Simon® and Razer™ Expand Experiential Retail Footprint in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® and Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced their collaboration for five RazerStore shops as the brand continues its experiential retail expansion in 2023. Each RazerStore offers premium gaming hardware and gear created for gamers by gamers. These retail footprints offer high energy venues for customers to shop, gather and compete using the latest technologies across Razer's expansive catalog of products.

The new RazerStore locations are now open to entertain shoppers at King of Prussia, serving the greater Philadelphia region, Roosevelt Field on Long Island, The Florida Mall in Orlando, Dadeland Mall in Miami, and The Domain in Austin.

"When shopping for premium products, customers demand the highest quality, not just for the products themselves, but also for the shopping experience. We have meticulously curated our RazerStores to offer exactly that, experiential shopping for the best gaming products available, and Simon has been the perfect partner to help us make this vision a reality," said Christine Cherel, Senior Director of Global Retail at Razer.

"We are excited to work with Razer to bring their cutting-edge computers and gaming hardware to new and existing shoppers. The properties selected will expose Razer to tens of millions of customers annually and position them next to best-in-class global brands. We love introducing new stores where customers can test, try, and buy the latest gear," said Zach Beloff, Vice President of Leasing at Simon.

For over 16 years, Razer's top-shelf gaming and streaming equipment, ranging from laptops and desktops, to keyboards, headphones and more, have helped build a community of hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. The RazerStore experience will feature five exclusive zones dedicated to pro-gaming setups, streamers, console gamers, digital creators, and apparel, as well as a demo station where you can unbox and share videos of your latest purchase with friends. In addition to its vast array of award-winning products, Razer plans to offer regular esports and gaming events with local collegiate organizations.

About Simon:

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Razer:

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 200 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

SOURCE Simon