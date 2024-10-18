Simmons First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on third quarter 2024 results:

Simmons' third quarter results were highlighted by positive underlying trends across the board. Net interest income increased 10 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis as loan yields continued to increase, while deposit costs were unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels and appear to have peaked.

We also were proactive in responding to favorable market conditions when opportunities presented themselves. During the quarter, we decided to sell certain lower yielding bonds in our securities portfolio to hasten the pace of our ongoing balance sheet optimization strategy. While the loss on the sale of these securities weighed on reported results, on an adjusted basis total revenue, noninterest income and pre-provision net revenue posted solid growth on a linked quarter basis. Equally important, credit trends remained steady in the quarter and our allowance for credit losses on loans ended the quarter at 1.35 percent.

As we enter the final quarter of 2024, we believe our strong capital and liquidity positions combined with the liability sensitivity position of our balance sheet will provide tailwinds as we navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment.          

 Financial Highlights

   3Q24

   2Q24

   3Q23

3Q24 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)



Comparisons reflect 3Q24 vs 2Q24

Total loans

$17,336

$17,192

$16,772

Total investment securities

6,350

6,571

7,101

Total deposits

21,935

21,841

22,231

•  Net income of $24.7 million
   and diluted EPS of $0.20

Total assets

27,269

27,369

27,564

Total shareholders' equity

3,529

3,459

3,286

Asset Quality



•  Adjusted earnings1 of $46.0
   million and adjusted diluted
   EPS1 of $0.37

Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.28 %

Nonperforming loan ratio

0.59

0.60

0.49

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.38

0.39

0.32

•  Total revenue of $174.8 million
   and PPNR1 of $37.6 million

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.35

1.34

1.30

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

229

223

267

Performance Measures (in millions)



•  Adjusted total revenue1 of
   $203.2 million and adjusted
   PPNR1 of $66.4 million

Total revenue

$174.8

$197.2

$196.2

Adjusted total revenue1

203.2

197.2

196.2

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

37.6

57.9

64.2

•  Net interest margin of 2.74%,
   up 5 bps

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

66.4

59.4

66.3

Provision for credit losses

12.1

11.1

7.7

•  Cost of deposits unchanged
   from 2Q24 levels at 2.79%

Per share Data



Diluted earnings

$  0.20

$  0.32

$  0.37

Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.37

0.33

0.39

•  Provision for credit losses on
   loans exceeded net charge-offs
   in the quarter by $2.8 million

Book value

28.11

27.56

26.26

Tangible book value1

16.78

16.20

14.77

Capital Ratios



•  NCO ratio 22 bps in 3Q24; 9 
   bps of NCO ratio associated
   with run-off portfolio 

Equity to assets (EA ratio)

12.94 %

12.64 %

11.92 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.15

7.84

7.07

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.06

12.00

12.02

•  ACL ratio ends the quarter at
   1.35%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.25

14.17

14.27

Liquidity ($ in millions)



•  EA ratio 12.94%; TCE ratio1 up
   31 bps to 8.15%

Loan to deposit ratio

79.03 %

78.72 %

75.44 %

Borrowed funds to total liabilities

6.16

7.38

7.37

Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD)

$  4,659

$  4,408

$  4,631

•  Book value per share up 2%;
   tangible book value per share1 
   up 4%

Additional liquidity sources

11,174

11,120

11,447

Coverage ratio of UCD

        2.4x

        2.5x

        2.5x

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $24.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.32 in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.37 in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the third quarter of 2024 were $46.0 million, compared to $41.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.37, compared to $0.33 in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.39 in the third quarter of 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, given prevailing market conditions, we executed a strategic decision to sell approximately $252 million of available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.29 percent, resulting in an after-tax loss of $21.0 million. The proceeds from the sale were used to pay off higher rate wholesale funding consisting of Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The table below summarizes the impact of this transaction, along with the impact of certain other items consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data

 3Q24

 2Q24

 3Q23

Net income

$ 24.7

$ 40.8

$ 47.2





FDIC special assessment

-

0.3

-

Branch right sizing, net

0.4

0.5

0.5

Early retirement program

-

0.1

1.6

Termination of vendor and software services

-

0.6

-

Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

28.4

-

-

   Total pre-tax impact

28.8

1.5

2.1

Tax effect2

(7.5)

(0.4)

(0.5)

   Total impact on earnings

21.3

1.1

1.6

Adjusted earnings1

$ 46.0

$ 41.9

$ 48.8





Diluted EPS

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.37





FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

Branch right sizing, net

-

-

0.01

Early retirement program

-

-

0.01

Termination of vendor and software contracts

-

0.01

-

Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

0.23

-

-

   Total pre-tax impact

0.23

0.01

0.02

Tax effect2

(0.6)

-

-

   Total impact on earnings

0.17

0.01

0.02

Adjusted Diluted EPS1

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.39

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $157.7 million, compared to $153.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $153.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $334.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $329.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $310.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by an increase in total loans, coupled with an increase in the rate earned on loans. Interest expense totaled $176.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, up $1.3 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in other borrowings costs, offset in part by a decrease in the interest expense on interest bearing deposits. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans, which totaled $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 6.44 percent, up 5 basis points from the 6.39 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and up 36 basis points from the 6.08 percent for the third quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.79 percent, unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.74 percent, compared to 2.69 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.61 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The 5 basis point increase in the net interest margin on a linked quarter basis included an estimated 3 basis point benefit from the strategic sale of AFS investment securities.

