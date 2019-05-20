Simon Announces Appointment of SVP of Corporate Investments

INDIANAPOLIS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations today announced the appointment of Eli Simon as Senior Vice President of Corporate Investments.

In this role, Eli will be responsible for implementing the company's ongoing investment strategy, including a focus on new business sourcing, strategic corporate investments, and the execution of real estate transactions.

"Eli brings a wealth of investment experience and business acumen that will help elevate Simon to the next level and I am excited to have him join the team," said Stanley Shashoua, Simon's Chief Investment Officer. "Over his career, Eli has built an impressive record of accomplishments in the investment community that will enable him to make a significant contribution to the growth of our enterprise."

Before joining the company, Simon was the Principal and Head of North American Lodging at Och-Ziff Capital Management and Och-Ziff Real Estate, where he oversaw all lodging related investments, including asset and portfolio acquisitions, operating company investments, and lending opportunities.

Simon attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, receiving his Bachelor's in Economics (2010) and his Master's in Business Administration (2011).

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

