Simmons University Celebrates New State-of-the-Art Health Sciences Center

Cutting Edge Facility will Educate the Next Generation of Women Leaders

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons University, the only all women's undergraduate institution in Boston, today celebrated the opening of its new, state-of-the-art science center and library. The 80,000 square foot facility, which features a 30-bed simulation center, world class labs, and innovative technologies, is providing new opportunities for student learning and advancement in the health science professions.

New laboratory space at Simmons University. Credit: Elkus Manfredi Architects.

The science center and library, designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, are part of the University's One Simmons project – a three-phased strategic real estate plan that will unite Simmons' residential and academic campuses, modernize its academic facilities, and create a student-centered Living and Learning Center on the main campus.

"One Simmons is the culmination of a decade of thoughtful planning that reflects the strategic direction of our University," said Simmons University President Lynn Perry Wooten. "This new center not only showcases Simmons' leadership in nursing, the health sciences, and library sciences, it also advances our critical mission of educating the next generation of leaders."

In addition to the science center, Simmons celebrated the opening of its reimagined library that features 14,000 square feet of study and collaborative learning space, along with the University Archives that preserves the history of the last remaining women's centered higher education institution in the City.

This generational project would not be possible without Simmons' strategic partner, Redgate, which oversaw the creation of University's Master Plan and assisted in the planning of the 400,000 square foot Living and Learning Center.

"Smart, optimized use of real estate assets and facilities are integral to ensuring the long-term sustainability of institutes of higher education," said Thomas Hamill of Redgate. "The Redgate team was honored to partner with Simmons University, ensuring that the reimagined Simmons campus will continue to serve students, attract leading faculty, inspire donors and invigorate surrounding communities for generations to come."

Phases One and Two were constructed by Simmons' longtime partner, Lee Kennedy Company, and this summer, Simmons will begin the final phase of the One Simmons project with the groundbreaking of its new Living and Learning Center, constructed by Skanska. The Center, which will serve as a vibrant epicenter for the entire Simmons community, will offer modern, accessible living, athletic, social, and dining spaces for students.

Media Contact(s):

Laura Wareck

[email protected]

978-660-9587

SOURCE Simmons University