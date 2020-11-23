Simon & Schuster To Publish Phil Rosenthal's Cookbook Companion To Hit Netflix Show "Somebody Feed Phil"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon & Schuster announced that it will publish "SOMEBODY FEED PHIL: The People, Stories, and Recipes" by Phil Rosenthal, a companion cookbook to his hit Netflix show "Somebody Feed Phil." Rosenthal is a James Beard award-winning TV host, as well as the creator, writer, and executive producer of the beloved TV series "Everybody Loves Raymond."

"Somebody Feed Phil" is currently in its fourth season on Netflix and is one of the streaming platform's top 10 unscripted shows. The show has enjoyed 24 million viewers in 190 countries, and has become must-see TV for foodies, restaurateurs, travelers, and armchair enthusiasts all over the world. As both a cookbook and a keepsake for fans of the show, this volume will revisit the places and people fans loved, and will include recipes to make from home.

"As soon as I saw 'Somebody Feed Phil' on Netflix, I knew I had to publish the tie-in cookbook," said Justin Schwartz, vice president and executive editor at Simon & Schuster. "Whether he's dining in a four-star restaurant with a world-class chef or eating live octopus in a fish market, Phil Rosenthal makes you want to be there with him, laughing together all the way through the meal. He's like the adventurous foodie uncle I never had, but really wish I did. The book will tell never-heard-before stories and include behind-the-scenes photos, not to mention feature recipes for all the most delicious dishes, making it a must-have companion for fans."

"The fans have demanded this book and I can't take the yelling," adds Rosenthal. "It will be the next best thing to me putting you in a suitcase and taking you with me."

Schwartz acquired North American rights from Brandi Bowles of United Talent Agency. "SOMEBODY FEED PHIL: The People, Stories, and Recipes" will be published in 2022.

Phil Rosenthal is the creator and host of "Somebody Feed Phil," which combines his love of food and travel with his unique brand of humor. In 1995, Rosenthal created the hit CBS comedy, "Everybody Loves Raymond," which premiered in 1996. He was the showrunner/executive producer for all nine years of the show's very successful run, which ended in 2005. Rosenthal's first travel food series, "I'll Have What Phil's Having," premiered on PBS in fall 2015 and received two Taste Awards as well as the winner of the 2016 James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location. "Somebody Feed Phil" has garnered two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. The show also won a 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Award for Best Travel/Adventure Series. Additionally, the series has been honored as having "More Heart and Humanity Than Any Other Netflix Food Show" and Phil "Having More Fun Eating Food Than Anyone."

Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS Company, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world's most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Pocket Books, Adams Media, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information, visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