Select Yield/Rates

 3Q24

 2Q24

 1Q24

 4Q23

3Q23

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.44 %

6.39 %

6.24 %

6.20 %

6.08 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

3.63

3.68

3.76

3.67

3.08

Cost of interest bearing deposits

3.52

3.53

3.48

3.31

3.06

Cost of deposits

2.79

2.79

2.75

2.58

2.37

Cost of borrowed funds

5.79

5.84

5.85

5.79

5.60

Net interest spread (FTE)2

1.95

1.92

1.89

1.93

1.87

Net interest margin (FTE)2

2.74

2.69

2.66

2.68

2.61

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $17.1 million, compared to $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in the third quarter of 2024 was a $28.4 million pre-tax loss on the strategic sale of AFS investment securities. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income reflecting gains on the sale of other real estate owned.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

 3Q24

2Q24

       1Q24

 4Q23 

       3Q23

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.7

$ 12.3

$ 12.0

$ 12.8

$ 12.4

Wealth management fees

8.2

8.3

7.5

7.7

7.7

Debit and credit card fees

8.1

8.2

8.2

7.8

7.7

Mortgage lending income

2.0

2.0

2.3

1.6

2.2

Other service charges and fees

2.4

2.4

2.2

2.3

2.2

Bank owned life insurance

3.8

3.9

3.8

3.1

3.1

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(28.4)

-

-

(20.2)

-

Other income

8.3

6.4

7.2

6.9

7.4

   Total noninterest income

$ 17.1

$ 43.3

$ 43.2

$ 22.0

$ 42.8






Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 45.5

$ 43.3

$ 43.2

$ 42.2

$ 42.8

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $137.2 million, compared to $139.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $132.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement, and termination of vendor and software services, amongst others. Collectively, these items totaled $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $136.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to a decline in salaries and employee benefits reflecting incentive compensation accrual adjustments.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

  3Q24

  2Q24

  1Q24

 4Q23

       3Q23

Salaries and employee benefits

$  69.2

$  70.7

$  72.7

$  67.0

$  67.4

Occupancy expense, net

12.2

11.9

12.3

11.7

12.0

Furniture and equipment

5.6

5.6

5.1

5.4

5.1

Deposit insurance

5.6

5.4

5.5

4.7

4.7

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

FDIC special assessment

-

0.3

1.6

10.5

-

Other operating expenses

44.5

45.4

42.5

48.6

42.6

   Total noninterest expense

$137.2

$139.4

$139.9

$148.1

$132.0






Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$  69.2

$  70.6

$  72.4

$  66.0

$ 65.8

Adjusted other operating expenses1

44.4

44.3

42.4

44.9

42.1

Adjusted noninterest expense1

136.8

137.8

137.9

132.7

129.9

Efficiency ratio

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

80.46 %

65.11 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

63.38

65.68

66.42

62.91

61.94

Full-time equivalent employees

2,972

2,961

2,989

3,007

3,005

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $17.3 billion, up $564.2 million, or 3 percent, compared to $16.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $143.6 million, or 3 percent on an annualized basis. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $3.7 billion, down slightly from second quarter 2024 levels. The commercial loan pipeline ended the third quarter of 2024 at $1.2 billion, compared to $1.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $877 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 8.31 percent. 

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments 

$ in millions

  3Q24

  2Q24

  1Q24

 4Q23

 3Q23

Total loans

$17,336

$17,192

$17,002

$16,846

$16,772

Unfunded loan commitments

3,681

3,746

3,875

3,880

4,049

Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $21.9 billion, compared to $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $22.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in public funds and brokered deposits. During the third quarter of 2024, the brokered deposit market reflected more favorable pricing opportunities compared to other wholesale funding options. As a result, while the utilization of brokered deposits increased during the third quarter of 2024, other borrowings totaled $1.0 billion, down $300.5 million on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 79 percent, unchanged from second quarter 2024 levels.

Deposits

$ in millions

 3Q24

 2Q24

 1Q24

 4Q23

 3Q23

Noninterest bearing deposits

$  4,522

$  4,624

$  4,698

$  4,801

$  4,991

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,038

10,092

10,316

10,277

9,875

Time deposits

4,014

4,185

4,314

4,266

4,103

Brokered deposits

3,361

2,940

3,025

2,901

3,262

   Total deposits

$21,935

$21,841

$22,353

$22,245

$22,231






Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

21 %

21 %

21 %

22 %

22 %

Total loans to total deposits

79

79

76

76

75

Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $11.1 for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $233.2 million, compared to $230.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $218.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected normalization of the credit environment from historical lows, as well as changes in the macroeconomic conditions and increased activity in the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.35 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 1.30 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the third quarter of 2024 were 22 basis points, compared to 19 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 and 28 basis points in the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024 included $3.5 million of charge-offs associated with the run-off portfolio, which consists of an acquired asset-based lending portfolio and a small ticket equipment finance portfolio. Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 9 basis points of total net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 and 16 basis points of total net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were $101.7 million, compared to $103.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $81.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis reflected $5 million of payoffs from the run-off portfolio and the previously noted charge-offs associated with this portfolio. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the third quarter of 2024 at 229 percent, compared to 223 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 267 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 38 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to 39 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 32 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

