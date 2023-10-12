SIMO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ("Silicon Motion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SIMO).

Class Period: June 6, 2023 – July 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2023

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there had been a material downturn in the semiconductor industry and rising interest rates; (2) MaxLinear had determined to unilaterally terminate the Merger in the event the Merger was approved by Chinese regulatory authorities; (3) MaxLinear intended to argue that certain conditions in Article 6 of the Merger Agreement had not been satisfied as required by May 5, 2023 (i.e., before the Class Period) as a basis to terminate the Merger; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants had materially misrepresented the viability of the Merger, the purported benefits of the Merger, and the likelihood that the Merger would be consummated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

