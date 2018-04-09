Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, has announced transformational redevelopment plans at five key locations.
"We are excited to redevelop the former Sears stores with uses that will benefit the community and the existing retailers in these destinations," said Michael E. McCarty, Chief Operating Officer, Simon Malls.
The properties involved are: Brea Mall (Brea, CA), Burlington Mall (Burlington, MA), Midland Park Mall (Midland, TX), Ocean County Mall (Toms River, NJ), and Ross Park Mall (Pittsburgh, PA).
- Burlington Mall's plan includes redevelopment into new shops and restaurants. Construction for phase one starts this summer with a spring 2019 opening.
- Ross Park Mall's plan features a new dining hall, new retailers, restaurants, and entertainment on three levels. Construction is slated to start in early 2019 with completion in the summer of 2020.
- Brea Mall will add mixed uses including a new three-story, 120,000 square foot Life Time Athletic healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment destination as well as residential, entertainment, restaurants and new retail brands.
- Ocean County Mall will welcome new stores, dining and fitness, with construction to start in the fall of this year with an opening by early 2020.
- Midland Park Mall will add two new restaurants and a new, larger Dillard's store, as well as a new-to-the-market large format retailer. Work is expected to start this spring and complete by summer 2020.
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-begins-transformational-redevelopments-at-five-properties-300626454.html
SOURCE Simon Property Group, Inc.