  3Q24

  2Q24

  1Q24

  4Q23

 3Q23

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.35 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.30 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

229

223

212

267

267

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.59

0.60

0.63

0.50

0.49

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.22

0.19

0.19

0.11

0.28

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.20

0.19

0.19

0.12

0.12






Total nonperforming loans

$101.7

$103.4

$107.3

$84.5

$81.9

Total other nonperforming assets

2.6

3.4

5.0

5.8

5.2

   Total nonperforming assets

$104.3

$106.8

$112.3

$90.3

$87.1






Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $70.0 million, primarily as a result of a $69.6 million recapture of accumulated other comprehensive income principally associated with mark-to-market adjustment on AFS investment securities. Book value per share at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $28.11, up 2 percent on a linked quarter basis and up 7 percent compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $16.78, up 4 percent on a linked quarter basis and up 14 percent compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2024 was 12.9 percent, up from 12.6 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and up from 11.9 percent reported at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.2 percent, up from 7.8 percent reported at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and up from 7.1 percent reported at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its lead subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios

3Q24

      2Q24

1Q24

      4Q23

3Q23

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.9 %

12.6 %

12.6 %

12.5 %

11.9 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.2

7.8

7.8

7.7

7.1

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.1

12.0

12.0

12.1

12.0

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.6

9.5

9.4

9.4

9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.1

12.0

12.0

12.1

12.0

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.3

14.2

14.4

14.4

14.3

Share Repurchase Program
During the third quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of September 30, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements.  The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

____________________

(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

 Simmons First National Corporation 








 SFNC 

 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets 









 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands)









 ASSETS 









 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks 

$         398,321

$         320,021

$         380,324

$         345,258

$         181,822

 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 

205,081

254,312

222,979

268,834

423,826

     Cash and cash equivalents 

603,402

574,333

603,303

614,092

605,648

 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 

100

100

100

100

100

 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

3,726,288

3,742,292

 Investment securities - available-for-sale 

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

3,152,153

3,358,421

 Mortgage loans held for sale 

8,270

13,053

11,899

9,373

11,690

 Loans: 









 Loans 

17,336,040

17,192,437

17,001,760

16,845,670

16,771,888

 Allowance for credit losses on loans 

(233,223)

(230,389)

(227,367)

(225,231)

(218,547)

 Net loans 

17,102,817

16,962,048

16,774,393

16,620,439

16,553,341

 Premises and equipment 

584,366

581,893

576,466

570,678

567,167

 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 

1,299

2,209

3,511

4,073

3,809

 Interest receivable 

125,700

126,625

122,781

122,430

110,361

 Bank owned life insurance 

508,781

505,023

503,348

500,559

497,465

 Goodwill 

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

 Other intangible assets 

101,093

104,943

108,795

112,645

116,660

 Other assets 

562,983

606,692

611,964

592,045

676,572

 Total assets 

$    27,269,404

$    27,369,072

$    27,372,175

$    27,345,674

$    27,564,325











 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 









 Deposits: 









 Noninterest bearing transaction accounts 

$      4,521,715

$      4,624,186

$      4,697,539

$      4,800,880

$      4,991,034

 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 

10,863,945

10,925,179

11,071,762

10,997,425

10,571,807

 Time deposits 

6,549,774

6,291,518

6,583,703

6,446,673

6,668,370

         Total deposits 

21,935,434

21,840,883

22,353,004

22,244,978

22,231,211

 Federal funds purchased and securities sold 









 under agreements to repurchase 

51,071

52,705

58,760

67,969

74,482

 Other borrowings 

1,045,878

1,346,378

871,874

972,366

1,347,855

 Subordinated notes and debentures 

366,255

366,217

366,179

366,141

366,103

 Accrued interest and other liabilities 

341,933

304,020

283,232

267,732

259,119

 Total liabilities 

23,740,571

23,910,203

23,933,049

23,919,186

24,278,770











 Stockholders' equity: 









 Common stock 

1,256

1,255

1,254

1,252

1,251

 Surplus 

2,508,438

2,506,469

2,503,673

2,499,930

2,497,874

 Undivided profits 

1,355,000

1,356,626

1,342,215

1,329,681

1,330,810

 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(335,861)

(405,481)

(408,016)

(404,375)

(544,380)

 Total stockholders' equity 

3,528,833

3,458,869

3,439,126

3,426,488

3,285,555

 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 

$    27,269,404

$    27,369,072

$    27,372,175

$    27,345,674

$    27,564,325

 Simmons First National Corporation 








 SFNC 

 Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date 









 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands, except per share data)









 INTEREST INCOME 









    Loans (including fees) 

$    277,939

$    270,937

$    261,490

$    261,505

$    255,901

    Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 

2,921

2,964

3,010

3,115

3,569

    Investment securities 

53,220

55,050

58,001

58,755

50,638

    Mortgage loans held for sale 

209

194

148

143

178

            TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 

334,289

329,145

322,649

323,518

310,286

 INTEREST EXPENSE 









    Time deposits 

73,937

73,946

73,241

72,458

68,062

    Other deposits 

78,307

79,087

78,692

71,412

65,095

    Federal funds purchased and securities 









      sold under agreements to repurchase 

138

156

189

232

277

    Other borrowings 

17,067

15,025

11,649

16,607

16,450

    Subordinated notes and debentures 

7,128

7,026

6,972

7,181

6,969

            TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 

176,577

175,240

170,743

167,890

156,853

 NET INTEREST INCOME 

157,712

153,905

151,906

155,628

153,433

 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 









    Provision for credit losses on loans 

12,148

11,099

10,206

11,225

20,222

    Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 

-

-

-

-

(11,300)

    Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS 

-

-

-

(1,196)

(1,200)

    Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM 

-

-

-

-

-

            TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 

12,148

11,099

10,206

10,029

7,722

 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION 









    FOR CREDIT LOSSES 

145,564

142,806

141,700

145,599

145,711

 NONINTEREST INCOME 









    Service charges on deposit accounts 

12,713

12,252

11,955

12,782

12,429

    Debit and credit card fees 

8,144

8,162

8,246

7,822

7,712

    Wealth management fees 

8,226

8,274

7,478

7,679

7,719

    Mortgage lending income 

1,956

1,973

2,320

1,603

2,157

    Bank owned life insurance income 

3,757

3,876

3,814

3,094

3,095

    Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 

2,381

2,352

2,199

2,346

2,232

    Gain (loss) on sale of securities 

(28,393)

-

-

(20,218)

-

    Other income 

8,346

6,410

7,172

6,866

7,433

            TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777

 NONINTEREST EXPENSE 









    Salaries and employee benefits 

69,167

70,716

72,653

66,982

67,374

    Occupancy expense, net 

12,216

11,864

12,258

11,733

12,020

    Furniture and equipment expense 

5,612

5,623

5,141

5,445

5,117

    Other real estate and foreclosure expense 

87

117

179

189

228

    Deposit insurance 

5,571

5,682

7,135

15,220

4,672

    Merger-related costs 

-

-

-

-

5

    Other operating expenses 

44,540

45,352

42,513

48,570

42,582

            TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 

137,193

139,354

139,879

148,139

131,998

 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 

25,501

46,751

45,005

19,434

56,490

    Provision for income taxes 

761

5,988

6,134

(4,473)

9,243

 NET INCOME 

$      24,740

$      40,763

$      38,871

$      23,907

$      47,247

 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 

$          0.20

$          0.32

$          0.31

$          0.19

$          0.38

 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 

$          0.20

$          0.32

$          0.31

$          0.19

$          0.37

 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated Risk-Based Capital 









 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands)









Tier 1 capital









   Stockholders' equity

$      3,528,833

$      3,458,869

$      3,439,126

$      3,426,488

$      3,285,555

   CECL transition provision (1)

30,873

30,873

30,873

61,746

61,746

   Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,388,549)

(1,391,969)

(1,394,672)

(1,398,810)

(1,402,682)

   Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

335,861

405,481

408,016

404,375

544,380

      Total Tier 1 capital

2,507,018

2,503,254

2,483,343

2,493,799

2,488,999











Tier 2 capital









   Subordinated notes and debentures

366,255

366,217

366,179

366,141

366,103

   Subordinated debt phase out

(132,000)

(132,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

   Qualifying allowance for loan losses and









      reserve for unfunded commitments

220,517

217,684

214,660

170,977

165,490

      Total Tier 2 capital

454,772

451,901

514,839

471,118

465,593

      Total risk-based capital

$      2,961,790

$      2,955,155

$      2,998,182

$      2,964,917

$      2,954,592











Risk weighted assets

$    20,790,941

$    20,856,194

$    20,782,094

$    20,599,238

$    20,703,669











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$    26,198,178

$    26,371,545

$    26,312,873

$    26,552,988

$    26,733,658











Ratios at end of quarter









   Equity to assets

12.94 %

12.64 %

12.56 %

12.53 %

11.92 %

   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.15 %

7.84 %

7.75 %

7.69 %

7.07 %

   Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

12.06 %

12.00 %

11.95 %

12.11 %

12.02 %

   Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.57 %

9.49 %

9.44 %

9.39 %

9.31 %

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.06 %

12.00 %

11.95 %

12.11 %

12.02 %

   Total risk-based capital ratio

14.25 %

14.17 %

14.43 %

14.39 %

14.27 %






(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules

accompanying this release.




 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated Investment Securities 









 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands)









Investment Securities - End of Period









 Held-to-Maturity 









    U.S. Government agencies 

$       455,179

$       454,488

$       453,805

$       453,121

$       452,428

    Mortgage-backed securities 

1,093,070

1,119,741

1,142,352

1,161,694

1,178,324

    State and political subdivisions 

1,857,283

1,857,409

1,855,642

1,856,674

1,857,652

    Other securities 

253,168

253,812

255,459

254,799

253,888

       Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

3,726,288

3,742,292

 Available-for-Sale 









    U.S. Treasury 

$           1,290

$           1,275

$           1,964

$           2,254

$           2,224

    U.S. Government agencies 

58,397

66,563

69,801

72,502

172,759

    Mortgage-backed securities 

1,510,402

1,730,842

1,845,364

1,940,307

2,157,092

    State and political subdivisions 

898,178

864,190

874,849

902,793

790,344

    Other securities 

222,827

223,034

235,580

234,297

236,002

       Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

3,152,153

3,358,421

       Total investment securities (net of credit losses) 

