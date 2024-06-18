Simmons University Awarded Prestigious Carnegie Designation for Leadership for Public Purpose

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons University has been selected as one of only 25 U.S. colleges and universities – and the only women-centered institution – to receive the first Carnegie Leadership for Public Purpose Classification.

This new classification, which recognizes institutions that have committed to campus-wide efforts to advance leadership in pursuit of public goods like justice, equity, and diversity, is awarded by the American Council on Education (ACE), the Doerr Institute for New Leaders at Rice University, and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

Simmons University Received the Carnegie Foundation Classification for Leadership for Public Purpose.

"What an honor to be included in this inaugural classification of colleges and universities committed to leadership development, equity and diversity, which is at the core of everything that we do," said Susan MacKenty Brady, CEO of the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership. "We are proud that our work at the Institute was one of many criteria considered during this exhaustive evaluation process. We are committed to a world where all leaders are empowered to live and lead in a way that creates meaningful impact in our communities and organizations globally."

The Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership is proud to serve the leaders and organizations in our community and around the globe. We remain steadfast in our commitment to manifest equity in leadership in our lifetime and to develop the mindset and skills of leaders at all stages of life so they can foster gender parity and cultures of inclusion. We do this through our ongoing research efforts, organizational partnerships, and educational programming, including the longest-running leadership conference for professional women in the world.

To learn more, visit: https://www.simmons.edu/news/simmons-awarded-prestigious-carnegie-designation-leadership-public-purpose

About the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership

The founding of the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership in 2019 builds on the University's rich heritage of igniting positive action, fostering everyday leadership, and striving for lasting social justice. Our vision is simple: Manifest equity in leadership in our lifetime.

Media Contact: Sarah Breigle; [email protected]

SOURCE Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership