49,064
|
57,231
|
Other deposits
|
58,536
|
57,653
|
60,516
|
67,546
|
69,108
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
-
|
sold under agreements to repurchase
|
426
|
36
|
57
|
72
|
59
|
Other borrowings
|
5,873
|
1,746
|
2,138
|
2,957
|
10,613
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
5,222
|
5,262
|
5,535
|
7,123
|
6,188
|
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|
107,053
|
104,646
|
110,235
|
126,762
|
143,199
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
200,627
|
197,168
|
197,296
|
186,661
|
171,824
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
17,434
|
14,622
|
15,116
|
15,180
|
11,945
|
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,214)
|
-
|
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
17,434
|
14,622
|
15,116
|
11,966
|
11,945
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
183,193
|
182,546
|
182,180
|
174,695
|
159,879
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
12,329
|
12,656
|
12,669
|
13,045
|
12,588
|
Debit and credit card fees
|
9,008
|
8,503
|
8,660
|
8,478
|
8,567
|
Wealth management fees
|
10,240
|
10,533
|
10,337
|
9,965
|
9,464
|
Mortgage lending income
|
1,994
|
1,854
|
2,232
|
2,259
|
1,687
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
4,218
|
4,218
|
3,942
|
3,943
|
3,890
|
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
|
1,551
|
1,606
|
1,503
|
1,474
|
1,321
|
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(801,492)
|
-
|
Other income
|
8,599
|
4,827
|
12,365
|
6,141
|
4,837
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
|
47,939
|
44,197
|
51,708
|
(756,187)
|
42,354
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
75,590
|
75,885
|
72,924
|
76,249
|
73,862
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
14,715
|
12,218
|
11,636
|
12,106
|
11,844
|
Furniture and equipment expense
|
5,739
|
5,423
|
5,304
|
5,275
|
5,474
|
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
|
695
|
315
|
432
|
200
|
216
|
Deposit insurance
|
4,450
|
2,295
|
4,736
|
5,175
|
4,917
|
Other operating expenses
|
46,550
|
44,537
|
44,830
|
43,027
|
42,276
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
147,739
|
140,673
|
139,862
|
142,032
|
138,589
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
83,393
|
86,070
|
94,026
|
(723,524)
|
63,644
|
Provision for income taxes
|
16,702
|
17,526
|
15,948
|
(160,732)
|
8,871
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$ 66,691
|
$ 68,544
|
$ 78,078
|
$ (562,792)
|
$ 54,773
|
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.54
|
$ (4.01)
|
$ 0.43
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.54
|
$ (4.00)
|
$ 0.43
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
($ in thousands)
|
Tier 1 capital
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,481,859
|
$ 3,437,734
|
$ 3,419,240
|
$ 3,353,963
|
$ 3,549,210
|
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
|
(1,367,717)
|
(1,370,562)
|
(1,374,839)
|
(1,376,255)
|
(1,379,104)
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
|
294,737
|
314,365
|
293,130
|
313,483
|
380,900
|
Total Tier 1 capital
|
2,408,879
|
2,381,537
|
2,337,531
|
2,291,191
|
2,551,006
|
Tier 2 capital
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
312,028
|
315,700
|
317,714
|
648,976
|
366,369
|
Subordinated debt phase out
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(198,000)
|
(198,000)
|
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
|
reserve for unfunded commitments
|
259,693
|
255,537
|
250,006
|
248,710
|
258,079
|
Total Tier 2 capital
|
571,721
|
571,237
|
567,720
|
699,686
|
426,448
|
Total risk-based capital
|
$ 2,980,600
|
$ 2,952,774
|
$ 2,905,251
|
$ 2,990,877
|
$ 2,977,454
|
Risk weighted assets
|
$ 20,771,268
|
$ 20,565,445
|
$ 20,106,493
|
$ 19,861,879
|
$ 20,646,324
|
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
|
$ 23,617,439
|
$ 23,487,513
|
$ 23,224,638
|
$ 23,963,356
|
$ 25,606,135
|
Ratios at end of quarter
|
Equity to assets
|
14.05 %
|
13.92 %
|
13.93 %
|
13.85 %
|
13.30 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|
8.91 %
|
8.74 %
|
8.71 %
|
8.53 %
|
8.46 %
|
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
|
11.60 %
|
11.58 %
|
11.63 %
|
11.54 %
|
12.36 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
10.20 %
|
10.14 %
|
10.06 %
|
9.56 %
|
9.96 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.60 %
|
11.58 %
|
11.63 %
|
11.54 %
|
12.36 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.35 %
|
14.36 %
|
14.45 %
|
15.07 %
|
14.42 %
|
(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Investment Securities
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
($ in thousands)
|
Investment Securities - End of Period
|
Held-to-Maturity
|
U.S. Government agencies
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 457,228
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,024,313
|
State and political subdivisions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,855,614
|
Other securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
254,376
|
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,591,531
|
Available-for-Sale
|
U.S. Treasury
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 400
|
U.S. Government agencies
|
44,425
|
46,329
|
47,172
|
48,355
|
49,498
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
2,061,760
|
2,128,732
|
2,201,958
|
2,249,593
|
1,349,991
|
State and political subdivisions
|
865,467
|
838,880
|
859,071
|
845,371
|
807,842
|
Other securities
|
105,529
|
138,345
|
158,020
|
175,958
|
197,589
|
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
|
3,077,181
|
3,152,286
|
3,266,221
|
3,319,277
|
2,405,320
|
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
|
$ 3,077,181
|
$ 3,152,286
|
$ 3,266,221
|
$ 3,319,277
|
$ 5,996,851
|
Fair value - HTM investment securities
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 2,891,974
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Loans
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
($ in thousands)
|
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
|
Consumer:
|
Credit cards
|
$ 174,148
|
$ 172,610
|
$ 175,760
|
$ 173,020
|
$ 176,166
|
Other consumer
|
99,117
|
96,387
|
115,472
|
112,335
|
123,831
|
Total consumer
|
273,265
|
268,997
|
291,232
|
285,355
|
299,997
|
Real Estate:
|
Construction
|
2,577,630
|
2,621,859
|
2,873,807
|
2,874,823
|
2,784,578
|
Single-family residential
|
2,564,282
|
2,566,162
|
2,607,450
|
2,617,849
|
2,625,717
|
Other commercial real estate
|
8,828,771
|
8,764,648
|
8,289,968
|
7,875,649
|
7,961,412
|
Total real estate
|
13,970,683
|
13,952,669
|
13,771,225
|
13,368,321
|
13,371,707
|
Commercial:
|
Commercial
|
2,516,607
|
2,521,440
|
2,382,339
|
2,397,388
|
2,440,507
|
Agricultural
|
426,522
|
333,508
|
306,300
|
353,181
|
333,078
|
Total commercial
|
2,943,129
|
2,854,948
|
2,688,639
|
2,750,569
|
2,773,585
|
Other
|
875,292
|
856,269
|
741,083
|
784,572
|
665,807
|
Total loans
|
$ 18,062,369
|
$ 17,932,883
|
$ 17,492,179
|
$ 17,188,817
|
$ 17,111,096
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
($ in thousands)
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|
Beginning balance
|
$ 229,908
|
$ 224,377
|
$ 258,006
|
$ 253,537
|
$ 252,168
|
Loans charged off:
|
Credit cards
|
1,368
|
1,677
|
1,346
|
1,862
|
1,702
|
Other consumer
|
350
|
590
|
550
|
600
|
351
|
Real estate
|
5,465
|
6,629
|
25,850
|
1,350
|
1,450
|
Commercial
|
3,520
|
1,666
|
22,004
|
8,079
|
8,257
|
Total loans charged off
|
10,703
|
10,562
|
49,750
|
11,891
|
11,760
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|
Credit cards
|
244
|
468
|
347
|
257
|
334
|
Other consumer
|
381
|
301
|
163
|
303
|
294
|
Real estate
|
151
|
449
|
105
|
115
|
87
|
Commercial
|
812
|
253
|
390
|
505
|
469
|
Total recoveries
|
1,588
|
1,471
|
1,005
|
1,180
|
1,184
|
Net loans charged off
|
9,115
|
9,091
|
48,745
|
10,711
|
10,576
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
17,434
|
14,622
|
15,116
|
15,180
|
11,945
|
Balance, end of quarter
|
$ 238,227
|
$ 229,908
|
$ 224,377
|
$ 258,006
|
$ 253,537
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonperforming loans:
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 165,295
|
$ 141,233
|
$ 111,791
|
$ 153,516
|
$ 156,453
|
Loans past due 90 days or more
|
753
|
647
|
948
|
423
|
709
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
166,048
|
141,880
|
112,739
|
153,939
|
157,162
|
Other nonperforming assets:
|
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
|
11,080
|
12,475
|
12,009
|
6,386
|
8,794
|
Other nonperforming assets
|
60
|
181
|
323
|
392
|
759
|
Total other nonperforming assets
|
11,140
|
12,656
|
12,332
|
6,778
|
9,553
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 177,188
|
$ 154,536
|
$ 125,071
|
$ 160,717
|
$ 166,715
|
Loans past due 30-89 days (excluding nonaccrual)
|
$ 52,308
|
$ 91,245
|
$ 47,016
|
$ 19,207
|
$ 28,313
|
Ratios
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
1.32 %
|
1.28 %
|
1.28 %
|
1.50 %
|
1.48 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
143 %
|
162 %
|
199 %
|
168 %
|
161 %
