Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm to Open Florida Office, Welcomes Juan P. Bauta as Partner

Bauta brings over 30 years of trial experience helping asbestos victims seek justice

ALTON, Ill. and NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's leading asbestos litigation firms dedicated to holding corporations responsible for wrongdoing, today announced its plans to expand into Florida with a new office in Miami, as well as its appointment of Juan P. Bauta as a Partner in the asbestos department. With over 30 years of trial experience helping victims of asbestos-related diseases seek justice, Bauta will lead the launch of the new office, which comes as the firm has recovered more than $530 million for families affected by mesothelioma in Florida alone.

Bauta's areas of focus include asbestos and mesothelioma, class actions and mass tort litigation, and product liability. He has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar jury verdicts for his clients and handled appellate cases throughout Florida with more than 40 reported decisions.

Simmons Hanly Conroy prosecutes asbestos cases throughout the United States, including Florida. In the last eight years alone, the firm has successfully tried 12 cases to verdict.

"Juan is a nationally-respected trial lawyer with vast experience in Florida," said Laurence Nassif, Managing Partner at Simmons Hanly Conroy. "He cares deeply about people, and as we expand our legal practice, his talents and local experience will help our clients hold companies accountable for their negligence and ensure that victims receive the justice and compensation they deserve."

Since 2000, Bauta has been a board-certified civil trial lawyer. To achieve this certification, a lawyer must meet rigorous standards that typically include substantial involvement in civil trial law, a high level of peer review, and passing a comprehensive examination.

"Simmons Hanly Conroy has exceptional industry recognition and strong relationships," said Bauta. "I look forward to tackling challenging cases in our new Florida office and beyond to showcase my strengths to our clients which include decades of honing my craft, perseverance and 'thinking outside of the box'."

Past trial verdicts and success from Bauta:

$20 million in compensatory damages for a man who was exposed to asbestos in joint compound while remodeling an apartment.

in compensatory damages for a man who was exposed to asbestos in joint compound while remodeling an apartment. $14 million for the daughter of a man who passed away from mesothelioma.

for the daughter of a man who passed away from mesothelioma. Nearly $13 million to a worker who got sick after removing asbestos-containing insulation at a power plant.

to a worker who got sick after removing asbestos-containing insulation at a power plant. $9 million for the wife of a U.S. Army veteran who filed a mesothelioma claim after his death.

for the wife of a U.S. Army veteran who filed a mesothelioma claim after his death. Six class action lawsuits, showcasing his ability to manage complex cases and coordinate with multiple plaintiffs.

Since its inception, Simmons Hanly Conroy has successfully helped thousands of clients across the country harmed by corporate wrongdoing.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP

Simmons Hanly Conroy, with over 275 employees, including over 90 attorneys practicing nationwide, is one of the country's largest plaintiff law firms dedicated to holding corporations responsible for wrongdoing. Primary areas of litigation include mesothelioma and asbestos, pharmaceutical and medical device injuries, consumer protection class actions, environmental injuries and protection, and complex personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle, Uber Rideshare sexual assault, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment and the Volkswagen emission scandal. Since 1999, the firm has successfully secured $10.6 billion in verdicts and settlements for thousands of clients nationwide and is a major supporter of asbestos-related cancer research. Offices are located in Alton, Illinois; Boston; Los Angeles; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

