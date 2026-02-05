Simon® Announces New $2.0 Billion Common Stock Repurchase Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new common stock repurchase program. Under the new program, the Company may purchase up to $2.0 billion of its common stock through February 29, 2028, as market conditions warrant. The shares may be repurchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at prices that the Company deems appropriate and subject to market conditions, applicable law and other factors deemed relevant in the Company's sole discretion. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. This new $2.0 billion program replaces the previous $2.0 billion program that had been scheduled to expire on February 15, 2026, of which approximately $1.7 billion remained available.

About Simon

Simon ® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

