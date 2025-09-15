Simon AI Launches Agentic Marketing Platform to Unlock Data for Contextual Personalization

Simon AI acts as a marketer's data and execution team, uncovering hidden signals, activating real-world context, and accelerating high-performing launches that elevate customer experiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon AI, formerly known as Simon Data, today announced the launch of the Simon AI™ Agentic Marketing Platform , to enable marketing teams at fast-growing and enterprise brands to break free from the limitations and trade-offs that hold back high-performing personalization. With Simon AI, marketers set business goals, then purpose-built agents turn live customer and contextual data into adaptive campaigns that deliver higher conversion, increase customer lifetime value, and drive measurable growth.

Personalization previously took weeks to months to execute. Now, Simon AI Agents identify signals and patterns, prepare data for execution, and automate high-volume micro-segmentation into engagement channels. As a result, marketing is now fast and nimble enough to activate customer moments, elevating both scale and performance.

With Simon AI, marketers can finally overcome the data and execution complexity that has held personalization back. Post this

"Agentic AI is changing how marketing gets done, representing the biggest shift since the move to SaaS and cloud computing," said Jason Davis, co-founder and CEO of Simon AI. "Until now, marketers have faced a painful trade-off — launch more campaigns and watch performance drop, or push for deeper personalization and lose volume. With Simon AI, that trade-off ends.

"Agentic Marketing is a new model where embedded agents operate across the most complex workflows on an AI-first, composable CDP, accessing all customer and contextual data live in the data cloud. Simon AI Agents can reason over that data, enrich it, and execute at a scale that was previously impossible. Now, marketing teams can finally overcome the data and execution complexity that has held personalization back."

Solving Data and Execution Complexity for Marketers

For most brands, personalization is still constrained by four challenges:

Data access: Marketers can't get the right signals in time to act.

Marketers can't get the right signals in time to act. Execution bottlenecks: Campaigns take weeks to launch, making "real-time" and "continuous" impossible.

Campaigns take weeks to launch, making "real-time" and "continuous" impossible. The missing context: First-party data leaves out signals like weather, inventory, and trends that drive customer decisions.

First-party data leaves out signals like weather, inventory, and trends that drive customer decisions. AI acceleration: Teams use surface-level AI tools for content generation and predictive analysis, yet struggle to apply AI to the most complex marketing problems that are blockers to insight and execution.

Together, these challenges prevent marketing teams from achieving true personalization — and they define why a new way of marketing and a new solution are needed.

The Simon AI Agentic Marketing Platform

Simon AI combines a goal-based workflow, agents that deliver insights and automate execution, and an AI-first composable CDP powered by best-in-class integrations. With unified customer and contextual data in a brand's existing cloud data environment, real-world signals define audiences and trigger messaging, adaptive campaigns launch faster, and personalization executes with governance and control.

Simon AI Personalization Studio

The workspace where marketers turn strategy into performance. The Personalization Studio starts with goals, not static segments, and gives teams a guided environment to connect data to campaigns that adapt automatically to live signals. With it, marketers can:

Define business goals in plain language and turn them into data-driven campaigns.





Use Blueprints —reusable playbooks that translate goals into strategies and execution plans—to guide agents and launch thousands of micro-campaigns.





—reusable playbooks that translate goals into strategies and execution plans—to guide agents and launch thousands of micro-campaigns. Continuously evolve campaigns with AI Fields and AI Moments . AI Fields create new attributes about customers or products, such as a "Cold-weather readiness score" or "Price sensitivity". AI Moments detect and operationalize real-world triggers, such as a weather swing, social trend, or inventory change, that signal when to act.





and . AI Fields create new attributes about customers or products, such as a "Cold-weather readiness score" or "Price sensitivity". AI Moments detect and operationalize real-world triggers, such as a weather swing, social trend, or inventory change, that signal when to act. Automate execution across every channel—engagement platforms, owned channels, and paid media—with campaigns that stay aligned to outcomes.

Simon AI Agents

The marketer's data and execution team that builds personalization based on insights and customer moments. Agents handle the complexity of surfacing signals, preparing data, and activating campaigns so that marketers can focus on strategy, creative, and customers. With Simon AI Agents, marketers can:

Detect hidden signals such as churn risk, demand spikes, inventory changes, weather, and social trends.





Transform messy customer and contextual data into campaign-ready attributes.





Orchestrate workflows and activation across platforms like Braze, Attentive, Iterable, and more.

Simon AI Composable CDP

The data foundation and semantic layer that makes AI work. Running natively in your cloud, the composable CDP makes customer and contextual data actionable, enables high-volume personalization, and enriches the enterprise source of truth. With the AI-first CDP, marketing teams can:

Explore and activate all customer, business, and contextual signals.





Run personalization directly on live data with zero ETL pipelines.





Enrich data and write back new fields, segments, and results into the data cloud for enterprise use.





Maintain enterprise-grade governance and control inside the data warehouse.

What It Means for Customers

With Simon AI, brands accelerate differentiation and growth by launching campaigns frequently, acting on more signals, and scaling personalization without trade-offs. Early adopters have reported:

Rapid execution of contextually relevant campaigns.





Higher conversion rates driven by contextual signals and adaptive personalization.





Material revenue growth, powered by more campaigns in market at a greater speed.

The New Model: Agentic Marketing

AI is reshaping how brands engage customers. To compete, marketers must act on 100x more signals, make 100x more decisions, and run thousands of micro-campaigns. Simon AI introduces Agentic Marketing — a new model that removes bottlenecks, unlocks insights, and gives marketers direct control of fast, precise personalization:

AI-Powered Execution: Agents handle insights, data preparation, and orchestration as part of the marketing team. Campaigns adapt quickly to live customer and contextual data, scaling personalization without overhead.





Agents handle insights, data preparation, and orchestration as part of the marketing team. Campaigns adapt quickly to live customer and contextual data, scaling personalization without overhead. Contextual Personalization with Real-World Signals: Marketers see customers in full context, connecting profiles and behavior to signals like inventory, weather, and trends. Marketing moves past assumptions and acts on what matters now.





Marketers see customers in full context, connecting profiles and behavior to signals like inventory, weather, and trends. Marketing moves past assumptions and acts on what matters now. Marketer-First, Goal-Based Workflows: Instead of starting with static segments, marketers define business goals. Agents turn those goals into personalized campaigns that launch faster and continuously optimize as new signals emerge.

Alongside the launch of the Simon AI Agentic Marketing Platform, the company has rebranded from Simon Data to Simon AI, reflecting its evolution into an AI-first company. The new name underscores the central role of agentic AI in enabling personalization and highlights the value of connecting data to execution through AI.

Visit simon.ai to learn more and connect with our team to see how Simon AI works.

About Simon AI

Simon AI empowers marketing teams with the data, tools, and support needed to deliver personalized experiences for each customer across every touchpoint. The platform combines an AI-first, composable customer data platform with AI agents, enabling marketers to start with a goal while agents analyze signals, create attributes, identify triggers, and orchestrate campaigns that continuously adapt to meet that goal. By uncovering hidden signals, activating 100x more customer and contextual data, and automating execution across engagement channels, Simon AI allows even small teams to perform like much larger ones. Leading brands such as ASOS, SeatGeek, and others rely on Simon to turn complex data into faster launches, personalized experiences at scale, and revenue-driving performance. Visit simon.ai to learn more.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Simon Data