$    6,349,794

$    6,571,354

$    6,734,816

$    6,878,441

$    7,100,713

       Fair value - HTM investment securities 

$    3,109,610

$    3,005,524

$    3,049,281

$    3,135,370

$    2,848,211

 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated Loans 









 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands)









Loan Portfolio - End of Period









 Consumer: 









    Credit cards 

$         177,696

$         178,354

$         182,742

$         191,204

$         191,550

    Other consumer 

113,896

130,278

124,531

127,462

112,832

 Total consumer 

291,592

308,632

307,273

318,666

304,382

 Real Estate: 









    Construction 

2,796,378

3,056,703

3,331,739

3,144,220

3,022,321

    Single-family residential 

2,724,648

2,666,201

2,624,738

2,641,556

2,657,879

    Other commercial real estate 

7,992,437

7,760,266

7,508,049

7,552,410

7,565,008

 Total real estate 

13,513,463

13,483,170

13,464,526

13,338,186

13,245,208

 Commercial: 









    Commercial 

2,467,384

2,484,474

2,499,311

2,490,176

2,477,077

    Agricultural 

314,340

285,181

226,642

232,710

296,912

 Total commercial 

2,781,724

2,769,655

2,725,953

2,722,886

2,773,989

 Other 

749,261

630,980

504,008

465,932

448,309

       Total loans 

$    17,336,040

$    17,192,437

$    17,001,760

$    16,845,670

$    16,771,888

 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality 









 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands)









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans









 Beginning balance 

$      230,389

$      227,367

$      225,231

$      218,547

$      209,966











 Loans charged off: 









    Credit cards 

1,744

1,418

1,646

1,500

1,318

    Other consumer 

524

550

732

767

633

    Real estate 

159

123

2,857

1,023

9,723

    Commercial 

8,235

7,243

4,593

3,105

1,219

       Total loans charged off 

10,662

9,334

9,828

6,395

12,893











 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: 









    Credit cards 

231

221

248

242

234

    Other consumer 

275

509

333

518

344

    Real estate 

403

72

735

785

429

    Commercial 

439

455

442

309

245

       Total recoveries 

1,348

1,257

1,758

1,854

1,252

    Net loans charged off 

9,314

8,077

8,070

4,541

11,641

 Provision for credit losses on loans 

12,148

11,099

10,206

11,225

20,222

 Balance, end of quarter 

$      233,223

$      230,389

$      227,367

$      225,231

$      218,547











Nonperforming assets









 Nonperforming loans: 









    Nonaccrual loans 

$      100,865

$      102,891

$      105,788

$        83,325

$        81,135

    Loans past due 90 days or more 

830

558

1,527

1,147

806

       Total nonperforming loans 

101,695

103,449

107,315

84,472

81,941

 Other nonperforming assets: 









   Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

1,299

2,209

3,511

4,073

3,809

    Other nonperforming assets 

1,311

1,167

1,491

1,726

1,417

       Total other nonperforming assets 

2,610

3,376

5,002

5,799

5,226

          Total nonperforming assets 

$      104,305

$      106,825

$      112,317

$        90,271

$        87,167











Ratios









 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 

1.35 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.30 %

 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 

229 %

223 %

212 %

267 %

267 %

 Nonperforming loans to total loans 

0.59 %

0.60 %

0.63 %

0.50 %

0.49 %

 Nonperforming assets to total assets 

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.41 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.11 %

0.28 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 

0.20 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

 Annualized net credit card charge offs to 









   average credit card loans (QTD) 

3.23 %

2.50 %

2.88 %

2.49 %

2.19 %

 Simmons First National Corporation 














 SFNC 

 Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis 










 For the Quarters Ended 

















 (Unaudited) 



















 Three Months Ended
Sep 2024 

 Three Months Ended
Jun 2024 

 Three Months Ended
Sep 2023 

 ($ in thousands) 

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS

















Earning assets:

















   Interest bearing balances due from banks

















     and federal funds sold

$          204,505

$        2,921

5.68 %

$         214,777

$       2,964

5.55 %

$         331,444

$       3,569

4.27 %

   Investment securities - taxable

3,826,934

37,473

3.90 %

4,035,508

39,283

3.92 %

4,638,486

34,734

2.97 %

   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

2,617,532

21,318

3.24 %

2,597,005

21,429

3.32 %

2,617,152

21,563

3.27 %

   Mortgage loans held for sale

12,425

209

6.69 %

10,328

194

7.55 %

9,542

178

7.40 %

   Loans - including fees (FTE)

17,208,162

278,766

6.44 %

17,101,799

271,851

6.39 %

16,758,597

256,757

6.08 %

      Total interest earning assets (FTE)

23,869,558

340,687

5.68 %

23,959,417

335,721

5.64 %

24,355,221

316,801

5.16 %

   Non-earning assets

3,346,882




3,345,860




3,239,390



     Total assets

$     27,216,440




$    27,305,277




$    27,594,611






















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest bearing liabilities:

















