SIMO Reveals Solis Tag™: An Ultra-Compact, USB-Powered vSIM Device for Always-On Global Backup Internet

The pocket-sized plug-and-play travel solution offers 4G LTE connectivity for laptops, tablets, and other USB devices anywhere power is available.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMO , a leader in innovative mobile connectivity solutions, today announced Solis Tag, a new ultra-compact, USB-powered connectivity accessory designed to provide reliable backup internet for people and teams on the move. Built with simplicity and portability in mind, Solis Tag delivers always-on 4G LTE, compatible with any laptop, powerbank, or other USB-C compatible device, making it a practical "just-in-case" connection for remote work, travel, and everyday use.

"Connectivity is no longer a nice-to-have item, it's the backbone of how we work, learn, and travel," said Eric Plam, chief revenue officer at SIMO. "Solis Tag is designed to be the easiest, most dependable way to add backup internet to the devices you already rely on. It's small enough to carry, and powerful enough to keep you online when Wi-Fi fails."

A lightweight plug-and-play solution, Solis Tag features include:

Ultra-compact, USB-powered design: Makes it easy to add always-on connectivity to your laptop or travel gear that just needs to be plugged in for instant connection

Makes it easy to add always-on connectivity to your laptop or travel gear that just needs to be plugged in for instant connection 4G LTE Cat 7 , Wi-Fi 5 (2.4/5 GHz), and USB tethering : Allow for broad global band coverage and provide flexible device connection.

, : Allow for broad global band coverage and provide flexible device connection. Lifetime Data Plan : includes free lifetime 1GB of global data per month

: includes free lifetime 1GB of global data per month Simplified User Experience : No screens or buttons to press, just plug in, and you're connected

: No screens or buttons to press, just plug in, and you're connected SIMO Connect support : A full portal and remote provisioning for streamlined setup and management

: A full portal and remote provisioning for streamlined setup and management Multi-Carrier Capability: coverage in over 140 countries with network support from hundreds of cellular carriers

The latest Solis product fills a niche for mobile users looking for backup with their personal and professional needs, from remote professionals to solo travelers, distributed organizations, and pop-ups. It aims to be the best personal, backup connectivity accessory, with easy deployment wherever USB connectivity is available.

Pre-sale from February 2-15. For more information about SIMO, visit https://www.simo.co/

About SIMO

SIMO, founded and headquartered in Silicon Valley, is redefining global mobile connectivity with its patented virtual SIM (vSIM) technology and AI-powered connectivity platform. With coverage in over 140 countries, and network support from hundreds of cellular carriers, SIMO's platform connects users automatically to the best-performing local 5G and 4G LTE networks—without physical SIM cards, roaming fees, or complicated provisioning. As a cloud-native solution, SIMO delivers secure wireless connectivity to millions of users across mobility, IoT, travel, and remote work, serving consumers, OEMs, enterprises, and solution providers. Learn more at https://www.simo.co/