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.92 %
|
0.79 %
|
0.64 %
|
0.90 %
|
0.92 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.72 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.51 %
|
0.66 %
|
0.62 %
|
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
|
0.20 %
|
0.21 %
|
1.12 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.25 %
|
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
|
0.21 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.47 %
|
0.24 %
|
0.24 %
|
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
|
average credit card loans (QTD)
|
2.57 %
|
2.81 %
|
2.23 %
|
3.64 %
|
2.99 %
|
Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans
|
0.29 %
|
0.51 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.17 %
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks
|
and federal funds sold
|
$ 199,704
|
$ 2,058
|
4.13 %
|
$ 251,620
|
$ 2,320
|
3.74 %
|
$ 219,928
|
$ 2,531
|
4.62 %
|
Investment securities - taxable
|
2,301,053
|
25,472
|
4.44 %
|
2,408,546
|
26,311
|
4.43 %
|
3,483,805
|
31,233
|
3.60 %
|
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
|
802,448
|
7,502
|
3.75 %
|
820,278
|
7,542
|
3.73 %
|
2,564,037
|
21,210
|
3.32 %
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
13,556
|
202
|
5.98 %
|
13,800
|
203
|
5.97 %
|
13,063
|
221
|
6.79 %
|
Assets held in trading accounts
|
14,731
|
136
|
3.70 %
|
13,748
|
122
|
3.60 %
|
-
|
-
|
0.00 %
|
Loans - including fees (FTE)
|
17,956,572
|
275,339
|
6.15 %
|
17,658,807
|
268,328
|
6.16 %
|
17,046,802
|
266,250
|
6.26 %
|
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
|
21,288,064
|
310,709
|
5.85 %
|
21,166,799
|
304,826
|
5.84 %
|
23,327,635
|
321,445
|
5.53 %
|
Non-earning assets
|
3,349,957
|
3,366,206
|
3,317,496
|
Total assets
|
$ 24,638,021
|
$ 24,533,005
|
$ 26,645,131
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Interest bearing transaction and
|
savings accounts
|
$ 11,192,627
|
$ 58,536
|
2.10 %
|
$ 11,328,148
|
$ 57,653
|
2.06 %
|
$ 11,220,060
|
$ 69,108
|
2.47 %
|
Time deposits
|
4,406,355
|
36,996
|
3.37 %
|
4,678,058
|
39,949
|
3.46 %
|
5,820,499
|
57,231
|
3.94 %
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
15,598,982
|
95,532
|
2.46 %
|
16,006,206
|
97,602
|
2.47 %
|
17,040,559
|
126,339
|
2.97 %
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
sold under agreement to repurchase
|
57,758
|
426
|
2.96 %
|
17,743
|
36
|
0.82 %
|
32,565
|
59
|
0.73 %
|
Other borrowings
|
635,693
|
5,873
|
3.71 %
|
192,345
|
1,746
|
3.68 %
|
960,817
|
10,613
|
4.43 %
|
Subordinated notes and debentures
|
314,108
|
5,222
|
6.67 %
|
318,635
|
5,262
|
6.70 %
|
366,350
|
6,188
|
6.77 %
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
16,606,541
|
107,053
|
2.59 %
|
16,534,929
|
104,646
|
2.57 %
|
18,400,291
|
143,199
|
3.12 %
|
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
4,272,088
|
4,229,952
|
4,390,454
|
Other liabilities
|
280,861
|
297,864
|
308,223
|
Total liabilities
|
21,159,490
|
21,062,745
|
23,098,968
|
Stockholders' equity
|
3,478,531
|
3,470,260
|
3,546,163
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 24,638,021
|
$ 24,533,005
|
$ 26,645,131
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$ 203,656
|
$ 200,180
|
$ 178,246
|
Net interest spread (FTE)
|
3.26 %
|
3.27 %
|
2.41 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
3.84 %
|
3.84 %
|
3.06 %
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
($ in thousands, except share data)
|
QUARTER-TO-DATE
|
Financial Highlights - As Reported
|
Net Income (loss)
|
$ 66,691
|
$ 68,544
|
$ 78,078
|
$ (562,792)
|
$ 54,773
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.46
|
0.47
|
0.54
|
(4.00)
|
0.43
|
Return on average assets
|
1.09 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.28 %
|
-8.96 %
|
0.82 %
|
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|
1.19 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.40 %
|
-9.46 %
|
0.91 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
7.69 %
|
8.01 %
|
9.08 %
|
-66.29 %
|
6.20 %
|
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|
13.32 %
|
13.90 %
|
15.92 %
|
-113.56 %
|
10.73 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
3.84 %
|
3.84 %
|
3.81 %
|
3.50 %
|
3.06 %
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
58.72 %
|
57.56 %
|
55.52 %
|
-25.11 %
|
62.82 %
|
FTE adjustment
|
3,029
|
3,012
|
2,890
|
3,811
|
6,422
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
145,323,958
|
145,340,410
|
145,210,222
|
140,648,704
|
126,406,453
|
Shares repurchased under plan
|
662,082