   Interest bearing transaction and

















     savings accounts

$     10,826,514

$      78,307

2.88 %

$    10,973,462

$     79,087

2.90 %

$    10,682,767

$     65,095

2.42 %

   Time deposits

6,355,801

73,937

4.63 %

6,447,259

73,946

4.61 %

6,558,110

68,062

4.12 %

      Total interest bearing deposits

17,182,315

152,244

3.52 %

17,420,721

153,033

3.53 %

17,240,877

133,157

3.06 %

   Federal funds purchased and securities

















     sold under agreement to repurchase

51,830

138

1.06 %

50,558

156

1.24 %

89,769

277

1.22 %

   Other borrowings

1,252,435

17,067

5.42 %

1,111,734

15,025

5.44 %

1,222,557

16,450

5.34 %

   Subordinated notes and debentures

366,236

7,128

7.74 %

366,198

7,026

7.72 %

366,085

6,969

7.55 %

      Total interest bearing liabilities

18,852,816

176,577

3.73 %

18,949,211

175,240

3.72 %

18,919,288

156,853

3.29 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:

















   Noninterest bearing deposits

4,535,105




4,624,819




5,032,631



   Other liabilities

323,378




280,092




271,014



      Total liabilities

23,711,299




23,854,122




24,222,933



Stockholders' equity

3,505,141




3,451,155




3,371,678



      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$     27,216,440




$    27,305,277




$    27,594,611



Net interest income (FTE)


$    164,110




$   160,481




$   159,948

Net interest spread (FTE)




1.95 %




1.92 %




1.87 %

Net interest margin (FTE)




2.74 %




2.69 %




2.61 %

 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Consolidated - Selected Financial Data 









 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands, except share data)









QUARTER-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - As Reported









Net Income

$            24,740

$           40,763

$           38,871

$           23,907

$           47,247

Diluted earnings per share

0.20

0.32

0.31

0.19

0.37

Return on average assets

0.36 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

0.35 %

0.68 %

Return on average common equity

2.81 %

4.75 %

4.54 %

2.84 %

5.56 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

5.27 %

8.67 %

8.33 %

5.61 %

10.33 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.74 %

2.69 %

2.66 %

2.68 %

2.61 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

80.46 %

65.11 %

FTE adjustment

6,398

6,576

6,422

6,511

6,515

Average diluted shares outstanding

125,999,269

125,758,166

125,661,950

125,609,265

126,283,609

Shares repurchased under plan

-

-

-

-

1,128,962

Average price of shares repurchased

-

-

-

-

17.69

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.210

0.210

0.210

0.200

0.200

Accretable yield on acquired loans

1,496

1,569

1,123

1,762

2,146

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings

$            46,005

$           41,897

$           40,351

$           50,215

$           48,804

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.37

0.33

0.32

0.40

0.39

Adjusted return on average assets

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.70 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

5.22 %

4.88 %

4.71 %

5.97 %

5.74 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

9.34 %

8.89 %

8.62 %

11.10 %

10.64 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

63.38 %

65.68 %

66.42 %

62.91 %

61.94 %

YEAR-TO-DATE









Financial Highlights - GAAP









Net Income

$          104,374

$           79,634

$           38,871

$         175,057

$         151,150

Diluted earnings per share

0.83

0.63

0.31

1.38

1.19

Return on average assets

0.51 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

0.64 %

0.73 %

Return on average common equity

4.02 %

4.64 %

4.54 %

5.21 %

6.00 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

7.39 %

8.50 %

8.33 %

9.76 %

11.14 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.70 %

2.68 %

2.66 %

2.78 %

2.82 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

71.00 %

68.90 %

69.41 %

67.75 %

64.13 %

FTE adjustment

19,396

12,998

6,422

25,443

18,932

Average diluted shares outstanding

125,910,260

125,693,536

125,661,950

126,775,704

127,099,727

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.630

0.420

0.210

0.800

0.600

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)









Adjusted earnings

$          128,253

$           82,248

$           40,351

$         207,716

$         157,501

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

1.02

0.65

0.32

1.64

1.24

Adjusted return on average assets

0.63 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.75 %

0.76 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

4.94 %

4.80 %

4.71 %

6.18 %

6.25 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

8.96 %

8.76 %

8.62 %

11.46 %

11.58 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

65.14 %

66.05 %

66.42 %

61.32 %

60.81 %

END OF PERIOD









Book value per share

$              28.11

$             27.56

$             27.42

$             27.37

$             26.26

Tangible book value per share

16.78

16.20

16.02

15.92

14.77

Shares outstanding

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

125,184,119

125,133,281

Full-time equivalent employees

2,972

2,961

2,989

3,007

3,005

Total number of financial centers

234

234

233

234

232






 (1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are 

 included in the schedules accompanying this release. 




 (2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.  

 Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting 

 items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from 

 securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. 


 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date 

 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

 (in thousands, except per share data) 









QUARTER-TO-DATE









 Net income 

$         24,740

$         40,763

$         38,871

$         23,907

$         47,247

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

283

1,549

10,521

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5

Early retirement program

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557

Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Branch right sizing (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309)

(552)

    Certain items, net of tax 

21,265

1,134

1,480

26,308

1,557

 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 

$         46,005

$         41,897

$         40,351

$         50,215

$         48,804











 Diluted earnings per share 

$             0.20

$             0.32

$             0.31

$             0.19

$             0.37

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

0.01

0.08

-

Early retirement program

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

Termination of vendor and software services

-

0.01

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

0.23

-

-

0.16

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

-

-

0.03

0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.06)

-

-

(0.07)

-

    Certain items, net of tax 

0.17

0.01

0.01

0.21

0.02

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 

$             0.37

$             0.33

$             0.32

$             0.40

$             0.39

































 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. 




















