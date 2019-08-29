Simon Business School EMBA and Part-Time MBA Programs Receive STEM Designation Option

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simon Business School at the University of Rochester announces it has received a STEM designation option from the New York State Department of Education for two of its part-time programs: the Professional MBA program and Executive MBA program. Simon is the only top 50 business school in the country to offer a STEM-designated option regardless of concentration.

"Our part-time programs continue our tradition at Simon of being focused on providing students a STEM option for their studies," said Molly Mesko, executive director of Simon's Professional MBA and EMBA programs. "Not only does this designation help our international students, but for our domestic students it signals a commitment to data-driven outcomes."

Last year, the Simon Business School was the first top 50 business school to receive a STEM designation for all concentrations in its full-time MBA programs.

"This was a natural next step," said Andrew Ainslie, dean of the Simon Business School. "We thought it was important to provide the same STEM designation to our part-time and Executive MBA students."

A STEM designation is especially important for employers who want to hire international graduates. As a graduate with a STEM designated degree, students receive an additional 24 months optional practical training, which helps to bridge the gap between a student visa and a work visa.

Along with the STEM option, students Simon Business School students in the Professional MBA program will notice a 10 percent reduction the school's sticker price.

"We are committed to making a Simon degree as affordable as possible," said Mesko. "This sticker price, we think, will help families and businesses see real value in a Simon education."

More information can be found about Simon's Professional MBA programs:

https://www.simon.rochester.edu/programs/ptmba/index.aspx

More information can be found about Simon's Executive MBA program: https://www.simon.rochester.edu/programs/executive-mba/index.aspx

SOURCE Simon Business School

Related Links

https://www.simon.rochester.edu

