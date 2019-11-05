Simon Business School Named Top 30 Business School, According to Bloomberg Businessweek.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Rochester's Simon Business School has been ranked No. 29 on Bloomberg Businessweek's ranking of the best U.S. business schools of 2019-20, up from No. 45 last year.

"This move is the result of a shared vision and dedication by everyone—our faculty, staff, students, and alumni," he said. "This is a team effort, and I thank everyone for their hard work. We will continue on our course with our eyes fixed firmly on the future."

Simon was also ranked No. 4 in the US in the category of learning, No. 29 in entrepreneurship, No. 31 in compensation, and No. 36 in networking.

"These remarkable rankings are made possible by our outstanding faculty, STEM designations, and our new, enhanced curriculum," Dean Ainslie said. "Simon Business School students are entering the workforce with not only the analytical skills for turning critical business data into business growth strategies, but also hands-on experience, and the professional skills needed to become global business leaders. Our alumni continue to show extraordinary dedication to the school, and our students continue to land top jobs with commensurate salaries."

The top 30 full-time U.S. MBA programs will be highlighted in the print issue of Bloomberg Businessweek on newsstands Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

The rankings are based on data compiled from more than 9,000 students, 14,920 alumni, 900 corporate recruiters, and compensation and job-placement data from each school.

The complete methodology is available at bloomberg.com/business-schools.

The complete 2019-20 rankings of all 94 full-time U.S. MBA programs can be found here: bloomberg.com/business-schools