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
















QUARTER-TO-DATE









    Noninterest income 

$         17,130

$         43,299

$         43,184

$         21,974

$         42,777

Certain noninterest income items









Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 

$         45,523

$         43,299

$         43,184

$         42,192

$         42,777











    Noninterest expense 

$       137,193

$       139,354

$       139,879

$       148,139

$       131,998

Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

(5)

Early retirement program

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

(283)

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

Termination of vendor and software services

13

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(410)

(519)

(236)

(3,846)

(547)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 

$       136,797

$       137,819

$       137,875

$       132,740

$       129,889











    Salaries and employee benefits 

$         69,167

$         70,716

$         72,653

$         66,982

$         67,374

Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557)

Other

(1)

1

-

2

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) 

$         69,167

$         70,599

$         72,434

$         65,952

$         65,817











    Other operating expenses 

$         44,540

$         45,352

$         42,513

$         48,570

$         42,582

Certain other operating expenses items









Termination of vendor and software services

13

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(184)

(392)

(83)

(3,708)

(466)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) 

$         44,369

$         44,345

$         42,430

$         44,862

$         42,116

 Simmons First National Corporation 






 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date 

 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

 (in thousands, except per share data) 









YEAR-TO-DATE









 Net income 

$       104,374

$         79,634

$         38,871

$       175,057

$       151,150

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,832

1,832

1,549

10,521

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

1,420

1,420

Early retirement program

336

337

219

6,198

5,166

Termination of vendor and software services

602

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391

Branch right sizing (net)

1,165

755

236

5,467

1,621

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247)

    Certain items, net of tax 

23,879

2,614

1,480

32,659

6,351

 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 

$       128,253

$         82,248

$         40,351

$       207,716

$       157,501











 Diluted earnings per share 

$             0.83

$             0.63

$             0.31

$             1.38

$             1.19

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.08

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

Early retirement program

-

-

-

0.05

0.04

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

0.23

-

-

0.17

-

Branch right sizing (net)

0.01

0.01

-

0.04

0.02

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.07)

(0.01)

-

(0.09)

(0.02)

    Certain items, net of tax 

0.19

0.02

0.01

0.26

0.05

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 

$             1.02

$             0.65

$             0.32

$             1.64

$             1.24











 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. 




















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
















YEAR-TO-DATE









    Noninterest income 

$       103,613

$         86,483

$         43,184

$       155,566

$       133,592

Certain noninterest income items









Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,609

391

    Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 

$       132,006

$         86,483

$         43,184

$       176,175

$       133,983











    Noninterest expense 

$       416,426

$       279,233

$       139,879

$       563,061

$       414,922

Certain noninterest expense items









Merger related costs

-

-

-

(1,420)

(1,420)

Early retirement program

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

Termination of vendor and software services

(602)

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(1,165)

(755)

(236)

(5,467)

(1,621)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 

$       412,491

$       275,694

$       137,875

$       539,455

$       406,715











    Salaries and employee benefits 

$       212,536

$       143,369

$         72,653

$       286,117

$       219,135

Certain salaries and employee benefits items









Early retirement program

(336)

(337)

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166)

Other

-

1

-

2

-

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) 

$       212,200

$       143,033

$         72,434

$       279,921

$       213,969











    Other operating expenses 

$       132,405

$         87,865

$         42,513

$       177,164

$       128,594

Certain other operating expenses items









Termination of vendor and software services

(602)

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(659)

(475)

(83)

(4,937)

(1,229)

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) 

$       131,144

$         86,775

$         42,430

$       172,227

$       127,365

Simmons First National Corporation








 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period 







 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands, except per share data)




















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets














Total common stockholders' equity

$       3,528,833

$      3,458,869

$      3,439,126

$      3,426,488

$      3,285,555

Intangible assets:









   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangible assets

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660)

Total intangibles

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$       2,106,941

$      2,033,127

$      2,009,532

$      1,993,044

$      1,848,096











Total assets

$     27,269,404

$    27,369,072

$    27,372,175

$    27,345,674

$    27,564,325

Intangible assets:









   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangible assets

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660)

Total intangibles

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

Tangible assets

$     25,847,512

$    25,943,330

$    25,942,581

$    25,912,230

$    26,126,866











Ratio of common equity to assets

12.94 %

12.64 %

12.56 %

12.53 %

11.92 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.15 %

7.84 %

7.75 %

7.69 %

7.07 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share




















Total common stockholders' equity

$       3,528,833

$      3,458,869

$      3,439,126

$      3,426,488

$      3,285,555

Intangible assets:









   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangible assets

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660)

Total intangibles

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$       2,106,941

$      2,033,127

$      2,009,532

$      1,993,044

$      1,848,096

Shares of common stock outstanding

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

125,184,119

125,133,281

Book value per common share

$              28.11

$             27.56

$             27.42

$             27.37

$             26.26

Tangible book value per common share

$              16.78

$             16.20

$             16.02

$             15.92

$             14.77











Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits


















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$       8,355,496

$      8,186,903

$      8,413,514

$      8,328,444

$      8,143,200

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,710,167

2,835,424

2,995,241

2,846,716

2,835,405

Less: Intercompany eliminations

986,626

943,979

775,461

728,480

676,840

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$       4,658,703

$      4,407,500

$      4,642,812

$      4,753,248

$      4,630,955











FHLB borrowing availability

$       4,955,000

$      4,910,000

$      5,326,000

$      5,401,000

$      5,372,000

Unpledged securities

4,110,000

4,145,000

4,122,000

3,817,000

4,124,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and









  Bank Term Funding Program (1)

2,109,000

2,065,000

2,009,000

1,998,000

1,951,000

Additional liquidity sources

$     11,174,000

$    11,120,000

$    11,457,000

$    11,216,000

$    11,447,000











Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.4

2.5

2.5

2.4

2.5











 (1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program. 











Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio




















Net charge offs

$              9,314

$             8,077

$             8,070



Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)

3,500

6,700

4,500



Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio

$              5,814

$             1,377

$             3,570














Average total loans

$     17,208,162

$    17,101,799

$    16,900,496














Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.19 %



NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off









portfolio (annualized)

0.13 %

0.03 %

0.08 %














 (1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions. 

Simmons First National Corporation








 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date 







 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets




















Net income

$               24,740

$               40,763

$               38,871

$               23,907

$               47,247

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

283

1,549

10,521

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5

Early retirement program

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557

Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Branch right sizing (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309)

(552)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$               46,005

$               41,897

$               40,351

$               50,215

$               48,804











Average total assets

$        27,216,440

$        27,305,277

$        27,259,399

$        27,370,811

$        27,594,611











Return on average assets

0.36 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

0.35 %

0.68 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.70 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity




















Net income available to common stockholders

$               24,740

$               40,763

$               38,871

$               23,907

$               47,247

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,845

2,845

2,844

2,965

3,027

Total income available to common stockholders

$               27,585

$               43,608

$               41,715

$               26,872

$               50,274

Certain items (non-GAAP)









FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$                       -

$                    283

$                 1,549

$               10,521

$                       -

Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5

Early retirement program

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557

Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Branch right sizing (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

(9,309)

(552)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

46,005

41,897

40,351

50,215

48,804

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,845

2,845

2,844

2,965

3,027

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$               48,850

$               44,742

$               43,195

$               53,180

$               51,831











Average common stockholders' equity

$          3,505,141

$          3,451,155

$          3,447,021

$          3,336,247

$          3,371,678

Average intangible assets:









   Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

   Other intangibles

(103,438)

(107,173)

(111,023)

(114,861)

(119,125)

Total average intangibles

(1,424,237)

(1,427,972)

(1,431,822)

(1,435,660)

(1,439,924)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$          2,080,904

$          2,023,183

$          2,015,199

$          1,900,587

$          1,931,754











Return on average common equity

2.81 %

4.75 %

4.54 %

2.84 %

5.56 %

Return on tangible common equity

5.27 %

8.67 %

8.33 %

5.61 %

10.33 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

5.22 %

4.88 %

4.71 %

5.97 %

5.74 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

9.34 %

8.89 %

8.62 %

11.10 %

10.64 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$             137,193

$             139,354

$             139,879

$             148,139

$             131,998

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)









Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

(5)

Early retirement program

1

(118)

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

(283)

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

Termination of vendor and software services

13

(615)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(410)

(519)

(236)

(3,846)

(547)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(87)

(117)

(179)

(189)

(228)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,851)

(3,852)

(3,850)

(4,015)

(4,097)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$             132,859

$             133,850

$             133,846

$             128,536

$             125,564











Net interest income

$             157,712

$             153,905

$             151,906

$             155,628

$             153,433

Noninterest income

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,398

6,576

6,422

6,511

6,515

Efficiency ratio denominator

181,240

203,780

201,512

184,113

202,725

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)









(Gain) loss on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$             209,633

$             203,780

$             201,512

$             204,331

$             202,725











Efficiency ratio (1)

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

80.46 %

65.11 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

63.38 %

65.68 %

66.42 %

62.91 %

61.94 %






 (1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.  Adjusted efficiency 

 ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest 

 income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is 

 a non-GAAP measurement. 




 (2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. 




Simmons First National Corporation








 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued) 





 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands)









Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue




















Net interest income

$             157,712

$             153,905

$             151,906

$             155,628

$             153,433

Noninterest income

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777

Total revenue

174,842

197,204

195,090

177,602

196,210

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(28,393)

-

-

(20,218)

-

Adjusted total revenue

$             203,235

$             197,204

$             195,090

$             197,820

$             196,210











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)




















Net interest income

$             157,712

$             153,905

$             151,906

$             155,628

$             153,433

Noninterest income

17,130

43,299

43,184

21,974

42,777

Total revenue

174,842

197,204

195,090

177,602

196,210

Less: Noninterest expense

137,193

139,354

139,879

148,139

131,998

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$               37,649

$               57,850

$               55,211

$               29,463

$               64,212











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue




















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$               37,649

$               57,850

$               55,211

$               29,463

$               64,212

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)









Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

28,393

-

-

20,218

-

Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

283

1,549

10,521

-

Plus: Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

5

Plus: Early retirement program costs

(1)

118

219

1,032

1,557

Plus: Termination of vendor and software services

(13)

615

-

-

-

Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

410

519

236

3,846

547

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$               66,438

$               59,385

$               57,215

$               65,080

$               66,321

Simmons First National Corporation








 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date 







 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 

 Jun 30 

 Mar 31 

 Dec 31 

 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

($ in thousands)









Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets