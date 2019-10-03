Simon® and Allied Esports Unveil Details for The Simon Cup(SM)

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company, today unveiled details for their co-produced national esports tournament, The Simon Cup. Fans interested in participating can register and learn more today at simoncup.com.

The first-of-its-kind program features a Fortnite competition, appearances by FaZe Clan, online qualifiers, regional finals and gaming festivals in New York and Los Angeles, and weekly prizes and giveaways. The tournament will conclude on Nov. 23 with a Grand Final at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, where a winner will be crowned and awarded the Grand Prize – a $50,000 shopping spree at a Simon destination.

"The Simon Cup is another unique, innovative way to further enhance the communal aspect of our centers in an exciting, interesting format that appeals to a wide variety of visitors," said Mikael Thygesen, Simon's Chief Marketing Officer. "Simon centers play a powerful role as community gathering spaces and we are perfectly poised to create the types of venues and experiences that gamers love."

"The Simon Cup delivers the thrill of authentic esports competition, from online qualifiers to a pressure-packed final in Las Vegas, to the entire community from coast to coast," said David Moon, Chief Operating Officer of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc., the parent company of Allied Esports. "With a growing network across the globe, Allied Esports will continue to create exciting, innovative esports programming that uniquely integrates online and in-person experiences for fans and partners alike."

New York and Los Angeles Regional Tournaments

The road to the Simon Cup Grand Final features regional tournaments in New York and Los Angeles where the top 100 qualifiers in each region will compete on the HyperX Esports Truck for the regional championship. The top performer in each region will win a $10,000 shopping spree at a Simon destination, and the top 16 players from each region will advance to the Simon Cup Grand Final in Las Vegas. Fans can register to play in the regional tournaments by picking up a Gold Ticket at participating Simon locations in New York and in Los Angeles. Each regional final, which will take place in New York at Roosevelt Field® (Oct. 26-27) and in Los Angeles at Ontario Mills® (Nov. 9-10), will also include a gaming festival and appearances by FaZe Clan.

National Online Open Tournament

Fans outside the New York and Los Angeles markets can qualify for the Simon Cup Grand Final in Las Vegas by entering the national online open tournament. Fans can acquire unique online registration codes by watching the live streams and following the social channels of select FaZe Clan members. The top 32 players from the online tournament will advance to the Simon Cup Grand Final.

Simon Cup Grand Final

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas will host the Simon Cup Grand Final featuring 64 amateur Fortnite solo players. The final event, which will be streamed live on twitch.tv/AlliedEsports, will include special appearances by FaZe Clan and an online watch party hosted by FaZe Clan's Nickmercs. Participants will also have the chance to be mentored by FaZe Clan personalities during the Simon Cup Grand Final.

Additional details regarding registration and qualifying, including a full list of the 13 participating Simon locations in the New York and Los Angeles areas and participating FaZe Clan personalities, can be found at simoncup.com.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Allied Esports

Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for 2019, Allied Esports is a leading esports entertainment company with a global network of dedicated esports properties and content production facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve as both competition battlegrounds and everyday content generation hubs. For more information about Allied Esports and its global network of properties, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; costs related to the business combination; Allied Esports Entertainment's ability to execute on its business plan; the ability to retain key personnel; potential litigation; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Allied Esports Entertainment 's services. Allied Esports Entertainment does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

