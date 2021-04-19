Simmons Teams Up With Social Media Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio to Launch Custom-Designed, Special-Edition Mattress

"Dixie and I are so excited to be working with Simmons on this mattress," said Charli D'Amelio. "We spend more time than ever in our beds, which is why we wanted to help make sure that this mattress was created for more than just sleeping and dreaming. Our beds are the new offices for our generation, where we check messages in the morning, where we listen to music and podcasts, where we stay up late FaceTiming with our friends, scroll aimlessly on social media to get inspired and most importantly, it's where we look forward to going after a busy day."

For a chance to win a room refresh by Charli or Dixie, fans can post a TikTok showing their current bedroom and explain why they need an upgrade, and include #SimmonsDreamRoom and #Contest in the caption. Then visit Simmons.com/DreamRoom to submit the video and complete the entry form by May 16, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

After entry closes, Simmons will select the two entries most in need of a room refresh. Winners will get to share their vision with Charli or Dixie, who will work with Simmons to bring the designs to life. The centerpiece will be the new Charli & Dixie x Simmons mattress created as the perfect platform for sleeping, lounging, working, creating and more. Later this summer, the sisters will unveil the before-and-after on social media, letting their fans decide who flipped it best.

"Simmons celebrates originality and creativity, which is exactly what Charli and Dixie bring to life through their content," said Andrew Long, senior director of Simmons marketing. "Given their passion and entrepreneurial spirit, we knew they would be the perfect partners to help us champion that and create a mattress designed to reach and inspire younger Gen Z consumers."

The Charli & Dixie x Simmons mattress has the ideal amount of support and softness, with two inches of soothing gel memory foam and a motion separation layer for ultimate comfort and minimal interruption while you're brainstorming your next big idea or aimlessly scrolling. The mattress cover, chosen specially by Charli and Dixie, features a dreamy crossover pattern in white and "Simmons Cerulean" to spur creativity so you wake up ready to conquer the day. The mattress is available now for $599 (Queen size) at Simmons.com/products/charlidixie.

For more information on how to enter and full contest rules, visit Simmons.com/DreamRoom. Follow Simmons on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for brand updates, inspiring content and more.

About Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC is one of the largest manufacturers, marketers and suppliers of mattresses in North America. Based in Atlanta, SSB owns and manages two of the best-selling bedding brands in the mattress industry: Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent retail channels throughout North America. SSB also owns Simmons® and Tuft & Needle® direct-to-consumer mattress brands. SSB operates 27 plants in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit www.sertasimmons.com.

SOURCE Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC