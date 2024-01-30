Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership Welcomes New Executive Board Members from Bain Capital, Dell Technologies, and John Hancock

News provided by

Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership

30 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership, a global authority on leadership, gender equity, and inclusion, is pleased to announce the appointment of three Strategic Advisory Board members: Paula Connolly, Partner and Co-Chief Technology Officer at Bain Capital; Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer at Dell Technologies; and Greg Martin, Head of US, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at John Hancock.

Continue Reading

"It is with sincere excitement that I welcome three executive leaders to the Strategic Advisory Board," said Susan MacKenty Brady, CEO of the Institute for Inclusive Leadership. "They each have dedicated effort and commitment in creating workplaces that work for everyone and join a global dream team of change-makers who help guide the direction and impact of the Institute. Simmons is proud to be the catalyst that unites the members, and we are deeply honored for the leadership of its advisory board."

"We are thrilled and grateful to have the opportunity to work with these three leaders as the newest members of the Strategic Advisory Board," said Simmons University President Lynn Perry Wooten. "Simmons was founded for equality 125 years ago and our institution has a vital role to play in educating the next generation of leaders. Our close partnership with the Institute is critical to our mission and I look forward to working with the Advisory Board as we advance our strategic priorities around every day, equitable leadership."

Paula Connolly
Partner and Co-Chief Technology Officer at Bain Capital

Paula joined Bain Capital in 2011. She is a Partner and Co-Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining Bain Capital, Paula was a Vice President at Fidelity Investments, where she worked in a variety of technology positions, including production operations, program and project management, disaster recovery management, and technology process and governance. She holds an MBA from Bentley University and a Bachelor of Arts from Clark University.

Denise Millard
Chief Partner Officer at Dell Technologies

Denise's passion for connecting with customers and enabling sales and partner organizations has been a constant throughout her 20+ year career. She previously held senior executive roles, leading Sales Operations, Professional Services, Channel Sales, Learning and Enablement, Field Marketing and Sales Strategy. Intensely committed to developing the next generation of talent, Denise is a strong believer in mentorship and development. She is a long-standing sponsor and contributor to Dell's Women In Action (WIA) Resource Group and most recently served as the Executive Sponsor for the New England WIA chapter. She holds an MBA from Clark University and a BS in Business from Bryant University.

Gregory Martin
US Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at John Hancock

Greg is US Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at John Hancock. As US Head of DEI, he leads the development and implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that support Manulife/John Hancock's national and global strategy. As a member of Manulife's Global DEI leadership team, he is building a DEI framework that cultivates signature programs focused on engagement, career development, community, and business efficiency. Prior to joining John Hancock Greg served as an Ameriprise Financial Advisor and an Investment Advisor at TD Bank. He has an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Organizational Leadership.

About the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership

The founding of the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership in 2019 builds on the University's rich heritage of igniting positive action, fostering everyday leadership, and striving for lasting social justice. Our vision is simple: Manifest equity in leadership in our lifetime. Through research, corporate and executive education programs, and the Simmons Leadership Conference, the Institute develops the mindset and skills of leaders at all stages of life so they can foster gender parity and cultures of inclusion.

SOURCE Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership

Also from this source

What Causes Women to Thrive at Work?

Companies are stepping up their commitment to help their women employees thrive, but many have struggled to put it into practice. A new study has the ...

Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership Welcomes New Executive Board Members from Boston Children's Hospital, Point32Health, RTX, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership, a global authority on leadership, gender equity, and inclusion, is pleased to announce the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.