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Average price of shares repurchased
|
21.52
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.215
|
0.215
|
0.213
|
0.213
|
0.213
|
Accretable yield on acquired loans
|
778
|
902
|
749
|
725
|
1,263
|
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
|
Adjusted earnings
|
$ 72,171
|
$ 68,566
|
$ 78,975
|
$ 64,930
|
$ 56,071
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
0.50
|
0.47
|
0.54
|
0.46
|
0.44
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
1.17 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.03 %
|
0.84 %
|
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|
1.29 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.41 %
|
1.13 %
|
0.93 %
|
Adjusted return on average common equity
|
8.32 %
|
8.01 %
|
9.19 %
|
7.65 %
|
6.34 %
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
|
14.37 %
|
13.91 %
|
16.10 %
|
13.62 %
|
10.97 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
|
54.26 %
|
56.16 %
|
53.64 %
|
57.72 %
|
60.52 %
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Financial Highlights - GAAP
|
Net Income (loss)
|
$ 135,235
|
$ 68,544
|
$ (397,553)
|
$ (475,631)
|
$ 87,161
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.93
|
0.47
|
(2.95)
|
(3.63)
|
0.69
|
Return on average assets
|
1.11 %
|
1.13 %
|
-1.55 %
|
-2.44 %
|
0.66 %
|
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|
1.22 %
|
1.24 %
|
-1.60 %
|
-2.54 %
|
0.74 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
7.85 %
|
8.01 %
|
-11.45 %
|
-18.21 %
|
4.94 %
|
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|
13.61 %
|
13.90 %
|
-18.84 %
|
-30.13 %
|
8.67 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
3.84 %
|
3.84 %
|
3.32 %
|
3.17 %
|
3.01 %
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
58.15 %
|
57.56 %
|
460.26 %
|
-329.30 %
|
64.86 %
|
FTE adjustment
|
6,041
|
3,012
|
19,537
|
16,647
|
12,836
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
145,335,181
|
145,340,410
|
134,731,180
|
131,132,891
|
126,325,650
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.430
|
0.215
|
0.850
|
0.638
|
0.425
|
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
|
Adjusted earnings
|
$ 140,737
|
$ 68,566
|
$ 233,098
|
$ 154,123
|
$ 89,193
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
0.97
|
0.47
|
1.73
|
1.18
|
0.71
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
1.15 %
|
1.13 %
|
0.91 %
|
0.79 %
|
0.67 %
|
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|
1.26 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.00 %
|
0.87 %
|
0.75 %
|
Adjusted return on average common equity
|
8.17 %
|
8.01 %
|
6.71 %
|
5.90 %
|
5.06 %
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
|
14.14 %
|
13.91 %
|
11.78 %
|
10.37 %
|
8.86 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
|
55.20 %
|
56.16 %
|
58.92 %
|
60.90 %
|
62.62 %
|
END OF PERIOD
|
Book value per share
|
$ 24.11
|
$ 23.70
|
$ 23.62
|
$ 23.18
|
$ 28.17
|
Tangible book value per share
|
14.42
|
14.03
|
13.91
|
13.45
|
16.97
|
Shares outstanding
|
144,442,482
|
145,058,331
|
144,762,817
|
144,703,075
|
125,996,248
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,909
|
2,913
|
2,917
|
2,883
|
2,947
|
Total number of financial centers
|
220
|
221
|
222
|
223
|
223
|
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
QUARTER-TO-DATE
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 66,691
|
$ 68,544
|
$ 78,078
|
$ (562,792)
|
$ 54,773
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
570
|
-
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
-
|
(1,984)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Certain professional services
|
-
|
1,200
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
1,320
|
283
|
-
|
305
|
1,594
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
|
-
|
-
|
1,118
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
801,492
|
-
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
|
6,099
|
531
|
85
|
2,004
|
163
|
Tax effect of certain items (1)
|
(1,939)
|
(8)
|
(318)
|
(176,649)
|
(459)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
5,480
|
22
|
897
|
627,722
|
1,298
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)
|
$ 72,171
|
$ 68,566
|
$ 78,975
|
$ 64,930
|
$ 56,071
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.54
|
$ (4.00)
|
$ 0.43
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Certain professional services
|
-
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5.70
|
-
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
|
0.04
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
-
|
Tax effect of certain items (1)
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
(1.25)
|
-
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
0.04
|
-
|
-
|
4.46
|
0.01
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.44
|
(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items
|
(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."
|
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
|
QUARTER-TO-DATE
|
Noninterest income
|
$ 47,939
|
$ 44,197
|
$ 51,708
|
$ (756,187)
|
$ 42,354
|
Certain noninterest income items
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
570
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
801,492
|
-
|
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 47,939
|
$ 44,197
|
$ 51,708
|
$ 45,875
|
$ 42,354
|
Other income
|
$ 8,599
|
$ 4,827
|
$ 12,365
|
$ 6,141
|
$ 4,837
|
Certain other income items
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
570
|
-
|
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 8,599
|
$ 4,827
|
$ 12,365
|
$ 6,711
|
$ 4,837
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 147,739
|
$ 140,673
|
$ 139,862
|
$ 142,032
|
$ 138,589
|
Certain noninterest expense items
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
(1,320)
|
(283)
|
-
|
(305)
|
(1,594)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
-
|
1,984
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Certain professional services
|
-
|
(1,200)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
(12)
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
|
-
|
-
|
(1,118)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
|
(6,099)
|
(531)
|
(85)
|
(2,004)
|
(163)
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
140,320
|
140,643
|
138,647
|
139,723
|
136,832
|
Less: Fraud event
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)
|
$ 140,320
|
$ 140,643
|
$ 138,647
|
$ 139,723
|
$ 136,832
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$ 75,590
|
$ 75,885
|
$ 72,924
|
$ 76,249
|
$ 73,862
|
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
(1,320)
|
(283)
|
-
|
(305)
|
(1,594)
|
Other
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
|
$ 74,274
|
$ 75,602
|
$ 72,924
|
$ 75,943
|
$ 72,269
|
Other operating expenses
|
$ 46,550
|
$ 44,537
|
$ 44,830
|
$ 43,027
|
$ 42,276
|
Certain other operating expenses items
|
Certain professional services
|
-
|
(1,200)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
(12)
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
|
-
|
-
|
(1,118)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
|
(2,399)
|
(205)
|
327
|
(1,556)
|
255
|
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ 44,151
|
$ 43,132
|
$ 44,027
|
$ 41,471
|
$ 42,531
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 135,235
|
$ 68,544
|
$ (397,553)
|
$ (475,631)
|
$ 87,161
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
570
|
570
|
-
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
(1,984)
|
(1,984)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Certain professional services
|
1,200
|
1,200
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
1,603
|
283
|
1,899
|
1,899
|
1,594
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
|
-
|
-
|
1,118
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
801,492
|
801,492
|
-
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
|
6,630
|
531
|
3,246
|
3,161
|
1,157
|
Tax effect of certain items (1)
|
(1,947)
|
(8)
|
(177,686)
|
(177,368)
|
(719)
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
5,502
|
22
|
630,651
|
629,754
|
2,032
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)
|
$ 140,737
|
$ 68,566
|
$ 233,098
|
$ 154,123
|
$ 89,193
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.47
|
$ (2.95)
|
$ (3.63)
|
$ 0.69
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Certain professional services
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
|
-
|
-
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
5.95
|
6.11
|
-
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
|
0.04
|
-
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
Tax effect of certain items (1)
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(1.32)
|
(1.34)
|
-
|
Certain items, net of tax
|
0.04
|
-
|
4.68
|
4.81
|
0.02
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.97
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 1.73
|
$ 1.18
|
$ 0.71
|
(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items
|
(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."
|
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Noninterest income
|
$ 92,136
|
$ 44,197
|
$ (615,970)
|
$ (667,678)
|
$ 88,509
|
Certain noninterest income items
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
570
|
570
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
801,492
|
801,492
|
-
|
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 92,136
|
$ 44,197
|
$ 186,092
|
$ 134,384
|
$ 88,509
|
Other income
|
$ 13,426
|
$ 4,827
|
$ 31,350
|
$ 18,985
|
$ 12,844
|
Certain other income items
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
570
|
570
|
-
|
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 13,426
|
$ 4,827
|
$ 31,920
|
$ 19,555
|
$ 12,844
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 288,412
|
$ 140,673
|
$ 565,063
|
$ 425,201
|
$ 283,169
|
Certain noninterest expense items
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
(1,603)
|
(283)
|
(1,899)
|
(1,899)
|
(1,594)
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
1,984
|
1,984
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Certain professional services
|
(1,200)
|
(1,200)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
(12)
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
|
-
|
-
|
(1,118)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
|
(6,630)
|
(531)
|
(3,246)
|
(3,161)
|
(1,157)
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
280,963
|
140,643
|
558,788
|
420,141
|
280,418
|
Less: Fraud event
|
-
|
-
|
(4,300)
|
(4,300)
|
(4,300)
|
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)
|
$ 280,963
|
$ 140,643
|
$ 554,488
|
$ 415,841
|
$ 276,118
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$ 151,475
|
$ 75,885
|
$ 297,859
|
$ 224,935
|
$ 148,686
|
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
(1,603)
|
(283)
|
(1,899)
|
(1,899)
|
(1,594)
|
Other
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
|
$ 149,876
|
$ 75,602
|
$ 295,960
|
$ 223,036
|
$ 147,093
|
Other operating expenses
|
$ 91,087
|
$ 44,537
|
$ 176,184
|
$ 131,354
|
$ 88,327
|
Certain other operating expenses items
|
Certain professional services
|
(1,200)
|
(1,200)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
(12)
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
|
-
|
-
|
(1,118)
|
-
|
-
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
|
(2,604)
|
(205)
|
(1,135)
|
(1,462)
|
94
|
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ 87,283
|
$ 43,132
|
$ 173,919
|
$ 129,892
|
$ 88,421
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
Total common stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,481,859
|
$ 3,437,734
|
$ 3,419,240
|
$ 3,353,963
|
$ 3,549,210
|
Intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(78,228)
|
(81,325)
|
(84,423)
|
(87,520)
|
(90,617)
|
Total intangibles
|
(1,399,027)
|
(1,402,124)
|
(1,405,222)
|
(1,408,319)
|
(1,411,416)
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$ 2,082,832
|
$ 2,035,610
|
$ 2,014,018
|
$ 1,945,644
|
$ 2,137,794
|
Total assets
|
$ 24,776,816
|
$ 24,692,783
|
$ 24,540,877
|
$ 24,208,162
|
$ 26,693,620
|
Intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(78,228)
|
(81,325)
|
(84,423)
|
(87,520)
|
(90,617)
|
Total intangibles
|
(1,399,027)
|
(1,402,124)
|
(1,405,222)
|
(1,408,319)
|
(1,411,416)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 23,377,789
|
$ 23,290,659
|
$ 23,135,655
|
$ 22,799,843
|
$ 25,282,204
|
Ratio of common equity to assets
|
14.05 %
|
13.92 %
|
13.93 %
|
13.85 %
|
13.30 %
|
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
8.91 %
|
8.74 %
|
8.71 %
|
8.53 %
|
8.46 %
|
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
|
Total common stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,481,859
|
$ 3,437,734
|
$ 3,419,240
|
$ 3,353,963
|
$ 3,549,210
|
Intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(78,228)
|
(81,325)
|
(84,423)
|
(87,520)
|
(90,617)
|
Total intangibles
|
(1,399,027)
|
(1,402,124)
|
(1,405,222)
|
(1,408,319)
|
(1,411,416)
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
$ 2,082,832
|
$ 2,035,610
|
$ 2,014,018
|
$ 1,945,644
|
$ 2,137,794
|
Shares of common stock outstanding
|
144,442,482
|
145,058,331
|
144,762,817
|
144,703,075
|
125,996,248
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 24.11
|
$ 23.70
|
$ 23.62
|
$ 23.18
|
$ 28.17
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 14.42
|
$ 14.03
|
$ 13.91
|
$ 13.45
|
$ 16.97
|
Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits
|
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
|
$ 7,213,361
|
$ 7,385,688
|
$ 9,640,677
|
$ 9,565,766
|
$ 8,407,847
|
Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)
|
2,385,340
|
2,509,728
|
2,363,327
|
2,169,362
|
2,691,215
|
Less: Intercompany eliminations
|
324,404
|
432,795
|
2,729,191
|
2,937,147
|
1,121,932
|
Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits
|
$ 4,503,617
|
$ 4,443,165
|
$ 4,548,159
|
$ 4,459,257
|
$ 4,594,700
|
FHLB borrowing availability
|
$ 5,412,000
|
$ 5,831,000
|
$ 5,999,000
|
$ 6,134,000
|
$ 5,133,000
|
Unpledged securities
|
1,488,000
|
1,571,000
|
1,480,000
|
1,575,000
|
3,697,000
|
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
|
Bank Term Funding Program (1)
|
1,953,000
|
1,595,000
|
1,836,000
|
1,824,000
|
1,894,000
|
Additional liquidity sources
|
$ 8,853,000
|
$ 8,997,000
|
$ 9,315,000
|
$ 9,533,000
|
$ 10,724,000
|
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
SFNC
|
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
(Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
($ in thousands)
|
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 66,691
|
$ 68,544
|
$ 78,078
|
$ (562,792)
|
$ 54,773
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|
2,287
|
2,288
|
2,288
|
2,287
|
2,289
|
Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 68,978
|
$ 70,832
|
$ 80,366
|
$ (560,505)
|
$ 57,062
|
Certain items (non-GAAP)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
570
|
-
|
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
|
-
|
(1,984)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Certain professional services
|
-
|
1,200
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Severance/early retirement program costs
|
1,320
|
283
|
-
|
305
|
1,594
|
Termination of vendor and software services
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
|
-
|
-
|
1,118
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
801,492
|
-
|
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
|
6,099
|
531
|
85
|
2,004
|
163
|
Tax effect of certain items (1)
|
(1,939)
|
(8)
|
(318)
|
(176,649)
|
(459)
|
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
|
72,171
|
68,566
|
78,975
|
64,930
|
56,071
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|
2,287
|
2,288
|
2,288
|
2,287
|
2,289
|
Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 74,458
|
$ 70,854
|
$ 81,263
|
$ 67,217
|
$ 58,360
|
Average total assets
|
$ 24,638,021
|
$ 24,533,005
|
$ 24,254,447
|
$ 24,914,922
|
$ 26,645,131
|
Average intangible assets:
|
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
(1,320,799)
|
Other intangibles
|
(80,123)
|
(83,248)
|
(86,206)
|
(89,349)
|
(92,432)
|
Total average intangibles
|
(1,400,922)
|
(1,404,047)
|
(1,407,005)
|
(1,410,148)
|
(1,413,231)
|
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$ 23,237,099
|
$ 23,128,958
|
$ 22,847,442
|
$ 23,504,774
|
$ 25,231,900
|
Return on average assets
|
1.09 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.28 %
|
-8.96 %
|
0.82 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.17 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.03 %
|
0.84 %
|
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.19 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.40 %
|
-9.46 %
0.91 %
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